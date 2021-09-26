Headline
Lagos APC LG Appeal Panel Waits For Petitions
The All Progressives Congress, Lagos State chapter, has said its appeal committee for local government congress has yet to receive any petition.
The committee chairman, Ibrahim Akaje, said this on Thursday during a press briefing at the APC state secretariat on Acme road, Ikeja.
Akaje stated that the appeal committee was constituted by the APC National Secretariat to attend to complaints arising from the party’s recent local government congresses in the state.
He said, “This committee is to attend to complaints or grievances arising from conduct of the party’s recent congresses held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Lagos State. So far, the committee is yet to receive any petition.
It is incumbent at this juncture to appeal to all petitioners to feel free to present their grievances before the committee.”
Akaje assured members that justice would done in accordance with the rules guiding the party.
“Our task is to arbitrate between the petitioners and those who were saddled with the responsibility of conducting the just concluded APC LGAs congresses in the state.
“In this regard, I want to assure all and sundry that as members of this committee, we shall be impartial by dispensing justice to all in accordance with the extant laws, rules and guidelines provided in the APC constitution and statutes,” he added.
Recall that another group in the APC, Lagos4Lagos Movement, held parallel LG congresses in the state.
Atiku Campaign Calls for Tinubu’s Arrest, Prosecution over Drugs, Alpha Beta
By Eric Elezuo
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council has called on the law enforcement agencies including the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to arrest and prosecute the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for alleged involvement in drugs and other related criminalities.
The call was made Sunday via a press statement tiled “Why NDLEA, EFCC must arrest and prosecute Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, and signed by the Director of Strategic Communications, Chief Dele Momodu, and other members of the media team where the campaign itemised in black and white various atrocities allegedly committed by the APC presidential candidate, stressing he was not fit to be president.
Addressing Nigerians as a whole, the campaign team maintained that considering the myriads of problems facing the nation at the moment, it would be ‘a huge disaster to add state sponsored drug trafficking into the mix’, as the APC candidate is reputed to have ‘direct ties to drug lords and was used as a conduit pipe to launder their funds’ in collaboration with another drug kingpin, Adegboyega Muiz Akande.
“This investigation has revealed the identity of other individuals including relatives who have worked for Akande with various duties in the distribution organisation. One of these individuals has been identified by the investigation as Bola Tinubu,” said Kevin Moss, a special agent with the Inland Revenue Service,” the statement revealed.
The statement added: “Court records showed that Akande took Tinubu to First Heritage Bank where he opened an account for himself and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in 1989. Tinubu revealed in documents that he worked with Mobil Nigeria Limited and his salary was $2,400 and he had no other sources of income whatsoever.
“But records from his First Heritage Bank account showed that in 1990, Tinubu deposited $661,000 into his individual money market account and in 1991 deposited $1,216,500 into the same money market account. Mobil representatives told US authorities that even though Tinubu was a treasurer, he had no direct access to the company’s cash and thus could not deposit funds on behalf of the firm.
“Tinubu, the political Maradona, quickly entered into an agreement with US authorities and forfeited $460,000 in order to avoid jail before running back to Nigeria. But this has not changed the fact that he was in cahoots with drug dealers and was their bagman.
“Nigerian law is clear. Criminal cases have no statute of limitation and can be re-opened at anytime especially for the sake of national interest. We hereby call on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to immediately arrest Bola Ahmed Tinubu and prosecute him for drug trafficking.
“Apart from the criminal angle to this call, there is also the national security aspect. The world will recall what happened to Panama when Manuel Noriega, a known drug lord, became President in 1983. During his six-year rule, Panama became a narcos state as Noriega became an ally of the notorious Pablo Escobar’s Medellin cartel.”
While asking law enforcement agencies to speed up the arrest and persecution of the former governor of Lagos State, the campaign council also explained in detail how Tinubu has been siphoning the resources of Lagos State using the instrumentality of his firm, Alpha Beta. The allegations, the Council maintained, are contained in court affidavits sworn to by a former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, Dapo Apara. He insisted that Tinubu has continued to corner the finances of the state through this firm.
In a Writ of Summons, Apara said, “The claimant avers that some of the suspicious transfers to third parties amongst many others unknown to the claimant are as follows: a) N500,000,000 payment to SW8 Investment Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 30/12/13; (b) $2,989,063.33 payment to Summit Integrated Services Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 18/3/1.5.
“(c) $1,407,000 USD payment to Summit Integrated Services Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 18/3/15; (d) N25million payment to Halizview International Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 18/3/15; (e)N39million payment to Halizview International Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 3/3/15; (I) N38million payment to Halizview International Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 6/3/15.
“(g) N550million payment to Ocean Trust Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 15/5/18 (h) N850million payment to Ocean Trust Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 14/3/15; (i) N1 billion in Afkar printing Press together with Vintage Press Limited and Lagoon Press Limited in October 2017; (J) N1 billion Ocean and Oil Investment Limited (OANDO) various times; (k) N3.5 billion in OCEANIC BANK avow ECOBANK) various times; (I) N100 million IBILE HOLDINGS LAND Plot 16/17 BLOCK VI (ONIRU ESTATE) (m) N500 million STARCOMMS (Aranda Resources) 100,000,000 SHARES (n) N1.4 billion Sterling Asset Management (o) N960 million HITV 300,000,000 shares (p) N11.9 billion SW8 (WEMA BANK)30,909,090 shares.”
Buhari Mum As Fuel Crises Cripple Nigerians, Businesses
By Eric Elezuo
Nigerians, for the umpteenth time in the life of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, have come under the excruciating pains of unending fuel scarcity, with the president yet to address the issue even as government officials continually make promises that have not seen the light of the day. Like a curse, the last parts of the year have remained an albatross when it comes to fuel scarcity as it has become a norm that Christmas seasons and scarcity of fuel products have become synonymous. But the life of the present administration has ensured that scarcity is not only a December issue, but an all year round crisis.
Rising from the delay of ministerial appointment six months after he assumed office in May 2015, Buhari made himself the Minister of Petroleum, with Mr. Ibe Kachikwu as the Minister of State for Petroleum. Nigerians have rejoiced at the prospect, believing that whatever crises witnessed in the sector over the years have come to an end. But that was not to be. For the three years and counting, Kachikwu held sway as Deputy Minister in the oil and gas industry, he grappled unsuccessfully to keep in check the lingering issue, even as Mr President maintained an undignified silence over the matter.
In January 2016, the country launched into a dire fuel crisis, which set the stage for the subsequent after effects still experienced till date. The crisis which lasted for about three months, was without the voice of Buhari, who was battling to save his life in a London hospital.
“I share the pains of Nigerians, I feel that pain everyday when I walk the streets: on Easter day, I was in Lagos monitoring fuel distribution and the depots, I had given 24 hours attention to the problems.
“I have continued to work with one sole purpose, which is that every problem must have a solution and I think that is the reason I was picked.
“I do apologise for the comment that I made jocularly with my friends in the press about being a magician and it offended Nigerians; it was not meant to be, it was a side jocular issue. I did go on to explain what needed to be done, I did not know that it would create the kind of hyperbole (exaggeration) that it did.
“Let me first admit that I am not a typically experienced politician, I am a technocrat: I come to work.” Kachikwu said while defending his position as the scarcity lasted.
In December 2017, another scarcity hit the nation spiraling deep into 2018. This was how it continued until Kachikwu was removed in August 2019, and replaced by former Bayelsa State governor, Timipre Sylva. However, the trend has remained the same, and growing worse. Yet, Buhari’s undignified silence remaining deafening.
Worse it in the scheme of things is the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol. Its scarcity has grown worse across the country as massive queues were witnessed in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri, Nasarawa, Minna, among other places, according to The Punch reports.
A typical excuse by oil marketers remains that dealers could hardly access the product from the only two depots that were dispensing the commodity in Lagos State.
The few filling stations, particularly those of independent marketers, that dispensed the commodity sold it at between N250/litre and N300/litre, depending on area of purchase.
Oil marketers told The Punch that over 1,000 tickets, belonging to marketers which had paid for products, remained unattended to, at the few depots that dispense the commodity in Lagos. It was gathered that the tickets, which were for over 1,000 tankers, had continued to pile up due to the pressure on the two depots, namely MRS and Pinnacle.
It was also gathered that the cost of petrol could have been increased quietly by the Federal Government, as stations that used to sell the approved price of N179 – N180/litre had raised their prices to between N185 – N190/litre. The government has however, denied increasing prices.
While Lagos residents still managing to buy at 300 naira per litre, most residents of other parts of the country, notably the Southeastern parts, have lamented the total scarcity of the product, saying that when seen, a customer must have to part with as much as 400 to 450 naira for one litre.
Most motorists have packed their vehicles for want of the product while commercial drivers, who managed to still ply the roads, are charging exorbitantly to make up for the high cost of the fuel purchase. As a result, some commuters, especially in Lagos and major metropolitan cities have resolved to trekking to their destinations.
In the same vein, market women and men have hiked the price of their goods to reflect the huge cost incurred while transporting the said goods from one point to another. Even service providers, who have to shop for the high priced commodities have also increased the prices of your services to stay afloat of the situation. The situation has turned to a round robin affair with cost of both goods and services hitting roof top.
“Petrol has remained the pivot on which the economy of the nation revolves. As a result, whatever happens to the price or availability of the petroleum products with special emphasis to petrol, will sure have a reverberating effect on every other sector. It is just the way we have succeeded in wiring the country,” a motorists on a petrol queue told The Boss
Also commenting on the issue, the Secretary, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN) Abuja-Suleja, Mohammed Shuaibu, told The Punch that the concerns in the downstream sector would continue to linger as long as the government remained the sole importer of petrol into Nigeria.
“The Federal Government, through NNPC, is the only one importing this product and it is subsidising it. And they don’t have the facility to store the product.
“Some time ago we complained about this because when they store in private depots, the price is hiked and some of the depots continue to exploit the masses arbitrarily.
“However, as it is now, the government is bringing in products. But the issue now is that virtually all the depots that belong to major marketers in Apapa axis of Lagos are empty. So there is now pressure on MRS and Pinnacle depots where NNPC drop products.
“So, there are over 1,000 tickets of marketers who have paid to have their trucks loaded, but we don’t know what is happening. Today they will tell you that they are upgrading the system, tomorrow you will hear that the system did not capture.
“You know that it takes much time to transport this product from the South to the North. Some trucks spend one month, especially when they have problems on the road, others spend two to three weeks,” he said.
He lamented that the Buhari-led Federal Government has so far not done anything about the situation, which must be done fast, and the situation is deteriorating. He also added that pipeline vandalism, depot upgrade among other issues reasons the reasons other depots in Apapa and in other locations not selling products.
He said, “Last time we complained that some depots were exploiting us, and the depots argued that the cost of moving products from one end of their facility to another had Increased, as well as other issues. So we can’t tell whether that is another reason why NNPC stopped supplying some of these depots.
“Things were not worse like this before. As I’m talking to you now, some of our tickets have been there for close to a month. I did payment since but I can’t load. And the story is the same across their 21 depots. We can’t load.”
Meanwhile, Shuabu stated that unconfirmed information on the official pump price of PMS that filtered in on Thursday evening was that the government had quietly raised the cost of petrol.
“I cannot confirm it yet, but we are hearing that they have quietly increased the pump price of petrol, because major marketers in Lagos who used to sell at N179 – N180/litre, are now selling at N185 – N190/litre,” he stated.
The Public Relations Officer, IPMAN, Chief Ukadike Chinedu, blamed the scarcity on the changes being done by NNPC in terms of payment for products by marketers.
“NNPC has moved independent marketers from PPMC Marketers Express to the NNPC Retail portal. That NNPC Retail portal is where marketers will be able to buy their products. However, they told us that the portal is in place now.
“Another concern is that they (NNPC) are also having an issue with the remittance, which, according to them, has been resolved. But the impact of these issues will definitely be felt and it will take some time to clear.
“Marketers are calling on NNPC to supply products to some of the depots where independent marketers can access them since most NNPC depots are not functional because of pipeline vandalism,” he said.
The government has insisted on removing subsidy by May even as the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill in August 2021 has not helped to ease petroleum crises over the years. Nigerians await to see if the removal of the subsidy or emergence of a new president in May will bring to an end the perennial fuel issues.
But before then, the problems of Nigerians continue even as feelers reveal that an early resolution of the problem is a mirage as supply hitches may not end any time soon. The Punch quoted a senior official in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources as saying that the fuel scarcity might get worse in the days and weeks to come as there were many issues affecting the smooth supply of the product across the country including the inability of the NNPC Limited to import sufficient volume of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol).
The source also explained that the inability of the country to produce enough crude oil to meet its Organisation of Petroleum Export Countries’ quota was another problem, noting that insecurity and crude theft had significantly affected the production capacity.
He added, “Another issue is the failure of the crude swap for refined products deal that the NNPCL had with major international oil firms and traders. The inability of the NNPCL to meet its own side of the deal by supplying the required quantity of crude has frustrated the arrangement.
“While Nigeria has been taking refined products from the partners, it has not been able to supply the crude equivalent and the international firms and traders have stopped shipping products to the country.”
Oil marketers has also alluded to the problems in the downstream sector and predicted that the current scarcity would not abate until the government comes out with a clear position on subsidy removal, full deregulation and price determination.
It still remains to be seen when the fuel issue will be settled.
Sultan Denies Writing Article on Obi, Warns Against Being Drawn into Politics
By Eric Elezuo
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has denied authorship of an article, where he purportedly declared support for one of the presidential candidates, Peter Obi, currently trending on the internet, and warned against being drawn into the 2023 politics by the Peter Obi campaigners.
The monarch made his position known through a press statement signed by Prince Bashir Adefaka, on behalf of the media team, noting that the statement is fake and irresponsible as his unalloyed loyalty to Nigeria is not negotiable.
The statement is full:
IGNORE IRRESPONSIBLE ATTEMPT TO DRAG SULTAN INTO POLITICS of 2023 BY PETER OBI CAMPAIGNERS
The attention of Media Team of Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, has been drawn to a statement circulating on social media titled, “BREAKING: SULTAN OF SOKOTO WRITES” with an opening credited to Sultan purportedly saying, “Hold me responsible if Peter Obi didn’t perform well, the problem of the North is from the north, not Peter Obi or an Igbo man, it will be worst and more deadly for the North if Tinubu wins, if they tell you an Igbo man is the problem of Nigeria, tell them Igbo man never rule Nigeria before and north is world poverty capital”.
Ordinarily the statement should not be dignified with a pinch of reaction but because of the need to put the record straight for the sake of truth seeking Nigerians. Recall that this is not the first time such misleading statement would be circulated in effort to climb on the influential personality and name of the Sultan to score political goals. Unfortunately for the these pitiable political campaigners, Sultan of Sokoto is – strictly speaking – a traditional ruler and leader of Muslims of Africa’s most populous country. Moreso, as a retired Army General, his discipline, commitment and unalloyed to Nigeria is non-nogotiable.
For the avoidance of doubt, the statement is fake because such an irresponsible write-up, credited to him, could not have emanated from anywhere near or around His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).
Between Wednesday and Thursday, the Sultan played host to several figures including the outgoing and new General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Eighth Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Major Generals O. Bassey and Godwin Mutkut, respectively, Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, among others.
It would interest Nigerians to know that Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Peter Obi, was not one of those that paid visit to the palace, be it on Wednesday or Thursday. So, how some agents of discord whose stock-in-trade is to thrive on cooking falsehoods and peddling of Fake news think that they can get through with this remains unknown to common sense.
The simple challenge is to ask them to publish a copy of the letter purportedly written by the Sultan or a video or audio clip where he endorsed Peter Obi and denied APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as contained in their peddled fakeness. If they cannot, and of a surety they cannot, they should desist from this indefensible claim and unpardonable lie using the good bane of his His Eminence because it will backfire.
It should, however, be made clear to the good people of Nigeria that this , like many others in the past by the Peter Obi campaigners, would not stop the Sultan from continuing to play his role as a multifaceted leader and father of all and so, his doors will remain open to all aspirants across all parties and other meaningful people from across the country.
More important to Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar at this time and always are security, peace and unity of Nigeria, especially as the nation is fast moving into its long planned and heavily invested general elections. He will continue to support all efforts that will lead to success of the election process. So, let any incoherent claims of naysayers be ignored. Sultan is not a politician.
