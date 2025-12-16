Ex-CJN Tanko Mohammed is Dead

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad (retd.), is dead. He was aged 71

The former CJN reportedly died at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, about two weeks before his 72nd birthday on December 31.

Muhammad’s death was confirmed in a condolence statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the Nigerian Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS).

In the statement titled “NAMLAS Condolence Message on the Passing of Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, Former Chief Justice of Nigeria,” the association described his passing as a significant loss for the country.

“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.

“The Nigeria Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS), National Headquarters, Abuja, receives with profound sorrow the news of the passing of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria. His demise is a monumental loss to the Nigerian judiciary, the legal profession, the Muslim Ummah, and the nation at large,” NAMLAS said.

The association hailed Justice Muhammad as “a towering figure of integrity, humility, and unwavering commitment to justice.”

According to NAMLAS, throughout his judicial career, Muhammad “exemplified the highest ideals of the Bench—fairness, courage, and fidelity to the rule of law.”

“As Chief Justice of Nigeria, he discharged his responsibilities with wisdom and restraint, leaving behind a legacy of service that will continue to guide generations of legal practitioners,” the statement added.

Beyond his role on the Bench, the association noted the late jurist’s mentorship of young Muslim law students across the country.

“To NAMLAS, the late Chief Justice was more than a jurist; he was a fatherly pillar and a source of encouragement to Muslim law students across the country,” it said.

The association also highlighted that the deceased’s “support, moral guidance, and openness to the aspirations of young Muslim legal minds reflected his deep belief in mentorship, continuity, and the nurturing of future custodians of justice.”

It extended condolences to his family, the Nigerian judiciary, and the nation.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Nigerian Judiciary, the Government and people of Nigeria, and the entire Muslim Ummah”.

The association offered prayers for the repose of his soul, asking that Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him “the highest abode in Jannatul Firdaus.”