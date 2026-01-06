BRT Goes Up in Flames on Lagos Third Mainland Bridge

The operatives of Ondo State Security Network Agency aka Amotekun Corps, have arrested 39 suspected terrorists who allegedly fled Sokoto State following the “powerful and deadly” United States airstrikes targeting militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group in North-western Nigeria.

The Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this on Tuesday in Akure while parading a total of 61 suspects apprehended across various parts of the State during the Yuletide period.

According to Adeleye, the 39 suspects claimed during interrogation that they escaped from Sokoto State and moved towards the South-West in the aftermath of the airstrikes.

“These 39 suspects themselves claimed they fled from the Sokoto area,” he told journalists.

He said the suspects, aged between 18 and 45 years, are currently undergoing profiling, adding that those found in possession of incriminating materials would be prosecuted according to the law.

Mr Adeleye further revealed that the Amotekun corps has intensified patrols and strengthened collaboration with sister security agencies, particularly along border communities linking Ondo State with Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Edo, and Kwara states.

Giving a breakdown of the arrests, the Amotekun commander said that out of the 61 suspects paraded, 50 were arrested for various breaches of law and order, two for offences related to anti-open grazing laws, six for kidnapping-related crimes, while three were arrested for gender-based violence and rape.

He explained that the ember months patrol would officially end on Tuesday, but assured residents that security operations would not be relaxed, as Operation Le Jade Phase Two is scheduled to commence on January 1.

Adeleye added that the Amotekun Corps has also increased its 24-hour surveillance across the state, with the deployment of Amotekun Rangers to forest reserves.

He attributed the numerous arrests to sustained and coordinated efforts by officers and men of the Amotekun Corps to rid the state of criminal elements.

While commending Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for providing an enabling environment for effective security operations, Adeleye said the state government has continued to support security agencies without hesitation.

He also lauded the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), vigilante groups, and members of the public for their cooperation.

Providing details of some arrests, Adeleye said two suspects – Mustafa (34) and Philip (45) – were apprehended for kidnapping around the Ofosio area of Odigbo Local Government Area.

“In the Isua-Akoko axis, three suspects identified as Idris (18), Ibrahim Abdullahi (20), and Lawal Idris (23) were also arrested for alleged criminal activities.

On rape and assault cases, he disclosed that Daniel Ojo (19), Usman (33), and Bejide (41) were arrested in Isinkan for rape and for assaulting Amotekun officers.

“The corps also arrested suspected armed robbers identified as Ola Tunbosun (30), Ibrahim, and Shahidu in Akure North, Oba-Akoko, and Oba-Ile.

“The suspects were allegedly part of a robbery gang that recently stole a vehicle in Akure, with plans to transport it to Abuja for sale. The stolen vehicle, as well as a taxi reportedly used to rob unsuspecting passengers, were recovered and displayed during the parade,” he said.

Adeleye explained that the gang’s modus operandi involved operating in densely populated areas, picking up passengers, introducing another gang member as an extra passenger, and then using a firearm to dispossess victims of their belongings before pushing them out of the vehicle.

He advised members of the public to remain vigilant, particularly when boarding taxis without proper markings or readable registration numbers.