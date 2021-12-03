The Divine Principles of Greatness (Pt. 2)

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Principles are clearly penned and planned strategies of actualizing or fulfilling a purpose or goals, which are usually encrypted in simple modules in a bid to make it easier for whoever that is hungry enough to take the bold steps behind its creation. Talent isn’t just enough! Principles involves processes that polishes or fine-tunes our talents into effective skills, and skills into the realms of productivities and fulfilment that comes with the deserved profits, from the values which commanded it to fruition.” – Tolulope A. Adegoke

A principle is a moral rule or belief that helps you to know what is right, which affects your life and outputs. It is a fact of life that can bring out something from nothing.

The principles that you subscribe to would determine the level that you operate on (Colossians 2:8, 20).

The Principles of Identity

Who are? Your identity speaks or describes your person and essence in life. If you do not know ‘who’ you are, you cannot know ‘what’ you are!

What are you? (Psalm 8:4)

There is a perception that man wants to see of you; if you fall for it, you will automatically subscribe to it. You can only know ‘who’ and ‘what’ you are by the Spirit of God (Romans 8:14). You are a spirit being, living in a body that consists of your spirit and soul. Your identity is critical. Check out your identity with God. The exemplars of greatness in the Scriptures knew who they were.

Identity is critical for the manifestation of what you have been created to become by God! Your soul is the breath of God (Genesis 1:28, Genesis 2:7)! God has created us to be moral and intellectual beings. We have been sent to reign on gods on Earth…given us dominion to reign on Earth.

The Principles of Vision

Where are you going? When do you intend to get there? What are the pictures of your desires? What do you intend to achieve? You see with your subconscious (the combination of your spirit and soul). It is as far as your eyes can see…whatever you see in the spirit must be documented and worked upon (Habakkuk 2:2), because they will affect your being on Earth. Anything without ‘dating’ would not produce the deserved sacrifices needed or required for its clear manifestations. Believing in manifestation is what makes it happen. When you pray, you must believe to see it happen. What you do not believe, may not yield. Your confession depicts what is in you. Vision is spiritual, no matter your kind of business. Everyone, organization and nations have their vision; and that is what drives their mission. Looking is not seeing, and it takes sights to see depths! The following are kinds of vision:

The Eye-sight

The Insight

The Foresight

The Hind-sight

Activate your future by living in its realities, by writing it in past tenses.

The Principles of Limits

A limit is a boundary, a restriction that creates hindrances to movements or progress. No matter how large your goals are, if you do not break out of your comfort zones, you will deliver as expected. You need a higher law to break through in your values… you can only breakthrough through a higher law. The Airplanes flies through the law of lifts or flights. There are no limits! You, therefore, need to break through in your thoughts and works.

The Principles of a Sound Mind

Your soul is the domain in-between the physical and the spiritual. It is in charge of your subconscious mind. Fear and Faith are forces that are powered through the mind! Fear is an unpleasant emotion caused by the threat of danger, pain, or harm. Fear is a limiting force that retards a person’s ability (divine or natural). which I suffice to say, Fear is simply believing in the power of the devil over God. And Faith is simply believing in the power of possibilities! That is God over the devil! 2 Timothy 1:7 reveals that “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind”. And the Holy Bible reveals that the word Fear not was mentioned (three hundred and sixty-five) 365 times, which means that it is a daily dosage for all. Fear distorts and distracts our sanity, and when one’s sanity has been tampered with, the sanctity of such a person may no longer be preserved. As soon as the sanctity of a person is polluted, safety is not guaranteed!

It is always about what you ‘want’, not what you do not want. You must develop yourself to decreeing and believing the positive sides of life…the ones you so much desire. Proverbs 23:7a reveals that “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he:…”

The Principles of Alignment

Success and greatness are functions of alignment. The goal is the value…which are the principles you live by; it is the principles by which you believe! You believe drives you. Your values must, therefore, align with your core beliefs (vision).

The Principles of Power

Power is the ability to direct and influence yourself and others. One important thing about power is that “power only bows to Power! And God Almighty is the overall Power!” Greater is He that is you than he that is in the world! Romans 13:1 reveals that “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. While,1John 4: 4 confirms that “Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you than he that is in the world.” Your biggest asset are: your thoughts, mindset, imagination and actions. They reveal what rules over you. You must activate the power within you! Power only answers to usage. The powers you do not deploy will fade away. Use the power within you to influence the powers without. In the Holy Bible, Eve became prey as seen in Genesis 3: 3-15 because she failed to use her inner power as given her by The Creator in Genesis 1:26-28.

The Principles of Work

Work is an activity involving mental or physical effort done in order to achieve a result. The Holy Bible reveals that since the very beginning of creation, God worked as seen in Genesis 2:2 “And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made, and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made…” And Genesis 2:19 reveals that “And out of the ground the LORD God formed every beast of the field and every fowl of the air; and brought them unto Adam to see what he would call them: and whatsoever Adam called every living creature, that was the name thereof. While Exodus 20:9 “Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work:”.

Proverbs 18:9 “He also that is slothful in his work is brother to him that is a great waster.” Also, Ecclesiastes 9:7 (KJV) reveals “Go thy way, eat thy bread with joy, and drink thy wine with a merry heart; for God now accepteth thy works.” Ecclesiastes 9:10 unveils that “Whatsoever your hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whether thou goest.” For every work, there is a reward. No food for a lazy man. If you do nothing, you gain nothing!

The Principles of Time, Chance and Seasons

Ecclesiastes 9:11 “I returned and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.” Time and chance happens to everyone under the sun. All we need to do is to know, have a clear understanding of what Time it is, and taking swift bold steps, so as to be able to maximize the chances unveiled in it, just like the sons of Issachar guarantees greatness as seen in the Scripture 1 Chronicles 12:32 “And of the children of Issachar, which were men that had the understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do; the heads of them were two hundred; all their brethren were at their commandment”.

Ecclesiastes 3:1 “To everything, there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:” Make good use of your times and chances…it waits for no one, it respects no one except its Maker (God Almighty).

The Principles of Rest

Rest means to cease work or movement in order to relax or recover strength. It also means to allow to be inactive in order to regain strength or health. Genesis 2:3

And God blessed the seventh day and sanctified it: because that in it he had rested from all his work which God created and made.

If the Scripture above reveals that The Creator rested on the seventh day of creation, then as a human being you need rest after every labour. Ecclesiastes 5:12 says “The sleep of a labouring man is sweet, whether he eat little or much: but the abundance of the rich will not suffer him to sleep.”

The Principles of Waiting

To wait means to stay where one is or delay action until a particular time or occurrence. It also means to defer something until a person’s arrival. This word has both spiritual and physical advantages as seen in Luke 24:49 where Jesus Christ was speaking to His disciples saying “And, behold, I send the promise of my Father upon you: but tarry ye in the city of Jerusalem, until ye be endued with power from on high.” Also, a verse of the Psalm 37:9 “For evildoers shall be cut off: but those that wait upon the LORD, they shall inherit the earth.” That means, you do not wait on ‘who’ you do not trust. It is wise to wait only on God, because He does not fail nor falter.

The Principles of Gratitude

It is said that what you do not appreciate will definitely depreciate. Gratitude increases the value of a vessel (person) or in a thing. Gratitude emits love, then attracts grace which binds us together as one before God. Also, a portion of the Holy Bible buttressed it in the Book of Psalm 30:12 “To the end that my glory may sing praise to thee, and not be silent. O LORD my God, I will give thanks unto thee forever.” As a people, we must always be grateful to the Maker, because He is the Giver to all that gives and receives. Also, you must appreciate one another as humans to continue getting or attracting the very best from ourselves.

The Principles of Fellowship

Two good heads are better than one. The power of a union can conquer oppositions. Matthew 18:20 reveals that: “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” Also, in Leviticus 26: 8 (KJV) “And five of you shall chase a hundred, and a hundred of you shall put ten thousand to flight: and your enemies shall fall before you by the sword.”

The Principles of Quietude

In quietness lies the truth. As my daily mantra says “Calm, quiet and available is my soul before My Maker, God Almighty (The Creator of the Heavens and Earth).” Virtually all the great men of old and today practised and practices quietude as a daily routine. Another word for it is meditation. Meditation thrives in serenity. Meditation powers our souls to activate our spirit man which compels our bodies to obedience and align with the Divine will. Here is the factory of inventions. It is a process that leads as follows:

BrokennessàHumilityàCompassionàInspirationàRevelationàIlluminationàCreativity beyond human comprehension (Divine Order). A man who cannot quiet his spirit man will not consistently hear God. And, if you do not hear God, you will lack direction and productivity!

The Principles of Choice

God has given unto every man the free will and determinism to choose according to how he purposes in his heart. Deuteronomy 30:19

“I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live:” The choice you make decides your future. We all are products of our choices.

The Principles of Planning

You must permit yourself to perform well. You must perform well to perfection by training well. Lean on knowledge, from it you may find wisdom. Acquire skills for accessing and actualizing desired intentions or goals. Never ever relent following the above steps over and over again. True vision exposes, then empowers our individual or corporate missions. There will be no fulfilment of mission(s) without effective planning. It is effective planning that compels you to sit well to strategize properly; if you do not sit well, you will never ever discover or unlock a passion (solution) to pass on unto the next generation.

The Principles of Impacts/Giving

A gift is a thing given willingly to someone without payment or expecting anything in return for it. It is a present. The Bible records it in Acts 10:38

“How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.” Nothing that we have is really ours, we all our channels leading to one another to bless one another. Stop being a container! It has been given by God Almighty to be given unto men that needs it. God is a great exemplar here in John 3:16 “ For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” 2 Corinthians 8:9 further reveals that “For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes, he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich” Jesus Christ lived a selfless life. He is our perfect example. Hebrews 12:2 finalizes it by saying “Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.”

The Principles of Submission

2 Corinthians 10:5 says “Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ…” Learn obedience by what Jesus Christ suffered! Develop an attitude of victory through the finished works of Jesus Christ on the Cross!

