Malami, Wife, Son Get N500m Bail each in Alleged N8.7bn Fraud Case

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and two others, bail in the sum of N500 million with two sureties.

The sureties, according to the judge, must have landed property in Asokoro, Maitama, Gwarinpa.

He added that they must submit their travelling documents to the court.

The documents of the properties are to be verified by the deputy chief registrar of the court while the sureties are also to depose to affidavit of means.

Malami was also ordered to deposit his travelling documents with the court and must not travel out of the country without the permission of the court.

The former AGF and his sureties were also ordered to deposit their two recent passport photograph with the court.

Meanwhile, Malami has been ordered to be remanded in Kuje prison pending his perfection of the bail conditions.

Justice Nwite subsequently fixed February 17 for commencement of trial of the corruption charges.

The same bail were extended to Malami, son Abdulaziz Malami, and an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Limited, Hajia Asabe Bashir,.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a 16-count alleged money laundering charge against Malami, his son and his wife.