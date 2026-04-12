200 Feared Killed As Military Airstrikes Hit Yobe Market

The Federal government has expelled American missionary, Alex Barber, citing concerns over statements it says could inflame tensions and worsen divisions, especially in Plateau State.

The decision follows growing controversy surrounding his activities in Nigeria’s North-central region, where authorities allege his comments are capable of inciting unrest.

Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement (North Central), confirmed the development during an appearance on TVC.

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“Yeah, so we’ve realised what Alex Barber has done, so I must inform that Alex Barber is no longer in Nigeria,” she said.

“He has been, we can say, removed and sent out of the country because of the work he’s doing, which is creating division.”

Essiet further linked his remarks to violence in Jos, claiming:

“Immediately after he made his speech in Jos, a lot of people didn’t know that two people, two Muslims, were killed immediately after his speech.

“Because of the impact of this provocative speech, which he has been making, he was sent out of the country and is no longer in Nigeria.”

Barber, a former American football player turned missionary, gained attention for humanitarian efforts in conflict-affected communities in Benue and Plateau states.

Through his initiative, Building Zion, and in collaboration with a US-based NGO, he participated in rebuilding homes and supporting displaced residents.

At Yelwata in Benue State, he reportedly helped reconstruct dozens of houses destroyed during attacks. During a project event in January 2026, he said, “So far, we have rebuilt 35 housing units… The joy among the people is overwhelming.”

Community leaders and some residents praised the intervention.

Julius Joor, the traditional ruler of Yelwata, said, “For the first time, private individuals have come to our aid in such a massive way. You have restored hope and happiness to our people.”

Similarly, legal practitioner Franc Utoo noted, “You have done what both the federal and state governments have failed to do.”

Despite the humanitarian work, Barber’s public statements increasingly drew criticism. In interviews and online posts, he described violence in the Middle Belt as organised and systematic.

Speaking to News Central Television, he said: “This is not just some random criminality… This is a war being waged on people.”

He also questioned official positions, asking: “If there’s no war in Nigeria, what is happening?”

His remarks, including criticism of government institutions and handling of the crisis, amplified his global profile but sparked backlash locally.

Critics argue his framing oversimplifies a complex situation involving banditry, farmer-herder clashes, and insurgency.

Some also accused him of presenting the conflict largely along religious lines, warning such narratives could heighten tensions.

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, urged authorities to investigate his activities, saying they could “threaten public peace,” while cleric Ahmad Gumi also raised concerns about his rhetoric.

In a petition to security agencies in Plateau State, Aliyu Naziru alleged Barber was present at a violence scene under unclear circumstances and called for a probe. However, there is no confirmed evidence linking him to any criminal act.

Supporters insist Barber was drawing attention to neglected crises. Religious figures, including COCIN priest Ezekiel Dachomo, defended his efforts and cautioned against attempts to silence him.

Responding to criticism, Barber said: “They haven’t talked about me rebuilding villages… but when I speak out… then all of a sudden [they react].”

He maintained that victims across religious groups have suffered attacks, citing incidents in several northern states.

Analysts note that while freedom of expression is recognised, Nigerian laws restrict speech capable of inciting violence or public disorder, particularly in sensitive regions. Authorities also retain the power to deport foreigners whose actions are considered against national interest.

Essiet said the government acted to prevent further division, drawing a comparison with past global conflicts.

“That’s what the government has done, because we don’t want individuals to come and create division,” she said.

“I’ve been to Rwanda a couple of times… As simple as this whole narrative of what Alex Barber was saying is what some foreign actors did in Rwanda… and that led to a massive genocide.”

“Based on our experience, we don’t want Nigeria to follow that path… We must not allow people who do not understand the history of our crises to divide us.”

Barber denied allegations linking his statements to violence.

In a Facebook post, he said: “Let it be known that if Abiodun Essiet… made this statement, they are directly lying to the Nigerian and international community.

I’ve never heard of this person, nor had conversation with them.”