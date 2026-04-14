National
Ali Ndume Accuses FG of Insincerity in Fight Against Insecurity
Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has argued that Nigeria’s lingering insecurity could be decisively tackled within six months if the Federal government demonstrates sufficient commitment.
Ndume stated this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, where he expressed concern over the recent escalation of violence, particularly in the North-East.
The lawmaker stressed that beyond complaints, what is required is decisive action and political will.
“It is not about complaining. It is not about asking somebody like me as a senator to say why these things. I always believe that if the President and the Federal Government of Nigeria are serious about this, we can end this thing (insecurity) in six months.
“All we need is to train our soldiers, equip them, arm them very well, and then motivate them,” Ndume said.
The senator lamented the continued loss of military personnel, including senior officers, noting that such incidents highlight deeper operational challenges.
“After killing their commanders, they now come back to kill our commanders and they are still taking about five, six, or even seven. Even today, around Northern Borno, we lost a colonel, I understand, with some soldiers. This should not continue. This is now the problem,” he said.
Ndume also attributed the worsening security situation to inconsistent and incomplete implementation of security strategies.
“The escalating security situation has really been enhanced by the challenge and the threat, and the actions that have been taken that have never been completely done. We have to be very serious about this matter; we have to walk the talk.”
Speaking on the issue of foreign support, the lawmaker emphasised the need for intelligence, technology, and specialised expertise rather than relying on external forces.
“What we need is intelligence. What we need is air support. We also need the expertise of those that are specialists. We even have some that were trained outside, special forces. We have capable hands already on the ground; all they need is equipment, ammunition, and motivation.
“We do not have enough drones. Look at what Burkina Faso is doing, it is technology. We can use technology to finish or minimise these things within the shortest possible time. If you deploy drones and have trained people to operate them, with proper command centres, we can achieve results,” he said.
The Borno South senator further noted that Borno State would have suffered greater devastation without the efforts of Governor Babagana Zulum and commended his interventions in stabilising parts of the State.
Ndume’s comments come amid renewed security concerns in the North-East and across Nigeria.
A recent airstrike at Jilli Market along the Yobe–Borno border on Saturday has come under scrutiny over reported civilian casualties.
The Nigerian Air Force said the strike targeted suspected Boko Haram insurgents and that it is investigating reported civilian casualties.
While casualty figures remain unclear, several deaths and injuries were reported, with victims receiving treatment in nearby facilities.
The incident also followed a deadly attack on Thursday on a military formation in Benisheikh, where troops repelled insurgents but suffered casualties.
Security challenges, including banditry, kidnappings, and communal clashes, persist nationwide.
Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, during a recent visit to Bayelsa State, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.
Earlier, the United States Department of State had issued travel advisories and begun reducing its staff presence in Abuja. Federal government, however, described it as a routine precaution and not a reflection the country’s security situation.
National
200 Feared Killed As Military Airstrikes Hit Yobe Market
National
FG Expels US Missionary Alex Barber
The Federal government has expelled American missionary, Alex Barber, citing concerns over statements it says could inflame tensions and worsen divisions, especially in Plateau State.
The decision follows growing controversy surrounding his activities in Nigeria’s North-central region, where authorities allege his comments are capable of inciting unrest.
Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement (North Central), confirmed the development during an appearance on TVC.
“Yeah, so we’ve realised what Alex Barber has done, so I must inform that Alex Barber is no longer in Nigeria,” she said.
“He has been, we can say, removed and sent out of the country because of the work he’s doing, which is creating division.”
Essiet further linked his remarks to violence in Jos, claiming:
“Immediately after he made his speech in Jos, a lot of people didn’t know that two people, two Muslims, were killed immediately after his speech.
“Because of the impact of this provocative speech, which he has been making, he was sent out of the country and is no longer in Nigeria.”
Barber, a former American football player turned missionary, gained attention for humanitarian efforts in conflict-affected communities in Benue and Plateau states.
Through his initiative, Building Zion, and in collaboration with a US-based NGO, he participated in rebuilding homes and supporting displaced residents.
At Yelwata in Benue State, he reportedly helped reconstruct dozens of houses destroyed during attacks. During a project event in January 2026, he said, “So far, we have rebuilt 35 housing units… The joy among the people is overwhelming.”
Community leaders and some residents praised the intervention.
Julius Joor, the traditional ruler of Yelwata, said, “For the first time, private individuals have come to our aid in such a massive way. You have restored hope and happiness to our people.”
Similarly, legal practitioner Franc Utoo noted, “You have done what both the federal and state governments have failed to do.”
Despite the humanitarian work, Barber’s public statements increasingly drew criticism. In interviews and online posts, he described violence in the Middle Belt as organised and systematic.
Speaking to News Central Television, he said: “This is not just some random criminality… This is a war being waged on people.”
He also questioned official positions, asking: “If there’s no war in Nigeria, what is happening?”
His remarks, including criticism of government institutions and handling of the crisis, amplified his global profile but sparked backlash locally.
Critics argue his framing oversimplifies a complex situation involving banditry, farmer-herder clashes, and insurgency.
Some also accused him of presenting the conflict largely along religious lines, warning such narratives could heighten tensions.
A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, urged authorities to investigate his activities, saying they could “threaten public peace,” while cleric Ahmad Gumi also raised concerns about his rhetoric.
In a petition to security agencies in Plateau State, Aliyu Naziru alleged Barber was present at a violence scene under unclear circumstances and called for a probe. However, there is no confirmed evidence linking him to any criminal act.
Supporters insist Barber was drawing attention to neglected crises. Religious figures, including COCIN priest Ezekiel Dachomo, defended his efforts and cautioned against attempts to silence him.
Responding to criticism, Barber said: “They haven’t talked about me rebuilding villages… but when I speak out… then all of a sudden [they react].”
He maintained that victims across religious groups have suffered attacks, citing incidents in several northern states.
Analysts note that while freedom of expression is recognised, Nigerian laws restrict speech capable of inciting violence or public disorder, particularly in sensitive regions. Authorities also retain the power to deport foreigners whose actions are considered against national interest.
Essiet said the government acted to prevent further division, drawing a comparison with past global conflicts.
“That’s what the government has done, because we don’t want individuals to come and create division,” she said.
“I’ve been to Rwanda a couple of times… As simple as this whole narrative of what Alex Barber was saying is what some foreign actors did in Rwanda… and that led to a massive genocide.”
“Based on our experience, we don’t want Nigeria to follow that path… We must not allow people who do not understand the history of our crises to divide us.”
Barber denied allegations linking his statements to violence.
In a Facebook post, he said: “Let it be known that if Abiodun Essiet… made this statement, they are directly lying to the Nigerian and international community.
I’ve never heard of this person, nor had conversation with them.”
National
Eid-el- Fitr: Interior Minister Announces Thursday, Friday As Public Holidays
The Federal Government has declared Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday in Abuja.
The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government.
The minister extended warm greetings and congratulations to Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.
Tunji-Ojo urged Muslims to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice emphasised during the holy month.
He also called on Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the continued peace, unity, and prosperity of the country.
“The federal government remains committed to fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians,” he said.
The minister encouraged citizens to celebrate responsibly and extend acts of kindness to the less privileged in society.
He noted that Eid-ul-Fitr represents a period of reflection, gratitude, and compassion, urging Nigerians to uphold these values beyond the festive season.
The Federal Government also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting unity and strengthening peaceful coexistence across the country.
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