Atiku Raises Alarm over Alleged Plot to Disenfranchise Northern Voters

By Eric Elezuo

With crises bedeviling the rank and file of opposition parties; from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party, the NNPP, to Accord Party and more, it is still not uhuru for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

While the opposition parties are battling leadership issues, the APC seems about to be consumed by its own growth, and the leader, who happens to be the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s system of handpicking candidates for electoral offices.

Recall that prior to the weekend, Tinubu had held a closed-door meeting with the extended leadership of the Senate at the Presidential Villa, where he rebuffed lobbying efforts by the leadership of the Senate to secure automatic return tickets for the ruling party’s sitting legislators ahead of the 2027 general elections, instead reaffirming the authority of state governors over the selection of candidates in their respective states. By this, the president made it clear that the governors have the right to decide who returns among the legislators, on both federal and state levels. The decision has since torn the party apart.

It must be added that the governors, by unwritten convention, will communicate and seek approval from the President for whichever candidate they intend to settled with. With the president having the last say of approval, it becomes imperatively clear that all candidates are direct consequences of Tinubu’s choice.

Tinubu had earlier hinted that he would “do everything within the party’s power” to ensure the return of serving legislators, a promise that raised expectations in the National Assembly, and enabled massive decamping to the ruling party from most distressed parties, including PDP and Labour.

A source told The Punch that “The meeting was to plead for automatic tickets for senators but President Tinubu insisted that the governor of each state has the influence over candidates.

While the president’s decision has enabled consensus, which he is tailored to, it has also created dissenting opinions among party as most lawmakers are not in good terms with their governors. More so, most governors, who have completed their tenures, and eyeing Senate seat, now are at liberty to dethrone whoever is occupying the seat presently.

A state like Rivers, where the governor, Sim Fubara, is still at loggerheads with his godfather, Nyesom Wike, is likely to slide to boiling point if the President’s decision stands. What this portends is that the APC will be divided across individual lanes, and a threat to their survival in the forthcoming election.

The President’s decisions has already started claiming casualties. In late March, Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives Philip Agbese, defected from the APC to the Labour Party, after his return prospects under the APC collapsed.

Meanwhile, the APC’s revised 2027 primary timetable, announced by the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko, at the 186th National Working Committee meeting, now pegs Senate primaries for May 18, 2026 while House of Representatives primaries are scheduled for May 15, with the presidential primary on May 23.

The consensus brouhaha appears to, even after the elections, continue to drag the party to the mud.

This is because the new provisions in the updated Electoral Act 2026 require written consent from all cleared aspirants for a consensus candidate to be valid. If even one aspirant refuses to sign, the party is legally forced back to a primary. This means that forced consensus is not just a political risk; it is a legal minefield that can lead to the total disqualification of a party’s candidates.

According to The Sun analysis, The most critical legal hurdle is that consensus is no longer a decision the party leadership can make unilaterally. For a consensus candidate to be legally valid, all cleared aspirants for that specific position must provide their written consent to withdraw from the race in favour of the consensus candidate.

Under the new Act, a single dissenting aspirant can collapse the entire consensus arrangement by refusing to sign the withdrawal letter. If the party proceeds without this signature, the nomination is void.

If a consensus arrangement fails or is challenged because an aspirant refused to sign, the law mandates that the party must revert to direct primaries where every card-carrying member votes.

Because the rules for consensus are now strictly codified, any breach is considered a pre-election matter.

Any aspirant who felt coerced into a consensus can approach the Federal High Court to challenge the nomination. If a court finds that the consensus was forced or that the mandatory ratification convention required by Section 87(3) was not properly held, it can nullify the nomination. Since the window for submitting candidate lists is now shorter — reduced to 90 days before the election — a party may run out of time to conduct a fresh primary, leaving them with no candidate on the ballot, similar to the APC’s 2019 experience in Zamfara.

Under Section 84(1), INEC retains the power to monitor all primaries. If INEC’s report indicates that a consensus was reached through intimidation or without the required signatures, the commission can refuse to accept the candidate’s credentials, citing a breach of the party’s own constitution and the Electoral Act.

Overall, the Electoral Act 2026 has essentially weaponized the individual aspirant. Forced consensus is now legally impossible if an aspirant has the courage to withhold their signature and sue.

Avoiding the legal minefields of the Electoral Act 2026 is possible, but it requires the APC to move away from executive orders and toward a more documented negotiation process.

To bypass the risks of litigation and disqualification, the party is currently employing several strategic maneuvers. In most cases, party elders engage aspirants before they are officially cleared to contest.

The party often convinces aspirants that a consensus with a promise of a future appointment or refund of their form fees is the safer bet.

Under Section 87(3) of the new Act, even a consensus must be ratified. To avoid a Zamfara scenario, the party is becoming meticulous about the paper trail.

The most effective way to avoid a lawsuit is to make the losing aspirants feel like winners. For this, the APC is using political MoUs: promises of Senate slots, ministerial roles, or state cabinet positions in exchange for a peaceful consensus. This is said to be part of the strategy stakeholders discussed when President Tinubu met governors elected on the APC platform in Aso Villa ahead of primaries.

But beyond the inherent legal implications, party members across states, who feel disenfranchised by the consensus anthem, have registered their displeasure, amid mild threats.

In the first instance, loyalists of former Ogun State Governor and Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, have rejected the purported endorsement of Governor Dapo Abiodun as the All Progressives Congress consensus candidate for the 2027 Ogun East Senate race.

They described the process as a carefully orchestrated exclusion of their principal and his supporters.

Recall that leaders and stakeholders of the APC in Ogun East Senatorial District have on Monday endorsed Abiodun as their consensus candidate for the 2027 senatorial election.

The loyalists, under the aegis of the BATOGD Movement, said the meeting tagged “Ogun East APC caucus meeting,” during which Abiodun was announced as the party’s consensus senate candidate, was in fact a gathering organised exclusively by the governor’s loyalists, in violation of the party’s guidelines on consensus candidate emergence.

Addressing journalists at the Sagamu GRA private residence of Daniel, the spokesperson of the group, retired General Olumuyiwa Okunowo, said members who were legitimately qualified to attend were turned away at the venue, the Adeola Odutola Hall in Ijebu Ode, on Monday.

“Some of our members who were eminently qualified to attend according to the Notice of Invitation were told pointedly to leave the venue, with the explanation that ‘this is a DA show’ and could be attended only by loyalists of the governor,” Okunowo said.

He said the group had no objection to the governor’s supporters holding their own meeting, but took exception to the use of the party’s name to disguise what he described as a premeditated agenda.

“We do not deny them their right to hold their own show, and we believe this must account for why our leader, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, was denied access to a ‘DA Show.’ No ill feeling, but they should have been bold enough to make the notifications clear about their true intention, rather than using the name of our great party to drag our leaders into ratifying a premeditated show,” he said.

Okunowo also raised alarm over what he described as a security siege on Daniel’s Ijebu Ode residence on Wednesday, saying armoured vehicles and hundreds of police officers were deployed around the property without any justification.

“We are deeply surprised by this turn of events, as we see no reason to warrant the deployment of armoured vehicles and detachments of security forces in their hundreds,” he said.

He called on security agencies to remain fair to all parties and not allow themselves to be used as instruments of political intimidation.

“We need to emphasise that we are running a democracy in Nigeria, and we are law-abiding citizens. We call on all security agencies to take a cue from the President’s posture by being fair to all and not allowing themselves to be used as tools in desperate hands to deny the freedom and rights of others,” Okunowo said.

Former Chairman of Ijebu North East Local Government, Otunba Tayo Onayemi, also questioned the legality of the process, saying, “Consensus, as recognised by law, must be based on voluntary agreement by all aspirants. Has the governor formally declared? Has he obtained nomination forms? Without these steps, there is no consensus.”

Also, former Commissioner Akogun Kola Onadipe argued that due process was ignored, saying, “Consensus requires that all aspirants willingly agree and endorse the candidate in writing. If one person disagrees, the party must conduct direct primaries. What happened on Monday falls short of these requirements.”

However, the APC Publicity Secretary, Femi Nuberu, dismissed the allegations, insisting that the meeting was properly constituted and that all decisions taken were legal and binding.

“The meeting was called by the senatorial chairman of the party, the senatorial organ of the party was seated and took decisions on behalf of the senatorial leadership, and somebody is sitting somewhere saying it’s a kangaroo — it is that person that actually doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Nuberu said.

On the allegation that Daniel was barred from the venue, the Publicity Secretary said no such report had been brought before the party, and advised any aggrieved member to formally file a complaint with the party leadership.

Abiodun had earlier announced the endorsement of Senator ‘Yayi’ Olamilekan as the party governorship candidate. The announcement has divided the party between the yes and no.

In Akwa Ibom State, stakeholders in Ikot Ekpene, rejected the adoption of an automatic ticket for the Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara State House of Assembly seat ahead of the party’s forthcoming primaries, describing it as contrary to democratic principles.

The rejection was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting held on Tuesday to deliberate on key issues affecting the party in the area. The stakeholders were reacting to reports that the state governor, Umo Eno, had at different fora directed party leaders to adopt a consensus candidate to fly the party’s flag in the primaries. However, a former APC Assistant Secretary and spokesperson for the group, Ubong Amadu, who read the communiqué at a press conference held at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene, insisted that the consensus arrangement undermines the will of the majority. Amadu, who highlighted the benefits of direct primaries, described the consensus option as a violation of the principles of fairness as enshrined in the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act 2026. The communiqué, signed by the leadership of the Ikot Ekpene APC stakeholders, read in part, “Having noted with concern the alleged plan by some individuals to impose a preferred candidate through the unpopular and undemocratic process of consensus, this stakeholders’ meeting became necessary. The group, however, supported the reelection of Tinubu and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Also in Nasarawa State, Senator Aliyu Wadada, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, has secured a consensus endorsement for the governorship, which would see him exit the Senate, and make a way for the present governor, Abdullahi Sule. This arrangement has been resented by not a few in the state including political godfathers in the state.

In Oyo, Senator Sharafadeen Alli received the APC’s backing on April 15 to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde of the PDP.

These departures, alongside the growing list of senators whose governors are actively working against their return, may see a high turnover rate in the red chamber.

Nor a few of members of the APC has warned that the party is walking a constitutional tightrope, and unconsciously organising it’s own implosion.

An aggrieved lawmaker said, “There is no provision for an automatic ticket in the APC Constitution. The Electoral Act recognises the consensus and direct primaries option.”

“Whatever they discuss in their meeting cannot upstage the law. We should either go by consensus or adopt the primary election model,” the lawmaker added, noting that he was not privy to what was decided at the Senate leadership’s meeting with the President.

Also in Benue state, the fallout between Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and Governor Hyacinth Alia over control of the APC structure in the state has pushed 10 of the state’s 11 federal lawmakers into Akume’s camp. It is not known where the governor may pitch his tenth in the coming days.

Across the states, not excluding Lagos State, the consensus and automatic ticket crises have continued to polarized the ruling party, and observers say it’s only a matter of time before the all-important implosion occurs.

And who knows who and who may be affected. This is even as opposition parties at a National Summit in Ibadan on Saturday, agreed to adopt a single presidential candidate.

Time will surely tell as 2027 draws dangerously close.