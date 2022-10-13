Headline
Insecurity: INEC Fears Disruption of Elections in North-West, South-East
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has said insecurity may hamper elections in the North-West and South-East states
Yakubu said the insecurity in the country was concerning, noting that the security challenge which was hitherto restricted to the North-East region has now spread to other parts of the country.
For over two decades, Nigeria has battled the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East but this has evolved into banditry in the North-West and killings in the South-East allegedly perpetrated by Eastern Security Network, the militant arm of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra.
According to INEC, over 41 attacks have been carried out against its offices across 14 states since the 2019 general election, with the South-East recording 13 attacks.
The attacks which started in Abia on May 9, 2021, spread to Enugu and Ebonyi, with three incidents each; Imo, with two attacks; and Anambra and Abia with one each and in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states.
In all, the electoral body recorded nine attacks in 2019, 21 incidents in 2020 and over 12 as of May 2021. It also lost 9,836 smart card readers, 345 ballot boxes, and 135 voting cubicles, among other assets.
But speaking in Washington on Tuesday, the INEC chairman, however, said he has received assurances from the service chiefs that they would secure the voting environment during the 2023 polls.
Yakubu spoke at an event organised by the National Endowment for Democracy and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems at the NED Headquarters, Washington DC, United States of America.
He also acknowledged the issue of political thuggery which he said was organized by some of the political actors.
In his keynote address made available to journalists on Wednesday, the INEC chairman said, “Are there concerns about the 2023 general election? I’ll be the last to say there are no concerns. The first concern is the perennial issue of insecurity in different parts of the country, compounded by the traditional issues of thuggery during elections organized by some of the political actors.
“I say it is a perennial issue because, at the end of the day, it is nothing new. However, the dimension of the insecurity is concerning in the sense that in the past, it was localized or confined to a particular part of the country, the northeast. But now, it is more widespread and we are keeping our eyes, particularly on the northwest and the southeastern parts of the country.’’
Speaking further on other concerns, he stated, ‘’Elections are conducted by human beings. We worry about the security of our officials, voters and the materials to be deployed. Without them, we cannot conduct elections. We have spoken to the security agencies and they have assured us that the situation will improve before the elections.
“So, fingers crossed. Those who are supposed to secure the environment have assured us that they will secure the environment for us to conduct elections. Our responsibility is to conduct elections.”
Buttressing the significance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, Yakubu noted that the machine has eliminated the flaws in previous elections, including identity theft and multiple accreditations.
According to him, the commission has dispatched the BVAS to over 23 states of the federation.
The electoral body also said that with the introduction of the BVAS, identity theft, multiple registrations and the use of incident forms during elections have been eliminated.
The deployment of technology in the nation’s electoral process, it added, had increased the citizens’ confidence.
INEC stated, “The BVAS has eliminated multiple accreditations that were observed in previous elections. Now, you are sure that the person who is accredited is the voter and the bearer of the card.
“It has increased public confidence in the outcome of elections as shown in the recent off-cycle elections. People tend to be more confident now with the protection of the process of accreditation using technology.’’
Speaking further on the benefits of the e-transmission machine, Yakubu noted, “It has eliminated the use of the Incident Form. For those of you who have been following our elections for a long time, when the Card Reader was introduced, the machine would read the card but it may not read the biometrics.
“So, when it fails to read the biometrics, they then say – give the voter the Incident Form. And through that, many people voted using identity theft. We have eliminated the Incident Form.
‘’So, every registered voter must go through the biometric and the facial, and we jokingly say that the only way the two processes can fail, particularly the facial, is when the voter forgets his or her face at home on election day. The system of using the BVAS for the conduct of elections has come to stay. There’s no going back.”
Yakubu disclosed that the Commission has printed over 50 per cent of the Permanent Voters’ Cards which will be available by November.
He stated “Nigerians have been asking the commission; when you finish registration and clean-up of the data, what about our Permanent Voters’ Cards? This will be available for new registrants by next month – November. We are looking at early to the middle of the month to make the cards available.
“We have already printed over 50 per cent of the cards but we haven’t delivered them to the states yet. As we clean the data, we also print the cards. Nigerians who have registered should be rest assured that they will have their cards ahead of the general election. We also need to do so in good time because the law now requires us to publish the number of cards collected per polling unit.”
The Punch
PDP Honours Plateau Accident Victims, Flies Flag at Half Mast
The Peoples Democratic Party, on Monday, directed that party flags at the national secretariat in Abuja be flown at half-mast in honour of 16 members who died on Saturday in a motor accident in Plateau State.
The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja said the PDP family was grief-stricken over the fatal motor accident.
“Our hearts bleed. Our party deeply grieves at the loss of these patriotic Nigerians who paid the supreme price while gallantly devoting their lives in the quest with other compatriots to rescue our nation.
“The PDP mourns these courageous patriots who lost their lives in the pursuit of a better country with a purposeful leadership that cares for the wellbeing of all citizens, adding that they shall never be forgotten.”
Ologunagba said in honour of those brave compatriots, the PDP had directed that its flags at the national secretariat in Abuja be flown at half-mast while urging Nigerians not to relent in prayers for the nation at this crucial time.
Ologunagba commiserated with the families of the victims of the accident
He prayed to God to grant them the grace to bear the loss and to heal the injured and grant them speedy recovery.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Road Safety Corps in Plateau confirmed the death of 16 persons with 83 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.
The FRSC said it was a lone crash involving a truck conveying the PDP supporters from campaign rally in Plateau Central Zone of the state.
The corps said the number of people involved was 99; 16 adult males lost their lives, while 83 persons sustained various degree of injuries.
Those injured, the corps said, were taken to hospitals in Panyam and Mangu towns by the FRSC officials of the Pankshin Unit Command.
NAN
PDP Lashes Out at Tinubu, Says APC Flag Bearer’s a Convict, Should Withdraw from Race
By Eric Elezuo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has come hard on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the former Lagos State governor is a Convict, not deserving to contest the presidential election.
The party made the remarks in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, and made available to newsmen men on Monday.
With the heading “You’re a Convict, PDP Dismisses Tinubu…Insists Tinubu Not Atiku Should Withdraw from Presidential Race,” the statement, which referred to Tinubu as incoherent, insisted that the APC candidate’s attempt at diverting public attention from the issues affecting Nigerians is irresponsible.
Read Ologunagba’s statement in full:
You’re a Convict, PDP Dismisses Tinubu
…Insists Tinubu Not Atiku Should Withdraw from Presidential Race
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dismisses as irresponsible the attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its incoherent Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to divert public attention from the issues affecting Nigerians, Tinubu’s atrocious record and the vexatious misrule of the APC by demanding that the PDP Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar should withdraw from the Presidential race on account of simulated allegations by the APC.
It is indeed ironic that an embattled Tinubu, who is beleaguered by uncountable cases of fraudulent activities, including perjury, forgery, treasury looting, corruption and narcotic-related conviction can attempt to impugn on the unimpeachable integrity of the PDP Presidential Candidate.
For clarity and for the interest of Nigerians, it is on record that Atiku Abubakar is one of the most investigated public officials in this country. It is also on record that in all the investigations undertaken over him and his affairs, Atiku Abubakar was never found culpable in any of the allegations.
In contrast however, the APC Presidential Candidate has litany of confirmed legal impediments on very grave issues including those that boarders on international crime, namely; trafficking in narcotic and taking proceeds of narcotic.
In the recent case revealed in the United States of America, it is on record that the APC Presidential Candidate forfeited the sum of $460,000 which was confirmed and found to be proceed of trafficking in narcotic; an international crime for which Nigeria, being a signatory to International Convention on trafficking in narcotic is obliged to enforce.
The effect of the conviction and forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 by Asiwaju Tinubu confirms that he is ineligible and not qualified to contest for the Office of the President of Nigeria as required by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
For clarity, Section 137 (1) (d) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that:(1) “A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if… (d) He is under a sentence of death imposed by any competent court of law or tribunal in Nigeria or a sentence of imprisonment or fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud (by whatever name called) or for any other offence, imposed on him by ANY COURT or tribunal or substituted by a competent authority for any other sentence imposed on him by such a court or tribunal”.
Having been convicted, sentenced and fined for narcotic trafficking in a criminal suit filed pursuant to the United States Criminal Code, Asiwaju Tinubu cannot by virtue of Section 137 (1)(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) seek office as President of Nigeria.
The APC Presidential Candidate has not come out to deny the conviction and forfeiture or show evidence of any attempt by him to challenge or appeal the judgment, apparently believing that it will slide with time. Asiwaju Tinubu ought to know that time does not run against the State in a criminal matter!
He should therefore withdraw from the Presidential race having been found ineligible and not qualified to run or to contest for the Office of the President of Nigeria under the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.
Ex-Minister, SANs Make Case for Emefiele Against DSS
A former Minister of Defence, Chief Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN, and five other SANs, have petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, condemning the plot to frame and arrest the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.
Kayode, who had also served as a Minister of Justice, alongside his other SANs, in their petition, said they observed moves by the Department of State Service (DSS) to sidetrack the rule of law and disobey court decisions by unduly interfering with fundamental rights of the CBN governor.
Other SANs that signed the petition include a former Secretary-General of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Dr. Emeka Obegolu, Mr. Oba Maduabuchi, Mr. Emeka Ozoani, Mr. M. Nurudeen and Abdul Mohammed.
The letter urged the AGF to use his good office to guarantee and ensure that the government, especially security agencies, observe the rule of law as the foundation of every democratic society, by complying with court decisions.
The letter, read: “We are pleased to present our respect and best wishes to you. We are certain that you have followed with keen interest the events of the last few weeks which climaxed with the dismissal by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of the application of the DSS to arrest and detain CBN governor, Emefiele under the Terrorism Finance Laws, etc., pursuant to unsubstantiated allegations of terrorism financing and other economic crimes with national security implications.
“We also note the judgment of the High Court of the FCT, Justice Hassan, which in the main, pronounced on and validated the fundamental rights of Emefiele. Despite these two categorical judicial decisions, we observe moves to still proceed and sidetrack and disobey the court decisions and unduly and unlawtully interfere with Emefiele’s fundamental! rights.
”In the circumstance, we wish to urge the AGF to use his good offices to guarantee and ensure that the government, especially the security agencies, observe the rule of law as a foundation of a democratic society by complying with court decisions.
“The court, as the last hope of the citizen, has made a pronouncement on the legal rights and obligations of citizen Godwin Emefiele, it behoves on all agencies of government to obey the order of the court, until such order is set aside by an appellate court.
”The constitutional role of the judiciary as the third arm of government includes to serve as a bulwark against oppression and intimidation.”
Vanguard
