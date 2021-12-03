Opinion
The Divine Principles of Greatness (Pt. 2)
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“Principles are clearly penned and planned strategies of actualizing or fulfilling a purpose or goals, which are usually encrypted in simple modules in a bid to make it easier for whoever that is hungry enough to take the bold steps behind its creation. Talent isn’t just enough! Principles involves processes that polishes or fine-tunes our talents into effective skills, and skills into the realms of productivities and fulfilment that comes with the deserved profits, from the values which commanded it to fruition.” – Tolulope A. Adegoke
A principle is a moral rule or belief that helps you to know what is right, which affects your life and outputs. It is a fact of life that can bring out something from nothing.
The principles that you subscribe to would determine the level that you operate on (Colossians 2:8, 20).
The Principles of Identity
Who are? Your identity speaks or describes your person and essence in life. If you do not know ‘who’ you are, you cannot know ‘what’ you are!
What are you? (Psalm 8:4)
There is a perception that man wants to see of you; if you fall for it, you will automatically subscribe to it. You can only know ‘who’ and ‘what’ you are by the Spirit of God (Romans 8:14). You are a spirit being, living in a body that consists of your spirit and soul. Your identity is critical. Check out your identity with God. The exemplars of greatness in the Scriptures knew who they were.
Identity is critical for the manifestation of what you have been created to become by God! Your soul is the breath of God (Genesis 1:28, Genesis 2:7)! God has created us to be moral and intellectual beings. We have been sent to reign on gods on Earth…given us dominion to reign on Earth.
The Principles of Vision
Where are you going? When do you intend to get there? What are the pictures of your desires? What do you intend to achieve? You see with your subconscious (the combination of your spirit and soul). It is as far as your eyes can see…whatever you see in the spirit must be documented and worked upon (Habakkuk 2:2), because they will affect your being on Earth. Anything without ‘dating’ would not produce the deserved sacrifices needed or required for its clear manifestations. Believing in manifestation is what makes it happen. When you pray, you must believe to see it happen. What you do not believe, may not yield. Your confession depicts what is in you. Vision is spiritual, no matter your kind of business. Everyone, organization and nations have their vision; and that is what drives their mission. Looking is not seeing, and it takes sights to see depths! The following are kinds of vision:
The Eye-sight
The Insight
The Foresight
The Hind-sight
Activate your future by living in its realities, by writing it in past tenses.
The Principles of Limits
A limit is a boundary, a restriction that creates hindrances to movements or progress. No matter how large your goals are, if you do not break out of your comfort zones, you will deliver as expected. You need a higher law to break through in your values… you can only breakthrough through a higher law. The Airplanes flies through the law of lifts or flights. There are no limits! You, therefore, need to break through in your thoughts and works.
The Principles of a Sound Mind
Your soul is the domain in-between the physical and the spiritual. It is in charge of your subconscious mind. Fear and Faith are forces that are powered through the mind! Fear is an unpleasant emotion caused by the threat of danger, pain, or harm. Fear is a limiting force that retards a person’s ability (divine or natural). which I suffice to say, Fear is simply believing in the power of the devil over God. And Faith is simply believing in the power of possibilities! That is God over the devil! 2 Timothy 1:7 reveals that “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind”. And the Holy Bible reveals that the word Fear not was mentioned (three hundred and sixty-five) 365 times, which means that it is a daily dosage for all. Fear distorts and distracts our sanity, and when one’s sanity has been tampered with, the sanctity of such a person may no longer be preserved. As soon as the sanctity of a person is polluted, safety is not guaranteed!
It is always about what you ‘want’, not what you do not want. You must develop yourself to decreeing and believing the positive sides of life…the ones you so much desire. Proverbs 23:7a reveals that “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he:…”
The Principles of Alignment
Success and greatness are functions of alignment. The goal is the value…which are the principles you live by; it is the principles by which you believe! You believe drives you. Your values must, therefore, align with your core beliefs (vision).
The Principles of Power
Power is the ability to direct and influence yourself and others. One important thing about power is that “power only bows to Power! And God Almighty is the overall Power!” Greater is He that is you than he that is in the world! Romans 13:1 reveals that “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. While,1John 4: 4 confirms that “Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you than he that is in the world.” Your biggest asset are: your thoughts, mindset, imagination and actions. They reveal what rules over you. You must activate the power within you! Power only answers to usage. The powers you do not deploy will fade away. Use the power within you to influence the powers without. In the Holy Bible, Eve became prey as seen in Genesis 3: 3-15 because she failed to use her inner power as given her by The Creator in Genesis 1:26-28.
The Principles of Work
Work is an activity involving mental or physical effort done in order to achieve a result. The Holy Bible reveals that since the very beginning of creation, God worked as seen in Genesis 2:2 “And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made, and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made…” And Genesis 2:19 reveals that “And out of the ground the LORD God formed every beast of the field and every fowl of the air; and brought them unto Adam to see what he would call them: and whatsoever Adam called every living creature, that was the name thereof. While Exodus 20:9 “Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work:”.
Proverbs 18:9 “He also that is slothful in his work is brother to him that is a great waster.” Also, Ecclesiastes 9:7 (KJV) reveals “Go thy way, eat thy bread with joy, and drink thy wine with a merry heart; for God now accepteth thy works.” Ecclesiastes 9:10 unveils that “Whatsoever your hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whether thou goest.” For every work, there is a reward. No food for a lazy man. If you do nothing, you gain nothing!
The Principles of Time, Chance and Seasons
Ecclesiastes 9:11 “I returned and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.” Time and chance happens to everyone under the sun. All we need to do is to know, have a clear understanding of what Time it is, and taking swift bold steps, so as to be able to maximize the chances unveiled in it, just like the sons of Issachar guarantees greatness as seen in the Scripture 1 Chronicles 12:32 “And of the children of Issachar, which were men that had the understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do; the heads of them were two hundred; all their brethren were at their commandment”.
Ecclesiastes 3:1 “To everything, there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:” Make good use of your times and chances…it waits for no one, it respects no one except its Maker (God Almighty).
The Principles of Rest
Rest means to cease work or movement in order to relax or recover strength. It also means to allow to be inactive in order to regain strength or health. Genesis 2:3
And God blessed the seventh day and sanctified it: because that in it he had rested from all his work which God created and made.
If the Scripture above reveals that The Creator rested on the seventh day of creation, then as a human being you need rest after every labour. Ecclesiastes 5:12 says “The sleep of a labouring man is sweet, whether he eat little or much: but the abundance of the rich will not suffer him to sleep.”
The Principles of Waiting
To wait means to stay where one is or delay action until a particular time or occurrence. It also means to defer something until a person’s arrival. This word has both spiritual and physical advantages as seen in Luke 24:49 where Jesus Christ was speaking to His disciples saying “And, behold, I send the promise of my Father upon you: but tarry ye in the city of Jerusalem, until ye be endued with power from on high.” Also, a verse of the Psalm 37:9 “For evildoers shall be cut off: but those that wait upon the LORD, they shall inherit the earth.” That means, you do not wait on ‘who’ you do not trust. It is wise to wait only on God, because He does not fail nor falter.
The Principles of Gratitude
It is said that what you do not appreciate will definitely depreciate. Gratitude increases the value of a vessel (person) or in a thing. Gratitude emits love, then attracts grace which binds us together as one before God. Also, a portion of the Holy Bible buttressed it in the Book of Psalm 30:12 “To the end that my glory may sing praise to thee, and not be silent. O LORD my God, I will give thanks unto thee forever.” As a people, we must always be grateful to the Maker, because He is the Giver to all that gives and receives. Also, you must appreciate one another as humans to continue getting or attracting the very best from ourselves.
The Principles of Fellowship
Two good heads are better than one. The power of a union can conquer oppositions. Matthew 18:20 reveals that: “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” Also, in Leviticus 26: 8 (KJV) “And five of you shall chase a hundred, and a hundred of you shall put ten thousand to flight: and your enemies shall fall before you by the sword.”
The Principles of Quietude
In quietness lies the truth. As my daily mantra says “Calm, quiet and available is my soul before My Maker, God Almighty (The Creator of the Heavens and Earth).” Virtually all the great men of old and today practised and practices quietude as a daily routine. Another word for it is meditation. Meditation thrives in serenity. Meditation powers our souls to activate our spirit man which compels our bodies to obedience and align with the Divine will. Here is the factory of inventions. It is a process that leads as follows:
BrokennessàHumilityàCompassionàInspirationàRevelationàIlluminationàCreativity beyond human comprehension (Divine Order). A man who cannot quiet his spirit man will not consistently hear God. And, if you do not hear God, you will lack direction and productivity!
The Principles of Choice
God has given unto every man the free will and determinism to choose according to how he purposes in his heart. Deuteronomy 30:19
“I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live:” The choice you make decides your future. We all are products of our choices.
The Principles of Planning
You must permit yourself to perform well. You must perform well to perfection by training well. Lean on knowledge, from it you may find wisdom. Acquire skills for accessing and actualizing desired intentions or goals. Never ever relent following the above steps over and over again. True vision exposes, then empowers our individual or corporate missions. There will be no fulfilment of mission(s) without effective planning. It is effective planning that compels you to sit well to strategize properly; if you do not sit well, you will never ever discover or unlock a passion (solution) to pass on unto the next generation.
The Principles of Impacts/Giving
A gift is a thing given willingly to someone without payment or expecting anything in return for it. It is a present. The Bible records it in Acts 10:38
“How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.” Nothing that we have is really ours, we all our channels leading to one another to bless one another. Stop being a container! It has been given by God Almighty to be given unto men that needs it. God is a great exemplar here in John 3:16 “ For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” 2 Corinthians 8:9 further reveals that “For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes, he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich” Jesus Christ lived a selfless life. He is our perfect example. Hebrews 12:2 finalizes it by saying “Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.”
The Principles of Submission
2 Corinthians 10:5 says “Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ…” Learn obedience by what Jesus Christ suffered! Develop an attitude of victory through the finished works of Jesus Christ on the Cross!
Adding Value: The Success of 2023 by Henry Ukazu
Compliments of the season. Today is a special day globally because many countries are already celebrating New Year’s Eve. No doubt, the year 2022 has been an interesting and eventful year. Depending on who you are speaking to you, some will opine that it was filled with challenges, experience, success, and memorable feelings. But one thing is certain, we came, we saw, and we “conquered” by the special grace of God. This is because we were not consumed by 2022 despite the numerous setbacks and challenges.
The greatest testimony anyone can appreciate in 2022 is practicing gratitude and appreciation. It will be foolhardy for anyone to say there’s nothing to celebrate in 2022 simply because they couldn’t meet their expectations. If nothing else, celebrate the fact that you are alive, or your family member is alive. Feeble minds fail to realize that once there’s life, there’s hope. That your plans didn’t work out in 2022 doesn’t mean that you are a failure. Sometimes in life, you will have to fail to gain. There might be lessons or nuts you must tighten up.
As the New Year unfolds in less than twenty hours time, it is pertinent to examine how your life was structured in 2022. Taking a holistic stock of your life will let you know what you did right and wrong. As we all plan to enter the new year in a grand style, it’s important to define what the New Year holds for you. You need to have a realistic vision board to decide what you’ll like to do in 2023.
I will be sharing ideas on some of the principles and strategies you can use to overcome 2023. It’s instructive to note that there are spiritual laws of success and there are principles of success. These laws and principles are universal if properly applied. Your ability to decipher how they work will be the game changer in 2023. I will be sharing some examples of spiritual laws of success and principles of success. Let me make a disclosure here, these principles and strategy are not exhaustive, they are merely suggestions you can apply. Everyone works differently. However, if you can apply them, I strongly believe you’ll thank me later.
To succeed in 2023, the first point of call you need is your creator. I don’t know what you believe in, but as for me and my household, we serve the living God. I cannot overemphasize the importance of God in your life. Most people just believe on their own they can achieve success without God, some don’t even believe in the existence of God, yet this set of individuals can’t authoritatively and intelligently say how they came into existence. To understand how God works, can you tell what happens when you are asleep? Can you determine the kind of dream you dream? Do you control what happens in your dream? Finally, do you decide when you’ll wake up from your sleep? I believe your answer is no. This is simply because when you are sleeping, you are practicing how you will die. If you wake up, it’s God that decides to give you a new life. Do you see that life and dreams can be spiritual?
I strongly believe there are forces that control heaven and earth which mere mortals like us don’t know. As generally acclaimed, the spiritual controls the physical. I also believe success in life is a result of principles and strategies and that’s what I will be sharing with you today.
For you to succeed in 2023, there are spiritual laws of success you must apply and there are principles of life you must apply. You can’t afford to miss them and expect to succeed. There might be other variable factors that can facilitate your success.
The first question you’ll need to ask yourself is, what do I want in life and what I do I want in 2023? These questions might sound so easy, but trust me, they are the hardest questions anyone can answer. Your ability to answer these questions will set you apart from your contemporaries. Your ability to know what you want will determine how to work on your long- and short-term goals. It will also determine how you can use the S.M.A.RT. (Specific, Measurable, Articulate, Realistic and Timely) goals to achieve success.
The second step will be writing it down. I have a workable plan which I call P.L.A.N. (Plan carefully; launch globally; Adjust your plan; and Network globally). This second step encompasses all you need to strategically win in 2023.
There are some spiritual laws of success which you can strategically apply. These laws are very dynamic. They don’t happen spontaneously; you must literally live with them daily just like you breathe. For example, the law of giving says, the giver’s hand is always on top, and the giver never lacks. To reap the fruits of this principle, you must know how to give right. You can’t give foolishly and expect some form of spiritual blessings. However, when you sacrificially give, God will look at your intention to reward you. You may be wondering how this works; you must look for people in need and share with them. For instance, when you give to widows and those who can’t help themselves and they pray for you, their prayers can go a long way.
You can also give to your contemporaries who are in need. Their kind words and wishes might be the prayer God can answer. Giving is like laying seeds on fertile ground, you don’t know soil and seed that will produce a plantation. Giving can also take the form of giving those who already have, like your mentors or those in position of authority. This form of giving does not entail giving them so they can support you, rather it should come in the form of appreciation or gratitude to them.
Another way you can benefit from 2023 is by going all out to help people selflessly. Whenever you find an opportunity to help anyone, please don’t think twice about it. Do it if you can. The universe has a way of paying you back. I strongly believe in the principle which says, you will get what you want faster when you help other people to achieve what they want. This principle works well when you help people who can’t pay you back for what you have done for them.
Another principle that triggers success is practicing gratitude. It is often said when you thank someone for what they have done, they are more likely to do more for you. In our contemporary society, gratitude is lacking. Most people are always in the habit of asking as opposed to thanking people who have assisted them in the past. Progressive minds who truly understood how this principle works tapped into it and cashed out. As human beings, most times, we are always in the habit of looking out for what we lack as opposed to looking inwards on what we have.
To truly understand how this principle works, thank the universe for all that happened to you whether it’s negative or positive. There might be one or two things you can learn from each experience regardless of if it was negative or positive. Moral: Look at the bright side of life and learn from your experience.
Furthermore, in 2023, you must learn to strategically know how to network. I call this strategic principle the universal game changer because it works like magic. Most times, as human beings, we think our grades, skills, intelligence and God factor will help us get us an opportunity. Yes, to a reasonable way, they can, however, your ability to know the right people and how to approach them can be the ultimate game changer because the right contact might prefer to work with you more than the person with skills, grades, God factor, intelligence etc. if they like you and you have the basic needs key performance indicators especially when they, trust and like you.
In conclusion, 2023 is like any other year, the only difference will be how you will make it work for you. If you need assistance on how to make 2023 work for you, please feel free to contact me with the email below and I’ll be glad to serve you.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Voice of Emancipation: A costly Illusion
By Kayode Emola
The wise king Solomon wrote in Proverbs 24 that “if you faint in the day of adversity, thy strength is small”. Definitely, if a student has not prepared properly for an exam, then failure is inevitable. We had promised a new dawn for our Yoruba people this year 2022 and unfortunately, it seems what we have succeeded in delivering is nothing but chaos and more confusion. Does that mean our strength was small or that some people were really sent to derail our forward trajectory?
We started the year 2022 on a high note, and a lot of our folks were convinced that Yoruba nation is possible before the end of the year. However, we allowed ourselves to be carried away by sweet talks and empty promises without substance from people who meant no good to our struggle. This hindered those who were well-equipped to move this project forward, eventually causing the work to stall or even retrogressed in some instances.
I felt really sad when it became obvious that the Yoruba sovereign nation final push was going to be put on hold in the last minute, not because our strength was small but because one individual was determined to cause our people a lot of pain. We have set at the beginning of the Yoruba sovereign nation campaign to pursue it with all sense of responsibility, dignity, and integrity. However, when someone took it upon themselves to abrogate power that was not vested in them in order to cause a lot of damage, there was no alternative than to take a pause. It was inevitable that if this was not sorted out, we risked the chance of scuttling the whole project altogether.
I must say, however, that the Yoruba nation struggle is in a good shape and we are hopefully going to achieve our sovereign nation sooner than we would anticipate. I would only urge our people to remain resolute in their determination to achieve their own independent Yoruba nation. For if we don’t, the alternatives are very dire and one to be only imagined and not prayed to experience.
A note of caution to our leaders would be to stop any form of suggestive timetable in achieving our Yoruba sovereign nation. All this does is to slow down the work, as people are bogged down on a particular date that this must happen. The lifespan of a nation far surpasses anyone or even several generations. It would therefore be injurious for any one person to think of the project as their individual assignment.
The granting of a nation is in the hands of Olodumare, and He has graciously given us our land and its people. I know that He would preserve us in the space that He has provided for us and those of us who want to force the hands of God to act on our own timetable are completely missing the point.
It is a shame that someone who only arrived on the scene just recently believes that the struggle was all about them. The struggle is not all about any particular person, therefore, if we must get to the finish line, we must understand that it is a relay. In a relay, if the baton has not been passed to you, then you don’t leave your spot, otherwise, you will jeopardise the chances of your team winning the race. However, very few people do not understand this and started running ahead of themselves, thereby lengthening our journey for freedom.
My appeal to our Yoruba people is not to give up on the struggle as it is very easy to throw everything away and move on as a lot of people have already done. However, if someone like Prof. Banji Akintoye can still be standing and fighting, I believe we the youths have no excuse not to stand up and fight for our God-given land. It is ours and we must fight for it, no matter what
As we move into 2023, I want us to move with a renewed sense of responsibility to our Yoruba nation. We must call out those who stand to derail our journey quickly and support those who are helping to lift the hands of our leaders. Every one of us has a duty and role to play and if we just play our role, then we will get to our destination sooner rather than later.
I use this medium to wish our people a happy new year 2023 and pray that the good Lord will in His infinite mercy grant us our heart’s desire for a new nation, where justice and equity shall prevail.
We Owe God Thanks: I Pause to Say Thank You
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“Man, becomes foolish the moment he is full of himself! No one is self-made! we all are recipient of series of favours (benefits) to have arrived or attain any height whatsoever through phases of Divine Orchestrations or interventions in our daily Human endeavors. An ingrate is a hateful soul, and will be destroyed in no time! A grateful soul is unchained, unbounded, illimitable, irrefutable and irresistible! It is Gratitude that increases our Grace level, and it is by God’s Grace that we are not consumed! Gratitude is the debt we owe as living souls, which must be paid or the source of supply is cut! Therefore, gratitude aligns us with Divine Orders beyond mortality!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, Ph.D., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
“Thank You!
I am grateful!
Thanks for being there!
You are so much appreciated!
I recognize & acknowledge you!
In fact, YOUR SWEAT IS WHAT WETS THE GROUND FOR ME TO BLOSSOM IN WONDERS!
I am not self-made!
I have been helped to be ‘who’, ‘what’, ‘where’ I am today! And would continue to enjoy Your Unconditional Love.
I can do nothing by “myself” without Your Grace!
Thank you for empowering me.
I am a product of infinite God’s Presence and Grace through His Unconditional Love!
Thank You (God) for being in love with me.
I Love You too!
In Your Love, I love!
In Your Light, I shine!
In Your Life, I live.
On Your Wings, I soar!
I could give, because I have been given. Just as revealed in the Book of Life: It has been freely given to be freely GIVEN – Matthew 10:8b!
It is a common knowledge that ignorance is not an excuse in law! When the law of life is broken, we become victims. My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge – Hosea 4:6!
Many destinies are grounded today because they take gratitude to God for granted!
When you take God for granted, you get grounded!
Anyone you show favour to and does not know how to respond would attract constraint from getting other favours from you- it is natural!
The word ‘Thank you’ is what qualifies you for the next act of favour!
Many people have had great times sometimes in the past, but the great time has turned into gloomy days because they didn’t acknowledge the SOURCE of the great times! So, the one behind it withdraws and turns its back- May God not turn His back on us!
Every living soul should be addicted to thanksgiving, just like alcoholics are addicted to wines and beers, and smokers to cigarettes.
Destiny opens up to us on its own accord when we gladly subscribe to Thanksgiving as lifestyle! It envelops and cocoons us in God (Divinity)! The Creator does not need our material endowments, or pleasures of this world; if He were hungry, all the flocks in the field and beasts of the wild are His, but He doesn’t eat, nor sleep! The only thing God cannot give to Himself is to praise Himself! And this is all He requires of us as the works of His Mighty Hands to lavish unto Him as long as our hearts beats. God inhabits the praise of His people – Psalm 22:3.
Nothing is more valuable in life than Divine presence! It what you need to have a most triumphant ride on journeys to heroic destiny – Romans 8:31. When we give God praise out of the abundance of His Love in us, we qualify for His Divine Presence- which is what makes all the difference.
When give, it is simply out of what we have been given by Him (God Almighty)! Therefore, I pause to say Thank You: for everything, every time and everywhere;
I am nothing without YOU (GOD ALMIGHTY)!”
Goodly and Godly Reminder:
Psalm 100 : 3-5 (KJV) reveals :
“3. Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. 4 Enter his gate with thanksgiving and into his court with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. 5 For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.”
The Supremacy of God
“Man is way too expensive to be maintained by Man. Only God Almighty has that capacity in place!” – Pst. David O. Oyedepo Jnr.
Gratitude to me is fashioned or culled out the characteristics below, for without them, it is not complete:
Grateful heart
Resourcefulness and Responsiveness
Authentic Personified
Teachable and Tolerant
Indefatigability
Trustworthiness and Worthy of Emulation
Understanding
Developed developer
Enterprising and Experienced!
Only the Finger of God can instill the above qualities in a man to maintain his existence as a living being on this plane called Earth! No man has the capacity to maintain himself, all by himself! Therefore, as living beings, we owe God everything, especially our GRATITUDE!
Nobody runs away from a grateful person. You can run away from a gifted person, but not a grateful person. It is gratitude that increases our level in all realms of life as a being.
Gratitude is an attitude of the wise which determines our altitude in every facet our lives. A grateful soul is hate-free, and such life would eventually be hitch-free as he or she hatches the shells of ego, and brings down the walls of self and avarice in the affairs of their being as a being privileged by God with a soul.
Man’s Response Ability
You must understand that nobody controls you! Never look on the negativity of life so as not to power (activate) the negativities. Focus on the positive vision!
You must deeply understand that there is need to continue to renew your mind by renouncing and rejecting the negative vibes or energies of what could happen – it is the feelings that draws the happenings.
Create the positive feelings that begins to draw the happenings. The thoughts would simply broadcast the feelings and the feelings would bring the happenings. The Book of Life reveals that: “with joy shall ye draw water out of the wells of salvation. And in the that day shall ye say, Praise the LORD, call upon his name, declare his doings among the people, make mention that his name is exalted (Isaiah 12:3-6 KJV)”. It is our sole responsibility as a people created by God to intentionally create the atmosphere for Gratitude, come what may!
If we can monitor our feelings, we can determine what could happen. Change the feelings by changing the thoughts. Get over the feelings of helplessness or that creates a reality of negativity (against your desires).
The goal is the Gratitude of the past, present and future to override the weaknesses and limitations. Keep feeling your desires against self-defeating thoughts. You prosper where ever you are planted with Humility, Gratitude and Contentment. We have been wired by God to be solutions to problems and challenges where ever we are. Until you come to that affirmation where you are, where ever you go remains the same.
Every positive things comes to me. I connect to vision, it connects me to people, and I return all the glory to God Almighty in the Highest for depositing in me the actual solutions that the world needs per time. Whatever you thank God for keeps flowing, stays preserved and improves. That is why timely thanksgiving unto God Almighty in the Highest is mandatory of our continuous relevance!
Thanksgiving is the sacrificial requirement for receiving the fullness of God and maintaining the blessings that comes from it. It fills our spiritual tanks with gratitude to God for Who we acknowledge Him to be in our lives, such that our lives becomes channels of blessings to the world around us. When God accepts our thanksgiving. He blesses it to bless us and also enables us to become blessings unto others, such that even the blessed calls us blessed!
Thanksgiving renews our spiritual strengths. It honours God.
Thanksgiving must be engaged with joyfulness of heart.
Thanksgiving shakes the Heavens, and earth in our favour. It commits the earth to continuously yield her increases unto us. As Children of the All-Wise God, we must engage in timely thanksgiving to God Almighty.
Delayed gratitude is bad attitude. It’s a show of utmost disregards to The Maker of All Beings and Things! It is wisest to be wise enough to engage timely gratitude. Wisdom demands that we engage in timely gratitude to the Maker for wholeness, case study of the Ten lepers – Luke 17:17 Timely and sincere thanksgiving is sweet smelling savour unto God Almighty.
Please, note that, no man, no other being nor thing should share in the glory due to God Almighty! -Exodus 23:25. When we pray, angels picks them up, then present them to God, but when we praise God, the whole Heaven comes down, then such a man or woman enjoy what is termed as Heaven on Earth, simply because of the absolute Presence of God in and around is entireties.
Give God thanks in all situation! Praise Him in all season, without ceasing!
