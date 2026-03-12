Tambuwal Finally Dumps PDP, Defects to ADC

Former Governor Aminu Tambuwal has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the African Democratic Congress.

Mr Tambuwal, who announced his defection in an official letter addressed to his PDP ward chairman on Wednesday, said the move was driven by the party’s unresolved crisis.

“I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective from today,” the letter stated.

Mr Tambuwal stated that the party’s persistent internal crisis, leadership disagreements, and divisions at various levels made it difficult for him to continue his active participation and commitment as a member.

“The ongoing conflicts have, unfortunately, worsened the unity and direction that once defined the party,” the former Sokoto governor stated.

Meanwhile, in a statement on X on Thursday, Mr Tambuwal said he had officially joined the ADC with his associates and supporters.

“I am convinced that this decision is guided by my belief that Nigeria needs a stronger political platform built on integrity, accountability, inclusiveness, and a clear commitment to national development.

“I remain fully committed to the service of our country and to the ideals of democracy, justice, and national unity,” the former governor stated.