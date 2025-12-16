News
Ex-CJN Tanko Mohammed is Dead
A former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad (retd.), is dead. He was aged 71
The former CJN reportedly died at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, about two weeks before his 72nd birthday on December 31.
Muhammad’s death was confirmed in a condolence statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the Nigerian Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS).
In the statement titled “NAMLAS Condolence Message on the Passing of Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, Former Chief Justice of Nigeria,” the association described his passing as a significant loss for the country.
“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.
“The Nigeria Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS), National Headquarters, Abuja, receives with profound sorrow the news of the passing of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria. His demise is a monumental loss to the Nigerian judiciary, the legal profession, the Muslim Ummah, and the nation at large,” NAMLAS said.
The association hailed Justice Muhammad as “a towering figure of integrity, humility, and unwavering commitment to justice.”
According to NAMLAS, throughout his judicial career, Muhammad “exemplified the highest ideals of the Bench—fairness, courage, and fidelity to the rule of law.”
“As Chief Justice of Nigeria, he discharged his responsibilities with wisdom and restraint, leaving behind a legacy of service that will continue to guide generations of legal practitioners,” the statement added.
Beyond his role on the Bench, the association noted the late jurist’s mentorship of young Muslim law students across the country.
“To NAMLAS, the late Chief Justice was more than a jurist; he was a fatherly pillar and a source of encouragement to Muslim law students across the country,” it said.
The association also highlighted that the deceased’s “support, moral guidance, and openness to the aspirations of young Muslim legal minds reflected his deep belief in mentorship, continuity, and the nurturing of future custodians of justice.”
It extended condolences to his family, the Nigerian judiciary, and the nation.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Nigerian Judiciary, the Government and people of Nigeria, and the entire Muslim Ummah”.
The association offered prayers for the repose of his soul, asking that Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him “the highest abode in Jannatul Firdaus.”
News
Gowon is Not Dead, in Good Health, Aide Debunks Death Rumour
Adeyeye Ajayi, Personal Assistant to former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has dismissed recent rumours on social media purporting the death of the ex-leader.
Ajayi described the rumour as false and misleading.
In a statement released on Sunday, Ajayi called on the public to disregard the reports, emphasizing that they are baseless and misleading. He stressed that the rumours only serve to create unnecessary panic and confusion among Nigerians.
He assured that General Gowon is in good health and continues to live an active life. He highlighted that the former Head of State has been attending public functions and engaging with various social and national initiatives.
Ajayi further described General Gowon as a continued voice of reason in Nigeria, noting his ongoing contributions to national dialogue and development.
He urged Nigerians to focus on credible news sources, and exercise caution before sharing unverified information online.
Social media platforms in recent days have seen multiple posts claiming that the 90-year-old ex-leader had passed away. Analysts and observers have warned that such false reports can cause unnecessary anxiety and undermine public trust in information.
Ajayi concluded by urging the public to celebrate the legacy and life of General Gowon while dismissing any unverified reports about his health. He reiterated that the former head of state remains active, healthy, and committed to supporting initiatives for Nigeria’s growth and progress.
News
Accord Party Reaffirms Adeleke As Osun Guber Candidate
The Chairman of Accord Party in Osun State, Pastor Babalola Akande, says the only legally recognised candidate of the party for the 2026 governorship election in the is Governor Ademola Adeleke.
Akande made the clarification against the backdrop of primaries conducted on Sunday by another faction of the Accord Party in Osogbo.
He described the primaries conducted by the factional Accord Party as an unlawful political charade, orchestrated by the opposition.
“Let it be stated clearly, categorically, and without equivocation that all the actors being named in the fictitious primary, are not members of our party.
“Some of them were expelled from the party since 2018 for alleged fraud and other acts inimical to the unity, discipline, and progress of the party.
“Such a character or any other in his shoes, therefore, possess no authority whatsoever; moral, political, or legal, to convene, announce, or participate in any activity conducted in the name of the Accord Party,” he said.
He said the party is not disturbed by crude impersonation and political mischief, stating that the public should, however, know the impersonators are affiliates of the opposition, acting as proxies to undermine the popularity of Adeleke.
“Let me state with absolute finality that Adeleke is the duly nominated and lawful governorship candidate of the Accord in Osun.
“This position is incontestable, irreversible, and firmly grounded in law, haven emerged through due process in accordance with the Constitution of the Accord, the Electoral Act 2022, and established judicial precedents.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the Accord hereby issues a formal and stern warning to all concerned.
“Under the Electoral Act 2022, only recognised political parties acting through their duly constituted organs can lawfully conduct congresses or primary elections, after giving proper notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“Any primary conducted outside this framework is illegal, null, void, and of no legal consequence whatsoever,” he said.
He said any individual parading himself as a candidate of the Accord without lawful nomination would be committing a clear act of impersonation and electoral fraud, which is actionable both under the Electoral Act 2022 and relevant provisions of the Criminal Code and Penal laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
He said that Adeleke remained the sole and legally recognised governorship candidate of the Accord in Osun, noting that “no parallel structure, impersonator, and contrived spectacle can alter legal reality”.
He urged residents to ignore the distractions, which he said, were the handiwork of politically displaced actors.
A factional Accord Party in Osun, on Sunday, announced Mr. Clement Bamigbola as its 2026 governorship candidate.
NAN
News
OAU: MicCom Institutes Financial Awards for Best Graduating Student, Producing Dept
By Eric Elezuo
Makers of fine quality cables and wires, MicCom Cables and Wires Limited, has instituted an annual financial awards to reward the best graduating student, and the department that produces the best graduating student in the Faculty of Technology of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. The awards take off with immediate effect.
The revelation was made by the University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, while delivering a speech during the 49th Convocation Ceremony of the institution, held at the school’s Amphitheater.
Speaking before a crowd of graduands, academic and non-academic staff, dignitaries and the general public, an elated Bamire announced that the award is instituted in honour of Engr. (Mrs.) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, co-founder of MicCom Cables and Wires, and mother of the present Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Olubukola Adubi.
“MicCom Cables and Wires Limited has instituted an Annual Financial Award in honour of Engr. (Mrs) Comfort Olufunke Ponnle, FNSE, for the Best Overall Graduating Student (BOGS) in the Faculty of Technology (One Million Naira) and the sum of Ten Million Naira to the Department where the BOGS emerges in the Faculty of Technology.
“This award celebrates exceptional students and the invaluable role of their department in shaping and fostering the future of Engineering and Technology.
“The award is to be presented annually during the University Graduation Ceremony starting this year, 2025. This is to empower the next generation of engineers,” VC Bamire said.
Mrs Ponnle, a certified engineer, died in October 2012 at the age of 68.
This year’s awards were quickly presented to the 2025 winner, Amuke Sunday, who emerged the overall graduating student, while his department, Computer Science and Engineering carted away the N10 million grant.
The CEO of MicCom, Mrs Adubi, was on hand to make the presentations, supported by members of the academic community.
Alleged Corrupt Practices: Dangote Petitions ICPC Against NMDPRA MD Farouk
US Congressman Recounts Harrowing Experience in Nigeria, Confirms ‘Systematic Genocidal Campaign’
Ex-CJN Tanko Mohammed is Dead
Tinubu Didn’t Win 2023 Election, Will Lose in 2027 – Abaribe
Book Launch: Tinubu Vows to Sustain Buhari’s Legacies
Gowon is Not Dead, in Good Health, Aide Debunks Death Rumour
Accord Party Reaffirms Adeleke As Osun Guber Candidate
Nigerian Soldiers Still Trapped in Burkina Faso – Foreign Affairs Minister
Dangote Launches Historic ₦1trn Scholarship Scheme for 1.3m Students
There’s No Govt in Nigeria, Tinubu is the Person in Power – Dele Momodu
Leader of Failed Benin Republic Coup Reportedly Seeks Refuge in Togo
2027: Nigeria Sliding into ‘Fanatical Governance’, Momodu Blasts APC, Submissive Legislature and Weak Opposition
Rebuilding the Pillars: A Comprehensive Blueprint for Overcoming Nigeria’s Leadership Deficit
Bayelsa Deputy Gov Slumps, Dies at 60
Trending
-
Africa4 days ago
Nigerian Soldiers Still Trapped in Burkina Faso – Foreign Affairs Minister
-
Featured4 days ago
Dangote Launches Historic ₦1trn Scholarship Scheme for 1.3m Students
-
Featured4 days ago
There’s No Govt in Nigeria, Tinubu is the Person in Power – Dele Momodu
-
Africa5 days ago
Leader of Failed Benin Republic Coup Reportedly Seeks Refuge in Togo
-
Featured4 days ago
2027: Nigeria Sliding into ‘Fanatical Governance’, Momodu Blasts APC, Submissive Legislature and Weak Opposition
-
Opinion3 days ago
Rebuilding the Pillars: A Comprehensive Blueprint for Overcoming Nigeria’s Leadership Deficit
-
News5 days ago
Bayelsa Deputy Gov Slumps, Dies at 60
-
Headline2 days ago
Corruption! Tinubu Tackles ‘Buhari Boys’