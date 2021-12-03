Opinion
Panorama: Mental Health, Productivity in Work Places: Misconceptions and Realities
By Sani Sa’i’du Baba
My dear country men and women, my discussion today will be based on the popular adage, “health is wealth”. I will however, begin by clarifying what health is. Many believe that being healthy is to be physically strong and fit. No. There is another aspect of health that is less talked about in today’s Nigeria.
But then, what is the correct meaning of health? It is the complete mental and physical wellbeing of an individual, but not necessarily the absence of disease or impairment. The human being is a combination of mental and physical states. Hence, total health and wellbeing of any individual is ultimately dependent on the relationship that exits between these two states. Lack of any of the two or their disconnection will lead to illness even if the individual is seen as apparently healthy. The implication of mental illness on productivity is very obvious even if the individual is physically healthy. For example, depression has been known to impair job performance, leading to presenteeism.
My write up today is triggered by a 2013 report by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, United Kingdom on attaining equality between mental and physical health. The report emphasized the significant disparities that exist between mental and physical healthcare. Based on my understanding, the findings of the report are not peculiar to the United Kingdom. In Nigeria, the subject of mental health is often culturally evaded; as many people are not usually inclined to discussing it openly. The reality however, is that, mental health statistics in Nigeria is alarming.
According to a report, the prevalence of mental illness in Nigeria is in the range of 20%. In the same 2013, the World Bank reported that relative to a population of about 174 million, 64 million Nigerians are deemed to suffer from one form of mental illness or another. You can imagine what the statistics is close to a decade now considering that all the factors leading to such problems seem to be exacerbated rather than attenuated.
The World Health Organization (2001) famously defines mental health as a state of being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make meaningful contribution to his or her community. The workplace on the other hand, is a platform for different psychological experiences in terms of providing a sense of time structure, developing social contact, fostering a sense of collective purpose, forging social identity outside the family and maintaining a level of consistent activity. The WHO also states that, at least, one in four people will develop one or more mental illness or behavioural disorder in their lifetime, and that one in four families has a member suffering from a mental illness or behavioural disorder. This makes it necessary to create interventions that will foster positive mental health. To be mentally unhealthy signifies a psychological state that results in behavioural anomalies that affect daily functions.
Mental health problems may be associated with genetics, environmental stressors, psychological factors, brain defects, substance abuse among others.
The issue of mental health illnesses is worsened by the poor political disposition of the Nigerian government and politicians, and the inability to review the antiquated colonial legislations that still regulate mental health in major respects. For instance, just few days ago, Kaduna State governor sacked 233 teachers from the Kaduna State civil service. This means that more than 1000 family members are needlessly disconnected from their source of food, especially in a period in which decent meal is impossible to many families. This action can lead to severe form of mental illness. So the high rate of mental illness in Nigeria is linked to the many socio-economic problems which may be regarded as precipitating factors. These factors include poverty with accompanying inflation, insecurity, anti-people policies and other social problems.
Mental health, just like physical health, is not confined to certain geo-polities or social strata. It is an issue that has the potential to affect anyone, male or female, young or old, rich or poor. It is indeed everyone’s business. This fact validates mental health as a complex, yet current and important issue for human resource managers, and the workplace in its entirety. This is because organizations do not exist in a vacuum, employees are not recruited from outer space, but from the environment within which organizations exist. Hence, the indices of mental health pertaining to Nigeria, should be of concern to Nigerian workplaces. Beyond this, the workplace itself is an environment that poses significant impact on mental health. Thus, organizations should be proactively pre-occupied with promoting and ensuring both physical and mental health, as a healthy workforce potentially translates into a healthy organization in terms of performance or productivity.
The most common misconceptions about mental health illness are damaging and pervasive. Some of these misconceptions are that people with mental illnesses are dangerous and violent; that mental illness is the same as mental retardation; that mental health problems are a result of poor parenting; that it is impossible to recover from mental illness; that persons with mental health problems cannot work; that lack of personal hygiene and physical un-attractiveness are indicators of mental illness and unintelligent persons are prone to mental illnesses.
Most of these misconceptions have however, been disproved as being unfounded and can thus be regarded as largely being unscientific or unverifiable.
Another factor that contributes to the complex nature of mental health/illness in Nigeria is the depiction of mental illness by the media. In recent years, technology has become a platform to access information and clarify misconceptions; but it has not been reasonably optimized as regards sensitizing people about mental health issues in Nigeria. There is little education and enlightenment that is accorded the subject. For instance, amongst the Hausa ethnic group in Nigeria, whenever you mention depression or mental health, the first thing that usually come to mind is “one is mad” (Mahaukaci ko Hauka in Hausa language). Similarly, in Yoruba ethnic group in Nigeria, a common belief is that depression and other mental illnesses (àrùn opolo in Yoruba language) is equal to ‘sychosis (wèrè which literally means mad) and is also equal to mental retardation (òdè or ‘òdòyò). Likewise in Igbo language, depression or mental health in general could imply that one is totally mad (Ara, in Igbo language). This implies that persons with depression or any similar disorders, may be corporately labelled, as being mad. Erroneous notions, such as this, encourage stigmatization and discourage mentally ill persons from speaking out and seeking help. The admission of mental illness by victims will usually lead to the extension of stigmatization to family members. It could even affect the ability of a family member to get married. Hence, the collateral damage associated with mental health has resulted in a trend of isolating mentally ill persons from their families and the larger society.
It is imperative to stress that it is not only bad government policies in work places that can lead to depression. The internal environment of a workplace has great potential for promoting or hindering the mental health of individuals. Hence, physical characteristics such as lighting, ventilation, work space, sanitation and noise levels of the workplace, potentially have psychological effects on employees. The culture or practices within organizations, especially private work places in Nigeria could affect mental health, hence, the need to develop practices that are employee-centric. Such practices that could impact the mental health of employees negatively are many. For instance, the recapitalization policy of commercial banks in Nigeria has encouraged the practice of institutionalizing unrealistic and outrageous sales targets. As a result of the relatively high rate of unemployment in Nigeria, many employees of such banks are left with little or no alternative but to comply with these demands. The consequences attributable to such a scenario usually manifests in the distortion of the psychological wellbeing of employees.
Another issue that is more often than not seen very closely relates to private school teachers, who teach four subjects and sometimes more than that, and would be paid peanuts per month. A typical case of one person doing the job of five people alone, subjected to chronic overwork and stress that will definitely leads to depression or even more severe mental health issue.
Another example is the issue of job security in the Nigerian workplace. A perspective to this is that organizations are constantly looking for fresh talent to enhance their bottom line. However, in such circumstances, employees who may have served an organization for several years but do not necessarily possess premium academic qualifications, may harbour the fear of being displaced by younger talents who may have had access to international education and training. This type of situation, which is quite prevalent in Nigeria, has apparent implications for mental health of individuals. The interplay of interactions is crucial to the day to day running of any organization. Situations where interpersonal relations in the workplace are problematic, particularly in terms of conflicts, exclusion by superiors or co-workers and a lack of social support, could potentially hamper an individual’s mental wellbeing. A typical Nigerian workplace is usually populated by diverse cultures and personality types. This type of context represents a potential source of conflict or poor interpersonal relations that could lead to depression.
Since competitive advantage is elusive without the physical and mental health of employees, organizations must be fully committed to creating a cultural climate that promotes civility, equity, transparency, work-life balance and health promotion. The workplace is an ideal environment to erase ignorant stereotypes, shallow misconceptions and raise the profile of mental health. A starting point on the way forward is the introduction of mental health promotion, initiatives and policies.
In terms of interventions, the Nigerian workplace will benefit immensely from education and awareness on the pervasiveness of mental health problems, common misconceptions and lifestyle choices that will foster positive mental health. Education and awareness interventions must be based on pertinent themes such as active living/fitness, healthy eating, cessation of alcohol intake and smoking, managing workload and interpersonal relations, adapting to changes, managing realities constructively, building emotional stability, developing resilience and seeking counseling.
The health equation is only balanced if both mentally and physically conditions are weighed at par.
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Success of 2023 by Henry Ukazu
Compliments of the season. Today is a special day globally because many countries are already celebrating New Year’s Eve. No doubt, the year 2022 has been an interesting and eventful year. Depending on who you are speaking to you, some will opine that it was filled with challenges, experience, success, and memorable feelings. But one thing is certain, we came, we saw, and we “conquered” by the special grace of God. This is because we were not consumed by 2022 despite the numerous setbacks and challenges.
The greatest testimony anyone can appreciate in 2022 is practicing gratitude and appreciation. It will be foolhardy for anyone to say there’s nothing to celebrate in 2022 simply because they couldn’t meet their expectations. If nothing else, celebrate the fact that you are alive, or your family member is alive. Feeble minds fail to realize that once there’s life, there’s hope. That your plans didn’t work out in 2022 doesn’t mean that you are a failure. Sometimes in life, you will have to fail to gain. There might be lessons or nuts you must tighten up.
As the New Year unfolds in less than twenty hours time, it is pertinent to examine how your life was structured in 2022. Taking a holistic stock of your life will let you know what you did right and wrong. As we all plan to enter the new year in a grand style, it’s important to define what the New Year holds for you. You need to have a realistic vision board to decide what you’ll like to do in 2023.
I will be sharing ideas on some of the principles and strategies you can use to overcome 2023. It’s instructive to note that there are spiritual laws of success and there are principles of success. These laws and principles are universal if properly applied. Your ability to decipher how they work will be the game changer in 2023. I will be sharing some examples of spiritual laws of success and principles of success. Let me make a disclosure here, these principles and strategy are not exhaustive, they are merely suggestions you can apply. Everyone works differently. However, if you can apply them, I strongly believe you’ll thank me later.
To succeed in 2023, the first point of call you need is your creator. I don’t know what you believe in, but as for me and my household, we serve the living God. I cannot overemphasize the importance of God in your life. Most people just believe on their own they can achieve success without God, some don’t even believe in the existence of God, yet this set of individuals can’t authoritatively and intelligently say how they came into existence. To understand how God works, can you tell what happens when you are asleep? Can you determine the kind of dream you dream? Do you control what happens in your dream? Finally, do you decide when you’ll wake up from your sleep? I believe your answer is no. This is simply because when you are sleeping, you are practicing how you will die. If you wake up, it’s God that decides to give you a new life. Do you see that life and dreams can be spiritual?
I strongly believe there are forces that control heaven and earth which mere mortals like us don’t know. As generally acclaimed, the spiritual controls the physical. I also believe success in life is a result of principles and strategies and that’s what I will be sharing with you today.
For you to succeed in 2023, there are spiritual laws of success you must apply and there are principles of life you must apply. You can’t afford to miss them and expect to succeed. There might be other variable factors that can facilitate your success.
The first question you’ll need to ask yourself is, what do I want in life and what I do I want in 2023? These questions might sound so easy, but trust me, they are the hardest questions anyone can answer. Your ability to answer these questions will set you apart from your contemporaries. Your ability to know what you want will determine how to work on your long- and short-term goals. It will also determine how you can use the S.M.A.RT. (Specific, Measurable, Articulate, Realistic and Timely) goals to achieve success.
The second step will be writing it down. I have a workable plan which I call P.L.A.N. (Plan carefully; launch globally; Adjust your plan; and Network globally). This second step encompasses all you need to strategically win in 2023.
There are some spiritual laws of success which you can strategically apply. These laws are very dynamic. They don’t happen spontaneously; you must literally live with them daily just like you breathe. For example, the law of giving says, the giver’s hand is always on top, and the giver never lacks. To reap the fruits of this principle, you must know how to give right. You can’t give foolishly and expect some form of spiritual blessings. However, when you sacrificially give, God will look at your intention to reward you. You may be wondering how this works; you must look for people in need and share with them. For instance, when you give to widows and those who can’t help themselves and they pray for you, their prayers can go a long way.
You can also give to your contemporaries who are in need. Their kind words and wishes might be the prayer God can answer. Giving is like laying seeds on fertile ground, you don’t know soil and seed that will produce a plantation. Giving can also take the form of giving those who already have, like your mentors or those in position of authority. This form of giving does not entail giving them so they can support you, rather it should come in the form of appreciation or gratitude to them.
Another way you can benefit from 2023 is by going all out to help people selflessly. Whenever you find an opportunity to help anyone, please don’t think twice about it. Do it if you can. The universe has a way of paying you back. I strongly believe in the principle which says, you will get what you want faster when you help other people to achieve what they want. This principle works well when you help people who can’t pay you back for what you have done for them.
Another principle that triggers success is practicing gratitude. It is often said when you thank someone for what they have done, they are more likely to do more for you. In our contemporary society, gratitude is lacking. Most people are always in the habit of asking as opposed to thanking people who have assisted them in the past. Progressive minds who truly understood how this principle works tapped into it and cashed out. As human beings, most times, we are always in the habit of looking out for what we lack as opposed to looking inwards on what we have.
To truly understand how this principle works, thank the universe for all that happened to you whether it’s negative or positive. There might be one or two things you can learn from each experience regardless of if it was negative or positive. Moral: Look at the bright side of life and learn from your experience.
Furthermore, in 2023, you must learn to strategically know how to network. I call this strategic principle the universal game changer because it works like magic. Most times, as human beings, we think our grades, skills, intelligence and God factor will help us get us an opportunity. Yes, to a reasonable way, they can, however, your ability to know the right people and how to approach them can be the ultimate game changer because the right contact might prefer to work with you more than the person with skills, grades, God factor, intelligence etc. if they like you and you have the basic needs key performance indicators especially when they, trust and like you.
In conclusion, 2023 is like any other year, the only difference will be how you will make it work for you. If you need assistance on how to make 2023 work for you, please feel free to contact me with the email below and I’ll be glad to serve you.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: A costly Illusion
By Kayode Emola
The wise king Solomon wrote in Proverbs 24 that “if you faint in the day of adversity, thy strength is small”. Definitely, if a student has not prepared properly for an exam, then failure is inevitable. We had promised a new dawn for our Yoruba people this year 2022 and unfortunately, it seems what we have succeeded in delivering is nothing but chaos and more confusion. Does that mean our strength was small or that some people were really sent to derail our forward trajectory?
We started the year 2022 on a high note, and a lot of our folks were convinced that Yoruba nation is possible before the end of the year. However, we allowed ourselves to be carried away by sweet talks and empty promises without substance from people who meant no good to our struggle. This hindered those who were well-equipped to move this project forward, eventually causing the work to stall or even retrogressed in some instances.
I felt really sad when it became obvious that the Yoruba sovereign nation final push was going to be put on hold in the last minute, not because our strength was small but because one individual was determined to cause our people a lot of pain. We have set at the beginning of the Yoruba sovereign nation campaign to pursue it with all sense of responsibility, dignity, and integrity. However, when someone took it upon themselves to abrogate power that was not vested in them in order to cause a lot of damage, there was no alternative than to take a pause. It was inevitable that if this was not sorted out, we risked the chance of scuttling the whole project altogether.
I must say, however, that the Yoruba nation struggle is in a good shape and we are hopefully going to achieve our sovereign nation sooner than we would anticipate. I would only urge our people to remain resolute in their determination to achieve their own independent Yoruba nation. For if we don’t, the alternatives are very dire and one to be only imagined and not prayed to experience.
A note of caution to our leaders would be to stop any form of suggestive timetable in achieving our Yoruba sovereign nation. All this does is to slow down the work, as people are bogged down on a particular date that this must happen. The lifespan of a nation far surpasses anyone or even several generations. It would therefore be injurious for any one person to think of the project as their individual assignment.
The granting of a nation is in the hands of Olodumare, and He has graciously given us our land and its people. I know that He would preserve us in the space that He has provided for us and those of us who want to force the hands of God to act on our own timetable are completely missing the point.
It is a shame that someone who only arrived on the scene just recently believes that the struggle was all about them. The struggle is not all about any particular person, therefore, if we must get to the finish line, we must understand that it is a relay. In a relay, if the baton has not been passed to you, then you don’t leave your spot, otherwise, you will jeopardise the chances of your team winning the race. However, very few people do not understand this and started running ahead of themselves, thereby lengthening our journey for freedom.
My appeal to our Yoruba people is not to give up on the struggle as it is very easy to throw everything away and move on as a lot of people have already done. However, if someone like Prof. Banji Akintoye can still be standing and fighting, I believe we the youths have no excuse not to stand up and fight for our God-given land. It is ours and we must fight for it, no matter what
As we move into 2023, I want us to move with a renewed sense of responsibility to our Yoruba nation. We must call out those who stand to derail our journey quickly and support those who are helping to lift the hands of our leaders. Every one of us has a duty and role to play and if we just play our role, then we will get to our destination sooner rather than later.
I use this medium to wish our people a happy new year 2023 and pray that the good Lord will in His infinite mercy grant us our heart’s desire for a new nation, where justice and equity shall prevail.
Opinion
We Owe God Thanks: I Pause to Say Thank You
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“Man, becomes foolish the moment he is full of himself! No one is self-made! we all are recipient of series of favours (benefits) to have arrived or attain any height whatsoever through phases of Divine Orchestrations or interventions in our daily Human endeavors. An ingrate is a hateful soul, and will be destroyed in no time! A grateful soul is unchained, unbounded, illimitable, irrefutable and irresistible! It is Gratitude that increases our Grace level, and it is by God’s Grace that we are not consumed! Gratitude is the debt we owe as living souls, which must be paid or the source of supply is cut! Therefore, gratitude aligns us with Divine Orders beyond mortality!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, Ph.D., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
“Thank You!
I am grateful!
Thanks for being there!
You are so much appreciated!
I recognize & acknowledge you!
In fact, YOUR SWEAT IS WHAT WETS THE GROUND FOR ME TO BLOSSOM IN WONDERS!
I am not self-made!
I have been helped to be ‘who’, ‘what’, ‘where’ I am today! And would continue to enjoy Your Unconditional Love.
I can do nothing by “myself” without Your Grace!
Thank you for empowering me.
I am a product of infinite God’s Presence and Grace through His Unconditional Love!
Thank You (God) for being in love with me.
I Love You too!
In Your Love, I love!
In Your Light, I shine!
In Your Life, I live.
On Your Wings, I soar!
I could give, because I have been given. Just as revealed in the Book of Life: It has been freely given to be freely GIVEN – Matthew 10:8b!
It is a common knowledge that ignorance is not an excuse in law! When the law of life is broken, we become victims. My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge – Hosea 4:6!
Many destinies are grounded today because they take gratitude to God for granted!
When you take God for granted, you get grounded!
Anyone you show favour to and does not know how to respond would attract constraint from getting other favours from you- it is natural!
The word ‘Thank you’ is what qualifies you for the next act of favour!
Many people have had great times sometimes in the past, but the great time has turned into gloomy days because they didn’t acknowledge the SOURCE of the great times! So, the one behind it withdraws and turns its back- May God not turn His back on us!
Every living soul should be addicted to thanksgiving, just like alcoholics are addicted to wines and beers, and smokers to cigarettes.
Destiny opens up to us on its own accord when we gladly subscribe to Thanksgiving as lifestyle! It envelops and cocoons us in God (Divinity)! The Creator does not need our material endowments, or pleasures of this world; if He were hungry, all the flocks in the field and beasts of the wild are His, but He doesn’t eat, nor sleep! The only thing God cannot give to Himself is to praise Himself! And this is all He requires of us as the works of His Mighty Hands to lavish unto Him as long as our hearts beats. God inhabits the praise of His people – Psalm 22:3.
Nothing is more valuable in life than Divine presence! It what you need to have a most triumphant ride on journeys to heroic destiny – Romans 8:31. When we give God praise out of the abundance of His Love in us, we qualify for His Divine Presence- which is what makes all the difference.
When give, it is simply out of what we have been given by Him (God Almighty)! Therefore, I pause to say Thank You: for everything, every time and everywhere;
I am nothing without YOU (GOD ALMIGHTY)!”
Goodly and Godly Reminder:
Psalm 100 : 3-5 (KJV) reveals :
“3. Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. 4 Enter his gate with thanksgiving and into his court with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. 5 For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.”
The Supremacy of God
“Man is way too expensive to be maintained by Man. Only God Almighty has that capacity in place!” – Pst. David O. Oyedepo Jnr.
Gratitude to me is fashioned or culled out the characteristics below, for without them, it is not complete:
Grateful heart
Resourcefulness and Responsiveness
Authentic Personified
Teachable and Tolerant
Indefatigability
Trustworthiness and Worthy of Emulation
Understanding
Developed developer
Enterprising and Experienced!
Only the Finger of God can instill the above qualities in a man to maintain his existence as a living being on this plane called Earth! No man has the capacity to maintain himself, all by himself! Therefore, as living beings, we owe God everything, especially our GRATITUDE!
Nobody runs away from a grateful person. You can run away from a gifted person, but not a grateful person. It is gratitude that increases our level in all realms of life as a being.
Gratitude is an attitude of the wise which determines our altitude in every facet our lives. A grateful soul is hate-free, and such life would eventually be hitch-free as he or she hatches the shells of ego, and brings down the walls of self and avarice in the affairs of their being as a being privileged by God with a soul.
Man’s Response Ability
You must understand that nobody controls you! Never look on the negativity of life so as not to power (activate) the negativities. Focus on the positive vision!
You must deeply understand that there is need to continue to renew your mind by renouncing and rejecting the negative vibes or energies of what could happen – it is the feelings that draws the happenings.
Create the positive feelings that begins to draw the happenings. The thoughts would simply broadcast the feelings and the feelings would bring the happenings. The Book of Life reveals that: “with joy shall ye draw water out of the wells of salvation. And in the that day shall ye say, Praise the LORD, call upon his name, declare his doings among the people, make mention that his name is exalted (Isaiah 12:3-6 KJV)”. It is our sole responsibility as a people created by God to intentionally create the atmosphere for Gratitude, come what may!
If we can monitor our feelings, we can determine what could happen. Change the feelings by changing the thoughts. Get over the feelings of helplessness or that creates a reality of negativity (against your desires).
The goal is the Gratitude of the past, present and future to override the weaknesses and limitations. Keep feeling your desires against self-defeating thoughts. You prosper where ever you are planted with Humility, Gratitude and Contentment. We have been wired by God to be solutions to problems and challenges where ever we are. Until you come to that affirmation where you are, where ever you go remains the same.
Every positive things comes to me. I connect to vision, it connects me to people, and I return all the glory to God Almighty in the Highest for depositing in me the actual solutions that the world needs per time. Whatever you thank God for keeps flowing, stays preserved and improves. That is why timely thanksgiving unto God Almighty in the Highest is mandatory of our continuous relevance!
Thanksgiving is the sacrificial requirement for receiving the fullness of God and maintaining the blessings that comes from it. It fills our spiritual tanks with gratitude to God for Who we acknowledge Him to be in our lives, such that our lives becomes channels of blessings to the world around us. When God accepts our thanksgiving. He blesses it to bless us and also enables us to become blessings unto others, such that even the blessed calls us blessed!
Thanksgiving renews our spiritual strengths. It honours God.
Thanksgiving must be engaged with joyfulness of heart.
Thanksgiving shakes the Heavens, and earth in our favour. It commits the earth to continuously yield her increases unto us. As Children of the All-Wise God, we must engage in timely thanksgiving to God Almighty.
Delayed gratitude is bad attitude. It’s a show of utmost disregards to The Maker of All Beings and Things! It is wisest to be wise enough to engage timely gratitude. Wisdom demands that we engage in timely gratitude to the Maker for wholeness, case study of the Ten lepers – Luke 17:17 Timely and sincere thanksgiving is sweet smelling savour unto God Almighty.
Please, note that, no man, no other being nor thing should share in the glory due to God Almighty! -Exodus 23:25. When we pray, angels picks them up, then present them to God, but when we praise God, the whole Heaven comes down, then such a man or woman enjoy what is termed as Heaven on Earth, simply because of the absolute Presence of God in and around is entireties.
Give God thanks in all situation! Praise Him in all season, without ceasing!
