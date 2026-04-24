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The OAU Library Week 2.0 at Oduduwa Hall

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By Adeoye Inioluwa Precious
“To have fun when one is living is to acknowledge the grace of God in one’s life. Your nostalgia is fun” said the University Librarian, Dr. Olukemi Adebimpe Fadehan to Aare, Chief Dele Momodu while having a conversation with him in her office, as he joyfully reminisced on old times. 
As an alumnus of the University himself, Aare Dele Momodu graced Obafemi Awolowo University with his presence for their second edition of their Library Week celebration which was organised by the University Library (Hezekiah Oluwasanmi Library) and was held at the Oduduwa Hall. 
The event officially kicked off at about 12:30pm and Dr. Olukemi Adebimpe Fadehan welcomed the distinguished guests; His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, Aroyinkeye I, the Orangun of Oke-Ila Orangun, and Aare, Chief  Dele Momodu, Chairman of Ovation Media Group. 
During the opening remarks made by the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, he spoke extensively of Aare Dele Momodu’s generosity and proudly informed us of his donation of LED projectors that were on display in the hall.
Subsequently, some of the deans of the University were all introduced and individually gave their speech; From the Faculty of Administration, the Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Environmental Design and Management, Faculty of Medical Sciences and the Faculty of Nursing Science. 
 
READING BY AARE DELE MOMODU 
During his speech, he spoke to the audience, especially the University’s students, like a father that sought to advice his own children. He briefly spoke about his humble beginnings, his family, how hard life seemed back then and his journey to where he is now. 
Subsequently, he spoke extensively about the power of books, stating how his life changed dramatically when he discovered it. He specifically said “I was a greedy reader when I discovered the power of books” as he encouraged everyone to tap into that source of power. He reiterated that reading and gaining extensive knowledge was what brought him to where he is today. Uniquely enough, he never used his certificate for a job to this day. His speech set a table of hope for everyone in the audience passing on the message “If he could do it, why can’t I?”.
Thereafter, he broached the subject of his partial connection in politics. “I am a partial politician” he said, making sure to note that he cannot go full time into politics as it demands things that he would rather avoid. 
Thereafter, he dived into his reading. He granted us the opportunity to gain an insight into his brilliant mind by presenting an old piece he once wrote about the late musical genius, Michael Jackson; A piece that he regards as one of his top three. 
This beautiful piece was a sincere tribute of Michael Jackson written by a dedicated admirer, that almost saw Michael Jackson as a god. 
In this piece, he admitted to supporting Michael Jackson and defending him with everything he had and how he hated anyone who ever dared to pass snide remarks about him. 
This article resonated with the audience as it allowed us to deeply understand his thought process at the time and also allowed us to again feel the impact of the musical star and mourn his legacy, including the good and bad times.
He reiterated, in the piece, that the fame that came with Jackson’s success was so overwhelming that it basically became a source of sorrow. The writing also highlighted Jackson’s dark days, when he fell from fame and how it seemed like hell.
The knowledge of certain things that most people probably did not know about was imparted to us, including events leading up to the final days and eventual death of the musical genius. 
From his words, we truly felt how deeply he loved the musical star, as he even writes about how he “cried like a baby” when he learned of his death.. 
A part of the writing that specifically stood out was “I had wished Fela truly kept death in his pouch. We would have begged him to keep Michael for us forever. But Fela himself was killed by death. It is one debt we all owe.” 
The hall erupted in joyful applaud after he concluded his reading, in appreciation of Aare Dele Momodu’s amazing work and the opportunity to hear from such a brilliant mind. 
 
AWARDS
The event was heightened as the ‘Distinguished Ambassador of the Library Excellence Award’ was conferred on Aare, Chief Dele Momodu, by the University in utmost appreciation and recognition of his constant generosity and influence in the University. Alongside the award, several other Faculty Deans also had something to present him in gratitude for his continued legacy and impact. 
In an unexpected turn of events, Aare Dele Momodu himself, had something for the University. He graciously gifted them some of his own books as an addition to the University’s Library. 
Thereafter, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, Aroyinkeye I, the Orangun of Oke-Ila, was also honored with a ‘Royal Father of the Library Excellence Award’ for his love of knowledge and for his promotion of all that pertains the University’s development.
 
NOTEWORTHY HIGHLIGHTS 
In the Oduduwa hall, representatives of the OAU students’ Press, GREAT 94.5FM,  approached Aare Dele Momodu for an interview, with an interesting topic of question, “Are readers leaders?” 
In an exciting response, Aare Dele Momodu concurred with the question. He explained extensively on exactly why he agreed with the statement, stating that he was a reader before he ever even became someone that could be referred to as a leader. 
He ended the interview with an interesting statement, saying  “If they say leaders are readers, sure, but readers are also leaders”
Adeoye Inioluwa Precious is a Youth Corps member serving with The Dele Momodu Leadership Centre, Ibadan

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Report on the Reading Time Event – Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

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6 hours ago

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April 24, 2026

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By Ayomide Oguntuase

The 2026 Reading Time Event was organized by the University Library (Hezekiah Oluwasanmi Library) of Obafemi Awolowo University as part of its annual Library Week celebration. The event was held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at Oduduwa Hall. It provided a platform for promoting intellectual engagement, fostering a reading culture, and encouraging lifelong learning among students, staff, and invited guests.
The event was aimed at achieving the following objectives:

To promote and sustain a strong reading culture within the university community
To reinforce the significance of intellectual development and academic scholarship
To create an avenue for reflection, learning, and personal growth.

To emphasize the role of the library as a center for knowledge, research, and innovation.

The programme commenced with welcome remarks delivered by the University Librarian, Dr. Olukemi A. Fadehan. In her address, she highlighted the vital role of reading in shaping minds, preserving knowledge, and driving innovation. She also drew attention to the declining reading culture in the digital era and encouraged participants to embrace reading as a powerful tool for personal and academic transformation. She further emphasized that the Reading Time Event was not merely ceremonial, but a reflection of the university’s enduring commitment to academic excellence and intellectual curiosity.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, delivered the official opening address. He commended the University Library for organizing a meaningful and impactful programme, describing reading as the foundation of education and knowledge acquisition.He noted that, despite the distractions of the digital age, initiatives such as the Reading Time Event create opportunities for deep reflection, critical thinking, and meaningful engagement with texts. He subsequently declared the event officially open.

A major highlight of the event was the presence of the Guest Reader, Dele Momodu, a distinguished journalist, publisher, and public figure. He was recognized for his immense contributions to media, literature, and public discourse.

During the event, the following recognitions were made:

Dele Momodu was conferred with the Distinguished Ambassador of the Library Excellence Award.

Oba (Dr.) Adekunle Omoniyi Abolarin, the Orangun of Oke-Ila, received the Royal Father of the Library Excellence Award
Citation of the Guest Reader.

The citation presented in honour of Chief Dele Momodu highlighted his achievements and contributions, noting that he is:

A globally recognized African journalist and publisher

The founder of Ovation International Magazine

A prominent voice in shaping African narratives on the global stage
An influential public figure with impact across media, politics, and business.

His accomplishments were presented as a source of inspiration to students and members of the academic community.
The Reading Time Event underscored the importance of reading as a critical tool for both academic excellence and personal development. It reinforced the role of libraries in promoting scholarship, innovation, and intellectual growth.
Additionally, the event provided an opportunity for participants to interact with accomplished individuals, thereby encouraging the revival and sustenance of a strong reading culture in contemporary society.

In conclusion the 2026 Reading Time Event was a successful and impactful programme that effectively promoted intellectual engagement and a culture of reading within the university community. Through insightful presentations, recognition of excellence, and active participation, the event achieved its intended objectives.
The presence of distinguished personalities, particularly Dele Momodu, added prestige and inspiration, making the event a memorable highlight of the University’s Library Week.

Ayomide Oguntuase is a Youth Corps member serving with the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre, Ibadan

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Atiku Appoints Benjamin Ugwu Special Assistant, Coordinator Southeast Support Groups

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19 hours ago

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April 24, 2026

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Former Vice President of Nigeria and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar has appointed Dr. Benjamin Chika Ugwu as Special Assistant and Coordinator of Southeast Support Groups.

Ugwu’s appointment was announced in a statement by Atiku’s Media Adviser, on behalf of the Atiku Media Office in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the statement, Ugwu’s role covers Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states. He is, among other things, expected to coordinate, professionalise and support all the Southeast-based support groups aligned to the former Vice President.

Dr. Ugwu, a distinguished academic, entrepreneur, public servant, and philanthropist whose multifaceted career spans education, business, governance, and community development, was born 22 December, 1970.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Studies, PGD in Economics, MSc in Economics and a doctorate degree in Petroleum Economics.

He was at different times Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015) on Projects and Special Duties, Regional Director, African and Caribbean Business Council (Northern, Eastern, and Western Africa), Director of Projects and Programming, Project for Human Development NGO (UK & Nigeria), Manager, Credit Control Management Fund (London & Lagos) and Director General, Ikenga Award for Excellence Foundation.

Ugwu is also the Executive Director of Ben Ugwu Foundation, an organization with which he undertakes philanthropic activities. He is a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), Fellow, Corporate Institute of Administration and holds the traditional titles of Okeagu Ndigbo and Ezeanyanwu Edem.

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El-Rufai to Remain in ICPC Custody Till June

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3 days ago

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April 21, 2026

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Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court has adjourned the bail hearing of former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to the first week of June, 2026.

El-Rufai is being arraigned on multiple charges bordering on alleged financial crime and abuse of office by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“Similarly, another charge, number KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26, against Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i and one Amadu Sule (LEDA) has also been filed before a Kaduna State High Court in the Kaduna Judicial Division,” the ICPC said last month.

“The charges in the State High Court case range from abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud to conferring undue advantage, among others. Both charges were filed by the ICPC on the 18th of March, 2026.”

Speaking after the court session, counsel to the former governor, Ukpon Akpan, kicked against the lingering adjournment of the bail hearing by one presiding judge as politically motivated.

The high-profile case has drawn significant public attention, with heightened security presence observed around the court premises.

The former governor had arrived at the court at about 9 am in a convoy accompanied by ICPC officials and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

During the proceedings, supporters of the former governor gathered outside the courtroom, while security agencies maintained order and restricted movement within the vicinity.

Inside the courtroom, journalists, as usual, were not allowed, as proceedings are expected to focus on arguments presented by both the defence and prosecution regarding the bail request.

At the last sitting, the defence team had maintained that their client poses no flight risk and is willing to comply with all conditions set by the court.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has urged the court to carefully consider the gravity of the charges.

The 66-year-old former governor of Kaduna has been in ICPC custody since February 19 following his release by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

El-Rufai, a former minister of the FCT, was, however, released on March 27 based on compassionate grounds following his mother’s death.

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