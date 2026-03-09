The appellate court consequently dismissed the appeal and awarded N2m in costs against the appellants.
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court had, in his October 31, 2025 judgment, restrained INEC from receiving, publishing or recognising the outcome of the convention until the party complied with the relevant provisions of the law.
The trial judge held that evidence before the court showed that congresses were not conducted in some states of the federation and that the PDP failed to issue the mandatory 21-day notice required to enable INEC to monitor its meetings and congresses.
Justice Omotosho also ruled that notices and correspondence issued by the party’s National Chairman without the endorsement of the National Secretary were invalid.
The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, was filed by three aggrieved PDP members — Austin Nwachukwu, the Imo State PDP Chairman; Amah Abraham Nnanna, the Abia State PDP Chairman; and Turnah Alabh George, the PDP Secretary for the South-South.
The plaintiffs, through their counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, had asked the court to stop the planned convention where new national officers of the party were expected to be elected.
Those listed as defendants in the suit included INEC, the PDP, the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; National Organising Secretary, Umar Baturrle; the PDP National Working Committee; National Executive Committee; Acting National Chairman, Umar Iliya Damagum; Ali Odefa; and Emmanuel Ogidi.