News
Finally, Police Suspend Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement
The Nigeria Police Force has suspended the nationwide enforcement of its tinted glass permit policy following an interim court order that restrained the move.
The Force announced on December 15, 2025, that it would begin enforcing the policy starting January 2, 2026, citing its responsibility to ensure public safety and internal security.
However, in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Force Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin, the police revealed that they were served with an interim order on December 17, 2025.
The enforcement will remain suspended pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit or the vacation of the interim order.
“The Nigeria Police Force was served with an interim order of court in Suit No. HOR/FHR/M/31/2025, issued on 17th December 2025, restraining the Force from proceeding with the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit or the vacation of the order,” the statement said.
The police also confirmed that they had entered an appearance in the case, raised preliminary objections, and formally requested the vacation of the interim order.
The case has been adjourned to January 20, 2026, for further hearing.
“In line with constitutional obligations and respect for judicial authority, the Nigeria Police Force has entered appearance in the matter, raised preliminary objections, and formally applied for the vacation of the interim order. The court has adjourned the case to 20th January 2026 for further proceedings,” the statement added.
The statement noted that the suspension of enforcement is being carried out in strict adherence to the ongoing court order.
“Accordingly, and strictly in compliance with the subsisting court order, the Nigeria Police Force has placed the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy on hold nationwide, pending the decision of the court.”
Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to upholding the rule of law while fulfilling its duty to protect lives and property.
“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, affirms that the Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in upholding the rule of law while discharging its primary mandate of protecting lives and property. The Force will continue to deploy lawful, intelligence-driven strategies to address security challenges and safeguard public safety across the country,” the statement added.
The Force also assured members of the public that it would communicate further developments and issue clear guidance as appropriate, following the court’s determination of the matter, in the overriding interest of public order and national security.
News
Ondo Amotekun Nabs 39 Suspected Terrorists Fleeing Sokoto after US Airstrikes
The operatives of Ondo State Security Network Agency aka Amotekun Corps, have arrested 39 suspected terrorists who allegedly fled Sokoto State following the “powerful and deadly” United States airstrikes targeting militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group in North-western Nigeria.
The Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this on Tuesday in Akure while parading a total of 61 suspects apprehended across various parts of the State during the Yuletide period.
According to Adeleye, the 39 suspects claimed during interrogation that they escaped from Sokoto State and moved towards the South-West in the aftermath of the airstrikes.
“These 39 suspects themselves claimed they fled from the Sokoto area,” he told journalists.
He said the suspects, aged between 18 and 45 years, are currently undergoing profiling, adding that those found in possession of incriminating materials would be prosecuted according to the law.
Mr Adeleye further revealed that the Amotekun corps has intensified patrols and strengthened collaboration with sister security agencies, particularly along border communities linking Ondo State with Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Edo, and Kwara states.
Giving a breakdown of the arrests, the Amotekun commander said that out of the 61 suspects paraded, 50 were arrested for various breaches of law and order, two for offences related to anti-open grazing laws, six for kidnapping-related crimes, while three were arrested for gender-based violence and rape.
He explained that the ember months patrol would officially end on Tuesday, but assured residents that security operations would not be relaxed, as Operation Le Jade Phase Two is scheduled to commence on January 1.
Adeleye added that the Amotekun Corps has also increased its 24-hour surveillance across the state, with the deployment of Amotekun Rangers to forest reserves.
He attributed the numerous arrests to sustained and coordinated efforts by officers and men of the Amotekun Corps to rid the state of criminal elements.
While commending Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for providing an enabling environment for effective security operations, Adeleye said the state government has continued to support security agencies without hesitation.
He also lauded the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), vigilante groups, and members of the public for their cooperation.
Providing details of some arrests, Adeleye said two suspects – Mustafa (34) and Philip (45) – were apprehended for kidnapping around the Ofosio area of Odigbo Local Government Area.
“In the Isua-Akoko axis, three suspects identified as Idris (18), Ibrahim Abdullahi (20), and Lawal Idris (23) were also arrested for alleged criminal activities.
On rape and assault cases, he disclosed that Daniel Ojo (19), Usman (33), and Bejide (41) were arrested in Isinkan for rape and for assaulting Amotekun officers.
“The corps also arrested suspected armed robbers identified as Ola Tunbosun (30), Ibrahim, and Shahidu in Akure North, Oba-Akoko, and Oba-Ile.
“The suspects were allegedly part of a robbery gang that recently stole a vehicle in Akure, with plans to transport it to Abuja for sale. The stolen vehicle, as well as a taxi reportedly used to rob unsuspecting passengers, were recovered and displayed during the parade,” he said.
Adeleye explained that the gang’s modus operandi involved operating in densely populated areas, picking up passengers, introducing another gang member as an extra passenger, and then using a firearm to dispossess victims of their belongings before pushing them out of the vehicle.
He advised members of the public to remain vigilant, particularly when boarding taxis without proper markings or readable registration numbers.
News
Court Remands Ex-AGF Malami, Son, Wife in Kuje Prison
The Federal High Court In Abuja on Tuesday ordered the remand of the Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of their bail application.
The trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, also ordered the remand of his co-defendants, his son, Abubakar Malami, and one of his wives Bashir Asabe.
Justice Nwite made the order after taking arguments from the defence team led by Joseph Daudu (SAN) and the prosecution counsel Ekele Iheneacho (SAN).
Malami and his co-defendants are facing a 16-count money laundering charge preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
The EFCC alleges that the defendants conspired at various times to conceal, retain and disguise the proceeds of unlawful activities running into several billions of naira.
According to the charge, the alleged offences span several years and include the use of companies and bank accounts to launder funds, the retention of cash as collateral for loans, and the acquisition of high-value properties in Abuja, Kano and other locations.
The commission further alleges that some of the offences were committed while Malami was serving as Attorney-General of the Federation, in breach of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011, as amended, and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.
Headline
Transformation College Celebrates Excellence at Its 2025 Virtual Graduation Ceremony
Transformation College of Business and Technology successfully held its 2025 Virtual Graduation Ceremony on Friday, 20 December 2025, marking another milestone in its mission to develop globally competitive professionals across business, technology, and emerging digital fields.
The virtual event brought together graduating students, faculty members, guest speakers, industry leaders, and members of the Transformation College community from different parts of the world. The ceremony served both as a celebration of academic achievement and a reaffirmation of the institution’s commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality professional education.
Graduates were celebrated across a wide range of industry-relevant programmes, reflecting the College’s multidisciplinary approach to skills development. The graduating programmes included the Certificate in English Language and Communication Skills, Diploma in Microsoft Office 365, Diploma in Marketing and Digital Innovation with Google Suite, Certified AI and Automation Specialist, Certified AI Business Analyst, Entrepreneurship and Business Management, as well as Software Application Development and Cybersecurity. Each programme was structured to equip learners with practical competencies, global best practices, and career-ready skills aligned with the demands of the modern workplace.
The ceremony opened with welcome addresses and institutional reflections from the College’s leadership, who highlighted the academic journey of the graduating cohort. Speakers commended the resilience, discipline, and commitment demonstrated by the students throughout their training, particularly as many balanced professional responsibilities alongside intensive learning schedules. The leadership also reaffirmed Transformation College’s founding vision of democratizing access to professional education while empowering learners with skills that translate directly into relevance, value, and employability.
A major highlight of the ceremony was the keynote address delivered by Dr. Dayo Sobowale, Ph.D, Dean of Computer and Information Engineering at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti. In his address, Dr. Sobowale stressed the importance of continuous learning, ethical practice, and adaptability in an increasingly technology-driven world. He urged graduates to view their certificates not as endpoints, but as foundations for lifelong professional growth and leadership.
The ceremony also featured an industry-focused address by Mr. Wale Adedeji, Chief Executive Officer of Datamellon. Drawing from his experience in entrepreneurship and technology leadership, he challenged the graduates to remain innovative, solution-oriented, and courageous in applying their skills to real-world challenges. He emphasized the growing demand for professionals who can effectively combine technical competence with business insight and integrity.
One of the most anticipated moments of the event was the formal presentation of certificates to graduating students. In line with Transformation College’s tradition, the certification segment celebrated academic effort, personal growth, and professional readiness. Graduates were acknowledged for their perseverance, commitment to learning, and successful completion of programmes designed to meet global professional standards.
Beyond individual accomplishments, the ceremony highlighted the broader impact of Transformation College across Africa and the global professional space. Reflections shared during the event illustrated how the College’s programmes have supported career transitions, enhanced workplace performance, and expanded opportunities for learners from diverse backgrounds.
As the event drew to a close, graduates were formally inducted into the Transformation College alumni community, joining a growing network of professionals positioned to drive innovation, ethical leadership, and sustainable development across various industries.
Founder of Transformation College of Business and Technology, Dr. Orlando Olumide Odejide, said, “Transformation is a deliberate commitment to growth, relevance, and excellence. As our graduates step into the world, this moment marks not an end, but the beginning of a journey to continually evolve, create value, and lead with purpose in an ever-changing global landscape.”
The 2025 Virtual Graduation Ceremony stood as a clear testament to Transformation College of Business and Technology’s continued commitment to excellence, relevance, and empowerment. As the institution expands its offerings in business, technology, artificial intelligence, and professional development, it remains focused on shaping a new generation of skilled, confident, and globally competitive professionals.
