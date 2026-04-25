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Glo-Sponsored African Voices Spotlights Ejatu Shaw
This week, African Voices, the Globacom-sponsored magazine programme on CNN International, turns its searchlight on Ejatu Shaw the London-based photographer and multidisciplinary artist whose work continues to refract heritage into striking visual poetry.
Born in 1996, Shaw is a graduate of University of Westminster, where she earned a Master’s degree in Photography Arts in 2020. Yet the true genesis of her craft predates the academy. It was during a 2013 family sojourn to Sierra Leone that her creative awakening first flickered—like light finding its way through a narrow aperture—setting her on a path of introspective exploration.
Her oeuvre is a delicate tapestry, interweaving strands of Islamic faith with the vibrant textures of African heritage. Echoes of the great studio photographers of the 1960s and 1970s—such as Malick Sidibé, Sory Sanlé, and Omar Yahia Barram—resonate subtly within her compositions, like ancestral voices carried on a visual wind.
From these influences, Shaw has cultivated a practice rooted in memory and self-inquiry. Through self-portraiture and conceptually layered projects, she transforms personal recollections into images that speak with both intimacy and universality—mirrors in which the past and present quietly converge.
Her ascent has been both swift and assured. In 2025, the British Fashion Council named her a New Wave Creative, affirming her place among a new generation of cultural vanguards. In the same year, her lens captured figures of global renown, including Angela Bassett for EBONY, Cynthia Erivo for The Guardian, Sunday Times and Vogue, and Usain Bolt for Puma.
She also conceived and shot the album cover for Craig David—each frame a testament to her evolving visual language.
African Voices airs on Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., with further broadcasts on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and repeat transmissions on Monday at 3:00 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.—an invitation to witness, through Shaw’s eyes, a world where identity is not fixed, but fluid, luminous, and ever unfolding.
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Reviving the Literary Soul at Nigeria’s “Great Ife”
By Shakirat Titilope Akintola
In an era where digital distraction has become a global epidemic, a historic movement to reclaim the power of the written word took center stage at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). On Wednesday, 22nd April 2026, the iconic Oduduwa Hall was packed to capacity for “LIBRARY READING TIME 2026,” an event that served as both a cultural revival and a masterclass in intellectual heritage.
Organized by the Hezekiah Oluwasanmi Library, the colloquium brought together international media icons and traditional royalty to address a universal challenge: the survival of deep reading in the age of “information overload.”
A Homecoming of Global Influence
The spotlight of the event shone on Aare Dele Momodu, Chairman of Ovation Media Group and a figure synonymous with African excellence on the global stage. For Momodu, the day was a profound full-circle moment. Before the formal ceremonies, he toured the stacks of the university library where, decades ago, he served as a humble library attendant.
“My journey started through the window of this library,” Momodu reflected in an interview with Great 94.5FM. Addressing the massive audience, Momodu expressed his immense joy at seeing the hall overflowing with so many young people, noting that their presence was a powerful signal that the thirst for knowledge remains alive in the next generation.
To catalyze this growth, Momodu announced a major philanthropic contribution, donating LED Projectors to modernize the library’s infrastructure and copies of his acclaimed books, Pendulum 1 & 2 and Fighting Lions.
The Scholar-King: Bridging Tradition and Modernity
In a display of the unique intersection between African tradition and academic excellence, the event honored His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Omoniyi Aroyinkeye I, the Orangun of Oke-Ila.
As a distinguished alumnus of the university, the “Scholar-King” received the Friend of the Library Excellence Award. His Majesty is widely recognized beyond Nigeria’s borders for founding Abolarin College, a landmark tuition-free boarding school dedicated entirely to indigent children. His presence served as a reminder that the ultimate goal of literacy is societal transformation and the empowerment of the underserved.
Textured Narratives: From Agriculture to Pop Culture
The event featured a diverse “Reading Time” session that demonstrated the interdisciplinary necessity of the library:
● Science & Sustainability: The Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture read from Agricultural Extension for Sustainable Development, highlighting the practical application of research.
● The Arts as a Sanctuary: The Dean of the Faculty of Arts delivered a poignant reading titled “The Library is Faculty of Arts. No Walls Needed,” reinforcing the library as a space of boundless creativity.
The emotional crescendo arrived when Aare Dele Momodu took to the lectern as the Guest Reader. He chose to read a deeply moving tribute he authored in 2009 following the death of Michael Jackson. By dissecting the tragic “grace to grass” narrative of a global icon, Momodu illustrated that reading is not just about facts—it is about developing the empathy and “human-interest” lens needed to understand the complexities of the human condition.
A Legacy for the Future
The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, and the University Librarian, Dr. Olukemi Adebimpe Fadehan, emphasized that the library remains a “sanctuary where curiosity is nurtured.”
To ensure the day’s momentum survives the closing ceremony, the university officially inaugurated the H.O. Library Club. This initiative aims to foster a sustainable community of bibliophiles among the thousands of students who filled the hall.
As the “Great Ife” anthem echoed through the venue, the message to the world was clear: in the heart of West Africa, the next generation of leaders is being forged not just through screens, but through the timeless, transformative power of books.
Shakirat Titilope Akintola is a Youth Corps member serving with the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre, Ibadan
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From Library Steward to Literary Icon: Aare Dele Momodu Returns to OAU as Distinguished Ambassador
By Anjorin Fehintola Stella
Forty-nine years after walking the halls of the Hezekiah Oluwasanmi Library as a young staff member, Aare Chief Dele Momodu returned to Obafemi Awolowo University on April 22, 2026, not as a visitor, but as a celebrated son of the institution. The occasion was the OAU Library Week, and it was nothing short of historic.
The Hezekiah Oluwasanmi Library, the same library where Aare’s intellectual journey began, received him with full honours presenting him with its highest recognition and affirming what many have long believed: that the library was the foundation of the man he has become.
A Warm Welcome from the University Librarian
The event opened with a formal address by Dr. O.A. Fadehan, University Librarian of OAU, who read the library’s Vision and Mission Statements to Aare as a formal expression of institutional identity and purpose. Dr. Fadehan described the statements as a true reflection of who they are as an institution committed to the discovery, creation, and curation of knowledge in service of academic, social, economic, and cultural development.
She warmly congratulated Aare on returning to his alma mater and offered her best wishes ahead of the award he would receive later in the day.
In Conversation with Great 94.5 FM: “Readers are Leaders” A Myth or Not?
In a compelling interview with Great 94.5 FM, Aare was asked one of literature’s most enduring questions: “Readers are leaders, a myth or not?” His answer was both personal and profound.
He spoke of a generation that fell in love with books not out of obligation, but out of genuine passion. He recalled reading voraciously, moving from thrillers like James Hadley Chase, Nick Carter, and Sidney Sheldon, to the African Writers Series: Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Ayi Kwei Armah, and Nuruddin Farah.
“For us, showing off was about knowledge, not how much you had in your account,” he said, reflecting on a time when intellectual wealth was the true currency of social capital. He recalled Wole Soyinka teaching on campus, distinguished visiting lecturers including Dr. Bena Soli from Uganda and David Rubadiri from Malawi, and legendary OAU figures like Wande Abimbola and Ojetunji Aboyade. “We knew those names because we were grounded. We were reading.”
He recalled a vivid memory of his brother Prof Oladele Ajayi walking into his room to find thirteen large volumes of Bertrand Russell stacked on his table. For Aare and his peers, that was a point of pride. They memorised poetry and passages from novels with the same ease others memorised song lyrics. To prove it, he recited live at the podium stanzas from Wole Soyinka’s Abiku and passages from Shakespeare’s Macbeth, including:
“Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage
And then is heard no more.”
The audience was visibly moved. That a man of his stature could still recite these passages from memory decades later was itself a testament to the power of reading.
“If they say readers are leaders, then yes and at the same time, leaders must be readers. You do not stop learning,” he declared. He expressed his excitement at being recognised by the very institution that built him, noting that the Hezekiah Oluwasanmi Library, where he worked 49 years ago, was the foundation of whoever he is today.
And My Idol Died: A Tribute to Michael Jackson
In one of the most moving moments of the event, Aare served as Guest Reader and the piece he chose was deeply personal. Projected on the LED screen was a photograph of him at Michael Jackson’s funeral service in Los Angeles, California, alongside the full text of his tribute article: “And My Idol Died!”
He revealed that he had written the piece on the very night Michael Jackson passed Thursday, June 25, 2009 and that it was published on the back page of ThisDay Newspaper on June 27, 2009. Reading it aloud in Oduduwa Hall, his voice carried the weight of genuine grief and admiration for the man he had called his idol.
The article was a defence of MJ’s legacy, a rebuke of those who attacked him even in death, and a meditation on fame, loneliness, and the cruelty of a world that often destroys the very greatness it claims to celebrate. For many in the audience, it was a revelation not just about Michael Jackson, but about the depth of feeling that lives beneath Aare’s public persona.
The Books That Shaped a Career, Presented to Those Who Will Lead
Aare personally presented copies of three of his published works to the Vice Chancellor, faculty deans, and students, each with a story behind it.
Fighting Lions a candid account of his 2011 presidential bid was described as “fighting lions with bare fingers.” He expressed hope that students who would one day enter politics would read it and understand what that journey truly costs.
Pendulum 1 his first collection of essays represented over four decades of writing. “In the past 40 years, I would have written over 1,000 essays and articles in newspapers and journals globally, and this was the first collection,” he said with quiet pride.
Pendulum 2 came with perhaps his most memorable anecdote of the day. When President Buhari invited him to Aso Rock in 2015 despite Aare’s very public criticism of him he did not bring a CV or a request for political appointment. He brought his book. He told the President plainly that he would advise him the same way he had advised presidents before him, and warned that if Buhari did not listen, he would “fail spectacularly like them.” Buhari looked at him in disbelief, expecting a minister hopeful, and got a man who would rather offer truth than seek favour. “After I left, I said to Nigerians: I apologize to you for supporting this man,” he added. “The rest is history.”
Gifts, Donations, and a Full-Circle Homecoming
Beyond his words, Aare’s presence was marked by tangible generosity. The School PRO announced that Aare had donated high-resolution LED display screens for academic and event use in Oduduwa Hall, a fitting gift from a man who understands the power of visual storytelling and public communication.
He also promised to make copies of his books available to students, ensuring that his literary legacy finds its way into the hands of the next generation. Throughout the event, students approached him to take photographs and pay their respects, a testament to the reach of his influence across generations.
The Distinguished Ambassador of the Library Award
The highlight of the day was the presentation of the Distinguished Ambassador of the Library Excellence Award by the Hezekiah Oluwasanmi Library, Obafemi Awolowo University.
The citation, read by the OAU Public Relations Officer, honoured Aare “in recognition of your growth from a devoted steward to a distinguished symbol of success and impact, reflecting the limitless possibilities that begin within the library.”
The award was presented by the Vice Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, with Dr. O.A. Fadehan, University Librarian, also participating in the handshake, a symbolic moment of the university embracing its own.
Also in attendance was the Orangun of Oke-Ila Orangun, Oba Adedokun Aomoniyi Abolarin Aroyinkeye I, whose royal presence lent further gravitas to the occasion.
For the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre, this day was a reminder of what authentic leadership looks like, rooted in knowledge, grounded in values, generous in giving back, and unapologetically committed to truth. The library that gave him his start has now immortalised his name. And Aare, ever the reader, ever the writer, has given the next generation every reason to pick up a book.
Dele Momodu Leadership Centre
For media enquiries, please contact the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre.
Anjorin Fehintola Stella is a Youth Corps member serving with the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre, Ibadan
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