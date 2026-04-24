Tech and Humanity: Why Africa Must Write Its Own AI Rules

By Folu Adebayo

There is a meeting happening right now that Africa is not in.

In Brussels, Washington, London, and Beijing, the rules that will govern artificial intelligence for the next generation are being written. Frameworks are being debated. Standards are being set. Regulatory architectures are being designed that will determine how AI is built, deployed, and held accountable across the global economy.

And yet, the continent that will be most affected by those decisions home to the world’s youngest population, with a median age under 20, and some of its fastest-growing economies is largely absent from the room.

This is not just an oversight.

It is a strategic risk.

The illusion of neutrality

There is a persistent myth in technology: that AI is neutral, that algorithms are objective, that data does not discriminate.

The evidence suggests otherwise.

A landmark study by researchers at MIT Media Lab found that leading facial recognition systems had error rates of up to 34.7% for darker-skinned women, compared to less than 1% for lighter-skinned men. Similarly, audits by National Institute of Standards and Technology have shown significant demographic disparities in biometric systems.

These are not edge cases. They are signals.

Every AI system reflects the values, assumptions, and blind spots of those who build it and the data it is trained on. When that data is overwhelmingly Western, the systems built on top of it will perform best in Western contexts.

This is already visible in financial services. Credit scoring models trained on formal banking histories misinterpret the creditworthiness of entrepreneurs operating in informal or cash-based economies. Medical AI systems trained on European and North American datasets are being deployed in health systems where disease patterns and treatment pathways differ significantly.

Africa is not simply adopting AI.

It is increasingly being asked to adapt to AI that was never designed for it.

The governance gap is a sovereignty gap

When the European Union introduced the EU AI Act, it did more than regulate technology. It set a global standard.

Any company that wants to operate in the European market must now align with its requirements. That is regulatory power.

Africa has no equivalent.

And in that absence, a pattern is emerging: African institutions default to external standards European, American, or Chinese importing not just technology, but the governance models that come with it.

This is where the real risk lies.

The AI governance gap is not just a regulatory lag.

It is a sovereignty gap.

Because when rules are written elsewhere, outcomes are shaped elsewhere.

What is at stake

Nowhere is this more consequential than in financial services.

Across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa, fintech is expanding access to credit, insurance, and payments at unprecedented speed. According to the World Bank, mobile money alone has lifted millions out of financial exclusion across Sub-Saharan Africa.

But governance has not kept pace.

When an AI model determines whether a small business owner in Lagos receives a loan, who is accountable for that decision?

When a customer in Nairobi is flagged as high risk, can they challenge it?

When algorithmic systems produce biased outcomes, who is responsible for identifying and correcting them?

In many jurisdictions, there is no clear answer.

That is not just a policy gap.

It is a trust gap.

And trust is the foundation on which financial systems and digital economies are built.

The opportunity within the gap

For all its risks, Africa’s position is also a rare strategic advantage.

Europe is retrofitting governance onto decades of legacy systems. The United States remains constrained by political fragmentation. China’s approach reflects a governance model that many African democracies will not seek to replicate.

Africa has the opportunity to build differently to embed governance into AI adoption from the outset.

That means designing frameworks that reflect local realities:

informal and hybrid economies

mobile-first financial infrastructure

linguistic and cultural diversity

distinct social and regulatory priorities

There are early signals of what this could look like. Rwanda has positioned itself as a testbed for responsible AI policy. Kenya has taken meaningful steps in data protection. Nigeria with its scale, talent base, and economic influence has the potential to lead a continent-wide approach.

But leadership requires intent.

And the window to lead is narrowing.

What African boards must do now

For board directors, Chief Risk Officers, and technology leaders, AI governance is not a future issue.

It is a present responsibility.

Start with visibility:

Which AI systems are currently influencing decisions in your organisation?

Then ownership:

Who is accountable for them?

Then integrity:

What data were they trained on and does it reflect the customers you actually serve?

And finally, accountability:

What happens when the system is wrong?

These are not regulatory questions.

They are governance fundamentals.

And organisations that cannot answer them today will struggle to defend them tomorrow to regulators, to customers, and increasingly, to the public.

The decision point

The rules that will govern artificial intelligence across Africa are still being written.

But the direction of travel is clear.

If Africa does not define its own standards, it will inherit them.

If it does not build governance into its systems, it will import it along with the assumptions embedded within it.

And in a world where AI is shaping access to capital, healthcare, security, and opportunity, that is not just a technical decision.

It is a question of economic sovereignty.

Africa can either become a rule-maker in the AI economy or remain a rule-taker.