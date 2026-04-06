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ADC Raises Alarm over INEC’s Plot to Prevent Party from Fielding Candidates

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2 days ago

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has revealed the deliberate administrative landmines being deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prevent the Party from fielding candidates in the upcoming elections.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party stated that at the heart of this emerging crisis is INEC’s stated position that it will no longer receive any correspondence from the ADC pending the determination of a matter before the Federal High Court. On its face, this may appear procedural. In reality, it creates a direct and dangerous conflict with the clear timelines imposed by the Electoral Act (2026), which provides defined windows, including the mandatory 21-day notice period and subsequent submission requirements, within which political parties must complete critical electoral processes.

The full statement reads:

We are compelled to raise serious concerns about a developing situation that appears designed to prevent the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from fielding candidates in the upcoming elections. It is based on documentary evidence which we are now placing before the Nigerian public, including certified INEC records, attendance logs, monitoring reports, and excerpts from the Commission’s own sworn affidavit. Taken together, these documents establish a clear and consistent record of events.

INEC received formal notice of the July 29, 2025 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ADC. It deployed officials to monitor that meeting. It documented the proceedings and received formal reports from its field officers. Following this, INEC updated its internal records and uploaded the names of the new leadership, including Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary.
These are not claims. They are facts contained in INEC’s own records.

In addition, the Commission’s sworn affidavit before the Federal High Court, in its response to Nafiu Bala Gombe on 12 September 2025, particularly in Clauses 14 to 19, affirms key legal principles: that the leadership transition had already been completed and recognized, that such internal party matters fall outside the scope of judicial interference, that completed acts cannot be reversed by injunction, and also recognizes the David Mark-led NWC.

Yet, despite this clear documentary trail, INEC has now taken the position that it will no longer receive any correspondence from the ADC pending the determination of a matter before the Federal High Court. This is where the contradiction becomes dangerous.

The Electoral Act imposes strict timelines on political parties, including the 21-day notice requirement and submission deadlines. INEC itself has fixed May 10 as the deadline for the submission of relevant documents. However, by refusing to receive communication from the ADC within this same period, the Commission is effectively preventing the Party from complying with the law.

In simple terms, INEC is effectively threatening that unless the courts deliver judgment on the ADC leadership issue by May 10, it will prevent the ADC from producing candidates.

This places the ADC in an impossible position and creates a clear pathway to artificial non-compliance, which can then be used to justify excluding the Party from fielding candidates. That is the landmine.

INEC has claimed that its April 1 decision was taken to avoid rendering the proceedings before the Federal High Court nugatory. The reality is the opposite. By intervening in a matter already before the court and issuing a pronouncement with clear legal and operational consequences, the Commission has itself undermined the very process it claims to protect.

What is even more concerning is that this position contradicts INEC’s own prior conduct and legal stance. The same Commission that monitored, documented, recognized, and swore to an affidavit confirming the ADC leadership is now acting in a way that contradicts its earlier position.
We therefore call on the Commission to immediately reverse this position, resume the acceptance of all lawful correspondence from the ADC, and uphold its constitutional responsibility to ensure a level playing field for all political parties.

We also call on Nigerians to be wary and remain vigilant about these dangerous machinations to subvert Nigeria’s democracy and impose a civilian dictatorship on the country.

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I Won’t Be Intimidated, Seun Okinbaloye Replies Wike

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3 days ago

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April 6, 2026

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Channels Television anchor, Seun Okinbaloye, has said he is not afraid and will not be intimidated following controversy surrounding remarks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, while also thanking Nigerians and organisations for their support.

Okinbaloye made this known during a broadcast on Sunday, where he acknowledged the outpouring of solidarity from civil society groups, viewers, and both local and international organisations.

“I sincerely want to thank civil society organisations, our viewers, for your love and your comments and your solidarity… Your support is deeply appreciated and reinforces our collective commitment to truth and accountability,” he said.

The anchor warned that democracy could be undermined if dissenting voices are silenced, stating that “our democracy is in danger if we allow one way traffic in balloting.”

He stressed that his comments were not directed at any political group but at all Nigerians, adding that “this is not a warning to the opposition or the ruling party, but to all Nigerians who believe in the development of our nation.”

Okinbaloye disclosed that he received reassurances regarding his safety, noting “the ongoing reassurance from the Department of State Services,” and also revealed that “I also received a call from the Honourable Minister who clarified that the intention was not as conveyed.”

Despite the clarification, he cautioned against the use of inflammatory language, saying “violent rhetoric or suggestive threats are never appropriate responses to dissent in a democratic society,” especially during an election period when “clear and consistent assurances of safety are critical.”

He added that such statements could create risks if misinterpreted, warning that “we must not create an environment where such statements can be exploited by those with harmful intentions.”

Reaffirming his position, Okinbaloye said, “Let me be clear, I’m not afraid, and I will never be intimidated,” adding that journalism “grounded in ethics and global best practices remains a duty to the public, not a concession to power.”
The anchor maintained that he would continue to hold public officials accountable, stating, “I will continue to do what I love, asking the necessary questions, holding power to account… If that commitment comes at a cost, so be it.”

The controversy followed remarks by Wike during a media parley in Abuja, where he reacted to Okinbaloye’s comments on a Channels Television programme discussing the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress and its implications for opposition politics ahead of the 2027 elections.

Okinbaloye had raised concerns about the possibility of a one-party state, a position the minister criticised as inappropriate for a journalist.

Although Wike later clarified that he did not intend physical harm, his aide, Lere Olayinka, said the remark was made “in a hyperbolic context… without intent,” explaining that the minister was responding to what he perceived as the anchor’s involvement in political commentary rather than neutral moderation.

Olayinka added, “The Minister never meant that he would shoot Seun Okinbaloye. What he meant was that he was angry seeing Okinbaloye descending into the political arena by speaking as an interested party, instead of an interviewer.”

However, Amnesty International Nigeria condemned the minister’s statement, describing it as “reckless and violent,” and warning that such language could incite attacks on journalists and undermine press freedom.

The organisation said the remark “carries the danger of normalising violence and encouraging the targeting of journalists for just doing their job,” stressing that such comments from public officials are unacceptable.

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Gov Adeleke Commends MicCom Legacy As Family Launches N150m Engineering Endowment at OAU

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6 days ago

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April 3, 2026

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The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has commended the legacy of indigenous manufacturing firm MicCom Cables and Wires, describing it as a symbol of Nigerian innovation and industrial resilience.

Speaking at the inauguration of a ₦150 million MicCom Memorial Endowment for Engineering Development at Obafemi Awolowo University, Adeleke said the company’s founders, the late Engr. Michael Ayantunde Ponnle and Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, demonstrated that Nigerian engineers can compete globally.

Delivering his address, Governor Adeleke described the occasion as both a moment of remembrance and a celebration of a legacy that continues to shape the future of engineering in Nigeria.

“We are remembering two exceptional lives, while celebrating a legacy that continues to build, teach, and inspire even beyond their passing,” the governor said.

He highlighted the pioneering roles of the late couple in advancing indigenous manufacturing through MicCom Cables and Wires, at a time when Nigeria heavily relied on imported engineering technologies. Their bold commitment to local innovation, Adeleke noted, demonstrated the capacity of Nigerian engineers to compete on the global stage.

The governor emphasized that the Ponnles exemplified a rare partnership built on shared vision and complementary strengths, with Engr. Michael Ponnle providing leadership in enterprise development, while Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Ponnle was known for her technical discipline and operational excellence.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of MicCom Cables & Wires Ltd, Bukola Adubi, stated that the endowment is designed to sustain their parents’ legacy while supporting the development of future generations of engineers.

“The endowment being inaugurated today is more than a ceremonial gesture; it is a purposeful commitment to the future of engineering, innovation, and technological advancement in Nigeria. Established in honour of Late Engr. Michael Ayantunde Ponnle, FNSE, OON, OFR, and Late Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, FNSE, the fund seeks to immortalize their remarkable legacy while creating a lasting platform for the development of future engineers,” she said.

Adubi added that the Ponnles were pioneers in Nigeria’s industrial sector, having founded one of the country’s first indigenous cable manufacturing companies at a time when local production capacity was still evolving.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Simeon Bamire, described the MicCom Memorial Endowment Fund as a visionary initiative that will create opportunities for future engineers through scholarships, research support, and upgraded facilities.

“The ₦150 Million MicCom Memorial Endowment Fund represents a strategic investment in engineering education and innovation. This fund will foster academic excellence through cutting-edge research, provide scholarships to deserving students, upgrade facilities, and nurture the next generation of engineers equipped to tackle Nigeria and Africa’s most pressing technological and infrastructural challenges,” he said.

The inauguration ceremony brought together dignitaries from academia, government, industry, and traditional institutions, including Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, celebrating the enduring legacy of the Ponnles and their contribution to Nigeria’s engineering and manufacturing sectors.

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ADC: Timi Frank Warns INEC, APC Against Setting Nigeria on Fire, Seeks America’s Intervention

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6 days ago

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April 2, 2026

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A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has warned that recent actions involving the African Democratic Congress (ADC) could destabilise Nigeria’s democratic system if not urgently addressed.

Frank also called on the United States government, including President Donald Trump, to intervene in safeguarding democracy in Nigeria.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Frank reacted to a decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend recognition of the leadership of the ADC, including that of David Mark, as well as a rival claim by Nafiu Bala Gombe, pending the determination of a suit before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He alleged that the development reflects a growing pattern of interference in opposition parties, warning that such actions could “set Nigeria on fire.”

“INEC and the APC-led government appear to be taking steps that threaten the very foundation of our democracy,” Frank said, adding that recent developments suggest a coordinated attempt to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Frank drew parallels with the regime of former Head of State, Sani Abacha, alleging that current trends mirror past efforts to suppress democratic institutions.
He also expressed concern over the actions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming they signal a drift towards authoritarianism.

“Recent developments raise serious concerns about the future of democratic governance in Nigeria,” he said.
The activist further alleged that internal crises within opposition parties—including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, Social Democratic Party (SDP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)—may have been influenced by external forces, warning that the situation is now extending to the ADC.

He also accused the judiciary of being used to frustrate opposition parties through questionable rulings and called on the international community to impose sanctions, including visa restrictions, on electoral and judicial officials found culpable.

“The courts have been used to thwart democratic processes with frivolous decisions,” he alleged.

Frank further claimed that opposition figures were being targeted through arrests and legal actions, warning that the country could face instability if the situation persists.
“Nigeria is heading towards a crisis that may be difficult to contain if urgent steps are not taken,” he said.

He urged Nigerians, civil society organisations, and professional bodies—including the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), and the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC)—to speak out in defence of democracy.

Frank also appealed to the international community, particularly the United States, to remain vigilant in supporting democratic values in Nigeria.

He maintained that Nigerians have historically resisted anti-democratic tendencies and would continue to do so.

“Freedom of association and the right to choose must be protected. Enough is enough,” he said.

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