Court Upholds Authenticity of David Mark-led ADC Executive
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, declined an application seeking to restrain the African Democratic Congress, led by Senator David Mark, from holding conventions, congresses or meetings to elect or ratify members of its executive bodies and other party structures.
Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling, refused the motion ex parte filed by a former Deputy National Chairman of the ADC, Nafiu-Bala Gombe, holding that granting such an application without hearing from the other parties would amount to overreaching.
“I have listened to the submission of the learned counsel for the applicant and have also gone through the affidavit evidence with exhibits thereto along with the written address,” the judge said.
Justice Nwite noted that the court had earlier, on September 4, 2025, ordered the defendants to show cause why an interim order restraining them from acting as leaders of the ADC should not be made, stressing that parties had since exchanged processes in the substantive matter.
“It is not in dispute that the present application is an off-shoot of the substantive matter of the said application.
“It is not in dispute that all the parties are already before this court. Hence, any ex-parte application without a notice to the other parties will be overreaching.
“Hence, the interest of justice will be met by putting the other parties on notice. Consequently, the application is refused,” Justice Nwite ruled.
He proceeded to adjourn the matter until February 3, 2026, for the respondents to show cause.
In the motion ex parte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, Gombe listed the ADC, Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as first to third defendants, while the Independent National Electoral Commission and Chief Ralph Nwosu were named as fourth and fifth defendants.
Filed on December 15 through his counsel, Michael Agber, Gombe sought three interim reliefs, including an order restraining the ADC from holding any convention, congress or meeting to elect or approve persons into its executive committees or governing bodies pending the determination of a motion on notice.
He also sought an order restraining INEC from attending, monitoring or recognising any such activities by the party, as well as an order directing the maintenance of the status quo in the management and organisation of the ADC.
When the matter was called, Agber informed the court that he had a motion ex parte. Justice Nwite recalled that a similar application had earlier been refused, with an order that the respondents be put on notice.
“Now, is there any difference from this application?” the judge asked.
Agber argued that the prayers were different, stating that the application was aimed at restraining ADC and INEC from taking steps that could affect the pending suit.
In response, Justice Nwite said: “Now, the case is already before me and if any person does something untoward, such action will be null and void.
“This application ought not to come by way of ex-parte because already, the parties are already before the court. So I am just telling you my mind.”
Emphasising the need for fair hearing, the judge added: “I cannot make an order in the absence of the party as justice is tripartite.
You can not shave somebody’s head in his absence”.
Despite the court’s reservations, Agber was allowed to move the motion. He said it was brought pursuant to Order 26 Rule 6 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, Sections 82 and 83 of the Electoral Act 2022, and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.
In an affidavit of urgency, Gombe alleged that despite the pending suit, the ADC, with the acquiescence of INEC, had continued to hold meetings nationwide in preparation for conventions and congresses under what he described as the “illegal leadership of Senator David Mark and others.”
He cited several instances, including the unveiling of an alleged new ADC national headquarters, the issuance of membership cards to prominent political figures, and the release of party guidelines for the Osun governorship primary election, which he claimed were in contempt of an earlier court order.
Justice Nwite recalled that on September 4, 2025, the court had similarly refused Gombe’s earlier ex parte application seeking to stop the David Mark–led leadership of the ADC, and had instead directed that all defendants be put on notice.
Ex-CJN Tanko Mohammed is Dead
A former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad (retd.), is dead. He was aged 71
The former CJN reportedly died at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, about two weeks before his 72nd birthday on December 31.
Muhammad’s death was confirmed in a condolence statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the Nigerian Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS).
In the statement titled “NAMLAS Condolence Message on the Passing of Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, Former Chief Justice of Nigeria,” the association described his passing as a significant loss for the country.
“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.
“The Nigeria Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS), National Headquarters, Abuja, receives with profound sorrow the news of the passing of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria. His demise is a monumental loss to the Nigerian judiciary, the legal profession, the Muslim Ummah, and the nation at large,” NAMLAS said.
The association hailed Justice Muhammad as “a towering figure of integrity, humility, and unwavering commitment to justice.”
According to NAMLAS, throughout his judicial career, Muhammad “exemplified the highest ideals of the Bench—fairness, courage, and fidelity to the rule of law.”
“As Chief Justice of Nigeria, he discharged his responsibilities with wisdom and restraint, leaving behind a legacy of service that will continue to guide generations of legal practitioners,” the statement added.
Beyond his role on the Bench, the association noted the late jurist’s mentorship of young Muslim law students across the country.
“To NAMLAS, the late Chief Justice was more than a jurist; he was a fatherly pillar and a source of encouragement to Muslim law students across the country,” it said.
The association also highlighted that the deceased’s “support, moral guidance, and openness to the aspirations of young Muslim legal minds reflected his deep belief in mentorship, continuity, and the nurturing of future custodians of justice.”
It extended condolences to his family, the Nigerian judiciary, and the nation.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Nigerian Judiciary, the Government and people of Nigeria, and the entire Muslim Ummah”.
The association offered prayers for the repose of his soul, asking that Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him “the highest abode in Jannatul Firdaus.”
Gowon is Not Dead, in Good Health, Aide Debunks Death Rumour
Adeyeye Ajayi, Personal Assistant to former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has dismissed recent rumours on social media purporting the death of the ex-leader.
Ajayi described the rumour as false and misleading.
In a statement released on Sunday, Ajayi called on the public to disregard the reports, emphasizing that they are baseless and misleading. He stressed that the rumours only serve to create unnecessary panic and confusion among Nigerians.
He assured that General Gowon is in good health and continues to live an active life. He highlighted that the former Head of State has been attending public functions and engaging with various social and national initiatives.
Ajayi further described General Gowon as a continued voice of reason in Nigeria, noting his ongoing contributions to national dialogue and development.
He urged Nigerians to focus on credible news sources, and exercise caution before sharing unverified information online.
Social media platforms in recent days have seen multiple posts claiming that the 90-year-old ex-leader had passed away. Analysts and observers have warned that such false reports can cause unnecessary anxiety and undermine public trust in information.
Ajayi concluded by urging the public to celebrate the legacy and life of General Gowon while dismissing any unverified reports about his health. He reiterated that the former head of state remains active, healthy, and committed to supporting initiatives for Nigeria’s growth and progress.
Accord Party Reaffirms Adeleke As Osun Guber Candidate
The Chairman of Accord Party in Osun State, Pastor Babalola Akande, says the only legally recognised candidate of the party for the 2026 governorship election in the is Governor Ademola Adeleke.
Akande made the clarification against the backdrop of primaries conducted on Sunday by another faction of the Accord Party in Osogbo.
He described the primaries conducted by the factional Accord Party as an unlawful political charade, orchestrated by the opposition.
“Let it be stated clearly, categorically, and without equivocation that all the actors being named in the fictitious primary, are not members of our party.
“Some of them were expelled from the party since 2018 for alleged fraud and other acts inimical to the unity, discipline, and progress of the party.
“Such a character or any other in his shoes, therefore, possess no authority whatsoever; moral, political, or legal, to convene, announce, or participate in any activity conducted in the name of the Accord Party,” he said.
He said the party is not disturbed by crude impersonation and political mischief, stating that the public should, however, know the impersonators are affiliates of the opposition, acting as proxies to undermine the popularity of Adeleke.
“Let me state with absolute finality that Adeleke is the duly nominated and lawful governorship candidate of the Accord in Osun.
“This position is incontestable, irreversible, and firmly grounded in law, haven emerged through due process in accordance with the Constitution of the Accord, the Electoral Act 2022, and established judicial precedents.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the Accord hereby issues a formal and stern warning to all concerned.
“Under the Electoral Act 2022, only recognised political parties acting through their duly constituted organs can lawfully conduct congresses or primary elections, after giving proper notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“Any primary conducted outside this framework is illegal, null, void, and of no legal consequence whatsoever,” he said.
He said any individual parading himself as a candidate of the Accord without lawful nomination would be committing a clear act of impersonation and electoral fraud, which is actionable both under the Electoral Act 2022 and relevant provisions of the Criminal Code and Penal laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
He said that Adeleke remained the sole and legally recognised governorship candidate of the Accord in Osun, noting that “no parallel structure, impersonator, and contrived spectacle can alter legal reality”.
He urged residents to ignore the distractions, which he said, were the handiwork of politically displaced actors.
A factional Accord Party in Osun, on Sunday, announced Mr. Clement Bamigbola as its 2026 governorship candidate.
NAN
