Court Grants Malami, Family N200m Bail
Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, his son Abdulaziz Malami, and his wife Asabe Bashir in the sum of N200 million each and two sureties in like sum.
As part of the bail conditions, one of the sureties is to deposit title deeds of properties in highbrow Maitama or Asokoro.
The defendants have been ordered to deposit their international passports with the court.
They are to remain in the custody of the Nigerian correctional service pending perfection of their bail conditions.
Justice Abdulmalik subsequently adjourned the matter until March 16 for the commencement of the trial.
IGP Disu Removes Benjamin Hundeyin As FPRO
The Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, has reportedly removed Benjamin Hundeyin as the Force Public Relations Officer (PRO) and replaced him with a new appointee, though the name hasn’t been officially announced.
Hundeyin was previously serving as the Lagos Command PRO before being promoted to the national role.
This move comes as part of Disu’s efforts to revamp the Nigeria Police Force and improve its public image.
As the 23rd IGP, Disu has emphasized professionalism, accountability, and transparency, warning officers that there will be no tolerance for misconduct or abuse of power.
Assets Declaration: Court Dismisses NDLEA’s Case Against Abba Kyari
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, dismissed a case filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), against suspended DCP Abba Kyari on allegations bordering on non-disclosure of assets.
Justice James Omotosho dismissed the suit, filed against Kyari and his younger brothers, Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari, for failure of the anti-narcotic agency to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.
NDLEA Nabs UK-wanted Drug Lord after 15-Year Hunt
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 58-year-old fugitive drug lord, Uzoma Valentine Ilomuanya, who had been on the wanted list of Nigerian and British authorities for over 15 years.
His arrest was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by spokesman of the agency, Mr. Femi Babafemi.
Ilomuanya, according to the agency, was apprehended in Lagos on Monday, February 23, 2026, following what officials described as a high-stakes, well-coordinated operation by officers of the Agency’s Special Operations Unit.
He was first arrested in February 2003 in the United Kingdom and later convicted for drug trafficking.
He was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment but released after serving two years following a successful appeal.
In July 2011, Ilomuanya was again arrested in the UK for drug-related offences.
Though granted administrative bail, he absconded and fled to Nigeria, evading further prosecution.
In November 2018, NDLEA operatives arrested him in Nigeria after uncovering two clandestine methamphetamine laboratories — one at his country home in Obinugwu, Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, and another at his residence in Lagos.
During the operation, officers recovered 77.960 kilograms of methamphetamine and extensive drug production equipment.
He was subsequently charged before a Federal High Court in Lagos but later jumped court bail, remaining on the run until his latest arrest.
Reacting to the development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), described the arrest as a major breakthrough in the agency’s sustained crackdown on drug trafficking networks.
“This arrest serves as a stern warning to those who think they can hide behind borders to escape justice. Whether you jump bail in London or set up clandestine labs in your village, the long arm of the NDLEA will eventually catch up with those who choose to undermine the health, security, and future of our nation,” Marwa said.
He added that the Agency remains committed to strengthening intelligence-led operations and deepening international collaboration to prevent Nigeria from becoming a safe haven for global drug cartels.
Marwa commended officers of the Special Operations Unit for their professionalism, resilience, and diligence in tracking down the fugitive, stressing that the NDLEA remains unwavering in its resolve to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating within the country.
The agency is expected to proceed with legal action against Ilomuanya in the coming days.
