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Tunde Ayeni’s Travails Return, As EFCC Arrests Ex-Skye Bank Chair over Fraud Allegations
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested a former chairman of defunct Skye Bank Plc, Tunde Ayeni, over alleged money laundering, misappropriation and diversion of funds amounting to N36.54bn and $30m.
Ayeni, a businessman, was arrested in Abuja on Thursday, and is currently being held at the commission’s facility.
The arrest followed an EFCC probe into alleged misappropriation and diversion of funds said to have been obtained from Polaris Bank through multiple entities linked to him.
“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a former board chairman of defunct Skye Bank Plc and businessman, Tunde Ayeni, in connection with alleged money laundering, misappropriation and diversion of funds to the tune of N36,540,058,400.00 and $30m.
“Ayeni was arrested sequel to the investigation of the EFCC into alleged misappropriation and diversion of funds to the tune of N36,540,058,400.00 and $30m obtained from Polaris Bank Plc by different entities linked to him.
“The funds were loans obtained allegedly for specific investment projects but subsequently transferred to other entities’ accounts. Investigations showed that, though the loans were obtained for purposes such as finance of marine security activities, electricity distribution contract, estate development, they were diverted to the NITEL/MTEL asset acquisition through NATCOM account,” one of the sources said.
Another source said the commission is currently probing 12 companies allegedly linked to Ayeni, which it said were used to obtain the loans from Polaris Bank.
“Twelve different companies linked to Ayeni are being investigated by the EFCC. They are entities he allegedly used to obtain loans from Polaris Bank for his shady activities. The loans are depositors’ funds fraudulently obtained and frittered into diverse wasteful purposes. Ayeni will be arraigned in due course upon conclusion of investigations,” the source said.
When contacted, EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale confirmed the arrest but declined to give further details.
The Punch
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2027: Opposition Parties Storm Ibadan, Unite to Field One Candidate Against Tinubu
Political leaders from the opposition have resolved to present a united front in the 2027 general elections, agreeing to field a single presidential candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The decision was one of the major highlights of a National Summit of Opposition Political Leaders held on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State, where participants gathered to fashion the way out of the current challenges facing the country.
They also warned that Nigeria’s democracy is under increasing strain and requires urgent collective action to safeguard it.
The summit, themed “Safeguarding Nigeria’s Democracy: A National Dialogue,” brought together key opposition figures across party lines, culminating in the adoption of a joint communiqué known as the Ibadan Declaration.
Leaders at the event said the decision to rally behind a single candidate was driven by the need to avoid fragmentation of votes and strengthen the opposition’s chances at the polls.
Host governor, Seyi Makinde, in his welcome address, warned of a steady erosion of democratic competition, noting that the concentration of political power under one party threatens pluralism.
He took a trip down memory lane, reminding the ruling party that the ‘wet e’ era in Ibadan, which he said must not be allowed to repeat itself.
“Democracy without opposition is not democracy, it is a slow drift toward a one-party state,” he said.
Factional National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Taminu Turaki, described the move as both strategic and necessary, warning that disunity has historically weakened opposition efforts.
“A single stick can be broken easily, but a bundle of sticks is far more difficult to break,” he said, urging political actors to prioritise national interest over individual ambition.
Turaki maintained that Nigeria is currently experiencing what he termed “progressive regression,” citing worsening insecurity, economic challenges, and declining confidence in democratic institutions.
“This is not a moment for silence or division; it is a moment for decisive action,” he said.
Similarly, former Senate President David Mark described the moment as a “national rescue mission,” stressing that no single opposition party could confront the current political structure alone.
“We cannot confront the future as fragmented entities. This is the time to rewrite the story of coalition building in Nigeria,” Mark said.
In the communiqué issued at the end of the summit, opposition parties reaffirmed their commitment to contest the 2027 elections at all levels, rejecting what they described as attempts to impose a one-party state.
They also resolved to resist any move to make the election a one-candidate race, insisting that Nigerians must be presented with credible alternatives.
Beyond the consensus candidacy plan, the declaration raised concerns over the credibility of the electoral process.
They passed a vote of no confidence in the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan.
The opposition leaders alleged bias and called for his removal from overseeing the 2027 elections.
Leaders at the event said the decision to rally behind a single candidate was driven by the need to avoid fragmentation of votes and strengthen the opposition’s chances at the polls.
The summit further urged the National Assembly to review contentious provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, and demanded an extension of deadlines for party primaries to the end of July 2026.
Participants also called for the release of political actors allegedly detained on bailable offences, stressing the need for inclusivity and respect for fundamental rights.
Speakers at the summit, in their separate remarks, repeatedly stressed that Nigeria stands at a critical juncture, urging leaders to act decisively to preserve democratic institutions.
The summit ended with the declaration of a shared commitment among opposition parties to deepen collaboration, rebuild public trust, and present a united challenge in 2027.
The Ibadan meeting attracted several prominent political figures from different political parties, including the PDP and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Among them were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, political economist Pat Utomi, and elder statesman Jerry Gana, among other notable political leaders.
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Glo-Sponsored African Voices Spotlights Ejatu Shaw
This week, African Voices, the Globacom-sponsored magazine programme on CNN International, turns its searchlight on Ejatu Shaw the London-based photographer and multidisciplinary artist whose work continues to refract heritage into striking visual poetry.
Born in 1996, Shaw is a graduate of University of Westminster, where she earned a Master’s degree in Photography Arts in 2020. Yet the true genesis of her craft predates the academy. It was during a 2013 family sojourn to Sierra Leone that her creative awakening first flickered—like light finding its way through a narrow aperture—setting her on a path of introspective exploration.
Her oeuvre is a delicate tapestry, interweaving strands of Islamic faith with the vibrant textures of African heritage. Echoes of the great studio photographers of the 1960s and 1970s—such as Malick Sidibé, Sory Sanlé, and Omar Yahia Barram—resonate subtly within her compositions, like ancestral voices carried on a visual wind.
From these influences, Shaw has cultivated a practice rooted in memory and self-inquiry. Through self-portraiture and conceptually layered projects, she transforms personal recollections into images that speak with both intimacy and universality—mirrors in which the past and present quietly converge.
Her ascent has been both swift and assured. In 2025, the British Fashion Council named her a New Wave Creative, affirming her place among a new generation of cultural vanguards. In the same year, her lens captured figures of global renown, including Angela Bassett for EBONY, Cynthia Erivo for The Guardian, Sunday Times and Vogue, and Usain Bolt for Puma.
She also conceived and shot the album cover for Craig David—each frame a testament to her evolving visual language.
African Voices airs on Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., with further broadcasts on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and repeat transmissions on Monday at 3:00 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.—an invitation to witness, through Shaw’s eyes, a world where identity is not fixed, but fluid, luminous, and ever unfolding.
Featured
Reviving the Literary Soul at Nigeria’s “Great Ife”
By Shakirat Titilope Akintola
In an era where digital distraction has become a global epidemic, a historic movement to reclaim the power of the written word took center stage at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). On Wednesday, 22nd April 2026, the iconic Oduduwa Hall was packed to capacity for “LIBRARY READING TIME 2026,” an event that served as both a cultural revival and a masterclass in intellectual heritage.
Organized by the Hezekiah Oluwasanmi Library, the colloquium brought together international media icons and traditional royalty to address a universal challenge: the survival of deep reading in the age of “information overload.”
A Homecoming of Global Influence
The spotlight of the event shone on Aare Dele Momodu, Chairman of Ovation Media Group and a figure synonymous with African excellence on the global stage. For Momodu, the day was a profound full-circle moment. Before the formal ceremonies, he toured the stacks of the university library where, decades ago, he served as a humble library attendant.
“My journey started through the window of this library,” Momodu reflected in an interview with Great 94.5FM. Addressing the massive audience, Momodu expressed his immense joy at seeing the hall overflowing with so many young people, noting that their presence was a powerful signal that the thirst for knowledge remains alive in the next generation.
To catalyze this growth, Momodu announced a major philanthropic contribution, donating LED Projectors to modernize the library’s infrastructure and copies of his acclaimed books, Pendulum 1 & 2 and Fighting Lions.
The Scholar-King: Bridging Tradition and Modernity
In a display of the unique intersection between African tradition and academic excellence, the event honored His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Omoniyi Aroyinkeye I, the Orangun of Oke-Ila.
As a distinguished alumnus of the university, the “Scholar-King” received the Friend of the Library Excellence Award. His Majesty is widely recognized beyond Nigeria’s borders for founding Abolarin College, a landmark tuition-free boarding school dedicated entirely to indigent children. His presence served as a reminder that the ultimate goal of literacy is societal transformation and the empowerment of the underserved.
Textured Narratives: From Agriculture to Pop Culture
The event featured a diverse “Reading Time” session that demonstrated the interdisciplinary necessity of the library:
● Science & Sustainability: The Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture read from Agricultural Extension for Sustainable Development, highlighting the practical application of research.
● The Arts as a Sanctuary: The Dean of the Faculty of Arts delivered a poignant reading titled “The Library is Faculty of Arts. No Walls Needed,” reinforcing the library as a space of boundless creativity.
The emotional crescendo arrived when Aare Dele Momodu took to the lectern as the Guest Reader. He chose to read a deeply moving tribute he authored in 2009 following the death of Michael Jackson. By dissecting the tragic “grace to grass” narrative of a global icon, Momodu illustrated that reading is not just about facts—it is about developing the empathy and “human-interest” lens needed to understand the complexities of the human condition.
A Legacy for the Future
The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, and the University Librarian, Dr. Olukemi Adebimpe Fadehan, emphasized that the library remains a “sanctuary where curiosity is nurtured.”
To ensure the day’s momentum survives the closing ceremony, the university officially inaugurated the H.O. Library Club. This initiative aims to foster a sustainable community of bibliophiles among the thousands of students who filled the hall.
As the “Great Ife” anthem echoed through the venue, the message to the world was clear: in the heart of West Africa, the next generation of leaders is being forged not just through screens, but through the timeless, transformative power of books.
Shakirat Titilope Akintola is a Youth Corps member serving with the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre, Ibadan
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