Leadership Overhaul: Tinubu Sacks UniAbuja, UNN VCs

In what seems a sweeping overhaul aimed at strengthening governance and academic excellence, President Bola Tinubu has announced significant leadership changes at several federal universities across the country.

The changes, effective immediately, are part of a broader effort to revitalise Nigeria’s higher education sector.

The changes were conveyed through a statement on Thursday by presidential spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

At the University of Abuja, now renamed Yakubu Gowon University, Tinubu dissolved the entire governing council and sacked Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi from office as Vice Chancellor.

In her place, Professor Lar Patricia Manko has been appointed acting Vice-Chancellor for a six-month term. However, Manko will not be eligible to apply for the permanent Vice Chancellor position once it becomes available.

Senator Lanre Tejuoso, currently the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, has been appointed Pro-Chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University.

Senator Tejuoso’s appointment follows the resignation of the entire governing council, marking a significant shift in leadership.

Senator Joy Emordi, previously Pro-Chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University, will now assume the same role at Alvan Ikoku University of Education.

Further leadership adjustments were made at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), where Tinubu removed Professor Polycarp Emeka Chigbu from his position as acting Vice-Chancellor.

Chigbu was due to finish his term on February 14, 2025.

Professor Oguejiofu T. Ujam has been appointed as acting Vice-Chancellor at UNN for a six-month period, with the understanding that he will not be eligible for the permanent position.

The shake-up at UNN extends to the Pro-Chancellor role, with General Ike Nwachukwu re-assigned to the University of Uyo.

Engineer Olubunmi Kayode Ojo, previously Pro-Chancellor at both the Federal University of Lokoja and the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, has now been appointed Pro-Chancellor of UNN.

At the Federal University of Lokoja, Professor Zubairu Tajo Abdullahi, formerly Pro-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, will take over from Ojo.

Senator Sani Stores, a council member at UNN, has been named Pro-Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education, succeeding Senator Emordi.

In another notable appointment, Barrister Olugbenga Kukoyi, a council member at UNN, has been named the new Pro-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State.

