Sports
CAF Strips Senegal of AFCON 2025 Victory, Declares Morocco Winner
Below is a statement credited to CAF on the conduct of final match of the 2025 AFCON between host nation, Morocco, and Senegal
The CAF Appeal Board decided that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”), with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).
The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) Appeal Board decided today that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”), with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).
On the appeal by the FRMF regarding the application of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the CAF Appeal Board made the following rulings:
– “The appeal lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) is declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld.
– The CAF Disciplinary Board decision is set aside.
– The CAF Appeal Board further finds that the conduct of the Senegal team falls within the scope of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations.
– The protest lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) is upheld.
– It is declared that the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), through the conduct of its team, infringed Article 82 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations.
– In application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Senegal team is declared to have forfeited the match, with the result recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).
– All other motions or prayers for relief are dismissed.”
The CAF Appeal Board also ruled that:
– “The appeal lodged in respect of Mr Ismaël Saibari (Player No. 11 of the Morocco National Team) is partially upheld.
– The CAF Appeal Board confirms the finding that Mr Ismaël Saibari (Player No. 11 of the Morocco National Team) committed misconduct in violation of Articles 82 and 83(1) of the CAF Disciplinary Code.
– The sanction imposed on Mr Ismaël Saibari (Player No. 11 of the Morocco National Team) is amended to a suspension of two (2) official CAF matches, of which one (1) match is suspended.
– The fine of USD 100,000 imposed on Mr Ismaël Saibari (Player No. 11 of the Morocco National Team) is set aside.
– The appeal lodged in respect of the ball boys incident is partially upheld.
– The CAF Appeal Board confirms the finding that the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) is responsible for the conduct of the ball boys during the aforementioned match.
– The fine imposed on the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) in respect of the ball boys incident is reduced to USD 50,000.
– The appeal lodged in respect of the interference around the OFR/VAR review area is dismissed.
– The fine of USD 100,000 imposed on the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) in respect of the interference around the OFR/VAR review area is confirmed.
– The appeal lodged in respect of the laser incident is partially upheld.
– The fine imposed on the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) in respect of the laser incident is reduced to USD 10,000.
– All other motions or prayers for relief are dismissed.”
Source: CAFonline
Sports
Former Super Eagles Playmaker, Henry Nwosu is Dead
Nigeria’s football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of former Super Eagles midfielder Henry Nwosu, one of the heroes of the country’s historic 1980 Africa Cup of Nations triumph.
He was 62 years old.
Segun Odegbami confirmed the sad news in an emotional message, revealing that the former midfielder passed away around 4:00 a.m. after battling for his life for five days in hospital.
Fondly nicknamed “Youngest Millionaire,” Nwosu earned the tag as the youngest member of the Nigerian squad that won the country’s first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.Born on 14 June 1963 in Imo State, Nwosu rose to prominence as one of Nigeria’s most gifted midfielders during the golden era of Nigerian football in the 1980s. Known for his creativity, dribbling ability and tactical intelligence, he quickly established himself as a key figure in the national team.
He made about 60 appearances for Nigeria between 1980 and 1991, scoring eight goals and featuring in several major tournaments, including the 1980, 1982, 1984 and 1988 Africa Cup of Nations. While Nigeria won the continental title in 1980, the team finished runners-up in both the 1984 and 1988 editions.
Nwosu also represented Nigeria at the 1980 Olympic Games, where he scored the country’s only goal in the tournament.
At club level, the midfield maestro enjoyed a distinguished career, playing for several notable teams including New Nigeria Bank FC of Benin City and ACB Lagos.
He also had spells abroad with ASEC Mimosas of Côte d’Ivoire and Racing FC Bafoussam of Cameroon.
After retiring from active football in the early 1990s, Nwosu moved into coaching and player development. He served as an assistant coach with Nigeria’s national teams, including the side that won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.
He also worked with clubs such as Union Bank FC and Gateway United.
In recent years, the former midfielder battled health challenges, including a stroke that left him requiring medical care and support from members of the football community.
His passing marks the loss of one of the stars of Nigeria’s first continental triumph and a player widely admired for his flair and influence in midfield during the formative years of the Super Eagles.
Tributes are already pouring in from across the Nigerian football fraternity as the nation remembers a man whose name remains etched in the country’s sporting history.
Sports
Former Super Eagles Coach, Festus Onigbinde is Dead
Former Nigeria Super Eagles coach, Festus Adegboye Onigbinde, is dead. He was 88.
The family of the veteran football tactician confirmed his passing on Monday, describing him as a revered patriarch and respected figure in Nigerian football.
In a statement issued on behalf of the family, Bolade Adesuyi announced the death of the Modakeke High Chief.
The statement read:
“With great gratitude to God for a life well spent.
We announce the passing of this great man, a Modakeke High Chief, the 1st indigenous Nigerian Super Eagles football coach, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde, who passed unto the great beyond a couple of minutes ago.”
Onigbinde was widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential football tacticians, with a career spanning several decades in coaching and administration.
He became one of the earliest Nigerian coaches to obtain elite coaching qualifications, earning a German Grade A coaching licence in 1976. He further expanded his technical knowledge by attending a coaching course in Brazil in 1981, at a time when few African coaches had such exposure.
In 1982, he was appointed head coach of the Super Eagles, becoming one of the earliest indigenous coaches to lead Nigeria’s senior national team.
His tenure saw Nigeria reach the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast. The team finished as runners-up after losing to Cameroon, but he was relieved of his duties shortly after the tournament despite the strong performance.
Beyond the national team, Onigbinde achieved notable success at the club level, particularly with Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan. In 1984, he led the Nigerian side to the final of the African Cup of Champions Clubs, now known as the CAF Champions League, where they narrowly lost to Egyptian club Zamalek.
Nearly two decades later, he returned to the national team during a turbulent period and was appointed coach ahead of the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan. Although Nigeria did not advance beyond the group stage, the tournament marked his appearance as a World Cup coach.
Away from the touchline, Onigbinde also played important roles in football administration and technical development. He served in technical capacities within the Nigeria Football Federation, including as Technical Director, where he helped shape coaching education and youth development policies.
In later years, he remained an influential voice in Nigerian football, frequently commenting on coaching standards, grassroots development and the administration of the sport.
Onigbinde is survived by his children, grandchildren and extended family. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family.
Sports
FIFA Strikes Out Nigeria’s Petition, Okays DR Congo for 2026 World Cup Play-Off
Nigeria’s hopes of securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have effectively ended after FIFA confirmed the Democratic Republic of the Congo as Africa’s representative in the upcoming inter-confederation play-off tournament.
In an official accreditation notice circulated to media covering the event, FIFA outlined the competition format and confirmed the six nations set to compete for the final two spots at the expanded global tournament.
The announcement excludes Nigeria, whose football authorities had lodged a formal protest following their defeat by DR Congo in the CAF play-offs in November 2025.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) challenged the result, alleging that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the decisive tie, which ended 1-1 before the Leopards prevailed on penalties.
The NFF sought to overturn the outcome and secure reinstatement into the inter-confederation play-offs.
However, FIFA’s latest communication makes no reference to any amendment to the qualified teams, strongly indicating that the original result stands.
In its statement, FIFA said: “The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament will see six teams fight it out for the final two places at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, to be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States across 16 host cities.”
The governing body confirmed the participating nations as Bolivia, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname.
Tournament format and fixtures
The play-off tournament will take place from March 26 to March 31, 2026, in Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico.
According to FIFA, the four lowest-ranked teams in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking — Bolivia, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname — will contest bracket semi-finals.
The two highest-ranked sides — DR Congo and Iraq — will advance directly to the final stage.
This format places DR Congo one match away from qualification, with the African side set to face the winner of Jamaica versus New Caledonia for a place at the 2026 finals.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be the first edition expanded to 48 teams.
For Nigeria, FIFA’s confirmation brings months of uncertainty to a close. Although no separate public ruling was issued specifically addressing the NFF’s petition, the unchanged list of qualified teams suggests the appeal was unsuccessful.
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