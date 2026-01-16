Fubara: Rivers Assembly Urges Chief Judge to Begin Impeachment Probe As Four Lawmakers Reverse Earlier Decision

Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday called on the Chief Judge of the state to set up panel to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The assembly members, who made the call through a unanimous vote, vowed to continue with the impeachment process.

The lawmakers had earlier addressed a live press conference in Port Harcourt where they accused Fubara of allegedly using blackmail.

Addressing journalists, the Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, said Fubara lacked the trust needed to address the crisis rocking the oil-rich state.

They accused the governor of infringing on the 1999 Constitution, saying the parliament was left with no other choice but to apply their legislative power by impeaching him from office.

The lawmakers also claimed the governor and his deputy had resorted to intimidating the parliament.

They, however, thanked President Bola Tinubu for wading into the crisis.

“It is obvious that the only solution now is to apply the solution prescribed by the 1999 Constitution as altered, which is the impeachment of the incorrigible governor and the deputy governor,” Maol said.

“We therefore strongly appeal to leaders at all levels and the good people of Rivers State to kindly consider the problem at hand and understand that the impeachment process is the best way to go at this point.

“We are using this medium to call on the Speaker to allow the constitutional process to proceed unhindered. We thank our dear President, Bola Tinubu, who has demonstrated so much love for Rivers State. He did his best for the resolution of this impasse, but the governor and deputy governor are adamant,” the lawmaker added.

The members also called on the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, to reconvene the House.

Four members of the House who had held pressers, calling for a political solution, recanted and declared their support for the impeachment process to continue.

Shortly after the live press conference, the lawmakers made their way to the chambers for the commencement of a parliamentary session.

At plenary, the members unanimously voted in support of an investigation of the allegations of gross misconduct against Fubara and his deputy.

“This voting clearly shows the decision of the House,” Amaewhule declared while calling on the Chief Judge of the state to set up an panel of investigation.