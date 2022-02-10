Advert Rates

AD NAMEDIMENSIONSPOSITIONDURATIONRATE
Maxi Banner600X90pxBeside LogoTri-Monthly350000
Maxi Banner600X90pxUnder EditorialTri-Monthly250000
Leader Board460X90pxBeside LogoTri-Monthly300000
Leader Board460X90pxInside PagesTri-Monthly250000
Leader Board460X90pxUnder EditorialTri-Monthly200000
Medium Banner260X90pxBeside LogoTri-Monthly300000
Medium Banner260X90pxUnder EditorialTri-Monthly250000
Medium Banner260X90pxInside PagesTri-Monthly185000
Half Banner230X60pxUnder EditorialTri-Monthly195000
Square Board300X300pxSidebarTri-Monthly150000
Square Board300X300pxUnder EditorialTri-Monthly125000
Skyscraper250X600pxSidebarTri-Monthly150000
Skyscraper250X600pxUnder EditorialTri-Monthly100000
Skyscraper250X600pxInside PagesTri-Monthly100000
Sponsored PostLinkBackWeekly30000
Sponsored PostNon-LinkBackWeekly30000

Note:

  1. Adverts that appear concurrently on home and other pages will attract a 25% surcharge on Home Page rate.
  2. Ad copy (Artwork) to be provided by advertisers, saved in JPEG, GIF, PDF or SWF format.
  3. All Adverts must be pre-paid before publication.
  4. Artwork may be sent by e-mail (as an attachment to adverts@leadership.ng) or submitted by hand
  5. Advert rates are subject to review but with due notice to our advertisers
  6. THEBOSS NEWSPAPERS is not responsible for the content of other sites linked from thebossnewspapers.com
  7. THEBOSS NEWSPAPERS reserves the right not to publish advertisements already scheduled for publication if they are found to be libelous or potentially offensive to the sensibilities of the public without prior notice. Appropriate refund(s) will be made in such circumstances
