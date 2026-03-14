Fuel Importation Ban: Dangote Tackles NMDPRA over Continuous Issuance of Import Licences

President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has raised concerns that Nigeria’s downstream regulator, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), is still issuing licences for petrol importation despite public assurances to the contrary, warning that the practice could undermine the operations of his refinery and threaten the country’s energy security.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with THISDAY, Dangote said the continued importation of refined petroleum products into Nigeria was hurting the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which he insisted has the capacity to meet the country’s fuel demand.

“They are still issuing licences despite that we can meet the demand. They are still killing us with importation. They are importing and we are exporting. Yes, we can do 75 million litres, but they are still back-loading,” Dangote said.

According to the billionaire businessman, the refinery can produce up to 75 million litres of petrol daily, but some market participants are still bringing imported products into the country, a development he said could distort the domestic fuel market.

Dangote said the persistence of import licences contradicts earlier assurances by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) that fuel imports would be restricted once domestic refining capacity improved.

His comments came against the backdrop of a statement by the NMDPRA indicating that it had stopped issuing new licences for petrol importation because domestic refining was now meeting a significant portion of Nigeria’s demand.

The regulator said the decision aligns with provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, which allows import licences to be issued only when local production cannot meet national consumption needs.

According to the agency, no new petrol import licences were issued in 2026 as supply from domestic refineries, particularly the Dangote refinery, was considered sufficient to support the local market.

However, NMDPRA data for January 2026 showed that about 24.8 million litres of imported petrol were still consumed daily in Nigeria, although the figure dropped significantly to about three million litres per day in February.

Dangote further alleged that many of the companies importing petrol into Nigeria do not operate retail outlets or filling stations, suggesting that some of the imported volumes may be diverted or smuggled after arriving in the country.

He warned that the trend could mirror challenges previously faced by Nigeria’s rice industry, where local producers struggled to compete with imported products.

Nigeria has historically relied on imported refined petroleum products due to the poor performance of its state-owned refineries. However, expectations have risen with the start of operations at the Dangote refinery, which has a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day and is regarded as the largest single-train refinery in the world.

The facility is seen as a major step in Nigeria’s efforts to end decades of dependence on imported fuel.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has said the ongoing tensions in the Middle East highlight the need for stronger energy partnerships with countries like Nigeria.

He noted that disruptions in oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil corridor, underscore the importance of diversifying supply sources.

Tuggar said Nigeria’s untapped oil and gas reserves present an opportunity for Gulf states to partner with the country in expanding production and stabilising global energy supply.

Nigeria currently produces about 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, up from around 1.4 million barrels when President Bola Tinubu assumed office in 2023, with the potential for further growth through increased investment in fields and pipelines.

He added that while Nigeria still imports significant volumes of refined petroleum products, expanding domestic refining capacity could help the country better withstand global energy shocks in the future.