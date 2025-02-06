Featured
I Don’t Belong to Wike’s Camp, Dakuku Peterside Declares
Dakuku Peterside has publicly declared his political leaning in Rivers State, saying he does not belong to the camp of the former governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.
Instead, Peterside, a former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said he aligns with Wike’s predecessor and estranged former godfather Rotimi Amaechi.
“I am a friend to Rotimi Amaechi,” the former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship hopeful said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.
“I am not on the side of Nyesom Wike,” Peterside submitted, adding that he is also not politically aligned with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
He, however, said he was ready to provide advice for the incumbent governor on how to move the state forward.
“When Nyesom Wike was governor, recall that I was doing open letters to him consistently, giving him my advice. I did that for some time. If Governor Fubara seeks my advice, of course, I am willing to give that, like many governors,” he said.
Rivers is one of the politically charged states in Nigeria, a situation which could be attributed to the chunk votes and fat purse of the oil-rich state.
Like a coat of many colours, fragmented political camps make up the diverse and intrigue-filled state dominated by pugilists in the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where the incumbent governor belongs.
Leaders of the camps include Wike, a PDP powerbroker and two-term governor of the state from May 2015 to May 2023. Another political gladiator in the state is Amaechi, a former APC presidential hopeful and ex-transport minister who previously governed the state from May 2007 to May 2015.
There are also those loyal to Fubara and former governor Peter Odili; while former PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus; Magnus Abe; and Tonye Cole; amongst others, have their die-hard followers too. For over a decade, political crises have been Siamese to the State with followers of the various camps always at loggerheads.
Featured
Leadership Overhaul: Tinubu Sacks UniAbuja, UNN VCs
In what seems a sweeping overhaul aimed at strengthening governance and academic excellence, President Bola Tinubu has announced significant leadership changes at several federal universities across the country.
The changes, effective immediately, are part of a broader effort to revitalise Nigeria’s higher education sector.
The changes were conveyed through a statement on Thursday by presidential spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.
At the University of Abuja, now renamed Yakubu Gowon University, Tinubu dissolved the entire governing council and sacked Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi from office as Vice Chancellor.
In her place, Professor Lar Patricia Manko has been appointed acting Vice-Chancellor for a six-month term. However, Manko will not be eligible to apply for the permanent Vice Chancellor position once it becomes available.
Senator Lanre Tejuoso, currently the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, has been appointed Pro-Chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University.
Senator Tejuoso’s appointment follows the resignation of the entire governing council, marking a significant shift in leadership.
Senator Joy Emordi, previously Pro-Chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University, will now assume the same role at Alvan Ikoku University of Education.
Further leadership adjustments were made at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), where Tinubu removed Professor Polycarp Emeka Chigbu from his position as acting Vice-Chancellor.
Chigbu was due to finish his term on February 14, 2025.
Professor Oguejiofu T. Ujam has been appointed as acting Vice-Chancellor at UNN for a six-month period, with the understanding that he will not be eligible for the permanent position.
The shake-up at UNN extends to the Pro-Chancellor role, with General Ike Nwachukwu re-assigned to the University of Uyo.
Engineer Olubunmi Kayode Ojo, previously Pro-Chancellor at both the Federal University of Lokoja and the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, has now been appointed Pro-Chancellor of UNN.
At the Federal University of Lokoja, Professor Zubairu Tajo Abdullahi, formerly Pro-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, will take over from Ojo.
Senator Sani Stores, a council member at UNN, has been named Pro-Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education, succeeding Senator Emordi.
In another notable appointment, Barrister Olugbenga Kukoyi, a council member at UNN, has been named the new Pro-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State.
Featured
Dangote, Fayemi, Others Pay Condolence Visit to Greg Uanseru
President/GCEO Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Former Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, businessmen, Tayo Ayeni and Segun Fowora, have paid a condolence visit to oil magnate, Greg Uanseru, over the passing of his wife, Aniema
Alhaji Dangote noted that Mrs. Uanseru fondly called Ema, who died in London on January 17, 2025, was a jolly lady, who will be missed by her family and friends.
He urged the widower, Greg Uanseru, who is the President/GCEO of GCA Energy Limited, to take heart and be strong.
According to him “We are here to encourage you and your family”.
Also speaking, Dr. Fayemi prayed for God to bless her soul, and grant the family the fortitude to bear this immense loss.
All the visitors promised to stand by the family during the funeral ceremonies which would be held in Lagos.
The ceremonies would begin with a Service of Songs/Tribute Night on Thursday, February 27th, 2025 at The Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos from 5pm.
While the funeral service will hold from 10am on Friday, February 28, 2025 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Rose of Sharon Parish, Adekunle Fajuyi Way, GRA Ikeja.
The prgramme also indicated that the interment would be a private affair for only members of the family.
56 year-old Mrs. Uanseru, a former Miss Akwa Ibom, was celebrated for her elegance, warmth, and unwavering support to her family and community.
Her philanthropic efforts earned her admiration and respect, cementing her reputation as a humble woman of substance and compassion.
Featured
Glo Festival of Joy: Ibadan Subscribers Win Cars, Other Prizes
Technology company, Globacom, on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, presented Kia Picanto cars to two lucky winners in its ongoing loyalty reward promo, Festival of Joy. Sixty-five more winners went home with other exciting prizes including power generating sets, sewing machines and grinding machines.
One of the winners of Kia Picanto cars, 44-year-old Mr. Adeola Olatayo Silas, a Quantity Surveyor was short of words as he kept exclaiming, “wow,wow!” when he saw the sleek car on display. After recovering from the initial shock, he explained that he had always been a fan of Globacom who always hoped to win a prize in the company’s numerous giveaway promos. “I am so delighted my desire has today become a reality”, he said.
In the same vein, the other car winner, Mr. Seun Okeowo, 39, a Media practitioner, said he was conversant with Festival of Joy and had desired to win. He prayed God to grant Globacom the grace to go from height to height as it continues to spread joy across the country.
One of the winners of a power generator, Pastor Oluwole Abayomi, who resides in Akure said he didn’t believe when he received the call from Globacom. “In fact, my brother told me to be careful as it could be a ploy to kidnap me”, he said while praying for more prosperity for the company.
A sewing machine winner, Oluwole Babatunde Olusegun, an Ibadan-based teacher, said his next target is to win a car. “Meanwhile, this sewing machine has come in handy as my wife and children will learn fashion designing with it”, he said. Waheed Azeez, a 51-year-old trailer driver who won a grinding machine, disclosed that his wife would run a mill with it.
The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Lawal, who was the Special Guest at the event gave kudos to the Chairman and management of Globacom for putting the promo in place for Nigerians. He said he had witnessed Globacom’s good gestures many times and wished other companies could emulate the brand. ” Globacom is a pride of Nigeria, nay Africa. It has continued to offer affordable and quality products and services for the benefit of Nigerians as it has empowered several people through its loyalty reward promotions like Festival of Joy, ” he added.
“The network is not just attracting customers but also giving back to them. This shows that it means well not only for the customers but also for Nigerians”, he added.
Globacom’s Head of Business West, Mr. Abdulazak Ande, explained that to participate in the Festival of Joy promo, new and existing subscribers should dial *611#, opt into the promo and keep recharging to meet the threshold for the various prizes. He added that new subscribers can participate immediately by purchasing a new SIM, registering it and dialing *611#.
The event was witnessed by representatives of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Engr. Akinwale Akanbi; brand influencers including comedian Seyi Law, Nollywood stars like Odunlade Adekola, Tunde Usman a.k.a. Okele, Bimbo Thomas and Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi as well as content creator, Kiekie.
I Don’t Belong to Wike’s Camp, Dakuku Peterside Declares
Reps Propose Creation of 31 More States
Leadership Overhaul: Tinubu Sacks UniAbuja, UNN VCs
Decomposing Body of Kidnapped Anambra Lawmaker Found on 2nd Niger Bridge
Nollywood Actress, Pat Ugwu, Dies at 35
Dangote, Fayemi, Others Pay Condolence Visit to Greg Uanseru
Glo Festival of Joy: Ibadan Subscribers Win Cars, Other Prizes
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News6 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline6 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline6 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)