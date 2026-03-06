Court Grants Malami, Family N200m Bail

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, his son Abdulaziz Malami, and his wife Asabe Bashir in the sum of N200 million each and two sureties in like sum.

As part of the bail conditions, one of the sureties is to deposit title deeds of properties in highbrow Maitama or Asokoro.

The defendants have been ordered to deposit their international passports with the court.

They are to remain in the custody of the Nigerian correctional service pending perfection of their bail conditions.

Justice Abdulmalik subsequently adjourned the matter until March 16 for the commencement of the trial.