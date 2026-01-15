Featured
Abba’s Decision is Personal to Him, Atiku Reacts to Son Joining APC
Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has addressed his son, Abubakar Atiku Abubakar’s (Abba) decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a personal choice.
In a statement posted on his X handle, Atiku said, “The decision of my son, Abba Abubakar, to join the APC is entirely personal. In a democracy, such choices are neither unusual nor alarming, even when family and politics intersect.”
He added, “As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians.”
The former vice president also highlighted his concerns about the ruling party, saying, “What truly concerns me is the poor governance of the APC and the severe economic and social hardships it has imposed on our people.”
“ I remain resolute in working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and offer Nigerians a credible alternative that brings relief, hope, and progress.”
Featured
US Cancels Visa Processing for Nigeria, Brazil, Russia, 72 Other Countries
Featured
‘A Friend of a Thief is a Thief’, Defence Minister Warns Gumi, Other Bandit-Sympathizers
The Minister of Defence Minister, Lt.-Gen. Christopher Musa, (rtd), has warned Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and other persons in the country against including bandits in northern brotherhood.
General Musa, via a statement on Wednesday in Maiduguri, declared: “A friend of a thief is a thief,” warning Nigerians against supporting terrorists and bandits in any form.
He said that the warning statement is neither accidental nor symbolic; explaining that it is a clear response to narratives previously promoted by Sheikh Gumi, who described bandits’ hiding in the bush as “our brothers” and argued that society cannot do without them.
General Musa’s message draws a firm line between compassion and complicity. While empathy has its place, justifying or normalising terrorism only strengthens criminal networks that have devastated communities, displaced families, and claimed innocent lives.
Labeling bandit as “brothers” does not reduce violence it legitimizes and undermines national security efforts.
The Defence minister’s warning serves as a reminder that terrorism thrives not only on weapons but also on moral cover. Anyone who excuses, defends, or shields criminals through words, influence, or silence shares responsibility for the consequences. In matters of national security, neutrality is not an option.
Nigeria cannot defeat banditry and terrorism while dangerous rhetoric blurs the line between victims and perpetrators. The choice is clear: stand with the law and the nation, or be counted among those enabling crime.
Featured
Strategy and Sovereignty: Inside Adenuga’s Oil Deal of the Decade
By Michael Abimboye
In global energy circles, the most consequential deals are often not the loudest. They unfold quietly, reshape portfolios, recalibrate value, and only later reveal their full significance.
The recent strategic transaction between Conoil Producing Limited and TotalEnergies belongs firmly in that category. A deal whose implications stretch beyond balance sheets into Nigeria’s long-troubled oil production narrative.
For Mike Adenuga, named The Boss of the Year 2025 by The Boss Newspapers, the agreement is more than a corporate milestone. It is the culmination of a long-term upstream strategy that is now translating into hard value barrels, cash flow, and renewed confidence in indigenous capacity.
At the heart of the transaction is a portfolio rebalancing agreement that sees TotalEnergies deepen its interest in an offshore asset while Conoil consolidates full ownership of a producing block critical to its medium-term growth trajectory. The parties have not publicly disclosed the monetary value, industry analysts place similar offshore and shallow-water asset transfers in the high hundreds of millions of dollars, depending on reserve certification and development timelines. What is indisputable, however, is the deal’s structural clarity: each partner exits with assets aligned to its strategic strengths.
For Conoil, the transaction represents something more profound than asset shuffling. It is the validation of an indigenous oil company’s ability to operate, produce, and partner at scale. That validation was already underway in 2024, when Conoil achieved a landmark breakthrough: the successful production and export of Obodo crude, a new Nigerian crude blend from its onshore acreage.
In a country where new crude streams have become rare, Obodo’s emergence signalled operational maturity. More importantly, it shifted Conoil from being perceived primarily as a downstream and marginal upstream player into a full-spectrum producer with export-grade assets.
The commercial impact was immediate. Obodo crude enhanced Conoil’s revenue profile, strengthened cash flows, and materially improved the company’s asset valuation.
For Mike Adenuga, Obodo represented something else entirely: oil income with scale and durability. Producing crude shifts wealth from theoretical to realised. It is the difference between potential and proof.
That momentum was reinforced by Conoil’s acquisition of a new drilling rig, a move that underscored its intent to control not just resources, but execution. In an industry where rig availability often dictates production timelines, owning modern drilling capacity gives Conoil a strategic advantage lowering costs, reducing dependency, and accelerating development cycles. It also enhances the company’s bargaining power in partnerships such as the one with TotalEnergies.
Taken together, the Obodo crude success, the rig acquisition, and the TotalEnergies transaction, these moves materially expand Conoil’s enterprise value. While private company valuations remain opaque, upstream assets with proven production, infrastructure control, and international partnerships typically command significant multiple expansion. For Adenuga, all of these represents a stabilising and appreciating pillar of wealth.
As The Boss Newspapers honours Mike Adenuga as Boss of the Year 2025, the recognition lands at a moment when his oil ambitions are no longer peripheral to his legacy. They are central. In Obodo crude, in steel rigs, and in carefully negotiated partnerships, Adenuga is shaping a version of Nigerian capitalism that privileges patience, scale, and execution over spectacle.
In the end, the most powerful statement of wealth is not net worth rankings or headlines. It is the ability to convert strategy into assets, assets into production, and production into national relevance. On that score, the Conoil–TotalEnergies deal may well stand as one of the most consequential chapters in Mike Adenuga’s business story and in Nigeria’s evolving oil future.
Friday Sermon: Excursion into the Inexplicable and Incomprehensible
Abba’s Decision is Personal to Him, Atiku Reacts to Son Joining APC
Benin Agog As Accomplished Entrepreneur and Journalist, Dele Momodu Set to Formally Declare for ADC
US Cancels Visa Processing for Nigeria, Brazil, Russia, 72 Other Countries
JAMB Announces Jan 26 As Commencement Date for Sale of 2026 Entry Forms
‘A Friend of a Thief is a Thief’, Defence Minister Warns Gumi, Other Bandit-Sympathizers
Glo Raises Bar in Mobile Entertainment with Launch of New ‘Travel Saga’
CAF Acknowledges Akor Adams’ Goal Tribute to DR Congo Superfan
Rivers Impeachment Brouhaha: Wike, Fubara ‘Run’ Abroad to Meet Tinubu
The Boss Man of the Decades, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr + The Conoil Deal That Shaped 2025
Reimagining the African Leadership Paradigm: A Comprehensive Blueprint
Adding Value: Consciously Select the ‘Food’ You Consume by Henry Ukazu
AFCON 2025: BUA Group Chair Rewards Super Eagles with $1.5m for Beating Algeria
New Tax Laws: Presidential Committee Tackles KPMG over Criticisms of ‘Gaps’, ‘Errors’ and ‘Omissions’
Trending
-
Sports5 days ago
CAF Acknowledges Akor Adams’ Goal Tribute to DR Congo Superfan
-
Headline4 days ago
Rivers Impeachment Brouhaha: Wike, Fubara ‘Run’ Abroad to Meet Tinubu
-
Opinion6 days ago
Reimagining the African Leadership Paradigm: A Comprehensive Blueprint
-
Boss Picks5 days ago
The Boss Man of the Decades, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr + The Conoil Deal That Shaped 2025
-
Adding Value6 days ago
Adding Value: Consciously Select the ‘Food’ You Consume by Henry Ukazu
-
Sports5 days ago
AFCON 2025: BUA Group Chair Rewards Super Eagles with $1.5m for Beating Algeria
-
Economy4 days ago
New Tax Laws: Presidential Committee Tackles KPMG over Criticisms of ‘Gaps’, ‘Errors’ and ‘Omissions’
-
Featured6 days ago
Peter Obi, Only Life in ADC, Says Fayose