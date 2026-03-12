False and Misleading: Senator Ireti Kingibe Not Suspended, Says ADC

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has dismissed reports that Senator Ireti Kingibe has been suspended from the party, describing the claims as false and misleading.

Kingibe currently represents the Federal Capital Territory in the Senate.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ADC is not aware of any decision to suspend the senator and urged the public to ignore the circulating reports.

Abdullahi emphasized that the party has well-defined constitutional procedures for handling allegations involving its members.

“The African Democratic Congress is unaware of any suspension of Senator Ireti Kingibe, the distinguished Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

“As a law-abiding political party, the ADC has clear constitutional procedures for addressing any allegations involving its members. Such matters are handled through established internal mechanisms, not through press statements,” Abdullahi stated.

The party therefore called on the public and media organizations to disregard the reports of Kingibe’s alleged suspension.

“We therefore urge the public and the media to disregard the reports suggesting that Senator Ireti Kingibe has been suspended by the party, as they are false and misleading,” the statement added.