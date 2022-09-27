Featured
Recovery Of Our Legacy Aircraft Not Mere Politics- Wike
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the recovery and eventual return of the seemingly lost asset of the State; Legacy 600 aircraft, is a reality and not mere politics.
Governor Wike spoke after receiving the aircraft that touched down on Tuesday afternoon at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State.
At the brief reception that took place at the airport, there were some cultural displays staged by Rivers women and youths to celebrate the return of the State owned Legacy 600 Aircraft secretly abandoned in Germany by the immediate past administration.
Governor Wike explained that it took intelligence report for his administration to discover such asset, owned by the Rivers State Government. According to him, the immediate past administration flew the aircraft to far away Germany, without any record of it made available to his administration.
“To the glory of God, the plane is back and Rivers people can see, Nigerians can see, it is not that we were playing politics. All we were saying, was that we never knew, nobody told us until we got intelligence that we have this asset somewhere.”
He recalled that the Legacy 600 Aircraft was purchased by the Dr. Peter Odili-led administration to serve the interest of Rivers people, but was abandoned with the General Atomics Aerotec in Munich, Germany by the Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Ameachi’s administration since 2012.
“What is very important to all of us here today is that when we came into power in 2015, nobody handed over any report or gave us handover note to let us know where such asset of the State was, only for us to hear in 2019 that this asset is somewhere.”
Governor Wike informed that because air transportation is a more technical area, great care was taken to put the Legacy 600 Aircraft into its best form to undertake air travel effectively.
The governor also stated that so much money was expended by the State government on the aircraft, money that would have put into other development projects if his administration had known of it quite early.
According to him, in fixing the aircraft, certificate of air worthiness certificate, issued by the Nigerian government, was secured for the aircraft to return to Nigeria.
“Of course, we did everything we could do and we told Nigerians that by the grace of God we will not allow this asset to go that way. We must return it for the people of the State to decide what they are going to do with it.
“I am so elated that at the end of the day, all of our struggles are not in vain. I think Rivers people for the support. I thank the Rivers State House of Assembly for the support. I thank the Executive for the support.
“But for their support, it would not have been possible to spend the money we spent. If you hear the money we spent, it’s money that would have been put in other development projects if we were told on time of it.”
The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, expressed delight that after ten years the Rivers State government has successfully recovered the aircraft.
He said the State government will decide how the asset will be used in furtherance of the State’s development.
Senator Barry Mpigi, who represents Rivers South East in the Senate, commended governor Wike for his tenacity to defend the interest of the State. According to him, the recovered aircraft is additional asset to the government and people of Rivers State
The chairman, Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty king Dandeson Douglas Jaja, said governor Wike has once again demonstrated his zeal to protect the interest of the State.
The King lauded the governor for not allowing the State property to get lost in Europe and unaccounted for.
The former Presidents of the Nigerian Bar Association, Onueze C. Okocha, SAN and Okey Wali, SAN, said the State governor has proven his determination to defend the interest of the State.
In the same vein, the Chief Ferdinand Alabraba and His Royal Majesty, Nne-Nwe-Eli Emohua XIII (OLO IV), Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse, said recovery of the aircraft remains a credit to the governor Wike’s administration.
Jonathan, Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi, Make ‘100 Most Reputable Africans’ List
Former President Goodluck Jonathan; the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo; General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, and nine other Nigerians have been named among the 2023 “100 Most Reputable Africans.”
Nigerians made the 2023 ‘roll of honour’ list released by Reputation Poll International, a global reputation firm.
The list features individuals from diverse sectors, including governance and leadership, entertainment, human rights and advocacy, education, and business, etc., while the selection criteria are integrity, visibility, and impact.
Other Nigerians named in the list are human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu; Director, Legal and Consular, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Akinremi Bolaji; Cosmas Maduka, Founder and Chairman of the Coscharis Group; and Dauda Lawal, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Credent Capital and Advisory.
Others include Managing Partner, Miyetti Law Firm, Dr Jennifer Douglas; Founder and General Overseer, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche; Executive Director of Multiple Concepts Groups, Theresa Ayoade, and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.
In addition to the individuals recognised on RPI’s “100 Most Reputable Africans” list for their various achievements, there are also those who are celebrated for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship, helping to transform businesses in Africa and positively impacting lives without causing controversy.
During the announcement of the list, the co-Chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee, who is also the Chair Emeritus of the World Bank Group-IMF African Society and the President of Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals International, Beldina Auma, said the organisation is dedicated to recognising people, groups, and businesses that continually improve lives in Africa and around the world.
The Punch
Atiku Will Reopen Nigeria’s Borders If Elected, Says Tambuwal
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Saturday said the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would reopen the nation’s borders if elected at the 2023 general election.
The Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council made the assertion at the PDP campaign rally in Illela Local Government Area of the state.
According to him, the PDP presidential candidate has better plans for the country.
“These include reopening of the nation’s borders, addressing challenges of insecurity and the provision of basic necessities of life for Nigerians,” he said.
The governor added that his administration in the state had a lot of sympathy for the people of Illela being among the worst hit areas by bandits’ attacks.
“However, despite challenges of insecurity, economic recession and the negative impact of COVID-19, we have executed several projects under healthcare, education, water supply and social interventions, among others,” he said.
In his remarks, the DG, Sokoto Campaign Management Council, Alhaji Yusuf Sulaiman, asked the people of the area to elect continuity in governance by casting their votes for the PDP.
The PDP governorship candidate, Malam Sa’idu Umar, pledged that the international market project at Illela would receive the attention it deserved from his administration if elected.
Umar said he owed special attention to the people of the state in general. He promised to sustain the legacies of Tambuwal and initiate more developmental projects, if elected.
On his part, the Sokoto North senatorial candidate of the PDP and incumbent deputy governor, Alhaji Mannir Dan’iya, attested to the current administration’s successes in the state.
He urged the people of the state to reciprocate the gesture by voting for the PDP, adding that many developmental projects were planned for Kware LGA in the 2023 budget.
NAN
Gunmen Kill Ebubeagu Commander’s Wife in Ebonyi, Suspect Identified
Gunmen have killed the pregnant wife of Kalu Chima (aka Oyeku), the Ebubeagu Commander in Ama-Etiti village, Etiti community, in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
The two-man gang reportedly wore face masks during the attack on Sunday.
An eyewitness, who spoke to PUNCH Metro on condition of anonymity, said the hoodlums took the commander’s wife outside, shot her in the neck and set the house on fire.
As the fire raged, the source added that neighbours and passersby were scared away by the gunmen, who shot sporadically into the air.
It was learnt that the incident lasted between 1.30am and 2am.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chris Anyanwu, in a statement, said the command had launched an investigation into the incident.
The statement read, “A report filed in by CSP Ayodele Umujose, the Divisional Police Officer, Afikpo-South Division, Ebonyi State, has it that the Ama-Etiti Amaoso Edda Youth Leader, Nnachi Mba, reported that around 02.30am on January 1, 2023, the house of the Afikpo-South Ebubeagu Commander, Oyeku Kalu Chima, at Owutu Edda, was attacked and set ablaze, while his wife, Urenwa Kalu Chima, was shot dead.
“It has not been established meantime, who perpetrated the dastardly act. However, the said Ebubeagu commander alleged that it was one Ashango and his cohorts that did it.
“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Aliyu Garba, has directed that immediate investigation be activated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation/Intelligence Department to unravel those behind the crime.”
