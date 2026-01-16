Featured
Fubara: Rivers Assembly Urges Chief Judge to Begin Impeachment Probe As Four Lawmakers Reverse Earlier Decision
Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday called on the Chief Judge of the state to set up panel to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.
The assembly members, who made the call through a unanimous vote, vowed to continue with the impeachment process.
The lawmakers had earlier addressed a live press conference in Port Harcourt where they accused Fubara of allegedly using blackmail.
Addressing journalists, the Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, said Fubara lacked the trust needed to address the crisis rocking the oil-rich state.
They accused the governor of infringing on the 1999 Constitution, saying the parliament was left with no other choice but to apply their legislative power by impeaching him from office.
The lawmakers also claimed the governor and his deputy had resorted to intimidating the parliament.
They, however, thanked President Bola Tinubu for wading into the crisis.
“It is obvious that the only solution now is to apply the solution prescribed by the 1999 Constitution as altered, which is the impeachment of the incorrigible governor and the deputy governor,” Maol said.
“We therefore strongly appeal to leaders at all levels and the good people of Rivers State to kindly consider the problem at hand and understand that the impeachment process is the best way to go at this point.
“We are using this medium to call on the Speaker to allow the constitutional process to proceed unhindered. We thank our dear President, Bola Tinubu, who has demonstrated so much love for Rivers State. He did his best for the resolution of this impasse, but the governor and deputy governor are adamant,” the lawmaker added.
The members also called on the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, to reconvene the House.
Four members of the House who had held pressers, calling for a political solution, recanted and declared their support for the impeachment process to continue.
Shortly after the live press conference, the lawmakers made their way to the chambers for the commencement of a parliamentary session.
At plenary, the members unanimously voted in support of an investigation of the allegations of gross misconduct against Fubara and his deputy.
“This voting clearly shows the decision of the House,” Amaewhule declared while calling on the Chief Judge of the state to set up an panel of investigation.
Abba’s Decision is Personal to Him, Atiku Reacts to Son Joining APC
Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has addressed his son, Abubakar Atiku Abubakar’s (Abba) decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a personal choice.
In a statement posted on his X handle, Atiku said, “The decision of my son, Abba Abubakar, to join the APC is entirely personal. In a democracy, such choices are neither unusual nor alarming, even when family and politics intersect.”
He added, “As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians.”
The former vice president also highlighted his concerns about the ruling party, saying, “What truly concerns me is the poor governance of the APC and the severe economic and social hardships it has imposed on our people.”
“ I remain resolute in working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and offer Nigerians a credible alternative that brings relief, hope, and progress.”
US Cancels Visa Processing for Nigeria, Brazil, Russia, 72 Other Countries
‘A Friend of a Thief is a Thief’, Defence Minister Warns Gumi, Other Bandit-Sympathizers
The Minister of Defence Minister, Lt.-Gen. Christopher Musa, (rtd), has warned Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and other persons in the country against including bandits in northern brotherhood.
General Musa, via a statement on Wednesday in Maiduguri, declared: “A friend of a thief is a thief,” warning Nigerians against supporting terrorists and bandits in any form.
He said that the warning statement is neither accidental nor symbolic; explaining that it is a clear response to narratives previously promoted by Sheikh Gumi, who described bandits’ hiding in the bush as “our brothers” and argued that society cannot do without them.
General Musa’s message draws a firm line between compassion and complicity. While empathy has its place, justifying or normalising terrorism only strengthens criminal networks that have devastated communities, displaced families, and claimed innocent lives.
Labeling bandit as “brothers” does not reduce violence it legitimizes and undermines national security efforts.
The Defence minister’s warning serves as a reminder that terrorism thrives not only on weapons but also on moral cover. Anyone who excuses, defends, or shields criminals through words, influence, or silence shares responsibility for the consequences. In matters of national security, neutrality is not an option.
Nigeria cannot defeat banditry and terrorism while dangerous rhetoric blurs the line between victims and perpetrators. The choice is clear: stand with the law and the nation, or be counted among those enabling crime.
