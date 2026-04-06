I Won’t Be Intimidated, Seun Okinbaloye Replies Wike

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has commended the legacy of indigenous manufacturing firm MicCom Cables and Wires, describing it as a symbol of Nigerian innovation and industrial resilience.
Speaking at the inauguration of a ₦150 million MicCom Memorial Endowment for Engineering Development at Obafemi Awolowo University, Adeleke said the company’s founders, the late Engr. Michael Ayantunde Ponnle and Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, demonstrated that Nigerian engineers can compete globally.
Delivering his address, Governor Adeleke described the occasion as both a moment of remembrance and a celebration of a legacy that continues to shape the future of engineering in Nigeria.
“We are remembering two exceptional lives, while celebrating a legacy that continues to build, teach, and inspire even beyond their passing,” the governor said.
He highlighted the pioneering roles of the late couple in advancing indigenous manufacturing through MicCom Cables and Wires, at a time when Nigeria heavily relied on imported engineering technologies. Their bold commitment to local innovation, Adeleke noted, demonstrated the capacity of Nigerian engineers to compete on the global stage.
The governor emphasized that the Ponnles exemplified a rare partnership built on shared vision and complementary strengths, with Engr. Michael Ponnle providing leadership in enterprise development, while Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Ponnle was known for her technical discipline and operational excellence.
Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of MicCom Cables & Wires Ltd, Bukola Adubi, stated that the endowment is designed to sustain their parents’ legacy while supporting the development of future generations of engineers.
“The endowment being inaugurated today is more than a ceremonial gesture; it is a purposeful commitment to the future of engineering, innovation, and technological advancement in Nigeria. Established in honour of Late Engr. Michael Ayantunde Ponnle, FNSE, OON, OFR, and Late Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, FNSE, the fund seeks to immortalize their remarkable legacy while creating a lasting platform for the development of future engineers,” she said.
Adubi added that the Ponnles were pioneers in Nigeria’s industrial sector, having founded one of the country’s first indigenous cable manufacturing companies at a time when local production capacity was still evolving.
Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Simeon Bamire, described the MicCom Memorial Endowment Fund as a visionary initiative that will create opportunities for future engineers through scholarships, research support, and upgraded facilities.
“The ₦150 Million MicCom Memorial Endowment Fund represents a strategic investment in engineering education and innovation. This fund will foster academic excellence through cutting-edge research, provide scholarships to deserving students, upgrade facilities, and nurture the next generation of engineers equipped to tackle Nigeria and Africa’s most pressing technological and infrastructural challenges,” he said.
The inauguration ceremony brought together dignitaries from academia, government, industry, and traditional institutions, including Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, celebrating the enduring legacy of the Ponnles and their contribution to Nigeria’s engineering and manufacturing sectors.