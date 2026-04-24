The OAU Library Week 2.0 at Oduduwa Hall

By Adeoye Inioluwa Precious

“To have fun when one is living is to acknowledge the grace of God in one’s life. Your nostalgia is fun” said the University Librarian, Dr. Olukemi Adebimpe Fadehan to Aare, Chief Dele Momodu while having a conversation with him in her office, as he joyfully reminisced on old times.

As an alumnus of the University himself, Aare Dele Momodu graced Obafemi Awolowo University with his presence for their second edition of their Library Week celebration which was organised by the University Library (Hezekiah Oluwasanmi Library) and was held at the Oduduwa Hall.

The event officially kicked off at about 12:30pm and Dr. Olukemi Adebimpe Fadehan welcomed the distinguished guests; His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, Aroyinkeye I, the Orangun of Oke-Ila Orangun, and Aare, Chief Dele Momodu, Chairman of Ovation Media Group.

During the opening remarks made by the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, he spoke extensively of Aare Dele Momodu’s generosity and proudly informed us of his donation of LED projectors that were on display in the hall.

Subsequently, some of the deans of the University were all introduced and individually gave their speech; From the Faculty of Administration, the Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Environmental Design and Management, Faculty of Medical Sciences and the Faculty of Nursing Science.

READING BY AARE DELE MOMODU

During his speech, he spoke to the audience, especially the University’s students, like a father that sought to advice his own children. He briefly spoke about his humble beginnings, his family, how hard life seemed back then and his journey to where he is now.

Subsequently, he spoke extensively about the power of books, stating how his life changed dramatically when he discovered it. He specifically said “I was a greedy reader when I discovered the power of books” as he encouraged everyone to tap into that source of power. He reiterated that reading and gaining extensive knowledge was what brought him to where he is today. Uniquely enough, he never used his certificate for a job to this day. His speech set a table of hope for everyone in the audience passing on the message “If he could do it, why can’t I?”.

Thereafter, he broached the subject of his partial connection in politics. “I am a partial politician” he said, making sure to note that he cannot go full time into politics as it demands things that he would rather avoid.

Thereafter, he dived into his reading. He granted us the opportunity to gain an insight into his brilliant mind by presenting an old piece he once wrote about the late musical genius, Michael Jackson; A piece that he regards as one of his top three.

This beautiful piece was a sincere tribute of Michael Jackson written by a dedicated admirer, that almost saw Michael Jackson as a god.

In this piece, he admitted to supporting Michael Jackson and defending him with everything he had and how he hated anyone who ever dared to pass snide remarks about him.

This article resonated with the audience as it allowed us to deeply understand his thought process at the time and also allowed us to again feel the impact of the musical star and mourn his legacy, including the good and bad times.

He reiterated, in the piece, that the fame that came with Jackson’s success was so overwhelming that it basically became a source of sorrow. The writing also highlighted Jackson’s dark days, when he fell from fame and how it seemed like hell.

The knowledge of certain things that most people probably did not know about was imparted to us, including events leading up to the final days and eventual death of the musical genius.

From his words, we truly felt how deeply he loved the musical star, as he even writes about how he “cried like a baby” when he learned of his death..

A part of the writing that specifically stood out was “I had wished Fela truly kept death in his pouch. We would have begged him to keep Michael for us forever. But Fela himself was killed by death. It is one debt we all owe.”

The hall erupted in joyful applaud after he concluded his reading, in appreciation of Aare Dele Momodu’s amazing work and the opportunity to hear from such a brilliant mind.

AWARDS

The event was heightened as the ‘Distinguished Ambassador of the Library Excellence Award’ was conferred on Aare, Chief Dele Momodu, by the University in utmost appreciation and recognition of his constant generosity and influence in the University. Alongside the award, several other Faculty Deans also had something to present him in gratitude for his continued legacy and impact.

In an unexpected turn of events, Aare Dele Momodu himself, had something for the University. He graciously gifted them some of his own books as an addition to the University’s Library.

Thereafter, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, Aroyinkeye I, the Orangun of Oke-Ila, was also honored with a ‘Royal Father of the Library Excellence Award’ for his love of knowledge and for his promotion of all that pertains the University’s development.

NOTEWORTHY HIGHLIGHTS

In the Oduduwa hall, representatives of the OAU students’ Press, GREAT 94.5FM, approached Aare Dele Momodu for an interview, with an interesting topic of question, “Are readers leaders?”

In an exciting response, Aare Dele Momodu concurred with the question. He explained extensively on exactly why he agreed with the statement, stating that he was a reader before he ever even became someone that could be referred to as a leader.

He ended the interview with an interesting statement, saying “If they say leaders are readers, sure, but readers are also leaders”

Adeoye Inioluwa Precious is a Youth Corps member serving with The Dele Momodu Leadership Centre, Ibadan