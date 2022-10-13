Featured
Wike Again ” Rent Seekers Frustrating Peace Efforts in PDP”
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, says his effort for amicable resolution of the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been frustrated by rent seeker in the party.
The governor, has meanwhile, declared that nobody can convince him to change his stance that the PDP should yield its national chairman position to Southern Nigeria.
Governor Wike made the assertion when he hosted Cross River State PDP governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly candidates and PDP local government party chairmen, at his private residence in Rumueprikom on Wednesday night.
The governor, during the meeting which was attended by the party’s South-South national vice chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, explained that the seeming intractable crisis in the party had lingered because some vested interests, whom he described as “hyenas and rent seekers,” have remained obstinate and averse to justice, fairness and equity in the party.
“We have finished presidential primaries, we have a presidential candidate. Is Wike saying remove presidential candidate? Is Wike saying remove vice presidential candidate? So, what are you begging me for? All I am saying, and I will continue to say is that you have taken president, give us (national) chairman.
“Nobody wants to speak the truth. If I am saying remove the presidential candidate, if I am saying remove the vice presidential candidate, then you will say why is he doing this.”
Governor Wike, maintained that he cannot be convinced to support the current status quo, where the PDP presidential candidate, national chairman and the Director General of the presidential campaign council are all from the north.
According to him, refusal to cede the national chairman position to the South, will be a recipe for crisis.
“He (national chairman) said, if the presidential candidate comes from the north, he will resign , which means he has had this in mind. Now, the thing has come to reality, now resign, no. And people are saying go and talk to Wike.
“I’ve accepted the presidential candidate, I have accepted the vice presidential candidate, what’s the problem again. You, fulfil your part. Let the South have something, that is all I’m preaching. You cannot have presidential candidate, national chairman, director general of the campaign.”
The governor said it is hypocritical for some people in the PDP to criticise Muslim/Muslim ticket, while supporting that a particular region of the country should retain the presidency for another eight years.
He insisted that for the sake of holistic peace, PDP should adhere to the tenets of its constitution, which explicitly recommends that when a presidential candidate emerges from the north, the national chairman should be from the South.
The governor said the clamour for the chairman of the PDP to be zoned to the South will persist until justice, fairness and equity prevail in the PDP.
“This is period that power game is being played. If you don’t have it now, forget it. If anybody tells you, let (Iyorchia) Ayu resign after election is conducted, then you are a foolish person. This is the time decision is being made. This is the time the presidential candidate, national chairman and the leader of campaign will sit, when election is won in February, before the president is sworn in, decisions would have been made.”
The governor disclosed that he has commenced full blown politicking ahead of the 2023 general elections, adding that those who want to undermine him and his allies will be doing so at their own peril.
He thanked Cross River PDP delegates for the support given to him during the presidential primary. According to him, he will remain eternally grateful to them and all the other delegates that voted for him.
“If there is nothing I achieved, I can go home and sleep that I won Cross River State. Not only did I win, I won very well. I feel so happy and that tells you of people who have character of steadfastness. People who will never be pushed around for whatever it is. People who believe in the principles of life, people who believe in fairness, justice and equity.”
Governor Wike said the visit will spur him to continue to support the party in Cross River ahead of the 2023 general elections. He used the occasion to announce the donation of 25 buses to the party.
“This visit will spur me the more to give you support. I am not coming to Cross River to vote, but you are my friends. I have a right to support you.”
Speaking earlier, Cross River PDP governorship candidate, senator Sandy Onor, who led the delegation, said governor Wike remains a trail blazer for justice, fairness and equity.
He stressed that no living person in the contemporary history of the PDP has made more sacrifice for the party than governor Wike.
Onor commended governor Wike for his steadfast support to the party in Cross River, adding that the intent of the visit was to express their profound gratitude for his unparalleled benevolence.
Similarly, the senator representing Cross River north, senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, noted that without governor Wike’s support, PDP would have been extinct in the State.
On his part, the Cross River State PDP chairman, Venatius Ikem, thanked governor Wike for his unrelenting support to the party.
Raheem: Lagos Lawyer Killed by Policeman on Christmas Day Buried
Tears flowed on Tuesday when a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman, Drambi Vandi, on Christmas day, was committed to mother earth.
Dressed mostly in black attire, family, friends and colleagues of the late lawyer gathered at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, for her funeral service.
Around 10am, pallbearers dressed in white shirts and black suits, led by family members, brought in the coffin of the legal practitioner.
While they walked in, the church choir sang worship songs and sang praises to God.
The family members occupied the front seats as the coffin was placed in front of the church with a ‘Mum’ tag beside it.
Prayers were later offered for the deceased’s husband, Gbenga, and her daughter, Semilore.
Representatives of the Nigeria Bar Association, her former office and neighbours paid tributes to her.
The officiating cleric, Okechukwu Enelamah, a former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, urged family members and friends not to cry “but rather be glad because she’s in a better place.”
He noted that Bolanle’s death would breed social justice and judicial reforms in the country.
After the service, the body was taken to the Vaults and Garden, Ikoyi, for a private burial.
Vandi was arraigned on Monday before Justice Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square on one count of murder.
King Lambert Floats Pan African Centre to Create 300m Jobs for Youths
The creator of the new economic system, a wonderful investment opportunity, Compassionate Capitalism, King Charles N. Lambert, has announced the creation of the Pan African Job Centre, a program that will help curb unemployment in Africa by creating over 300 million jobs for African youths across the continent.
King Charles N Lambert, aka The African Oracle, said that these jobs will be created through the 28 points of the new economic system, Compassionate Capitalism, he founded.
Acknowledging that Africa’s biggest challenge and problem is unemployment, King Lambert hopes this new innovation, The Pan African Job Centre will process African youths into jobs in the 28 sectors after getting certificates following an intense training program.
“The job centre is already implemented on the platform online, and will soon be implemented physically offline with actual physical setup across various African countries,” King Lambert announced.
He added that this development will aid in building industries to help control production.
King Lambert declared: “It’s not secret that we are the richest continent in the world.”
All this, King Lambert added, will be made possible by working with Indians to help bring the over 300 million youths into the job ranks with in the Compassionate Capitalism 28 sectors.
Earlier, King Lambert had announced a partnership called The India/Africa Technology Pact. This pact will see the Black Wall Street employ one million Indians that will work towards improving Africans.
“It’s no secret that Indians have the best work ethics in the world. They are the best customer service people, platform workers, and will introduce innovative solutions that will change every sector in the Compassionate Capitalism ranks,” he said.
It’s a bottom up consumer solutions, he added.
This is all aimed at empowering Africans and eliminating European capitalism which has set Africa behind. This is to achieve African Capitalism Independence by providing investment opportunities within the 28 sectors.
Black Wall Street (BWS) is leveraging on Capital as a factor of production.
“Investment is the vaccine for poverty,” King Lambert declared.
Upap is shares to the entire business operations of the Back Wall Street pegged per share at $100 per month in dividend and $30,000 in Cash Out Value. Upap is secured using 20,000 Investment Points gained from purchases at Redirect Mall.
Kwankwaso’s Bauchi Campaign Coordinator Dumps NNPP for PDP
The Bauchi State coordinator for the New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential campaign team, Dr Babayo Liman, has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party.
Liman, who is also the North-East Zonal Secretary of the party announced his resignation at a news conference on Monday in Bauchi.
“I want to formally inform the general public, especially members of the NNPP in Bauchi State, North-East and Nigeria at large, that I have resigned as a member of the NNPP.
“I have also resigned as the zonal secretary of the North-East as well as member and coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council of the NNPP presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwnkwaso.
“Let the general public know that I have withdrawn my membership from the NNPP, I am no more with the NNPP from today,” he said.
He said that he ditched the NNPP for the PDP alongside large numbers of his supporters, adding that the party lacked structure to win elections in the country.
He said that his decision to switch camp also stemmed from internal crisis, flagrant disregard of the rule of law and lack of unity among members due to poor leadership of the party.
According to him, the NNPP’s leadership poorly managed its affairs resulting to emergence of various factions.
He, therefore, convassed votes for the PDP and its candidates at all levels in the forthcoming election.
Also speaking, Ward Chairman of the PDP, Makama Sarkin-Baki in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state, Yusuf Marafa, welcomed the defectors.
He described PDP as the most organised party that conducts its political affairs like a family.
He pledged that the party would accommodate and ensure equal treatment of its members.
NAN
