Boss Of The Week
Aliko Dangote Stands Tall As Distinguished Fellow of Nigerian Academy of Engineers
By Eric Elezuo
In recognition of his outstanding impact on engineering practice and development, the Nigerian Academy of Engineers (NAE) has conferred an Honorary fellowship award on the richest person in Africa, and President Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.
The elite-graded event, which drew eminent personalities from across the nation, including the Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
A distinguished businessman and philanthropist, Dangote, in company of his daughters, other family members, and the management of the Dangote Group, received the Distinguished Honourary Fellow of the Academy by the President of the academy, Engr. Rahamon Bello, himself. The honour is the Academy’s highest recognition of excellence to individuals.
The event, anchored by Akin Semowo, began with a procession, followed by the rendition of the national anthem.
In his address, Bello said the induction reflects Dangote’s immense contributions to industrial and economic growth.
“As we induct him as the Academy’s sixth Honorary Fellow today, we acknowledge his immense contributions and formally welcome him into our community of thought leaders and nation builders.
“On behalf of the Council and Fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, it is my great honour to welcome you and congratulate you on this well-deserved recognition.
“We look forward to your continued engagement with the Academy as we collectively work towards advancing engineering solutions for Nigeria’s development,” he said, acknowledging the Academy’s 29th year of existence since 1997.
He further described the academy as an apex body committed to advancing excellence in science, engineering, technology and innovation for national development, noting that it comprises eminent Nigerian and foreign engineering professionals who provide leadership on national engineering and technological issues.
According to him, the Academy offers a platform for experts to pool insights and advise government and private organisations on policy, especially in technology.
While acknowledging that the honour celebrates vision, resilience and commitment to advancing industrialisation, he said that Dangote’s investments span cement manufacturing, sugar refining, salt processing, vehicle assembly and petroleum refining, just as he noted that the Dangote Refinery is Africa’s largest oil refinery and a symbol of engineering excellence and innovation.
Also speaking, the Guest Speaker, Dr Mutiu Sunmonu, highlighted resilience, ethical leadership and navigating complexity as critical for modern industrialists.
Sunmonu said emerging economies must align energy infrastructure, investment flows and industrial policies to drive growth.
He stressed the need for foreign direct investment and public-private partnerships to scale energy systems and industrial capacity.
In his speech, the Group Managing Director of ARCO Group Plc, Mr Alfred Okoigun, said engineering must remain central to Nigeria’s development agenda, noting that Dangote’s recognition underscores the need for deliberate investment in engineering capacity.
He said countries like China had shown the gains of aligning ambition with technical expertise, adding that prioritising engineering in policy, education and industry, alongside strong institutions, is key to global competitiveness.
Special Guest of Honour, Prof. Benedict Oramah, commended Dangote’s contributions to Nigeria’s industrial landscape and job creation while Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, represented by his Special Adviser on Works, Dr Adekunle Olayinka, said Dangote’s efforts shows African innovation can compete globally.
Dangote, in his response, expressed happiness at being considered for the honour while describing engineering as a driver of national development and global competitiveness.
“Engineering is more than a profession; it is the language of progress.
“Every bridge that connects communities, every megawatt that lights homes and every drop of fuel that powers our economy begins as an engineering idea,” he said.
He noted that his business journey across Africa had reinforced his belief that engineers were central to economic transformation, describing them as “the silent architects of national development.”
He pledged support for mentorship, research, innovation and capacity building through expanded graduate programmes and partnerships with the academy.
Among other personalities that attended the event were Chairman/CEO of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh; Chairman, Titan Trust Bank, Dr. Tunde Lemo; Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu; Senator Iyiola Omisore and Oil and Gas Expert, Dan Kunle among others.
Born in Kano in 1957, Dangote proudly shuttles between three wonderful tags as the richest man in Nigeria; the richest man in Africa and the richest Black man in the world. He has paid his dues, and mankind is the better for it.
Releasing impacts, Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), the private charitable foundation of Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Incorporated in 1994, as Dangote Foundation, is saddled with the mission to enhance opportunities for social change through strategic investments that improve health and wellbeing, promote quality education, and broaden economic empowerment opportunities. 20 years later, the Foundation has become the largest private Foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, with the largest endowment by a single African donor.
The primary focus of ADF is child nutrition, with wraparound interventions centered on health, education and empowerment, and disaster relief. The Foundation also supports stand-alone projects with the potential for significant social impact.
The Foundation works with state and national governments and many highly reputable international and domestic charities, non-governmental organizations and international agencies to advance its humanitarian agenda.
In one of its biggest collaboration to date, Aliko Dangote Foundation started working in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and key northern State Governments in Nigeria from 2013 to eradicate polio and strengthen routine immunization in Nigeria.
Worthy of praise is the fact that nearly a decade, the Foundation has spent over N7 Billion in the course of feeding, clothing and the general welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons in the Northeast.
To make his host communities feel at ease, and the impact of his presence, Dangote has embarked on an initiative to provide further support to improving educational systems in Ibeju-Lekki and Epe locality. The educational support initiative is a tripartite programme consisting of scholarship, capacity building for teachers and school infrastructure projects.
In addition, Scholarships have been awarded to 52 secondary school students whilst some financial support was provided to their parents and/or guardians. Tertiary students will be included in the next batch of the scheme.
Furthermore, about 100 teachers, principals and school administrators were trained in teaching techniques for the 21st century. After which they were monitored in class on how they were using the skills acquired.
There is hardly any sector that has not felt the milk of human kindness running through Aliko Dangote; the military, media, politicians, governments across boards and more.
Dangote is surely an asset to this world!
As at today, there is no space for slowing down for Dangote as he continues to trudge on, creating firsts after first for himself and for humanity.
He is blessed with three wonderful daughters, who have followed the rewarding footprints of entrepreneurship.
Congratulations are in order for the African giant, and may he continue enjoy many more laurels as his footprints remain indelible in the sands of time.
Sir, continue to dominate the pages of history books with your impactful strides and results!
Boss Of The Week
African Heritage Awards: Honours Galore for Ex-AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina
By Eric Elezuo
The story of the former President of the prestigious Africa Development Bank (AfDB), Mr. Akinwumi Adesina, is one veritably punctuated with honours, credibility, integrity, service delivery and show of gratitude. This is the reason behind the copious awards that have trailed his existence, in and out of office.
It was for his exemplary leadership qualities, among a plethora of achievements that the main hall of the glamorous Movenpick Hotel, in the heart of Accra, Ghana, was jam-packed with special guests, dignitaries and a host of other African achievers, including the 24-hour Economy exponent, who is the admired President of Ghana, Dr. John Dramani Mahama. The event was the 2026 African Heritage Awards. And Adesina one more time, shone like a million stars, carting away the prestigious African Lifetime Achievement Award.
Akinwumi is not a stranger to high profile and prestigious awards.
Recall that shortly before he rounded off his tenure as AfDB president, he was awarded the much sought after Obafemi Awolowo Leadership prize in the presence notable dignitaries. As a follow-up, he won the inaugural African of the Decade Award. A landmark achievement, and the first of its kind.
His then organisation, the AfDB celebrated the landmark honour with glowing tributes, part of which include the fact that “Dr. Adesina has demonstrated a significant impact on the African continent through innovative solutions, projects, or initiatives that address the continent’s pressing socio-economic and environmental challenges. He has consistently shown leadership, vision, and dedication, driving positive change in sustainable development in Africa.”
The also recognised that “Under Adesina’s tenure, Nigeria ended 40 years of corruption in the fertilizer sector by developing and implementing an innovative electronic wallet system, which directly provides farmers with subsidized farm inputs at scale using their mobile phones.
“Since assuming leadership of the African Development Bank in 2015, Adesina, a World Food Prize laureate, has been instrumental in attracting global investment, championed innovative development strategies, and consistently positioned Africa as a continent of immense potential and opportunity.”
As always, Adesina was accompanied by his beloved wife, Mrs Grace Yemisi Adesina, and a retinue of well wishers.
It was a moment of glamour and most sought after, when the Dr Mahama stepped up the podium to do the honours to a son of Africa, whose tenure in every field of endeavour he had walked through, especially his 10-year stewardship at the AfDB, had been crowned with loud ovation.
Smiling from ear to ear, and with certain encouragement and support from his wife, Adesina picked up his award to a thunderous cheer by a crowd of distinguished ladies and gentlemen.
THE MAN, AKINWUMI ADESINA
Akinwunmi Adesina is one Nigerian who has left the footprint of achievements, nostalgia, accomplishment and determination in the sands of time, culminating in his unequivocal acceptance by well meaning peoples of the earth.
Born to a Nigerian farmer in Ibadan, Oyo State, on February 6, 1960, Adesina attended a village school and graduated with a Bachelors in Agricultural Economics with First Class Honors from the University of Ife, Nigeria in 1981. He was basically the first student to be awarded this distinction by the university. He followed up his studies at Purdue University in Indiana, briefly returning to Nigeria in 1984 to get married.
Afterwards, he returned to school, obtaining his PhD (Agricultural Economics) in 1988 from Purdue, winning the Outstanding Ph.D Thesis for his research work in the bargain.
Adesina’s professional career kicked off proper in 1990, when he served as a Senior Economist at West African Rice Development Association (WARDA) in Bouaké, Ivory Coast. He served till 1995.
He worked at the Rockefeller Foundation since winning a fellowship from the Foundation as a senior scientist in 1988.
From 1999 to 2003 he was the representative of the Foundation for the southern African area. And from 2003 until 2008, he was an Associate Director for food security.
In 2011, he was appointed Nigerian Agriculture Minister, a post he held till 2015 when the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan ended.
Adesina was named as Forbes African Man of the Year for his reform of Nigerian agriculture. He introduced more transparency into the fertiliser supply chain. He also said that he would give away mobile phones to farmers but this proved too difficult as a result of lack of mobile network in rural areas.
Also in 2010, United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon appointed him as one of 17 global leaders to spearhead the Millennium Development Goals.
On May 28, 2015, just before he completed his tenure as the Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, a position he had held for four years, Adesina was elected the presumptive President of the African Development Bank. He began his tenure of the office on September 1 2015. He is the eighth president in the organization’s history, and the first Nigerian to hold the post.
On resumption at the AfDB, He launched a strategy based on energy, agriculture, industrialization, regional integration and bettering Africans’ lives. The Board of Executive Directors approved the reorganization of the structure around these five priorities.
In September 2016, Adesina was appointed by United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to serve as member of the Lead Group of the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement.
In 2017, he was awarded 2017 World Food Prize. Upon receiving the prize on October 21, 2017. Adesina donated the $250,000 he received to the development of African youth in agriculture. That is how generous and benevolent he is.
As an Agricultural Economist, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been a leader in agricultural innovation for over 30 years. He has contributed greatly to food security in Africa, aimed at improving the lives of millions currently living in poverty, throughout the African continent. The Sunhak Committee acknowledges Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s achievements in promoting Good Governance of Africa, which boosts Africa’s capacity to feed itself and transform its total economies for generating wealth for millions of rural and poor African farmers.
At the Cape Town International Convention Center, the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee announced him as a co-winner of the 2019 Laureates for the Sunhak Peace Prize, with Waris Dirie, 53 year-old world-class supermodel and anti-FGM activist.
The Sunhak Peace Prize honors individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the peace and the welfare of the future generations. The Sunhak Peace Prize includes a cash prize totaling one million dollars. He received the award in February, 2019 in Seoul, Korea.
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been a leader in agricultural innovation in Africa for over 30 years, bringing great improvement to Africa’s food security, contributing to Africa’s dynamic growth. His leadership is building stepping-stones for Africa’s dynamic growth.
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina pioneered major transformations in the agricultural field, including expanding rice production by introducing high yielding technologies, designing and implementing policies to support farmers’ access to technologies at scale, increasing the availability of credit for millions of smallholder farmers, attracting private investments for the agricultural sector, rooting out the corrupt elements in the fertilizer industry, and assisting in establishment of major agricultural policies for Africa’s green revolution.
The “Africa Fertilizer Summit,” which he organized in 2006, was one of the largest high-level meetings in Africa’s history that had a focus on solving Africa’s food issues. During this Summit, Dr. Adesina was instrumental in developing the “Abuja Declaration on Fertilizer for the African Green Revolution,” whereby the participants stated their commitment to the “eradication of hunger in Africa, by 2030.”
Dr. Adesina has worked with various banks and international NGOs in order to create an innovative financing system, providing loans to small farmers, providing a way for them to rise out of poverty. This move leveraged $100 million in loans and provided opportunities for small farmers to increase their agricultural productivity, and their income.
His stewardship as the president of the African Development Bank Group, has continued to ensure a central role in Africa’s development. As an “economic commander” of Africa, he promotes the “High 5 Strategy” that include: light up and power Africa, feed Africa, industrialize Africa, integrate Africa and improve the quality of life for the people of Africa. As a result of his work, the lives of millions of people throughout Africa have been improved.
Dr. Adesina, also significantly utilized social impact bonds, most notably launching a record-breaking $3 billion “Fight COVID-19” Social Bond in March 2020. The initiative, designed to alleviate the economic and social impact of the pandemic on livelihoods and African economies, was the world’s largest US dollar-denominated social bond at the time.
Overall, his administration raised over $14 billion in social bonds in the past eight years to fund projects with measurable positive social impacts, such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure improvements.
During his 10-year tenure, the African Development Bank (AfDB) implemented Adesina’s “High 5” strategic priorities, which significantly impacted an estimated 565 million people across Africa in energy, agriculture, industrialisation, integrated infrastructure, and the improvement in the lives of Africans through investments in education, water, sanitation, and investments in women-led businesses and SMEs.
He was instrumental in gathering no fewer than 200 leading African political, business, and diplomatic leaders in Johannesburg for the 8th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award dinner. He was the cynosure of all eyes. Adesina’s achievements shone like a million stars as he was named and honored as the African of the Year 2019, the most popular vote-based third-party endorsement in Africa.
The event which was themed ‘Africa for Africans – Exploring the Gains of a Connected Continent’, brought together dignitaries including South African Deputy President, David D Mabuza, South African Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Zulu, and Dr. Ken Giami, Publisher of African Leadership Magazine.
In his usual self, he delivered a keynote speech on the night that speaks of his passion for the continent. Much as he deserved the honour by every standard, he nonetheless expressed deep humility in being recognised, classifying his giant strides as ‘modest achievements and contributions to Africa’.
“Humbled to be nominated by what I gather to be 60% of the votes cast by some 1 million people, humbled to be at the helm of an organisation that is making a tremendous difference across Africa – the African Development Bank. An organisation that is daily making prosperity a reality,” he said.
He dedicated the award to his wife, Grace, the Board, staff, and colleagues at the bank, his mother, and “to the young mothers, struggling to bring up a child, to the farmer in search of a better tomorrow, to the youth of Africa longing for a better future, and to Africa’s journalists who risk their lives in helping to tell Africa’s true story.”
The truth remains that Adeaina has never reneged in achieving the feats.
Under his leadership, the AfDB helped over 18 million people get electricity, 141 million people get agricultural technologies, 13 million people get finance through private sector investee companies, 101 million people get improved transport services, and 60 million people get better water and sanitation.
“Africa does not need anyone to believe in her or to affirm her place and position in history. Africa will and must develop with pride. For right on the inside of us, as Africans, lies our greatest instrument of successes: confidence!” Here is a man who loves Africa with an undying passion.
It is worth mentioning that under Adesina’s leadership (2015–2025), AfDB achieved a historic capital increase, soaring from $93 billion in 2015 to roughly $318–$325 billion by 2025.
On January 16, 2020, Adesina came face to face with what can arguably be termed the greatest challenge of his career if not his life when allegations of ethical breaches were leveled against him by whistleblowers with the backing of the United States of America. The complaint was conveniently leaked paving the way for assault and a smear campaign.
Consequently, a high powered Ethics Committee, comprising Executive Directors representing shareholder nations, deliberated over every single dot and cross of the allegations, and in May 2020 gave Adesina a clean bill of health. In their words, the allegations were frivolous, baseless, and without merit or evidence. The report and conclusive deliberations of the Ethics Committee was subsequently sent to all Finance Ministers, better referred to as Governors of the Bank’s 81 shareholder counties, including the United States for ratification.
Not even one of the allegations stuck, making the originators bow their faces in shame. A cross section of respondents told The Boss that Adesina would have to be removed as President of the Bank and made ineligible for re-election originally scheduled for May 2020 if one allegation has scaled through.
Adesina’s watertight innocent was upheld by almost everyone that has a voice from across his country of birth, Nigeria, and across Africa.
The Nigerian government protested on his behalf that the governance procedures of the Bank during the investigation were followed to the letter including painstaking analysis of facts, evidence and documents. It noted that the whistleblowers were even prevailed upon to produce any more evidence at their disposal, but they failed they do so. It therefore, wondered at the sudden turnaround of the United States to call for another ‘independent investigation’.
“The Ethics Committee, following three months of work to examine the whistleblowers’ allegations made against the President, dismissed each and every one of the allegations of the whistleblowers against the President as unsubstantiated and baseless.
“The Nigerian Government welcomes this conclusion of the Ethics Committee and the decision of the Chair of the Board of Governors”, the statement read. The probe committee was headed by Takuji Yano, the institution’s Japanese Executive Director.
Towing the line of the Nigeria government, a former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, mobilised former African leaders to the rescue of the embattled president. In a letter, the former leader personally signed and copied about 13 former heads of state, cutting across all regions of Africa, Obasanjo proposed that the leaders jointly issue a press statement to support the laid down procedures embarked upon to evaluate the allegations against the President of the Bank.
Just as the Nigerian government, Obasanjo went further to highlight Adesina’s achievements, noting that under his leadership AfDB “has been actively positioned as an effective global institution ranked fourth globally in terms of transparency among 45 multilateral and bilateral institutions.”
Other achievements include taking bold measures to ensure the bank can respond proactively to support African countries and got its board of directors to approve a $10 billion crisis response facility to support African countries during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as successfully launching a $3 billion ‘Fight COVID-19’ social impact bond on the international capital market at 0.75 per cent interest rate.”
Africa Leaders, on their part, under the aegis of Concerned African Leaders, released a statement titled Leadership of the African Development Bank: A Need for Caution, announcing their solidarity with Adesina, stating inter alia:
“The African Development Bank is a pride for all of Africa, and its President, Dr. Adesina, has taken the Bank to enviable heights. At this critical time that Africa is battling with COVID-19, the Bank and its President should not be distracted.”
Nigeria’s then President, Muhammadu Buhari, personally assured him that he would stand by him, and was so elated at the announcement of his reelection, saying ‘you deserve it’. He also thanked the African Union for its endorsement of Adesina, and to the shareholders of the bank.
Adesina has been fearless in the discharge of his duties, creating many firsts and stepping on supposedly powerful toes.
“In 2019, he successfully led the Bank’s shareholder General Capital Increase from $93 billion to $208 billion. In the process, he became the first Bank President to take the risk of championing a case for increasing capital for Africa’s development during a first term in office. It was a gambit that paid off in spite of initial strong American opposition.
“In 2018, Adesina championed and helped create the Bank-sponsored Africa Investment Forum which in 2018 and 2019 attracted more than $225 billion in infrastructure investment interests into the continent. This was an unprecedented initiative. The U.S. representative was said to have considered the Forum a departure from the Bank’s original mandate. Some also saw this as an attempt by Adesina to help wean African nations off a dependency on foreign aid. Some critics also suggested that Adesina was attempting to burnish his credentials among African Heads of State via the investment forum.
Much as everyone acknowledges the sustainable development of the AfDB, it must be noted that Adesina, through a dint hard work propelled by intelligence, determination and legacy-inspired zeal, built the African Development Bank into a world class financial institution. The following indices can be considered:
*For ten straight years, maintained AAA credit ratings for the African Development Bank by all the 3 major global credit rating agencies, Moody’s, S & P Global ratings and Fitch ratings—reinforcing the Bank’s position as the only financial institution in Africa with a AAA credit rating.
– The African Development Bank was rated as the Best Multilateral Development Bank in the world by Global Finance.
– The African Development Fund (the concessional financing institution of the Bank) was ranked as the second best concessional financing institution in the world, ranking above all the 55 concessional financing institutions in all advanced economies of the OECD.
– The African Development Fund innovated and developed a market borrowing framework that would allow it to raise over $25 billion from the global capital market. This was what allowed the Fund to raise additional funds for its recent replenishment.
– The African Development Bank was ranked as the Most Transparent Financial Institution in the World for its sovereign lending to countries.
– In the 10 years he held sway, Adesina developed and secured board’s approval for the building of a new world-class headquarters building for the African Development Bank Group.
Adesina was literally a star on the job; a typical example of a round peg in a round hole. He wore the job, and many other of his endeavours as a fitting apparel. He was, and is still that good.
Adesina is not all work however, he is reportedly very close to his God. While at Purdue University, he, his wife, along with another couple, started a Christian group called the African Student Fellowship. He and his wife Grace have two children, Rotimi and Segun.
The accomplished technocrat and reputable entrepreneur is sure to quadruple his achievements of the last couple of years by the way he is going. He was one AfDB president many wished he continued in office even after the expiration of his 10 years stewardship.
Congratulations sir!
Boss Of The Week
Why I Want to Be President – Romuald Wadagni
By Eric Elezuo
Romuald Wadagni is not new to Benin politics, neither is he new to administration, especially in the area of financial reorientation, recovery and development. He has professionally steered the Finance and Economy ministry of his country for 10 uniterrupted years after serving as a finance guru with top finance films including the renowned Deloitte. Wadagni is an enigma, and of course Benin’s choice to be president come April 12.
Below is a text delivered by the frontline presidential candidate for the forthcoming Benin Republic Presidential election, Romuald Wadagni on his stewardship, and the expections for the average Benoise:
Over the past few years, our country has achieved what many thought was impossible. With vision and courage, we have proven that when a people decide to take charge of their own destiny, nothing can stand in their way.
The progress we have made and the efforts contributed by all now give us the means to deploy a new complementary development approach that will eradicate extreme poverty and ensure that prosperity reaches every household. This is the challenge we must take on together.
Tomorrow, every Beninese, every young person, wherever they may be, must be able to find an opportunity within reach. Our ambition involves establishing regional development hubs, giving a more prominent role to the private sector, and fully harnessing technology. The goal is clear: to create wealth for all and improve living conditions across the entire country.
This program is the logical continuation of what we have started, and the beginning of what I propose we accomplish together: to build an even greater Benin—the Benin of our dreams.
Romuald Wadagni
Boss Of The Week
Evangelist Ebenezer Obey: Celebrating a Music Maestro at 84
At 84, most professionals have retired to a quiet country life, living off their savings and investments or on other individuals, but not the ebullient music icon, philanthropist and accomplished teacher of God’s word, simply identified as Evangelist Ebenezer Obey.
Till date, Obey, who called himself Chief Commander in the early days of his musical adventure, still performs at shows and events; his voice still melodious and sonorous, serenading every individual within the radius of his performance. He had been an icon, and has remained an icon.
True to his words, the Evangelist marked this year’s birthday as he had always done; celebrating with God’s people, and winning souls for Christ through crusades.
This year, the music legend celebrated his 84th birthday with a two-day crusade in Abeokuta, Ogun State
The crusade themed: “Thy Kingdom Come” was organised in collaboration with the Riye Council of Knights of Methodist Church Nigeria, Egba Diocese, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
The well-attended crusades held on March 25 and 26, and featured several notable gospel artistes, such as Esther Igbekele, Joseph Adelakun aka Ayewa and Adegbemi Adewale, among others.
Evangelist Obey capped the crusade with his amazing music prowess at the Freeman Methodist Cathedral Auditorium in Abeokuta with a praise celebration
Esther Igbekele, a gospel artiste, described the event as great and wonderful programme while also thanking the celebrant for the honour of ministering.
Beyond dishing out the word through the crusade, Evangelist Obey, who is now a Professor of Music at Olabisi Onabanjo University, held a charity outreach for the less privileged in the community, noting that giving to the less privileged was his own way of showing gratitude to God for lifting him from obscurity to global stardom in the music industry.
With the crusades done and dusted, the godly Evangelist chose a low key birthday on d-day as it fell on Good Friday; a day that symbolizes the climax of the Passion of the Chriat.
He expressed hope and prayed that God would grant him the grace to see his 85th which he said would be well celebrated
Obey was born on 3 April 1942 to an Egba–Yoruba ethnic background family. Obey, whose real names are Ebenezer Remilekun Aremu Olasupo Fabiyi, was born in Idogo, Ogun State, Nigeria of Egba-Yoruba ethnic background. He is of the Owu subgroup of the Egba.
Obey began experimenting with Yoruba percussion style and expanding on the band by adding more drum kits, guitars and talking drums. Obey’s musical strengths lie in weaving intricate Yoruba axioms into dance-floor compositions. As is characteristic of Nigerian Yoruba social-circle music, the Inter-Reformers band excel in praise-singing for rich Nigerian socialites and business tycoons. Obey, however, is also renowned for Christian spiritual themes in his music and has since the early-1990s retired into Nigerian gospel music ministry. It will be worthy of note to also say that Chief Commander just as he is fondly called by his fans, has played alongside popular gospel music veteran, Pastor Kunle Ajayi during his 30 years on stage concert in Lagos.
Hale, hearty and overtly cheerful, Obey is already making plans for his 85th birthday, saying it would be well celebrated.
Obey is one of the few Nigerians, who had projected themselves in the positive light, remaining a beacon of hope to the teeming youthful generation, who have discovered no element of guile in his 84 years sojourn on the surface of the earth.
From all of us at The Boos, we wish the grand performer of generous 84th birthday, and many more years of transparent living for the benefit of the society.
Happy birthday sir!
Tunde Ayeni’s Travails Return, As EFCC Arrests Ex-Skye Bank Chair over Fraud Allegations
2027: Opposition Parties Storm Ibadan, Unite to Field One Candidate Against Tinubu
Implosion Looms at APC
Aliko Dangote Stands Tall As Distinguished Fellow of Nigerian Academy of Engineers
Voice of Emancipation: Is Africa Left Behind in the Face of Globalisation
Glo-Sponsored African Voices Spotlights Ejatu Shaw
Beyond the Present Impasse: Five-Pillar Strategy for Restoring Credibility of ECOWAS
Kano Deputy Governorship: Why Murtala Sule Garo is Most Deserving
Court Admits Nine Exhibits Against Malami, Family in EFCC Fraud Trial
Tech and Humanity: Why Africa Must Write Its Own AI Rules
Tinubu Sacks Edun, Appoints Oyedele As Finance Minister
LP: Nenadi Usman Floors Julius Abure at Appeal Court
El-Rufai to Remain in ICPC Custody Till June
Timi Frank Petitions US, Demands Gbajabiamila’s Resignation over ‘Anti-Democratic’ Remarks
Trending
-
Opinion5 days ago
Kano Deputy Governorship: Why Murtala Sule Garo is Most Deserving
-
Featured5 days ago
Court Admits Nine Exhibits Against Malami, Family in EFCC Fraud Trial
-
Tech and Humanity2 days ago
Tech and Humanity: Why Africa Must Write Its Own AI Rules
-
Headline5 days ago
Tinubu Sacks Edun, Appoints Oyedele As Finance Minister
-
Headline5 days ago
LP: Nenadi Usman Floors Julius Abure at Appeal Court
-
Featured5 days ago
El-Rufai to Remain in ICPC Custody Till June
-
Featured5 days ago
Timi Frank Petitions US, Demands Gbajabiamila’s Resignation over ‘Anti-Democratic’ Remarks
-
Featured5 days ago
2027: APC Sets Dates for Primaries, Pegs Presidential form at N100m, Governorship N50m