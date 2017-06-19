The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reduced the price of its premium motor spirit aka petrol seven days...
By Adeoye Inioluwa Conoil Plc recorded a strong improvement in profitability in the first quarter of 2026, posting a profit...
President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Rangers International FC on winning the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title, describing the...
Members of Nigeria’s entertainment industry turned out in large numbers on Wednesday for the service of songs of late actor...
British Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Monday announced his resignation, bringing an abrupt end to a...
By Magnus Onyibe As the quest for state and local policing in Nigeria gains traction, following the urgency with which both the executive and legislative branches...
By Boma Lilian Braide For a generation of Nigerians who came of age under the shadow of rigged elections, the year 2011 carries a particular significance....
A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the remand of Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), at the Kuje Correctional Centre...
By Dele Momodu What you are about to read is probably the most anticipated story of the year birthed in the long awaited authoritative investigative newspaper...
By Anjorin Fehintola Stella Father’s Day is often filled with celebration, gratitude, and family photographs shared across dining tables and social media feeds. There are cards...
By Eric Elezuo The celebration to herald the 85th birthday of one Nigeria’s most influential monarchs, Igwe Alfred Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, was...
By Anjorin Fehintola Stella As South Africa approaches June 30, the date set by certain anti-immigrant groups as deadline for undocumented migrants to leave the country,...
By Kayode Emola As we celebrate fatherhood across the world, I would like us to remember the would-be fathers and those of us who are already...
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, winner of the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election. Oyebanji secured...
There was commotion on Saturday at Unit 4, Ward 2, Ilawe-Ekiti, during the Ekiti State governorship election, as supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African...