News
Another 115 Students of Catholic Missionary School Papiri Reportedly Regain Freedom
The 115 schoolchildren of St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, who were still being held by their captors as of last Friday, have regained their freedom.
Their release is coming one month after they were abducted by the terrorists in a midnight raid on the school where 315 of them, including their teachers, were taken away.
About 100 of the children were released two weeks ago and have since been reunited with their families.
Although there had yet to be issued an official confirmation of the release as at press time, reports said that the school children were released on Friday evening in faraway forest between Agwara and Borgu local government areas of the State.
Already, security agents from the office of the National Security Adviser have been mobilised for evacuation of the children under heavy security.
Equally, Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago cancelled all official engagement and his proposed brief holiday and ordered prayers for the release of the remaining children.
The governor also ordered the closure of all schools in Niger State and several other federal institutions in high-risk areas to prevent further attacks.
The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, accompanied by other Federal government delegations, visited Kontagora to meet the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese, Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, and distraught parents of the abducted children. Ribadu, during the meeting, assured them that the pupils were in stable condition and would soon be returned safely.
“God is with them, and God is with us. Evil will never win. They are going to come back. I give you that assurance,” he stated during the visit.
However, after 100 of the children were two weeks ago, attention was immediately shifted to the fate of the remaining 215 as security agencies continue coordinated operations to secure their release.
News
Court Upholds Authenticity of David Mark-led ADC Executive
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, declined an application seeking to restrain the African Democratic Congress, led by Senator David Mark, from holding conventions, congresses or meetings to elect or ratify members of its executive bodies and other party structures.
Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling, refused the motion ex parte filed by a former Deputy National Chairman of the ADC, Nafiu-Bala Gombe, holding that granting such an application without hearing from the other parties would amount to overreaching.
“I have listened to the submission of the learned counsel for the applicant and have also gone through the affidavit evidence with exhibits thereto along with the written address,” the judge said.
Justice Nwite noted that the court had earlier, on September 4, 2025, ordered the defendants to show cause why an interim order restraining them from acting as leaders of the ADC should not be made, stressing that parties had since exchanged processes in the substantive matter.
“It is not in dispute that the present application is an off-shoot of the substantive matter of the said application.
“It is not in dispute that all the parties are already before this court. Hence, any ex-parte application without a notice to the other parties will be overreaching.
“Hence, the interest of justice will be met by putting the other parties on notice. Consequently, the application is refused,” Justice Nwite ruled.
He proceeded to adjourn the matter until February 3, 2026, for the respondents to show cause.
In the motion ex parte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, Gombe listed the ADC, Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as first to third defendants, while the Independent National Electoral Commission and Chief Ralph Nwosu were named as fourth and fifth defendants.
Filed on December 15 through his counsel, Michael Agber, Gombe sought three interim reliefs, including an order restraining the ADC from holding any convention, congress or meeting to elect or approve persons into its executive committees or governing bodies pending the determination of a motion on notice.
He also sought an order restraining INEC from attending, monitoring or recognising any such activities by the party, as well as an order directing the maintenance of the status quo in the management and organisation of the ADC.
When the matter was called, Agber informed the court that he had a motion ex parte. Justice Nwite recalled that a similar application had earlier been refused, with an order that the respondents be put on notice.
“Now, is there any difference from this application?” the judge asked.
Agber argued that the prayers were different, stating that the application was aimed at restraining ADC and INEC from taking steps that could affect the pending suit.
In response, Justice Nwite said: “Now, the case is already before me and if any person does something untoward, such action will be null and void.
“This application ought not to come by way of ex-parte because already, the parties are already before the court. So I am just telling you my mind.”
Emphasising the need for fair hearing, the judge added: “I cannot make an order in the absence of the party as justice is tripartite.
You can not shave somebody’s head in his absence”.
Despite the court’s reservations, Agber was allowed to move the motion. He said it was brought pursuant to Order 26 Rule 6 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, Sections 82 and 83 of the Electoral Act 2022, and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.
In an affidavit of urgency, Gombe alleged that despite the pending suit, the ADC, with the acquiescence of INEC, had continued to hold meetings nationwide in preparation for conventions and congresses under what he described as the “illegal leadership of Senator David Mark and others.”
He cited several instances, including the unveiling of an alleged new ADC national headquarters, the issuance of membership cards to prominent political figures, and the release of party guidelines for the Osun governorship primary election, which he claimed were in contempt of an earlier court order.
Justice Nwite recalled that on September 4, 2025, the court had similarly refused Gombe’s earlier ex parte application seeking to stop the David Mark–led leadership of the ADC, and had instead directed that all defendants be put on notice.
News
Ex-CJN Tanko Mohammed is Dead
A former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad (retd.), is dead. He was aged 71
The former CJN reportedly died at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, about two weeks before his 72nd birthday on December 31.
Muhammad’s death was confirmed in a condolence statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the Nigerian Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS).
In the statement titled “NAMLAS Condolence Message on the Passing of Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, Former Chief Justice of Nigeria,” the association described his passing as a significant loss for the country.
“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.
“The Nigeria Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS), National Headquarters, Abuja, receives with profound sorrow the news of the passing of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria. His demise is a monumental loss to the Nigerian judiciary, the legal profession, the Muslim Ummah, and the nation at large,” NAMLAS said.
The association hailed Justice Muhammad as “a towering figure of integrity, humility, and unwavering commitment to justice.”
According to NAMLAS, throughout his judicial career, Muhammad “exemplified the highest ideals of the Bench—fairness, courage, and fidelity to the rule of law.”
“As Chief Justice of Nigeria, he discharged his responsibilities with wisdom and restraint, leaving behind a legacy of service that will continue to guide generations of legal practitioners,” the statement added.
Beyond his role on the Bench, the association noted the late jurist’s mentorship of young Muslim law students across the country.
“To NAMLAS, the late Chief Justice was more than a jurist; he was a fatherly pillar and a source of encouragement to Muslim law students across the country,” it said.
The association also highlighted that the deceased’s “support, moral guidance, and openness to the aspirations of young Muslim legal minds reflected his deep belief in mentorship, continuity, and the nurturing of future custodians of justice.”
It extended condolences to his family, the Nigerian judiciary, and the nation.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Nigerian Judiciary, the Government and people of Nigeria, and the entire Muslim Ummah”.
The association offered prayers for the repose of his soul, asking that Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him “the highest abode in Jannatul Firdaus.”
News
Gowon is Not Dead, in Good Health, Aide Debunks Death Rumour
Adeyeye Ajayi, Personal Assistant to former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has dismissed recent rumours on social media purporting the death of the ex-leader.
Ajayi described the rumour as false and misleading.
In a statement released on Sunday, Ajayi called on the public to disregard the reports, emphasizing that they are baseless and misleading. He stressed that the rumours only serve to create unnecessary panic and confusion among Nigerians.
He assured that General Gowon is in good health and continues to live an active life. He highlighted that the former Head of State has been attending public functions and engaging with various social and national initiatives.
Ajayi further described General Gowon as a continued voice of reason in Nigeria, noting his ongoing contributions to national dialogue and development.
He urged Nigerians to focus on credible news sources, and exercise caution before sharing unverified information online.
Social media platforms in recent days have seen multiple posts claiming that the 90-year-old ex-leader had passed away. Analysts and observers have warned that such false reports can cause unnecessary anxiety and undermine public trust in information.
Ajayi concluded by urging the public to celebrate the legacy and life of General Gowon while dismissing any unverified reports about his health. He reiterated that the former head of state remains active, healthy, and committed to supporting initiatives for Nigeria’s growth and progress.
