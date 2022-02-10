Advert Rates
|AD NAME
|DIMENSIONS
|POSITION
|DURATION
|RATE
|Maxi Banner
|600X90px
|Beside Logo
|Tri-Monthly
|350000
|Maxi Banner
|600X90px
|Under Editorial
|Tri-Monthly
|250000
|Leader Board
|460X90px
|Beside Logo
|Tri-Monthly
|300000
|Leader Board
|460X90px
|Inside Pages
|Tri-Monthly
|250000
|Leader Board
|460X90px
|Under Editorial
|Tri-Monthly
|200000
|Medium Banner
|260X90px
|Beside Logo
|Tri-Monthly
|300000
|Medium Banner
|260X90px
|Under Editorial
|Tri-Monthly
|250000
|Medium Banner
|260X90px
|Inside Pages
|Tri-Monthly
|185000
|Half Banner
|230X60px
|Under Editorial
|Tri-Monthly
|195000
|Square Board
|300X300px
|Sidebar
|Tri-Monthly
|150000
|Square Board
|300X300px
|Under Editorial
|Tri-Monthly
|125000
|Skyscraper
|250X600px
|Sidebar
|Tri-Monthly
|150000
|Skyscraper
|250X600px
|Under Editorial
|Tri-Monthly
|100000
|Skyscraper
|250X600px
|Inside Pages
|Tri-Monthly
|100000
|Sponsored Post
|LinkBack
|Weekly
|30000
|Sponsored Post
|Non-LinkBack
|Weekly
|30000
Note:
- Adverts that appear concurrently on home and other pages will attract a 25% surcharge on Home Page rate.
- Ad copy (Artwork) to be provided by advertisers, saved in JPEG, GIF, PDF or SWF format.
- All Adverts must be pre-paid before publication.
- Artwork may be sent by e-mail (as an attachment to adverts@leadership.ng) or submitted by hand
- Advert rates are subject to review but with due notice to our advertisers
- THEBOSS NEWSPAPERS is not responsible for the content of other sites linked from thebossnewspapers.com
- THEBOSS NEWSPAPERS reserves the right not to publish advertisements already scheduled for publication if they are found to be libelous or potentially offensive to the sensibilities of the public without prior notice. Appropriate refund(s) will be made in such circumstances