Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: The Importance of Diplomacy
By Kayode Emola.
Our world has revolved around diplomacy for millennia. This simple art has solitarily sustained or destroyed empires and nations around the world. Yet despite its immense power, very few countries utilise this tool, and those who don’t always only have themselves to blame.
In late 2019, at the beginning of the crusade for a sovereign Yoruba nation, a number of people embarked on various forms of awareness. These awareness campaigns brought the plight of people in our homeland to the forefront of the international stage. As the awareness gathered momentum, 2020 saw a lot of the intelligentsia begin to identify with the Yoruba struggle. The challenge, however, was not how to utilise our connections or opportunities, but rather the best way in which to actually channel our energies.
In the quest for sovereignty and independent status, very few countries have achieved this by the art of diplomacy. The few that have succeeded in this respect include the division of Norway and Sweden in September 1905, and of the Czech Republic from Slovakia in January 1993. Much more commonly, as in the instances of South Sudan, apartheid South Africa, Zimbabwe, etc, a tireless war is fought before independence was attained. Despite this, in our world today only a few nations can claim to be truly independent.
Many African countries in the late 1950s and early 1960s, after the second world war, attained their independence on a platter of gold. At this time, many European nations found their economies had been bitterly battered by the effects of the war. Britain, who up to that point had held on tightly to their vast empire, found themselves too indebted to even manage their own country’s affairs, let alone those they had colonised. As a result, they found themselves having to relinquish the sovereignty back to the nations.
The US, when taking over from Britain as the major world power, still failed to learn from the mistakes of their predecessor. Rather than learn the art of diplomacy, America was itself embroiled in a multitude of mindless wars. The latest, the war on terror on which they embarked in Afghanistan, caused the US heavy losses, both financially and otherwise.
Perhaps in all of this they would have done better to borrow the Yoruba adage, “Ẹ jọ la kọ́ kọ̀ mà kò, ki a tò ko ija”: we first learn how to narrate our side of the story before we learn to fight. The Yorubas are exceptionally skilled in diplomacy, however sometimes this diplomacy has led us to the foolishness of capitulation. It is important to remember that the art of diplomacy includes the setting of one’s red lines which, if crossed, need to be acted upon. Falling to do so ultimately leads to high costs in the long run, as it results in ceding much ground to your opponent, who will be all too willing to exploit this to their advantage – and your detriment.
Careful assessment of the situation in our world today reveals a host of problems, from starvation to strife, to internal conflicts and many others. Very few people have really sought to find an answer to these challenges, with the more popular view being to look for a silver bullet that can solve them in one fell swoop. The truth is, these areas are complex and require time and effort to truly comprehend. It is difficult to find lasting solutions to these; and to do so requires us to critically analyse the source of the real issues.
Across the world there is well in excess of 1000 tribes, tongues and languages, yet the current structure of national boundaries divides the lands into fewer than 200 nations, plus approximately 50 other recognised territories. This, in my opinion, is the reason why there is so much conflict in the world, and why conflict after conflict persists incessantly, from Tigray/Ethiopia to Ambazonia/Cameroon and even Biafra-Yoruba/Nigeria. The current global arrangements leave no legal instrument in place with which to counteract this situation, no recourse offered towards engendering a meaningful conclusion other than to hope against hope for the goodwill of those at the helm of affairs.
Several conventions were developed to bring about world peace after the second world war, yet we seem to be no closer to the global peace we all yearn for. Many of the Geneva conventions address the situation of wars rather than seeking to provide a viable roadmap for the prevention of the wars in the first place. This has allowed more advanced economies to advance their plans of acquiring more territories – whether directly or indirectly; whilst the weaker countries are left begging for fairness, equity and even their very survival in the distribution of the world resources.
Evidence suggests that there are enough resources on this planet to supply everyone ten times over, if only greed were to be curtailed. The problem is, the ‘weaker’ countries, especially many of those in Africa, have up until now acquiesced to this inequitable distribution. They content themselves to rely on the mercies of the more economically advanced nations to throw to them the occasional scrap as they see fit. They do not know – nor is there the impetus to seek to learn – how to utilise this valuable tool called diplomacy.
Early in the campaign for an independent Yoruba nation, only very few actually sought to engage with key players and nations of the world to persuade them of the idea. Consequently, the world has been poorly equipped with all too few tools to work with when it comes to actually coming to our aid.
If we seek the emancipation of our people from the contraption that is Nigeria, if we want to ensure we actually have a place to bequeath to our children and a legacy worth passing on to those after them, the time to act is now. We need to now double, triple, quadruple our efforts in the art of diplomacy. We need to learn and develop these skills, then implement them strategically in conversation with high level global players. We no longer have the luxury of time to spare. We need to act: we need to act tactically and deliberately, and we need to act fast. In a fight where diplomacy is the highest and most advanced ammunition, who among us is ready to answer this call to arms?
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Success of 2023 by Henry Ukazu
Compliments of the season. Today is a special day globally because many countries are already celebrating New Year’s Eve. No doubt, the year 2022 has been an interesting and eventful year. Depending on who you are speaking to you, some will opine that it was filled with challenges, experience, success, and memorable feelings. But one thing is certain, we came, we saw, and we “conquered” by the special grace of God. This is because we were not consumed by 2022 despite the numerous setbacks and challenges.
The greatest testimony anyone can appreciate in 2022 is practicing gratitude and appreciation. It will be foolhardy for anyone to say there’s nothing to celebrate in 2022 simply because they couldn’t meet their expectations. If nothing else, celebrate the fact that you are alive, or your family member is alive. Feeble minds fail to realize that once there’s life, there’s hope. That your plans didn’t work out in 2022 doesn’t mean that you are a failure. Sometimes in life, you will have to fail to gain. There might be lessons or nuts you must tighten up.
As the New Year unfolds in less than twenty hours time, it is pertinent to examine how your life was structured in 2022. Taking a holistic stock of your life will let you know what you did right and wrong. As we all plan to enter the new year in a grand style, it’s important to define what the New Year holds for you. You need to have a realistic vision board to decide what you’ll like to do in 2023.
I will be sharing ideas on some of the principles and strategies you can use to overcome 2023. It’s instructive to note that there are spiritual laws of success and there are principles of success. These laws and principles are universal if properly applied. Your ability to decipher how they work will be the game changer in 2023. I will be sharing some examples of spiritual laws of success and principles of success. Let me make a disclosure here, these principles and strategy are not exhaustive, they are merely suggestions you can apply. Everyone works differently. However, if you can apply them, I strongly believe you’ll thank me later.
To succeed in 2023, the first point of call you need is your creator. I don’t know what you believe in, but as for me and my household, we serve the living God. I cannot overemphasize the importance of God in your life. Most people just believe on their own they can achieve success without God, some don’t even believe in the existence of God, yet this set of individuals can’t authoritatively and intelligently say how they came into existence. To understand how God works, can you tell what happens when you are asleep? Can you determine the kind of dream you dream? Do you control what happens in your dream? Finally, do you decide when you’ll wake up from your sleep? I believe your answer is no. This is simply because when you are sleeping, you are practicing how you will die. If you wake up, it’s God that decides to give you a new life. Do you see that life and dreams can be spiritual?
I strongly believe there are forces that control heaven and earth which mere mortals like us don’t know. As generally acclaimed, the spiritual controls the physical. I also believe success in life is a result of principles and strategies and that’s what I will be sharing with you today.
For you to succeed in 2023, there are spiritual laws of success you must apply and there are principles of life you must apply. You can’t afford to miss them and expect to succeed. There might be other variable factors that can facilitate your success.
The first question you’ll need to ask yourself is, what do I want in life and what I do I want in 2023? These questions might sound so easy, but trust me, they are the hardest questions anyone can answer. Your ability to answer these questions will set you apart from your contemporaries. Your ability to know what you want will determine how to work on your long- and short-term goals. It will also determine how you can use the S.M.A.RT. (Specific, Measurable, Articulate, Realistic and Timely) goals to achieve success.
The second step will be writing it down. I have a workable plan which I call P.L.A.N. (Plan carefully; launch globally; Adjust your plan; and Network globally). This second step encompasses all you need to strategically win in 2023.
There are some spiritual laws of success which you can strategically apply. These laws are very dynamic. They don’t happen spontaneously; you must literally live with them daily just like you breathe. For example, the law of giving says, the giver’s hand is always on top, and the giver never lacks. To reap the fruits of this principle, you must know how to give right. You can’t give foolishly and expect some form of spiritual blessings. However, when you sacrificially give, God will look at your intention to reward you. You may be wondering how this works; you must look for people in need and share with them. For instance, when you give to widows and those who can’t help themselves and they pray for you, their prayers can go a long way.
You can also give to your contemporaries who are in need. Their kind words and wishes might be the prayer God can answer. Giving is like laying seeds on fertile ground, you don’t know soil and seed that will produce a plantation. Giving can also take the form of giving those who already have, like your mentors or those in position of authority. This form of giving does not entail giving them so they can support you, rather it should come in the form of appreciation or gratitude to them.
Another way you can benefit from 2023 is by going all out to help people selflessly. Whenever you find an opportunity to help anyone, please don’t think twice about it. Do it if you can. The universe has a way of paying you back. I strongly believe in the principle which says, you will get what you want faster when you help other people to achieve what they want. This principle works well when you help people who can’t pay you back for what you have done for them.
Another principle that triggers success is practicing gratitude. It is often said when you thank someone for what they have done, they are more likely to do more for you. In our contemporary society, gratitude is lacking. Most people are always in the habit of asking as opposed to thanking people who have assisted them in the past. Progressive minds who truly understood how this principle works tapped into it and cashed out. As human beings, most times, we are always in the habit of looking out for what we lack as opposed to looking inwards on what we have.
To truly understand how this principle works, thank the universe for all that happened to you whether it’s negative or positive. There might be one or two things you can learn from each experience regardless of if it was negative or positive. Moral: Look at the bright side of life and learn from your experience.
Furthermore, in 2023, you must learn to strategically know how to network. I call this strategic principle the universal game changer because it works like magic. Most times, as human beings, we think our grades, skills, intelligence and God factor will help us get us an opportunity. Yes, to a reasonable way, they can, however, your ability to know the right people and how to approach them can be the ultimate game changer because the right contact might prefer to work with you more than the person with skills, grades, God factor, intelligence etc. if they like you and you have the basic needs key performance indicators especially when they, trust and like you.
In conclusion, 2023 is like any other year, the only difference will be how you will make it work for you. If you need assistance on how to make 2023 work for you, please feel free to contact me with the email below and I’ll be glad to serve you.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: A costly Illusion
By Kayode Emola
The wise king Solomon wrote in Proverbs 24 that “if you faint in the day of adversity, thy strength is small”. Definitely, if a student has not prepared properly for an exam, then failure is inevitable. We had promised a new dawn for our Yoruba people this year 2022 and unfortunately, it seems what we have succeeded in delivering is nothing but chaos and more confusion. Does that mean our strength was small or that some people were really sent to derail our forward trajectory?
We started the year 2022 on a high note, and a lot of our folks were convinced that Yoruba nation is possible before the end of the year. However, we allowed ourselves to be carried away by sweet talks and empty promises without substance from people who meant no good to our struggle. This hindered those who were well-equipped to move this project forward, eventually causing the work to stall or even retrogressed in some instances.
I felt really sad when it became obvious that the Yoruba sovereign nation final push was going to be put on hold in the last minute, not because our strength was small but because one individual was determined to cause our people a lot of pain. We have set at the beginning of the Yoruba sovereign nation campaign to pursue it with all sense of responsibility, dignity, and integrity. However, when someone took it upon themselves to abrogate power that was not vested in them in order to cause a lot of damage, there was no alternative than to take a pause. It was inevitable that if this was not sorted out, we risked the chance of scuttling the whole project altogether.
I must say, however, that the Yoruba nation struggle is in a good shape and we are hopefully going to achieve our sovereign nation sooner than we would anticipate. I would only urge our people to remain resolute in their determination to achieve their own independent Yoruba nation. For if we don’t, the alternatives are very dire and one to be only imagined and not prayed to experience.
A note of caution to our leaders would be to stop any form of suggestive timetable in achieving our Yoruba sovereign nation. All this does is to slow down the work, as people are bogged down on a particular date that this must happen. The lifespan of a nation far surpasses anyone or even several generations. It would therefore be injurious for any one person to think of the project as their individual assignment.
The granting of a nation is in the hands of Olodumare, and He has graciously given us our land and its people. I know that He would preserve us in the space that He has provided for us and those of us who want to force the hands of God to act on our own timetable are completely missing the point.
It is a shame that someone who only arrived on the scene just recently believes that the struggle was all about them. The struggle is not all about any particular person, therefore, if we must get to the finish line, we must understand that it is a relay. In a relay, if the baton has not been passed to you, then you don’t leave your spot, otherwise, you will jeopardise the chances of your team winning the race. However, very few people do not understand this and started running ahead of themselves, thereby lengthening our journey for freedom.
My appeal to our Yoruba people is not to give up on the struggle as it is very easy to throw everything away and move on as a lot of people have already done. However, if someone like Prof. Banji Akintoye can still be standing and fighting, I believe we the youths have no excuse not to stand up and fight for our God-given land. It is ours and we must fight for it, no matter what
As we move into 2023, I want us to move with a renewed sense of responsibility to our Yoruba nation. We must call out those who stand to derail our journey quickly and support those who are helping to lift the hands of our leaders. Every one of us has a duty and role to play and if we just play our role, then we will get to our destination sooner rather than later.
I use this medium to wish our people a happy new year 2023 and pray that the good Lord will in His infinite mercy grant us our heart’s desire for a new nation, where justice and equity shall prevail.
Opinion
We Owe God Thanks: I Pause to Say Thank You
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“Man, becomes foolish the moment he is full of himself! No one is self-made! we all are recipient of series of favours (benefits) to have arrived or attain any height whatsoever through phases of Divine Orchestrations or interventions in our daily Human endeavors. An ingrate is a hateful soul, and will be destroyed in no time! A grateful soul is unchained, unbounded, illimitable, irrefutable and irresistible! It is Gratitude that increases our Grace level, and it is by God’s Grace that we are not consumed! Gratitude is the debt we owe as living souls, which must be paid or the source of supply is cut! Therefore, gratitude aligns us with Divine Orders beyond mortality!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, Ph.D., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
“Thank You!
I am grateful!
Thanks for being there!
You are so much appreciated!
I recognize & acknowledge you!
In fact, YOUR SWEAT IS WHAT WETS THE GROUND FOR ME TO BLOSSOM IN WONDERS!
I am not self-made!
I have been helped to be ‘who’, ‘what’, ‘where’ I am today! And would continue to enjoy Your Unconditional Love.
I can do nothing by “myself” without Your Grace!
Thank you for empowering me.
I am a product of infinite God’s Presence and Grace through His Unconditional Love!
Thank You (God) for being in love with me.
I Love You too!
In Your Love, I love!
In Your Light, I shine!
In Your Life, I live.
On Your Wings, I soar!
I could give, because I have been given. Just as revealed in the Book of Life: It has been freely given to be freely GIVEN – Matthew 10:8b!
It is a common knowledge that ignorance is not an excuse in law! When the law of life is broken, we become victims. My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge – Hosea 4:6!
Many destinies are grounded today because they take gratitude to God for granted!
When you take God for granted, you get grounded!
Anyone you show favour to and does not know how to respond would attract constraint from getting other favours from you- it is natural!
The word ‘Thank you’ is what qualifies you for the next act of favour!
Many people have had great times sometimes in the past, but the great time has turned into gloomy days because they didn’t acknowledge the SOURCE of the great times! So, the one behind it withdraws and turns its back- May God not turn His back on us!
Every living soul should be addicted to thanksgiving, just like alcoholics are addicted to wines and beers, and smokers to cigarettes.
Destiny opens up to us on its own accord when we gladly subscribe to Thanksgiving as lifestyle! It envelops and cocoons us in God (Divinity)! The Creator does not need our material endowments, or pleasures of this world; if He were hungry, all the flocks in the field and beasts of the wild are His, but He doesn’t eat, nor sleep! The only thing God cannot give to Himself is to praise Himself! And this is all He requires of us as the works of His Mighty Hands to lavish unto Him as long as our hearts beats. God inhabits the praise of His people – Psalm 22:3.
Nothing is more valuable in life than Divine presence! It what you need to have a most triumphant ride on journeys to heroic destiny – Romans 8:31. When we give God praise out of the abundance of His Love in us, we qualify for His Divine Presence- which is what makes all the difference.
When give, it is simply out of what we have been given by Him (God Almighty)! Therefore, I pause to say Thank You: for everything, every time and everywhere;
I am nothing without YOU (GOD ALMIGHTY)!”
Goodly and Godly Reminder:
Psalm 100 : 3-5 (KJV) reveals :
“3. Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. 4 Enter his gate with thanksgiving and into his court with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. 5 For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.”
The Supremacy of God
“Man is way too expensive to be maintained by Man. Only God Almighty has that capacity in place!” – Pst. David O. Oyedepo Jnr.
Gratitude to me is fashioned or culled out the characteristics below, for without them, it is not complete:
Grateful heart
Resourcefulness and Responsiveness
Authentic Personified
Teachable and Tolerant
Indefatigability
Trustworthiness and Worthy of Emulation
Understanding
Developed developer
Enterprising and Experienced!
Only the Finger of God can instill the above qualities in a man to maintain his existence as a living being on this plane called Earth! No man has the capacity to maintain himself, all by himself! Therefore, as living beings, we owe God everything, especially our GRATITUDE!
Nobody runs away from a grateful person. You can run away from a gifted person, but not a grateful person. It is gratitude that increases our level in all realms of life as a being.
Gratitude is an attitude of the wise which determines our altitude in every facet our lives. A grateful soul is hate-free, and such life would eventually be hitch-free as he or she hatches the shells of ego, and brings down the walls of self and avarice in the affairs of their being as a being privileged by God with a soul.
Man’s Response Ability
You must understand that nobody controls you! Never look on the negativity of life so as not to power (activate) the negativities. Focus on the positive vision!
You must deeply understand that there is need to continue to renew your mind by renouncing and rejecting the negative vibes or energies of what could happen – it is the feelings that draws the happenings.
Create the positive feelings that begins to draw the happenings. The thoughts would simply broadcast the feelings and the feelings would bring the happenings. The Book of Life reveals that: “with joy shall ye draw water out of the wells of salvation. And in the that day shall ye say, Praise the LORD, call upon his name, declare his doings among the people, make mention that his name is exalted (Isaiah 12:3-6 KJV)”. It is our sole responsibility as a people created by God to intentionally create the atmosphere for Gratitude, come what may!
If we can monitor our feelings, we can determine what could happen. Change the feelings by changing the thoughts. Get over the feelings of helplessness or that creates a reality of negativity (against your desires).
The goal is the Gratitude of the past, present and future to override the weaknesses and limitations. Keep feeling your desires against self-defeating thoughts. You prosper where ever you are planted with Humility, Gratitude and Contentment. We have been wired by God to be solutions to problems and challenges where ever we are. Until you come to that affirmation where you are, where ever you go remains the same.
Every positive things comes to me. I connect to vision, it connects me to people, and I return all the glory to God Almighty in the Highest for depositing in me the actual solutions that the world needs per time. Whatever you thank God for keeps flowing, stays preserved and improves. That is why timely thanksgiving unto God Almighty in the Highest is mandatory of our continuous relevance!
Thanksgiving is the sacrificial requirement for receiving the fullness of God and maintaining the blessings that comes from it. It fills our spiritual tanks with gratitude to God for Who we acknowledge Him to be in our lives, such that our lives becomes channels of blessings to the world around us. When God accepts our thanksgiving. He blesses it to bless us and also enables us to become blessings unto others, such that even the blessed calls us blessed!
Thanksgiving renews our spiritual strengths. It honours God.
Thanksgiving must be engaged with joyfulness of heart.
Thanksgiving shakes the Heavens, and earth in our favour. It commits the earth to continuously yield her increases unto us. As Children of the All-Wise God, we must engage in timely thanksgiving to God Almighty.
Delayed gratitude is bad attitude. It’s a show of utmost disregards to The Maker of All Beings and Things! It is wisest to be wise enough to engage timely gratitude. Wisdom demands that we engage in timely gratitude to the Maker for wholeness, case study of the Ten lepers – Luke 17:17 Timely and sincere thanksgiving is sweet smelling savour unto God Almighty.
Please, note that, no man, no other being nor thing should share in the glory due to God Almighty! -Exodus 23:25. When we pray, angels picks them up, then present them to God, but when we praise God, the whole Heaven comes down, then such a man or woman enjoy what is termed as Heaven on Earth, simply because of the absolute Presence of God in and around is entireties.
Give God thanks in all situation! Praise Him in all season, without ceasing!
