National
Nine Senators Announce Defection to ADC
Nine senators on Thursday announced their defection from their various parties to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Five of the senators dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), three left the Labour Party (LP), and one from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).
The defectors from PDP are Senators Dauda Yaroe, Lawal Usman, Ogochi Onawe, Aminu Tambuwal and Austin Akubondu.
The LP defectors are Senators Ireti Kingibe, Victor Umeh and Tony Nwoye.
Eight of the senators who dumped the PDP and LP cited leadership crises in their parties for their defection.
However, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe said he dumped APGA because the party sacked him in September 2025.
National
Police Council Confirms Tunji Disu As Substantive IGP
The National Police Council has confirmed Olatunji Disu as the substantive Inspector-General of Police.
His name is now to be sent to the Senate for screening.
President Bola Tinubu appointed Disu as the acting IGP on February 25, 2026, following the resignation of former IGP Kayode Egbetokun.
Tinubu, in a statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had said he would convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council to formally consider Disu’s appointment as substantive IGP, after which his name would be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation,” he said.
The former AIG assumed office as the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) last Wednesday.
Disu, 59, took over the reins as Nigeria’s new police chief at a brief ceremony at the Louis Edet House in Abuja, shortly after President Bola Tinubu decorated him as the acting IGP.
Until his appointment, Disu served as Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.
He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police last year.
National
JAMB Warns Against AI-Driven UTME Fraud, Vows Sanctions for Candidates, Parents
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced tough measures against candidates and parents found culpable in examination malpractice, warning that the era of leniency is over.
Speaking in Abuja on Saturday, the Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said the Board was alarmed by recent discoveries of organised fraud networks targeting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). He described the trend as a serious assault on merit and fairness within Nigeria’s education system.
Oloyede explained that JAMB had over the years committed substantial financial and technological resources to preserving the credibility of its examinations, stressing that these measures were designed to protect millions of diligent candidates who rely solely on hard work.
Investigations, he disclosed, uncovered criminal groups deploying artificial intelligence tools to impersonate JAMB officials and extort unsuspecting candidates. More troubling, according to him, was the active participation of some candidates and their parents, who knowingly paid for illicit assistance.
“The students and their parents are willing collaborators and cannot be regarded as innocent,” the Registrar said.
He revealed that over 100 candidates were linked to the scheme, with 83 confirmed to have made payments across 25 states, indicating that the malpractice is neither regional nor isolated.
He said the Board had forwarded recommendations to the Minister of Education, including the cancellation of affected registrations.
Oloyede also refuted claims circulating in some quarters that JAMB had increased its registration fees, describing the allegation as false and urging the public to report any centre charging above the approved rate.
As part of immediate corrective steps, several Computer-Based Test centres have been sanctioned, with some suspended from further participation in the examination process.
Dismissing suggestions that the Board should negotiate with offenders, the Registrar maintained that criminal conduct must be addressed through lawful channels.
“Why should we now be negotiating with criminals?” he asked, noting that suspects who left the country after previous examinations would be referred to security agencies for due process.
He emphasised that paying for examination fraud constitutes a criminal offence, warning that ignorance would no longer be accepted as a defence. Membership in online groups offering illegal assistance, he added, could also attract penalties.
Addressing parents directly, Oloyede cautioned that financing malpractice undermines a child’s moral foundation and future prospects. Encouraging shortcuts, he noted, sends a dangerous message that dishonesty is an acceptable path to success.
The Registrar further confirmed that some school proprietors were among those arrested in connection with the fraud.
On JAMB’s capacity to confront increasingly sophisticated schemes, Oloyede expressed confidence in the Board’s upgraded technical systems and its collaboration with national security agencies. He stated that enhanced monitoring mechanisms now enable the detection of prohibited electronic devices during examinations.
He also expressed concern over the involvement of underage candidates in malpractice, attributing the trend partly to parental pressure and complicity.
While reiterating that JAMB’s core mandate is the administration of examinations, Oloyede appealed to the media to support efforts aimed at discouraging malpractice and promoting integrity within the education sector.
National
Federal Government Issues Travel, Safety Warning for Nigerians in Iran, Gulf States
The Federal Government has advised Nigerians living in the Middle East, particularly in the Islamic Republic of Iran and surrounding Gulf nations, to take extra security precautions following rising military tensions in the region.
In a statement released on Saturday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government said it is closely watching developments involving military operations reportedly carried out by Israel and the United States against targets in Iran, as well as subsequent retaliatory actions affecting parts of the Gulf.
Authorities urged Nigerian citizens in the affected areas to remain alert and avoid locations considered strategic or sensitive, such as military bases and government installations, which could become flashpoints for further conflict.
The advisory recommended limiting non-essential movement and avoiding public gatherings or demonstrations until the security environment improves.
Nigerians were also advised to comply with instructions from local security agencies, noting that cooperation with authorities is vital for personal safety.
Diplomatic missions, including the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran and consular offices across neighbouring Gulf countries such as Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, have been placed on high alert to assist citizens and facilitate communication where necessary.
The government reiterated that the safety of Nigerians abroad remains a priority and pledged to continue monitoring the situation while providing updates as developments unfold.
It also appealed to parties involved in the conflict to de-escalate hostilities and return to negotiations in the interest of global peace and stability.
The advisory comes after reports of airstrikes targeting sites in Iranian cities, with explosions and plumes of smoke observed in the capital.
The military actions were described by U.S. officials as efforts to neutralise security threats, while Israeli authorities characterised them as preventive measures.
Donald Trump stated that the United States aimed to eliminate what he described as imminent dangers and vowed to destroy missile infrastructure linked to Iran’s defence capabilities. Israeli officials similarly framed the operations as defensive.
International reactions to the escalation have been cautious. African Union expressed concern over the potential impact on regional and global stability, urging restraint from all sides.
The European Union also weighed in, with European Council President António Costa noting that developments in Iran were troubling and that European leaders remained in contact with regional partners.
The Federal government concluded its statement by calling for peaceful resolution of the crisis and emphasising the importance of diplomacy in addressing security challenges.
Court Threatens Bail Revocation, Arrest Against Sowore
Court Bars Aiyedatiwa from Contesting 2028 Guber Election
UK Orders Airspace Restrictions, Road Closures for Tinubu’s State Visit
Nine Senators Announce Defection to ADC
False and Misleading: Senator Ireti Kingibe Not Suspended, Says ADC
Tambuwal Finally Dumps PDP, Defects to ADC
LPDC Dismisses Complaints Against Deputy Speaker Kalu
International Women’s Day: The Boss Celebrates 100 Influential Nigerian Women
Iran Confuses Israel As Missile Splits into Multiple Warheads in Tel Aviv
The Scars of Glory and the Burden of Leadership!
Class, Glamour As Global Statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates 89th Birthday
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Sovereignty is Inevitable
South African Actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, Tells Success Story on Glo-Sponsored African Voices
Tenure Policy: India, Others Reject Tinubu’s Ambassadors
Trending
-
Boss Picks3 days ago
International Women’s Day: The Boss Celebrates 100 Influential Nigerian Women
-
Middle East3 days ago
Iran Confuses Israel As Missile Splits into Multiple Warheads in Tel Aviv
-
Opinion5 days ago
The Scars of Glory and the Burden of Leadership!
-
Featured5 days ago
Class, Glamour As Global Statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates 89th Birthday
-
Voice of Emancipation3 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Sovereignty is Inevitable
-
Entertainment3 days ago
South African Actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, Tells Success Story on Glo-Sponsored African Voices
-
Headline1 day ago
Tenure Policy: India, Others Reject Tinubu’s Ambassadors
-
Featured5 days ago
2027: APC Afraid of Competition, Jittery – Dele Momodu