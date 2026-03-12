Headline
Tambuwal Finally Dumps PDP, Defects to ADC
Former Governor Aminu Tambuwal has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the African Democratic Congress.
“I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective from today,” the letter stated.
Mr Tambuwal stated that the party’s persistent internal crisis, leadership disagreements, and divisions at various levels made it difficult for him to continue his active participation and commitment as a member.
“The ongoing conflicts have, unfortunately, worsened the unity and direction that once defined the party,” the former Sokoto governor stated.
Meanwhile, in a statement on X on Thursday, Mr Tambuwal said he had officially joined the ADC with his associates and supporters.
“I am convinced that this decision is guided by my belief that Nigeria needs a stronger political platform built on integrity, accountability, inclusiveness, and a clear commitment to national development.
“I remain fully committed to the service of our country and to the ideals of democracy, justice, and national unity,” the former governor stated.
Headline
UK Orders Airspace Restrictions, Road Closures for Tinubu’s State Visit
Authorities in the United Kingdom (UK) have announced temporary airspace restrictions and road closures in Windsor ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s State visit to the country.
Britain’s monarch, King Charles III, will host Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at Windsor Castle on March 18 and 19, 2026.
State visits represent the highest level of diplomatic engagement hosted by the British monarch.
According to Thames Valley Police, extensive security measures will be implemented in Windsor during Tinubu’s state visit, including an expanded airspace exclusion zone and a large-scale policing operation.
The castle already operates under a permanent airspace restriction, but authorities said the exclusion zone will be extended on March 18 between 07:00 and 23:59 GMT.
Police warned that anyone who breaches the restriction will “likely” face arrest.
Security operations will involve search teams, armed units, mounted officers, and road policing officers. Neighbourhood officers and Project Servator teams will also conduct patrols across the town to deter and detect criminal activity while engaging with the public.
Officials added that Windsor’s extensive CCTV network and hostile vehicle mitigation barriers will also be used as part of security arrangements.
Ch Supt Adrian Hall of the joint operations unit said:
“As a force, we have a vast amount of experience in policing royal events in Windsor, and significant planning and preparation have gone into this event.
“We will ensure everyone attending the state visit, including dignitaries, spectators, and members of the public, are kept safe to enjoy the historic occasion.”
Authorities said several road closures and parking restrictions will begin on March 17 ahead of Tinubu’s State visit, warning that motorists may experience temporary disruption on roads in and around Windsor.
Some footways and pedestrian crossings in the town centre will also close periodically between 09:30 and 12:30 on March 17 and 18 for a ceremonial procession.
Headline
False and Misleading: Senator Ireti Kingibe Not Suspended, Says ADC
The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has dismissed reports that Senator Ireti Kingibe has been suspended from the party, describing the claims as false and misleading.
Kingibe currently represents the Federal Capital Territory in the Senate.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ADC is not aware of any decision to suspend the senator and urged the public to ignore the circulating reports.
Abdullahi emphasized that the party has well-defined constitutional procedures for handling allegations involving its members.
“The African Democratic Congress is unaware of any suspension of Senator Ireti Kingibe, the distinguished Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.
He added that as a law-abiding political party, the ADC follows established internal mechanisms when dealing with issues concerning its members rather than addressing such matters through media statements.
“As a law-abiding political party, the ADC has clear constitutional procedures for addressing any allegations involving its members. Such matters are handled through established internal mechanisms, not through press statements,” Abdullahi stated.
The party therefore called on the public and media organizations to disregard the reports of Kingibe’s alleged suspension.
“We therefore urge the public and the media to disregard the reports suggesting that Senator Ireti Kingibe has been suspended by the party, as they are false and misleading,” the statement added.
Headline
Tenure Policy: India, Others Reject Tinubu’s Ambassadors
Some countries, including India, have reportedly declined to accept a number of ambassadors recently nominated by Bola Tinubu, citing diplomatic policies tied to the remaining tenure of the sending government.
Sources within Nigeria’s Presidency and the foreign service disclosed that India has a standing practice of not accepting ambassadors from administrations with less than two years left in office.
One of those affected is career diplomat Ambassador Muhammad Dahiru, who was nominated to serve in New Delhi.
According to officials familiar with the matter, the Asian country is exercising its discretion to delay or reject the request from Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Dahiru’s acceptance.
“They don’t accept an ambassador from an administration that has less than two years in office. So they are giving us that body language already,” a Presidency source said.
The development follows earlier concerns that several of Tinubu’s ambassador-designates could face resistance from host countries due to the limited time left in the administration’s current tenure.
Under diplomatic protocol, countries must grant formal approval known as agrément before a nominated envoy can assume duties. Without this consent, ambassadors cannot be officially deployed.
Officials say while India’s position is the most explicit so far, other countries may adopt similar approaches, potentially delaying Nigeria’s plan to fully restore ambassadorial representation across its foreign missions.
