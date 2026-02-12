Business
Dangote Refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit and Motor Spirit Block Hit 650,000bpd Capacity
…First Refinery In The World to Attain This Feat
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has achieved a major operational milestone with the full restoration and optimisation of its Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) and Motor Spirit (MS) production block. Both units are now running at optimal performance, further strengthening the steady state operations of Africa’s largest oil refining facility.
Following a scheduled maintenance exercise on the CDU and MS Block, the refinery has commenced an intensive 72 hour series of performance test runs in collaboration with licensor UOP. These tests are designed to validate operational efficiency and confirm that all critical parameters meet global standards.
Chief Executive Officer, David Bird, noted that the seamless integration and strong performance of the units demonstrate the refinery’s advanced engineering and robust operational capabilities.
“Our teams have demonstrated exceptional precision and expertise in stabilising both the CDU and MS Block, and we are pleased to see them functioning at optimal efficiency. This performance testing phase enables us to validate the entire plant under real operating conditions. We are confident that the refinery remains firmly on track to deliver consistent, world class output.
This milestone underscores the strength, reliability, and engineering quality that define our operations. We remain committed to producing high quality refined products that will transform Nigeria’s energy landscape, eliminate import dependence, and position the nation as a net exporter of petroleum products.”
Bird added that the CDU and MS Block, which comprise the naphtha hydrotreater, isomerisation unit, and reformer unit, are now operating steadily at the full nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. He further confirmed that all remaining processing units will begin their respective performance test runs in Phase 2, scheduled to commence next week.
During the recent festive period, the refinery supplied between 45–50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) daily. With the CDU and MS Block now fully restored, the refinery is positioned to comfortably deliver up to 75 million litres of PMS to the domestic market as required.
Expressing appreciation to customers and Nigerians across the country, Bird reaffirmed the refinery’s unwavering commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s energy security while supporting industrial development, job creation, and economic diversification.
FirstHoldCo Grows Gross Earning to N3.4trn for Unaudited Full Year 2025
First HoldCo Plc has announced its unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, reflecting a year of deliberate strategic actions aimed at strengthening its balance sheet, improving asset quality, and positioning the business for more resilient and sustainable growth amidst successful capital raise activities.
As stated in the unaudited Group financial statement, FirstHoldCo recorded a 4.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in its Gross earnings to N3.4 trillion, supported by a 36.3% y-o-y growth in net interest income of N1.9 trillion on the back of enhanced earnings yield and margins of 17.11% and 11.0%, respectively. Similarly, net fees and commissions improved by 18.7% y-o-y to N290.7 billion. These are clear indications of the strength of the revenue generating capacity of the core business which continues to be solid. Earnings for the year were, however, lower than the prior year, primarily due to higher impairment charges in the commercial banking segment. This is in line with a deliberate strategic decision to accelerate balance sheet clean-up and adopt more aggressive provisioning standards. Management views this as a prudent step that enhances transparency, strengthens investor confidence, and aligns fully with evolving regulatory expectations.
Additionally, increased regulatory costs affected profitability. These charges, while weighing on the results, underscore the Group’s compliance with Nigeria’s financial system stability framework and its commitment to ensuring systemic confidence. Despite these pressures, underlying performance of the Group remains strong.
Deposit liabilities grew by 10.0% y-o-y, driven by sustained deposit mobilisation and continued investment in digital banking platforms. This growth reflects strong customer confidence and deepening engagement across key segments. The deposit mix also showed a deliberate reduction in foreign currency deposits, resulting from the repayment of expensive funding and the impact of naira appreciation. This shift supports improved funding efficiency and reduces foreign exchange risk.
Gross loans and advances declined marginally, reflecting a disciplined approach to credit growth, strengthened risk management, loan repayments, write-offs, and the translation impact of a stronger naira on foreign currency facilities. The Group intensified its commitment to ensuring a high-quality, cleaner asset base, aiming to optimise the portfolio and enhance future earnings potential.
Furthermore, performance in earnings was impacted by a decline in non-interest income, mainly due to lower fair value gains on financial instruments following the naira appreciation in 2025. However, this was partially offset by stronger foreign exchange (FX) trading income and reduced FX revaluation losses. Net fees and commission income also grew, supported by higher electronic banking fees, letters of credit commissions, custodian fees, and account maintenance income, reflecting the continued success of the Group’s digital-innovation strategy.
While impairment charges increased following the end of regulatory forbearance, management has intensified recovery initiatives and reinforced credit oversight. Excluding impairment and fair value gains, pre-provision operating profit grew by 23.9% y-o-y to N973.3 billion demonstrating robust performance of the core business.
Apart from the commercial banking impairments, performance across the rest of the Group remained resilient, supported by steady customer activity and disciplined execution.
Looking ahead, the Group will continue to prioritise disciplined execution of its strategic objectives, with emphasises on enhancing efficiency and profitability, continuing to build on the Group’s digital and data capabilities, while sustaining a robust balance sheet to support increased value creation and returns for shareholders. Alongside this, the Group will pursue selective growth initiatives, including new revenue streams, additional business verticals, and deeper participation in targeted African markets, in line with our strategy and risk appetite.
Further details and insights are to be provided when the audited full-year results are published and during the subsequent investor and analyst earnings call.
FirstBank, Subsidiary of FirstHoldCo, Meets ₦500bn Regulatory Capital Requirement
First HoldCo Plc (“FirstHoldCo” or “the Group”) has announced that its commercial banking subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria (FirstBank), has successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) minimum capital requirement of ₦500 billion. This milestone was achieved following the completion of a series of strategic capital initiatives, including a Rights Issue, a Private Placement, and the injection of proceeds from the divestment of the Group’s merchant banking subsidiary.
This successful capitalisation underscores strong market confidence in FirstHoldCo Group’s business model, long-term strategy, and growth prospects. With a fortified capital base, FirstBank is positioned to accelerate its support for the real sector, enhance financial inclusion, and deliver innovative, digitally driven customer experiences.
The recapitalisation strengthens the Group’s overall financial resilience, providing a robust platform for earnings growth through business expansion, technological innovation, and the pursuit of new opportunities.
In March 2024, the CBN directed commercial banks to raise their capital base to a minimum of ₦500 billion within a 24-month period to bolster the Nigerian banking sector’s stability and capacity. FirstBank has now fulfilled this requirement well ahead of the regulatory deadline.
In a related development, FirstHoldCo have expressed its desire to raise fresh funding and inject additional capital into the Group’s existing subsidiaries and new business adjacencies in 2026. This forward-looking commitment is aimed at further enhancing service offerings and facilitating strategic expansion.
Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Femi Otedola, CON, Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, said: “On behalf of the Board, I extend our profound gratitude to our shareholders for their trust and unwavering support throughout this capitalisation programme. From the oversubscribed Rights Issue to the seamless Private Placement, investors have demonstrated resounding confidence in our strategic direction. Securing FirstBank’s capital base ahead of schedule is a testament to our collective commitment and positions us firmly for our next growth phase. We also appreciate the professional guidance of the CBN and SEC throughout this process.”
Mr. Wale Oyedeji, Group Managing Director of First HoldCo Plc, added: “This successful capital raise is a pivotal milestone for FirstHoldCo. It provides us with the financial strength to execute our core strategic priorities: driving innovation, delivering superior customer value, and enhancing sustainable profitability. With this solid foundation, we are focused on accelerating performance, improving competitive returns, and delivering lasting value to all our stakeholders.”
Heirs Energies Executes $750m Afreximbank Financing to Drive Long-Term Growth
Heirs Energies Limited, Nigeria’s leading indigenous integrated energy company, has executed a USD 750 million financing with the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank).
The transaction was concluded at a signing ceremony in Abuja on Saturday 20th December 2025, attended by Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Chairman of Heirs Energies, and Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of Afreximbank.
The transaction represents one of the largest financings secured by an indigenous African energy company and demonstrates lender confidence in Heirs Energies’ operating performance, governance standards, proprietary brownfield excellence capability, and long-term growth trajectory.
Since assuming operatorship of OML 17, Heirs Energies has delivered a disciplined transformation programme, focused on restoring production, strengthening asset integrity, and improving operational efficiency. Through targeted brownfield interventions and infrastructure optimisation, the Company has successfully transitioned from acquisition-led financing to a capital structure aligned with the long-term development profile of its reserves.
Oil and gas production has doubled, from an acquisition production level of 25,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 50 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscf/d). Today, OML-17 produces over 50,000 bopd and 120 mmscf/d. All the gas production goes into the Nigerian domestic gas market and has been catalytic for power generation in Nigeria. Community relations have been transformed and the highest standards of health and safety implemented.
The Afreximbank facility will accelerate field development, optimise production, and allow Heirs Energies to pursue value-accretive growth opportunities, while maintaining disciplined capital management.
Speaking at the signing, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Chairman of Heirs Energies, said:
“This transaction is a powerful affirmation of what African enterprise can achieve when backed by disciplined execution and long-term African capital. It reflects the successful journey Heirs Energies has taken – from turnaround to growth – and reinforces our belief in African capital working for African businesses. This is Africa financing Africa’s future.”
Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of Afreximbank, stated:
“Afreximbank is proud to support Heirs Energies at this pivotal stage of its growth. This financing reflects our confidence in the Company’s leadership, governance, and asset base, and aligns with our mandate to support African champions that are driving sustainable economic transformation across the continent.”
The transaction further reinforces Afreximbank’s role in enabling indigenous operators with the scale and capability to deliver sustainable energy development, energy security, and long-term economic value across Africa.
With this milestone achieved, Heirs Energies is firmly positioned to advance into its next phase of growth, focused on operational excellence, responsible resource development, and enduring value creation for stakeholders.
Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs, while aligning with global sustainability goals. Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contribute to a more prosperous Africa.
The African Export-Import Bank is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. The Bank plays a critical role in supporting Africa’s industrialisation, trade expansion, and economic transformation.
Picture: Chairman, Heirs Energies, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu CFR and President and Chairman of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Dr. George Elombi, during the signing ceremony to mark the execution of a USD 750 million Financing Transaction between Heirs Energies and the Afreximbank in Abuja on Saturday
