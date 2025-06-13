Culture
NCAC Partners MEFA to Launch 4,500 Capacity Arena in Art’s Village
The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has partnered MEFA to launch Abuja’s new destination for live entertainment. Today the parties have completed a groundbreaking ceremony for the first of six, 4,500 capacity, state-of-the-art performance venues, that are set to transform Nigeria’s creative landscape.
The groundbreaking ceremony which held at the NCAC’s Arts and Crafts village Abuja, marks a historic milestone in the development of cultural infrastructure in the Federal Capital Territory. The MEFA Abuja is the flagship and pilot of a visionary, privately funded initiative aimed at expandng Nigeria’s creative economy by delivering 6 world class venues starting in Abuja and extending to Abuja, Enugu, Kaduna, Jos and Port Harcourt in the first phase rollout. This project is the beginning of building a domestic touring ecosystem for live entertainment, sports and cultural events. The project is fully supported by the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy (FMACTCE), under the leadership of Honourable Minister, Hon. Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa.
In his remarks, Mr. Obi Asika, Director General of NCAC, described the initiative as “a key moment in building the hard infrastructure to support Nigeria’s creative and cultural sectors.” He stated that while, the Arts and Crafts Village had existed since 1988, this is the first time such a high value structure will be erected there. He called for enhanced collaboration and support from all stakeholders in the sector, emphasizing that the facility will create significant employment opportunities for Nigerian youth, attract global attention, and serve as a vibrant hub for performance arts. “When completed, this will be one of the best performance venues anywhere—accessible, inclusive, and impactful,” Asika further stated that the arena will serve as a beacon for world class performances, enabling segments such as music, sports, theatre, dance, visual art, variety entertainment, esports, fashion and the arts to deliver world class performances and experiences in a world class environment here in Abuja. We want to thank MEFA for their diligence and investment and for building a strong collaboration with NCAC which will empower thousands.
Yinka Obebe, Co-Founder of MEFA, presented a detailed slide deck, unveiling the venue’s major features. These include:
A flexible indoor seating capacity of 4,000 to 4,500 guests
A fully movable, dynamic performance stage
World-class sound and lighting systems
VIP zones, artist lounges, curated guest experiences
Rooftop Recreation and Sports functionality
A year-round programming calendar generating over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs annually and seeking to deliver 250 plus events per annum at the venie
“MEFA will be a catalyst for the creative economy—activating promoters, artists, vendors, and service providers with every event,” Obebe said, stating that the Mefa facility will be one of the most impactful performance spaces in West Africa. The venue will also generate significant revenues for the ecosystem and be a massive enabler for jobs and economic growth.
Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hon Barrister. Hannatu Musa Musawa hailed the groundbreaking as “a defining moment” in her tenure, affirming that infrastructure is crucial to unlocking Nigeria’s creative potential. “As a Nigerian, it pains me that we lack arenas to enjoy our world class talent. I shouldn’t have to travel to Ghana or Rwanda to witness world-class performances in world class venues,” she said. The Minister described the venue as a “magnificent hub for multiple cultural and creative outputs and a sanctuary for creativity.” According to the minister, the arena is a one stop stage for talent and a home for the rhythms that define our lives.
The event was marked by the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NCAC, FMACTCE, and MEFA, cementing an alliance that is set to transform the creative and cultural economy of Nigeria. The closing remarks came from Bola Yinka-Obebe, Co-Founder MEFA who thanked the Minister for her kind words, NCAC leadership for their collaboration and all stakeholders who have brought this project alive today. She closed by charging all of us to move to deliver the promise of what MEFA brings to the table, world class experiences and world class production. The formal event closed on this note with guests returning to their work day and a big sense of palpable excitement and anticipation as to how MEFA can impact Abuja, its culture and of course the opportunity for Abuja based talents and promoters to have this level of facility in town..
Notable attendees included:
Mr. Fegho Umunubo, Special Assistant to the Vice- President on Digital and Creative Economy
Mrs. Bola Yinka Obebe, Co-Founder, MEFA
Ody Anumba, Director of Special Duties, NTDA
Mrs. Mzako Florence, Representative of the Republic of Congo
Eva Barta, Cultural Attaché, Embassy of Spain
Colonel Felix Alaita, Ceo Criterion
Mr Onome Sideso, Co-Founder, Polystyrene Industries
Ms Ada Enwezor, Founder, Africa Hair Summit
Mr Kunmi Adenipebi , Founder GammeEvo
Mr Bayo Omoboriowo, Founder, Madhouse by Trikera
Directors and Management of NCAC
Key stakeholders from the arts and culture sector, embassies, Ngo’s, and development partners.
MEFA is a visionary entertainment brand redefining Nigeria’s performance and live entertainment landscape through a chain of world-class, interconnected performance venues that will fuel the local creative economy and empower communities.
Culture
Runsewe Commended for Rebranding Nigeria’s Arts, Culture Sector
The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe has been commended for rebranding the Arts and Culture sector to contribute meaningfully to the socio-political and economic development of the nation.
The High Commissioner of Cameroon to Nigeria and the Doyen of the Diplomatic Community in Abuja, His Excellency Salaheddine Abbas Ibrahim, made this remark when members of the Diplomatic community were hosted to a dinner during a tour of facilities at the Arts and Crafts Village in Abuja.
The Doyen was full of commendations for the National Council for Arts and Culture under the dynamic leadership of Otunba Segun Runsewe adding that the passion, drive, records and achievements of Runsewe in the Arts and Culture is evidently unrivalled. This, according to him is evident in the support and confidence the diplomatic community has reposed on him.
He said the Director General remains a blessing to the sector and urged Council to open up vistas of collaboration where the Diplomatic community can tap in to showcase their cultural strengths.
In his welcome address, Otunba Segun
Runsewe, announced that his vision is to present Nigerians with the best cultural market in Africa with its launch of a new marketing strategy which includes a toll gate, a night cultural market, a pharmacy offering free blood sugar tests to visitors of the market, and a birthday shop.
“The Cultural Night Market is the first of its kind in Africa. Between six and nine months of operating the village, we will dovetail into a night market. Everywhere in the world you cannot start a night market without practicing the market during the day before delving into the night market.
You have to operate during the day first, get people acquainted with the idea so that everybody can used to it before extending it into the night shift.
It is intended that when the market is fully operational, one can leave the office at 5pm to the cultural village to shop and feel safe and comfortable when he is there,” he said.
He added that he hopes that the diplomatic community will have unhindered access to the cultural market
Otunba Runsewe also stated that the council in partnership with a world standard pharmacy will host a pharmaceutical space with free medical tests including blood sugar tests for visitors to the space.
Other proposed facilities in the cultural hub include an information/complaint centre-to enhance quality products and services; and a quarterly media interaction session on developments within the village.
There were goodwill messages from ambassadors of various countries including the United States, China, Bulgaria, Mexico, Jamaica, Spain, Cameroon, Cuba, and others who attended the event.
Culture
Anambra Monarch Visits Culture House, Hails Runsewe
The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe has been described as a detribalised Nigerian who preaches unity for all regions while remaining a constant phenomenon in Nigeria’s culture and tourism sectors by virtue, foresight and dint of hard work.
The Ata – Mmanya of Ossamala ancient kingdom, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, His Royal Highness, Eze Victor Awogu made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the Council Otunba Segun Runsewe at the Nigeria Culture House.
In a nostalgic laden voice, the Royal Father revealed that Runsewe has over the years proved himself to be a culture icon, administrator and enthusiast who has deepened understanding and cultural consciousness at his different levels of engagements.
He added that no one has doubted his genius in transformational administration which is why successive governments have over the years engaged his services to harness our cultural potential and deepen the business side of culture, especially Tourism.
His Royal Highness maintained that Runsewe has laid a formidable foundation which is the bedrock for his success.
Eze Awogu said he was proud to associate with Runsewe; a giant in the development of Nigerian Culture. He prayed God to grant the Director General more wisdom and grace to succeed.
In his response, the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe said he was highly elated to receive the high powered delegation led by HRH Eze Victor Awogu in his office.
Runsewe noted that as the primary custodians of culture and tradition, the traditional rulers play a vital role in maintaining peace in their various communities.
He said the traditional institution is the closest to the grassroots which makes it possible for the rulers to easily detect violence and prevent it’s escalation in their domains.
Runsewe said as primary custodians of our various traditions and culture, the traditional rulers will make our traditional institutions a veritable springboard for cultural reorientation for our teeming youths who have gone under the wild influence of westernisation.
The Director General presented gifts to His Royal Highness to express his gratitude for the visit.
Culture
Runsewe Bags Chinese Cultural Bridge Builder Award
Elated at the pace and passion Otunba Runsewe has brought as Nigeria’s culture chief, and his determination to sustain cultural relationship between Nigeria and China, the Nigeria-China Business Council has honored him with the award of Cultural Bridge Builder.
While presenting the award, the national coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Dr Matthew Uwakwe, at an impressive ceremony to mark the Council’s recognition and award dinner in Abuja stated that Otunba Segun Runsewe has worked tirelessly to build a strong cultural tourism relationship between Nigeria and China.
He addded that Otunba Runsewe had, in various ways, convinced the world that Nigeria culture in its diversity has capacity to foster unity and peace among the people of both countries.
He explained that the Chinese Consulate and the Chinese community in Nigeria were pleased with the pace, passion and diplomatic harmony Otunba Runsewe has brought to bear on his assignment as Nigeria culture chief to sustain cultural relationship between Nigeria and China.
Delivering his keynote address titled: “Strategy For Promoting Cultural Integration Among Nigeria and China”, Runsewe who is the Director General National Council for Arts and Culture drew attention to the need to activate all aspects of cultural ties between Nigeria and China.He also recommended the organising of regular cultural troupes/performances and exhibitions between the two countries.
He said: “Nigeria and China enjoy one of the best bilateral diplomatic and cultural relationships in the world. This bilateral relationship has existed for half a century and was formally promulgated with the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971 and rejuvenated by the strategic partnership accord in 2005.
“Even recently, China and Nigeria demonstrated their continued commitment to this robust, healthy, progressively dynamic and holistic relationship when they signed the governmental Memorandum of Understanding during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Beijing Summit.
“China remains one of Nigeria’s key allies, with key bilateral trade and strategic cooperation, as well as trading import and export partnerships. With 80% of Nigeria’s population indicating a positive perception of Nigeria-China relation, Nigeria is clearly one of the most pro-China nations in the world.
Marshalling out the underlying reason for this seamless relationship, Runsewe who also doubles as the President, World Crafts Council for African Region said: “Both countries share similarities with regards to their strategic positioning in their respective continents, their political and economic influence as well as population strength. This fosters a mutually beneficial and harmonious atmosphere full of opportunities for sharing, understanding and exchanging of cultural commonalities and diversities among the two countries.
Otunba Runsewe, who was a special guest of honour at the event,also identified factors that enhance mutual benefits between Nigeria and China. Both countries share the same national day; October 1. For Nigeria, the year is 1960, while China’s is 1948. The two countries are ethnically diverse and share the misfortune of experiencing a civil war at some point in their histories, with the impacts still felt today in various ways.
It will be recalled that Runsewe is currently China Man of The Year and Chairman, Africa China Culture Exchange Society.
