National
Eid-el- Fitr: Interior Minister Announces Thursday, Friday As Public Holidays
The Federal Government has declared Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday in Abuja.
The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government.
The minister extended warm greetings and congratulations to Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.
Tunji-Ojo urged Muslims to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice emphasised during the holy month.
He also called on Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the continued peace, unity, and prosperity of the country.
“The federal government remains committed to fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians,” he said.
The minister encouraged citizens to celebrate responsibly and extend acts of kindness to the less privileged in society.
He noted that Eid-ul-Fitr represents a period of reflection, gratitude, and compassion, urging Nigerians to uphold these values beyond the festive season.
The Federal Government also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting unity and strengthening peaceful coexistence across the country.
National
Nine Senators Announce Defection to ADC
Nine senators on Thursday announced their defection from their various parties to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Five of the senators dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), three left the Labour Party (LP), and one from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).
The defectors from PDP are Senators Dauda Yaroe, Lawal Usman, Ogochi Onawe, Aminu Tambuwal and Austin Akubondu.
The LP defectors are Senators Ireti Kingibe, Victor Umeh and Tony Nwoye.
Eight of the senators who dumped the PDP and LP cited leadership crises in their parties for their defection.
However, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe said he dumped APGA because the party sacked him in September 2025.
National
Police Council Confirms Tunji Disu As Substantive IGP
The National Police Council has confirmed Olatunji Disu as the substantive Inspector-General of Police.
His name is now to be sent to the Senate for screening.
President Bola Tinubu appointed Disu as the acting IGP on February 25, 2026, following the resignation of former IGP Kayode Egbetokun.
Tinubu, in a statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had said he would convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council to formally consider Disu’s appointment as substantive IGP, after which his name would be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation,” he said.
The former AIG assumed office as the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) last Wednesday.
Disu, 59, took over the reins as Nigeria’s new police chief at a brief ceremony at the Louis Edet House in Abuja, shortly after President Bola Tinubu decorated him as the acting IGP.
Until his appointment, Disu served as Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.
He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police last year.
National
JAMB Warns Against AI-Driven UTME Fraud, Vows Sanctions for Candidates, Parents
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced tough measures against candidates and parents found culpable in examination malpractice, warning that the era of leniency is over.
Speaking in Abuja on Saturday, the Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said the Board was alarmed by recent discoveries of organised fraud networks targeting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). He described the trend as a serious assault on merit and fairness within Nigeria’s education system.
Oloyede explained that JAMB had over the years committed substantial financial and technological resources to preserving the credibility of its examinations, stressing that these measures were designed to protect millions of diligent candidates who rely solely on hard work.
Investigations, he disclosed, uncovered criminal groups deploying artificial intelligence tools to impersonate JAMB officials and extort unsuspecting candidates. More troubling, according to him, was the active participation of some candidates and their parents, who knowingly paid for illicit assistance.
“The students and their parents are willing collaborators and cannot be regarded as innocent,” the Registrar said.
He revealed that over 100 candidates were linked to the scheme, with 83 confirmed to have made payments across 25 states, indicating that the malpractice is neither regional nor isolated.
He said the Board had forwarded recommendations to the Minister of Education, including the cancellation of affected registrations.
Oloyede also refuted claims circulating in some quarters that JAMB had increased its registration fees, describing the allegation as false and urging the public to report any centre charging above the approved rate.
As part of immediate corrective steps, several Computer-Based Test centres have been sanctioned, with some suspended from further participation in the examination process.
Dismissing suggestions that the Board should negotiate with offenders, the Registrar maintained that criminal conduct must be addressed through lawful channels.
“Why should we now be negotiating with criminals?” he asked, noting that suspects who left the country after previous examinations would be referred to security agencies for due process.
He emphasised that paying for examination fraud constitutes a criminal offence, warning that ignorance would no longer be accepted as a defence. Membership in online groups offering illegal assistance, he added, could also attract penalties.
Addressing parents directly, Oloyede cautioned that financing malpractice undermines a child’s moral foundation and future prospects. Encouraging shortcuts, he noted, sends a dangerous message that dishonesty is an acceptable path to success.
The Registrar further confirmed that some school proprietors were among those arrested in connection with the fraud.
On JAMB’s capacity to confront increasingly sophisticated schemes, Oloyede expressed confidence in the Board’s upgraded technical systems and its collaboration with national security agencies. He stated that enhanced monitoring mechanisms now enable the detection of prohibited electronic devices during examinations.
He also expressed concern over the involvement of underage candidates in malpractice, attributing the trend partly to parental pressure and complicity.
While reiterating that JAMB’s core mandate is the administration of examinations, Oloyede appealed to the media to support efforts aimed at discouraging malpractice and promoting integrity within the education sector.
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