IGP Disu Removes Benjamin Hundeyin As FPRO
The Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, has reportedly removed Benjamin Hundeyin as the Force Public Relations Officer (PRO) and replaced him with a new appointee, though the name hasn’t been officially announced.
Hundeyin was previously serving as the Lagos Command PRO before being promoted to the national role.
This move comes as part of Disu’s efforts to revamp the Nigeria Police Force and improve its public image.
As the 23rd IGP, Disu has emphasized professionalism, accountability, and transparency, warning officers that there will be no tolerance for misconduct or abuse of power.
Assets Declaration: Court Dismisses NDLEA’s Case Against Abba Kyari
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, dismissed a case filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), against suspended DCP Abba Kyari on allegations bordering on non-disclosure of assets.
Justice James Omotosho dismissed the suit, filed against Kyari and his younger brothers, Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari, for failure of the anti-narcotic agency to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.
NDLEA Nabs UK-wanted Drug Lord after 15-Year Hunt
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 58-year-old fugitive drug lord, Uzoma Valentine Ilomuanya, who had been on the wanted list of Nigerian and British authorities for over 15 years.
His arrest was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by spokesman of the agency, Mr. Femi Babafemi.
Ilomuanya, according to the agency, was apprehended in Lagos on Monday, February 23, 2026, following what officials described as a high-stakes, well-coordinated operation by officers of the Agency’s Special Operations Unit.
He was first arrested in February 2003 in the United Kingdom and later convicted for drug trafficking.
He was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment but released after serving two years following a successful appeal.
In July 2011, Ilomuanya was again arrested in the UK for drug-related offences.
Though granted administrative bail, he absconded and fled to Nigeria, evading further prosecution.
In November 2018, NDLEA operatives arrested him in Nigeria after uncovering two clandestine methamphetamine laboratories — one at his country home in Obinugwu, Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, and another at his residence in Lagos.
During the operation, officers recovered 77.960 kilograms of methamphetamine and extensive drug production equipment.
He was subsequently charged before a Federal High Court in Lagos but later jumped court bail, remaining on the run until his latest arrest.
Reacting to the development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), described the arrest as a major breakthrough in the agency’s sustained crackdown on drug trafficking networks.
“This arrest serves as a stern warning to those who think they can hide behind borders to escape justice. Whether you jump bail in London or set up clandestine labs in your village, the long arm of the NDLEA will eventually catch up with those who choose to undermine the health, security, and future of our nation,” Marwa said.
He added that the Agency remains committed to strengthening intelligence-led operations and deepening international collaboration to prevent Nigeria from becoming a safe haven for global drug cartels.
Marwa commended officers of the Special Operations Unit for their professionalism, resilience, and diligence in tracking down the fugitive, stressing that the NDLEA remains unwavering in its resolve to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating within the country.
The agency is expected to proceed with legal action against Ilomuanya in the coming days.
Disu Inaugurates Committee for Implementation of State Police
The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, on Wednesday inaugurated an eight-member committee to oversee the implementation of state police and the rollout of his policing vision, following his confirmation as the 23rd indigenous IGP.
TVC reports that Disu held his first formal engagement with senior police officers since his confirmation, days after the Nigeria Police Council unanimously ratified his appointment, clearing the way for his swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.
Professor Olu Ogunsakin was appointed to lead the eight-member state police committee.
Addressing the top hierarchy of the force, the IGP said leadership is “not about position but responsibility,” stressing that professionalism and accountability must guide conduct and operations across commands nationwide.
Disu also announced plans to strengthen internal oversight, directing that the Public Complaint Unit and X-Squad be empowered to operate independently.
On decentralisation, he said the move would allow different levels of government to play an active role in security.
The inauguration of the state police implementation committee comes at a critical time for the Nigeria Police Force, following a leadership change at the top.
President Bola Tinubu appointed Disu as the Acting Inspector‑General of Police on February 24, 2026, after the resignation of his predecessor, Kayode Egbetokun.
Disu’s elevation followed a meeting between the outgoing IGP and the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, and his appointment was later unanimously endorsed by the Nigeria Police Council.
He is expected to be formally sworn in as substantive IGP during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.
Disu’s appointment comes amid heightened concern over security challenges across the country, including rising cases of kidnappings, banditry, and community attacks.
The state police initiative championed by the current administration is part of broader security sector reforms aimed at decentralising policing powers to enhance responsiveness at local levels.
