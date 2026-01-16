Featured
Alaafin Kicks As Makinde Okays Olubadan As Chair of Oba Council
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has faulted Governor Seyi Makinde over the announcement on the rotational chairmanship of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, describing as incorrect the claim that he was consulted on the decision.
In a statement issued on Thursday by his Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin said at no time did he meet with the governor or hold discussions with the Olubadan of Ibadanland or the Soun of Ogbomoso on the matter.
Governor Makinde, while inaugurating the reconstituted State Council of Obas and Chiefs, had announced that the chairmanship of the council would rotate among the Olubadan, the Soun of Ogbomoso, and the Alaafin of Oyo, with the Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, emerging as the pioneer chairman under the arrangement. The governor had also said the decision was reached in consultation with the three leading traditional rulers in the State.
However, the Alaafin’s Palace countered the claim, insisting that the monarch neither met with the governor nor endorsed the rotational arrangement.
“The attention of the Alaafin’s Palace has been drawn to a statement credited to His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, that he consulted with the three traditional rulers in the state, the Alaafin, the Olubadan and the Soun of Ogbomoso, on the rotational chairmanship of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs,” the statement said.
“The Palace hereby states clearly that there was no time that His Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, held any meeting with either the state governor or any of the two traditional rulers mentioned above.
“Also, the Alaafin did not tell the governor or make a categorical statement on his endorsement of rotational chairmanship among the three traditional rulers in the state.”
The Palace added that the position of the Alaafin and the entire Oyo community on the issue of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs had earlier been clearly articulated in a memorandum submitted to the governor by the Oyo Council of Elders, reflecting the long-standing historical position of Oyo on the structure and leadership of the council.
The development adds a fresh twist to the controversy surrounding the reconstitution of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs, which had generated intense public debate in recent weeks.
While the state government insists that the rotational system promotes equity, unity, and harmony among traditional institutions, critics argue that the arrangement undermines historical precedence and the traditional hierarchy in Yorubaland.
The Alaafin, regarded as one of the most influential and revered monarchs in Yorubaland, occupies a central place in Yoruba history as the head of the old Oyo Empire and a symbol of cultural and political authority.
Fubara: Rivers Assembly Urges Chief Judge to Begin Impeachment Probe As Four Lawmakers Reverse Earlier Decision
Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday called on the Chief Judge of the state to set up panel to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.
The assembly members, who made the call through a unanimous vote, vowed to continue with the impeachment process.
The lawmakers had earlier addressed a live press conference in Port Harcourt where they accused Fubara of allegedly using blackmail.
Addressing journalists, the Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, said Fubara lacked the trust needed to address the crisis rocking the oil-rich state.
They accused the governor of infringing on the 1999 Constitution, saying the parliament was left with no other choice but to apply their legislative power by impeaching him from office.
The lawmakers also claimed the governor and his deputy had resorted to intimidating the parliament.
They, however, thanked President Bola Tinubu for wading into the crisis.
“It is obvious that the only solution now is to apply the solution prescribed by the 1999 Constitution as altered, which is the impeachment of the incorrigible governor and the deputy governor,” Maol said.
“We therefore strongly appeal to leaders at all levels and the good people of Rivers State to kindly consider the problem at hand and understand that the impeachment process is the best way to go at this point.
“We are using this medium to call on the Speaker to allow the constitutional process to proceed unhindered. We thank our dear President, Bola Tinubu, who has demonstrated so much love for Rivers State. He did his best for the resolution of this impasse, but the governor and deputy governor are adamant,” the lawmaker added.
The members also called on the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, to reconvene the House.
Four members of the House who had held pressers, calling for a political solution, recanted and declared their support for the impeachment process to continue.
Shortly after the live press conference, the lawmakers made their way to the chambers for the commencement of a parliamentary session.
At plenary, the members unanimously voted in support of an investigation of the allegations of gross misconduct against Fubara and his deputy.
“This voting clearly shows the decision of the House,” Amaewhule declared while calling on the Chief Judge of the state to set up an panel of investigation.
Abba’s Decision is Personal to Him, Atiku Reacts to Son Joining APC
Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has addressed his son, Abubakar Atiku Abubakar’s (Abba) decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a personal choice.
In a statement posted on his X handle, Atiku said, “The decision of my son, Abba Abubakar, to join the APC is entirely personal. In a democracy, such choices are neither unusual nor alarming, even when family and politics intersect.”
He added, “As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians.”
The former vice president also highlighted his concerns about the ruling party, saying, “What truly concerns me is the poor governance of the APC and the severe economic and social hardships it has imposed on our people.”
“ I remain resolute in working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and offer Nigerians a credible alternative that brings relief, hope, and progress.”
