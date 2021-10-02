Boss Picks
The Indefatigable Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1
By Eric Elezuo
When a man purges his path, honours will have a safe passage to continually locate him. The same marks the path of the distinguished paramount ruler of the ancient and revered Iwo Kingdom, the Oluwo of Iwo HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1.
This is one youthful ruler, who bears tradition with fear and reverence of the Almighty God, and was privileged to have been honored in high places, including an Honorary Doctorate Degree by the premier private university, Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, in 2018.
A nationalist to the core, Oba Akanbi, who believes politics should not be left to politicians alone, has been in the forefront of canvassing for royal fathers to highly get involved in politics. This, he said is because, politicians cannot be trusted but traditional rulers who has the interest of their people at heart can.
“Kings have to be in politics and so does everybody else, regardless of what you think about it. Politicians are people that you can’t really trust but then as a father, who has the best interest of his community and the nation, one has to be involved,” he was once quoted as saying.
The above and more, has formed the background for which Oba Akanbi has been considered for such a grand honour.
In their own words, the management of the Igbinedion University said the choice, is in “acknowledgement of a throne committed to serving humanity and his contribution to academic excellence in Nigeria.
“The award is in recognition of your outstanding contributions as a traditional and cultural icon, outstanding and visionary leader, developmentalist, general role model, and national builder.”
It is therefore, not a fluke that the revered Oba is being honoured in this way seeing that the award is the third so far to be bestowed on him, and according to as many that know him, more are readily in the offing for the first class traditional ruler, who attested that he rules by the directives of the Almighty God.
Born on June 21, 1967 in Iwo, Oba Rasheed Adewale Akanbi hails from Molaasan Compound of Gbaase Ruling House in Isale Oba in Iwo.
He attended Omolewa Nursery and Primary School, Oritamefa, Ibadan between 1972 and 1978 before proceeding to Iwo Grammar School, Araromi, Iwo, where he stayed till 1982. He completed his secondary education at Oba Akinyele Memorial High School, Idi-Ape, Ibadan.
He later attended The Polytechnic Ibadan in 1985, and obtained Ordinary National Diploma in Mass Communication in 1987. He also obtained a certificate in Cybis & Axis System from the Convergys Institute, Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada (2001-2005) in addition to Seismic certificate in Operations, Oil and Gas Processing Facilities (2005).
In the quest for further and standard education, Oba Akanbi attended George Brown College, Toronto, Canada, where he obtained a B.Sc. in Business Administration. This was between 2005 and 2009.
He worked as a Data Processor, Bio-skin GMBH in Hamburg Germany (1996-2005), International Development Analyst (Oxfam Canada); travelling to help war and disaster stricken countries around the world by supplying and supporting refugees with relief materials.
Oba Akanbi also worked as Associate Supervisor, Purdy Wharf Towers, Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada.
He is the Chief Executive Officer of Prince Enterprises, Toronto, Ontario M5H4E7 Canada, Director and Founder of People Against Loneliness Inc. 508-58 Waterson Road, Toronto Ontario, Canada, West Africa Coordinator (Karcher Group FutureTech) presently working on supply of future technology on peace keeping force to the Defence Ministry and Managing Director, Morganz Gamo Quarry, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Podo Village, Ibadan.
A polyglot, he speaks fluent Yoruba, English, French and Deutsche (German)
Oba Akanbi may be the Oluwo of Iwo, but he sees himself as more of a national figure than being limited to his community.
Hear him: I consider myself a king over a nation. Anything that happens in Kano, affects me because an investor is coming from overseas will always ask how Nigeria is; they won’t ask how is Iwo? There are many embassies that I know that have put Nigeria at the high- risk position of ‘you come at your own risk’. It affects me as well. So traditional rulers have to get up and become part of politics especially when it has to do with security of lives and property of subjects.”
He is also a stern believer in the crusade to root out corruption from the Nigeria body polity, saying he is doing his bit in the community where he holds sway.
“Yes. That’s what we’re doing now. We’re tackling corruption the same way Buhari is tackling it. I have started with the crusade of fighting corruption in our traditional and cultural systems. Our culture is not moving because it is steered by corruption. So all those rituals and killings of human beings all around are what we need to take out.
Oba Akanbi is cherished by his people for his series of humanitarian projects, poverty alleviation programmes and community development activities. He is also in the forefront of projecting peace and tolerance among Yoruba obas.
He once created a stir in the media space when in 2017, he named his child Oduduwa. The child was given birth to in Canada.
On this day, Ova Akanbi’s foresightedness has located the industrious journalist, Chief Dele Momodu and wife, Mobolaji, for grand honours of Aare Tayese and Yeye Aare Tayese of Iwoland.
May your reign be long Kabiyesi!
Code of Kings: Oluwo of Iwo Steps Out with New Book
By Eric Elezuo
The distinguished paramount ruler of the ancient and revered Iwo Kingdom, the Oluwo of Iwo HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, is set to launch his book, Code of Kings, come Monday, January 16, 2023, in Lagos. The Oluwo is known as a man, who takes pleasure in purging his path, thereby giving honours a safe passage to continually locate him.
Consequently, arrangements are finalised to make it a double for the revered monarch as he mark his 7th year coronation anniversary.
The event scheduled to hold at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos will witness the unveiling of the book written to register a pathway for the black race in the traditional institution. Nigerians from all walks of life will grace the occasion.
The Chief Executive Officer of Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited, Engr. Abel Lanre Adeleke, has been penciled as the chairman of the event while Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, who is the Chairman of Sifax Group will be the Chief Launcher.
A statement signed by Oluwo’s press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further revealed other dignitaries expected at the occasion to include President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammed Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Kano born business mogul, Aminu Dantata, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’adu Abubakar, Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and few other Governors from the Northern part of Nigeria.
Notable Royal Fathers, serving federal and state legislators, captains of industries, friends of Oluwo from Canada, United Kingdom, leading entrepreneurs, academic professors and doctors, veteran journalists etc are billed to attend the August event.
The book will form part of Oluwo contribution,to learning,knowledge and history with the strong hope, that the it will correct some distortions in our rich history and liberate Nigerian youth from mental slavery.
The Rise of Amazons of Nigeria’s Ivory Towers
By Eric Elezuo
Nigerian women are really doing the impossible. While the politicians are busy talking about 30 per cent affirmative as campaign slogans, the womenfolk are busy carving a niche for themselves as they are practically taking over the academic institutions, following the steps of the Professor Grace Alele-Williams, who lorded it over the prestigious University of Benin during the hay days of men superiority in every facet of existence. Prof Alele-Williams’ strides in the sands of academic have resonated among the women-folks of today, and coupled with the echoes of the Beijing Conference, the sky remains the limit of the women are set to do in our various campuses of higher learning.
As at today, the women can boast of heading tertiary institutions across the nation, both in the private and the public institutions, making them a toast, and sounding a note of warning to the men. Consequently we bring you the world of 10 amazons whose impacts in the academic environment have catapulted them to the zenith of their professions. Among these women are the Vice Chancellor of Kogi University, Professor Marietu Ohunene Tenuche; the Vice Chancellor of Chrisland, Professor (Mrs.) Chinedum Peace Babalola; Vice Chancellor of Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Prof. (Mrs.) Ibiyinka Fuwape; Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Professor (Mrs.) Nnenna Nnannaya Oti; Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Akure, Professor Adenike Temidayo Oladiji; Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola; Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello; Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Lilian Imuetinyan Salami; Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, Florence Banku Obi and Vice Chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo, Prof. Olayinka Ramota Karim.
The following abridged analysis of the superwomen is as derived from their various schools’ webpage and/or wikipedia:
PROFESSOR MARIETU OHUNENE TENUCHE OF KOGI STATE UNIVERSITY
Professor Marietu Ohunene Tenuche, the Acting Vice Chancellor, was born on 29th September, 1959. She obtained her West African School Certificate from Government Girls Secondary School, Yola in 1976.
She obtained a University of Cambridge General Certificate in Education (G.C.E.) Advanced Level Certificate from the School of Basic Studies, Kwara State College of Technology (now Kwara State Polytechnic) Ilorin in1978.
Professor Tenuche graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Second Class (Upper Division), in Political Science, from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, in 1981. She obtained her Master and Doctorate degrees from the same institution .
She started her career as a lecturer with Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin in 1982 where she was until 1992.
She was appointed Lecturer I in the Department of Political Science of the University at the inception of the institution in 2000. She rose through the ranks to become Professor of Political Science in 2011.
She had served as the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences (2000-2006), Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic (2004-2006, and 2008-2011) and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration (2011-2013).
Until her current appointment as Vice Chancellor, Professor Tenuche was the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies and Chair, Committee of Deans and Directors.
The new Vice Chancellor has assessed senior academics for the positions of readers and professors for some universities across the country, including Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Bayero University, Kano; Nassarawa State University, Keffi, Benue State University, Makurdi, among others.
She has also served as external examiners to many universities, in addition to serving on panels for the accreditation of academic programmes in public and private universities in the six (6) geopolitical zones in Nigeria.
Professor Tenuche was a delegate, representing the North Central Geo-Political zone at the 2014 National Conference. She has attended conferences in and outside Nigeria, and served as professional adviser and consultant to the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
She is a member of the Nigerian Political Science Association, and served on the national EXCO of the Association between 2008 and 2010.
Professor Tenuche has received several awards and honours, with the “Worthy Alumnus” award conferred on her by the Department of Political Science, ABU, Zaria, in 2018 as her most cherished.
She holds the traditional title of “OyinOiza” Ebira conferred on her by the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji (Dr) Ado Ibrahim, in 2003.
Her research interest is majorly on political economy and gender issues. She is married to Pharmacist Muhammed Tenuche, and the marriage is blessed with four children.
Prof. (Mrs.) Ibiyinka Fuwape was born in Lagos State to the family of Mr. and Mrs. David Ademokun of Ogun State on 18th December, 1962. She had her primary school education at Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls Primary School, Yaba, Lagos. She also obtained her O’Level certificate with a division one grade in 1979 from the Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, Lagos. She proceeded to Queen’s College Yaba for her Higher School Certificate from 1979-1981.
Prof. Fuwape holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Physics (First Class) from the University of Ibadan in 1984. She went on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from 1984-1985. She holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in 1986 and 1989 respectively from the same University of Ibadan.
She was employed as an Assistant Lecturer in 1989 at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and rose through the ranks. She was promoted a Professor in October, 2003. She served FUTA in many capacities as Coordinator, Acting Head of Department, Head of Department of Physics for a period of nine years. She served as Dean, School of Sciences between 2011-2015 where she got the award of the best Dean of the year in 2012. She eventually became the Chairperson/member of many Committees and Boards of FUTA. She has been a member of the University Senate from 2003 to 2017. She acted as Chairman of Senate many times when she was made the Chairman, Committee of Deans during the 2014/2015 academic session.
She is a member of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, from 2012 to 2017. She also served as a member of Council of Ogun State (Moshood Abiola) Polytechnic Abeokuta from 2013 – 2016. She has successfully supervised many undergraduates, Masters and PhD students theses. She has been in the University system for over thirty-one (31) years.
Prof. Fuwape was a visiting scholar at Ohio University Athens, Ohio, United States of America (USA) from 2007-2009. She was an Associate member of the Abdul Salam International Center for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) Trieste, Italy from 1996-2002 where she conducted research with reputable scientists. She is a fellow of the Schlumberger Faculty for the Future (FFTF). She has attended many scientific conferences at home and abroad. She has also organized many conferences at local, national and international levels. She mentors individuals including women into pursuing scientific disciplines and achieving excellence in life. She has published several papers in reputable journals both locally and internationally.
Today, she is the second Vice-Chancellor of the Michael and Cecilia Ibru University. She is a Christian and she is happily married to Prof. Joseph Fuwape and blessed with children.
PROFESSOR NNENNA NNANNAYA OTI OF FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, OWERRI
Professor (Mrs.) Nnenna Nnannaya Oti is from Afikpo, Ebonyi State. A highly seasoned, versatile and accomplished scholar, Nnenna is a Professor of Soil Science and Environmental Conservation, who was recently appointed the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).
Prof. Nnenna Oti made a First Class Honours Degree in Soil Science, and has an M.Sc in Soil Microbiology/Biochemistry from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), before proceeding to the Katholieke Universitiet Leuven, Belgium, where she bagged a PGD (Distinction) in Irrigation Engineering. In 2002, Nnenna broke an unusual record when she won the NUC – Best PhD in Nigeria Award.
She transferred her services from UNN to FUTO 30 years ago. Her service in FUTO includes 3 cycles as the Head of Department of Soil Science and Technology; 4 years as Dean of Post Graduate School and Chairman, Committee of Deans. Her duties have also included membership of University Senate, joint Council/Senate Committees, Faculty and Departmental Boards and Chairmanship of several Committees.
A Fellow of the Soil Science Society of Nigeria, Prof. Nnenna Oti, is a Chartered Soil Scientist, Member Agricultural Society of Nigeria, Member Soil Science Society of America, Member Crop Science Society of America and Member Agronomy Society of America and a host of others.
With over 70 peer-reviewed national and international publications, Nnenna has also delivered over 100 invited papers at local, national and international platforms on Gender Issues, Youth Empowerment, National Development, Good Governance and Leadership. This responsible union advocate is driven by her passion to create a just and fair world for all.
She is a Team Leader and active member of a number of research teams, including the latest World Bank Centre of Excellence, FUTO CEs-PESS (Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Procurement, Environment and Social Standards) worth millions of Dollars in 2019, the European Economic Commission Linkage Research Trust to Develop Sustainable Supplementary Irrigation Farming Systems for the Derived Savannah Zones of Nigeria, at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka worth millions of Euros, in 1986 etc.
In the course of her scholarship, Nnenna Oti has won the Federal Government Merit Award; Best Graduating Student Faculty of Agriculture, UNN prize; U.A.C of Nigeria prize for Best Student in Agriculture and Best Graduating Student, Department of Soil Science Prize all in 1982. In 1986 she won the European Economic Community Scholarship (EEC) for Developing Countries to Study in Katholieke Universiteit, Leuven, Belgium and a World Bank Grant for Overseas Development of Academic Staff in Nigeria in 1995. She crowned it all with the NUC – Best PhD Award in Nigeria 2002.
She was a Visiting Scholar at The Ohio State University, USA, 1996-1997; a Visiting Professor at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Abia State (2013-2015) and an Adjunct Professor Imo State University from 2009-2020. As a Distinguished Delegate to the 2014 National Conference, Prof. Oti has helped to develop the blueprint of a great Nigeria. She has also served as a Resource Professor/Consultant to several Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Mrs Nnenna Oti has received commendation letters from different Vice-Chancellors (1) “… for positively projecting the image of FUTO in the National Arena by her excellent academic records … (2009)”; (2) “… for her excellent performance as the Chairman of Gender Policy Committee … (2011)” and (3) “… for her Efforts and Positive Contributions to the Nigerian Society… (2013)”. Nnenna has served the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASSU) in various active capacities, finally becoming the ONLY female member (in a 31-member team) for ASUU/ FGN Negotiating Team (2006-2009).
Prof. Nnenna Oti is driven by excellence, passion for positive impact and love for humanity. A good team player, with a very friendly disposition, Nnenna sees every obstacle as an opportunity to move ahead. She enjoys robust health through her daily exercise regimen of jogging 10 km, yoga, flexibility and bodybuilding training!
She is a Christian who firmly believes in family values, truth, honesty, integrity, forgiveness, humility, loyalty and hard work. She is married with 3 adult children. THE ONLY LIFE WORTH LIVING IS THE LIFE OF SERVICE TO HUMANITY!
PROFESSOR ADENIKE TEMIDAYO OLADIJI OF FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, AKURE
Professor Adenike Temidayo Oladiji was born on 27th April, 1968. She attended Christ Anglican School, Ijomu-Oro, Iludun Oro Nursery and Primary School between 1972 and 1977 and St. Claire’s Anglican Grammar School, Offa from 1977 to 1982, all in Kwara State, for her secondary education. She holds a B.Sc Biochemistry, Second Class Upper Division Degree from the University of Ilorin, 1988, MSc. Biochemistry, University of Ilorin, 1991 and Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Biochemistry from the University of Ilorin, 1997. She joined the services of the University of Ilorin in July 1992 as Assistant Lecturer and was appointed a Professor in September 2011.
She has over 29 years of continuous service in the university system. She has held various positions and served on almost all University Committees as Chairman and Member. She has also served in various capacities including Head of Department; Sub Dean of Faculty; Deputy Director, Center for International Education; Director, Center for Research and Development and In-House Training; Director, Central Research Laboratory; Dean, School Of Basic Medical Sciences (Kwara State University); Dean, School of Life Sciences and Member, Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa and Crown Hill University, Eiyenkorin, Ilorin.
A prolific reseacher with over 100 publications, Professor Oladiji has won many distinctions and awards which include University’s Merit Award, Certificate of Merit and scholarships among others. She is a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science and Fellow, Nigerian Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. She has served as Member of various Scienctific Committees at the National Universities Commission, NUC, Tertiary Education Fund, TetFund and has been an external examiner in over 20 Universities in Nigeria and outside the country. She is a Member of Professional Bodies such as the West Africa Research and Innovation Management (WARIMA), American Society of Nutrition, Organization for Women in Science for Developing World (OSWD), Science Association of Nigeria and Nigerian Society for Experimental Biology.
She is happily married and blessed with children.
PROF. FOLASADE TOLULOPE OGUNSOLA OF UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS
Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola (born 1958) is a Nigerian professor of medical microbiology, and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos. She specializes in disease control, particularly HIV/AIDS. Ogunsola was provost of College of Medicine, University of Lagos and is reputed as being the first woman to occupy the position. She was also the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development Services) of the institution between 2017 and 2021. She was acting vice chancellor of the University of Lagos for a short period in 2020 when the University was plunged into crisis as a result of the removal of the Vice Chancellor by the University Council.
Ogunsola was raised in University of Ibadan where her father, Akin Mabogunje lectured. As a child, she mimicked medical practitioners by using dolls as patients, while offering medical care to them. She attended Queen’s College, Lagos. Between 1974 and 1982, she obtained her first degree from University of Ife and a master’s degree from College of Medicine, University of Lagos, then proceeded for her doctorate at University of Wales between 1992 and 1997.
Ogunsola was Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos for a short period in 2020 when the University was plunged into crisis as a result of the removal of the Vice Chancellor by the University Council. She was also the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services) of the University, a position she previously occupied before ascending to the institution’s Acting Vice Chancellorship. Before being the deputy vice-chancellor, she was the provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos. Her research areas have been centred on the regulation and management of viral diseases, particularly HIV. She is the principal investigator at the AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN) at the University of Lagos. She has also been the chairman of the Infection Control Committee of Lagos University Teaching Hospital. Additionally, she is the chairman of the National Association of Colleges of Medicine in Nigeria.
In 2018, she expressed concern on disease prevention and control in Nigeria. She identified poor hygiene and overuse of antibiotics as practices that foster antimicrobial-drug resistance. Providing a solution, she maintained that “sustained Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) infrastructure and programs should be built around a set of core components which includes guidelines, training, surveillance, multimodal strategies for implementing IPC, monitoring and evaluation among others”. Speaking during a session with the media, she explained that the solution to reducing the 58% unemployment rate was for Nigerian graduates to begin innovating ideas that will enhance human life. She also noted that knowledge in itself isn’t sufficient, but its application in an appropriate manner to better mankind and enhance livelihood of others is what youths should be concerned about.
She was a founding member of the Nigerian Society for Infection control in 1998 and is also a member of the Global Infection Prevention and control Network.
She was elected as the acting vice chancellor of University of Lagos on 24 August 2020, by the university’s senate following a crisis between the pro-chancellor, Mr. Wale Babalakin and the vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe. She became the first woman to be vice-chancellor in the university’s history.
PROF IBIYEMI OLATUNJI-BELLO OF LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY
Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello was “born in Lagos on April 23, 1964. She had her primary education at Anglican Girls Primary School, Surulere, from 1970 to 1974 and her secondary education at Lagos Anglican Girls Grammar School, Surulere, between 1974 and 1979.
“Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello then proceeded to Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, and Lagos State College of Science and Technology, Ikosi Campus where she did her ‘A’ level in 1982.
“For her university education, she attended the University of Ibadan from 1982 to 1985 where she bagged a B.Sc (Hons) in Physiology. In 1987, at the University of Lagos, she was awarded M.Sc (Physiology). In 1998, she was awarded a PhD in Physiology, also at the University of Lagos after attending a 6-month research training in the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in the US in 1994.
“She rose through the ranks from Assistant Lecturer (1988-1991), Lecturer II between 1991 and 1996, Lecturer I from 1996 to 1999, Senior Lecturer (1999 – 2005), Associate Professor between 2005 and October 1st 2007, all in the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos, Idi-Araba.
“She assumed duty as the First Professor of Physiology in Lagos State University College of Medicine on 2nd of October, 2007.
“On 22nd December 2008, she was elected the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for a period of two years and re-elected, for a second term in 2010.
“She was until recently, the Director, Lagos State University Directorate of Advancement.”
The new VC is a member of the National Institute and holds a Fellowship Award of the Physiological Society of Nigeria. She was also appointed a Fellow of the Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation in the year 2019.
Olatunji-Bello is the wife of Lagos State’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello.
With her appointment, Olatunji-Bello joined the league of female vice-chancellors in the country like Prof Lilian Salami of the University of Benin, Prof Florence Obi of the University of Calabar, amongst others; who team up with their male colleagues to push the frontiers of higher learning and innovation forward in the 21st century.
PROFESSOR LILIAN IMUETINYAN SALAMI OF UNIVERSITY OF BENIN
Professor Lilian Imuetinyan Salami was born on the 8th of August 1956 to the family of Late Benjamin Idemudia Emovon and Mrs. Alice Omoariagbon both from Obadan Community in Uhunmwode Local government Area of the Benin Kingdom. She attended Baptist High School and Itohan Girls Grammar School both in Benin /city from 1969 – 1975. Thereafter, she gained admission into the North Dakota Universisty in Fargo, North Dakota, USA, where she obtained a BSc degree in Home Economics in 1979. She subsequently obtained a Master of Science degree in Nutrition from the same University in 1982.
Professor Salami returned to Nigeria to observe her National Youth Service (NYSC) in 1982 and proceeded to obtain her PhD degree in Human Nutrition at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1991. Due to her passion for education, she studied for and was awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Education by the University of Benin in 2001 and a Postdoctoral degree in Tourism and Hospitality, this time from the Vaal University of Technology, Vanderbijlpark, South Africa in 2005.
This highly productive Academic started her career as Research Assistant in North Dakota State University, Fargo, North Dakota, United States of America, in 1979. Subsequently, she returned to Nigeria and was employed as Assistant Lecturer by the ObafemiAwolowo University, Ile-Ife, in Oyo State, Nigeria. Thereafter, she proceeded to the Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria, and later to the University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria where she rose to the position of Senior Lecturer in 1994. She returned to the University of Benin in 1994. She rose to become a Professor in 2005.
Prof. Lilian Imuetinyan Salami is hardworking, Purposeful and result-oriented. In recognition of her attributes, she has been appointed to several positions of trust and responsibility in the University of Benin. They include:
- Unit Coordinator (Home Economics) 1996, 1998-2004.
- Head, Department of Vocational and Technical Education, (1996-1998).
- Member of the University Senate, (1996-1998, 2005-2016).
- Director, General Studies, (2009-2011).
- Director, Part-Time Programmes, (2011-2014).
- Chairman, Integrated Enterprises, (2011).
- Hall Warden, Ekehuan Residence Hall
- Member, Governing Council, (Representing Senate) (2012-2016)
- Dean, Faculty of Education, (2014-2016).
It is worthy of note that Professor Salami is the first female Professor and first female Dean in the Faculty of Education, University of Benin. At the commencement of her second term as Dean of the faculty of Education, Professor Salami was on the 1st of August 2016, appointed by the Federal Government as the Director General/Chief Executive of the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA, NIGERIA) Ondo State; a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Education. Her excellent performance in transforming NIEPA has attracted the attention of the host community and other persons. Three years into her appointment as Director-General/CE, she was on the 26th of October, 2019 appointed as the tenth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin by the University’s Governing Council after a credible and transparent interview process.
She has served as editor, co-editor and consulting editor to many journals both nationally and internationally.
She has been keynote Address Presenter in numerous conferences including the 2017Ondo State Education summit, 14th International Nutrition conference in Calabar, 2nd National Home economics Conference in Abakiliki, 5th National Vocational and Technical Educators’ conference in Uyo and 5th Biennial Home economics Research Association of Ghana, Winneba, 2019, Benin women Conference amongst others. On the 30th of August, 2018, Professor Salami presented her inaugural lecture titled “If the scientist don’t know, how can I? Is it a case of too much information”? Which was the 206th inaugural lecture series of the University of Benin. This, as it were, marked a turning point in the career of this multi- disciplinary and erudite Scholar.
Professor Salami is a fellow of the International Federation of Home Economics (IFHE),Nutrition society of Nigeria (NSN) and Home Economics Professional Association of Nigeria (HEPAN). She was the pioneer president of Home Economics Teachers’ Association of Edo State and a steering member of Home Economics Council of Nigeria. She was also a pioneer member of African Nutrition leadership programme, South Africa.
FLORENCE BANKU OBI OF UNIVERSITY OF CALABAR
Florence Banku Obi is a Nigerian academic, author and a professor of special education. She is the 11th substantive vice-chancellor of University of Calabar and the first female vice-chancellor since the inception of the institution. After her appointment as the new VC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who chairs the Senate Adhoc Committee on Constitution Review, described Prof. Obi as “an astute educational icon.” She was previously the deputy vice-chancellor, academics and commissioner for women affairs in Cross River State. She was a candidate in the 2015 VC election but was not elected until 2020 when she became the first woman to be elected. In 2007, she served as the social development and member of the executive council, Cross River State.
Obi is from Bansan–Osokom, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State. She started her education at St Bridget’s Primary School, Ogep Osokom, Boki, Cross River State where she got her F.S.LC, graduating in 1969, she moved to St Thomas’s Teachers Training College, Ogoja, Cross River State, where she graduated in 1983. She obtained her degree in special education at University of Calabar. In 1990, she got her MEd in special education,l at the same institution. She moved to the Jordanhill College where she obtained a PGCEE in 1993. In 2002, she finished her PhD in psychology of education, University of Calabar.
In 1990, Obi started her academic career as an assistant lecturer at the Institute of Education, University of Calabar. In 1992, she won a six-month postgraduate scholarship to Jordan-Hill College of Education, under the World University Service (WUS), World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) during an interview for staff of the Institute of Education.
After the scholarship offer, she was placed in charge of the WWF/NCF funded schools and community education programmes. In 2007, she became a professor of special needs education.
Obi is married with four children and six grandchildren.
PROF. OLAYINKA RAMOTA KARIM OF FOUNTAIN UNIVERSITY OSOGBO
Karim Olayinka Ramota is a native of Ijebu Ode, Ogun state. She is a Professor in the Department of Home Economics and Food Science, University of Ilorin, Kwara State. and has a Ph.D. and B.Sc. in Food Science & Technology from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. As a NASFAT Muslim, Ramota believes that interreligious dialogue and mediation is important in increasing her skills and knowledge in her service to humanity.
The great achievement of the pioneer Fellows of this program and their enormous contributions to peacebuilding endears her to apply for this program. She is confident that a Fellowship program in interreligious dialogue and mediation will enlighten her on the processes and methods needed for preventing and mitigating conflicts, as well as contributing to sustainable peace in her immediate community.
How Tinubu Divided Afenifere
By Eric Elezuo
It was not expected since most arrangements were legit in the body of the pan-Yoruba organisation, Afenifere. Beginning with the official stepping down of the erstwhile leader of the group, Pa Reuben Faroranti in March 2021 and the handing over of the leadership of the group to Chief Ayo Adebanjo, everything seems perfect, and there appeared to be no rancour.
Fasoranti had said during the handover that the development became necessary “as the group needs more than ever before to have an improved organisation with more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.
“Only a more alike and active leadership can achieve this. At 95, I am hardly able to provide such and so, it is time for me to step aside.
“At this junction, I am proud to announce Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a politician of the Awolowo school of thought as acting leader of Afenifere and His Royal Highness, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, as the Deputy Leader.”
The fragile peace was however, to be destabilised following the endorsement of the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi by the pan-Yoruba. While it was believed that the endorsement received the support of the members of the group, or at least a majority, the visit of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to Fasoranti in his Akure residence proved otherwise.
Justifying the group’s endorsement of Peter Obi, Adebanjo revealed during a press conference in Lagos that the group would not compromise the principle of justice, equity and inclusiveness because Tinubu is a Yoruba man.
“The South-West has produced a President and currently sits as Vice President; the South-South has spent a total of six years in the Presidency, but the Igbo people of the South-East have never tasted presidency in Nigeria, and now that the power is due back in the South, equity demands that it be ceded to the Igbo.
“We cannot continue to demand that the Igbo people remain in Nigeria while we, at the same time, continue to brutally marginalise and exclude them from the power dynamics.
“Peter Obi is the person of Igbo extraction that Afenifere has decided to support and back; he is the man we trust to restructure the country back to federalism on the assumption of office.
“We will not compromise this principle of justice, equity and inclusiveness because one of our own, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is a frontline candidate. It is on this same principle we condemn the Peoples Democratic Party for sponsoring Atiku Abubakar, a Northern Fulani Muslim to succeed General Muhammadu Buhari another Fulani Muslim,” Adebanjo said.
Rather than accepting the decision of the Afenifere, Tinubu and his campaign organisation derided Adebanjo, saying he did speak for the Yoruba. Tinuba was to collect a harmful of Yoruba leaders and supporters, and visited the now retired Pa Fasoranti. To the shock of everyone, Fasoranti blessed Tinubu, and declared him endorsed by Afenifere. He later claimed that he was still the leader of Afenifere, and never resigned as Adebanjo claimed. His claims created a wide in the relative peace hitherto enjoyed by group.
Speaking to The Boss on the ensuing crisis as the two leaders engaged each other in a war of words, a political commentator, who craved anonymity said he was not surprised at the outcome of the whole thing. He said he knew Tinubu was not going to give up even as he knew the position of Afenifere.
“He is not the type to give up without causing a ruckus. He knew as a strategist that the only he could have a chance was to create holes in the Afenifere, and divide it, if possible into tiny bits. That is his stock and trade. If he can’t have it; he will destroy. That is just just typical Tinubu. Just look at the Yoruba Nation Movement; that is his next port of call,” he said.
Much as it was a known fact that leaders of the group held divergent opinions about the way forward in the current political dispensation, their disagreement has remained muffled till Tinubu’s visit to Akure, Ondo State.
“It was not just a visit; it was a masterstroke meant to destabilise the fragile Afenifere unity. And Tinubu and his group quite achieved their aim. Today, Afenifere is in disarray, and that is the basic intention,” the source added.
While Adebanjo has argued that a Tinubu presidency was not in the interest of peace and equity in Nigeria, Fasoranti and his camp gave said that a Tinubu presidency would “usher in a new era of hope, peace, security, harmony, gainful employment for the multitude, economic development, social and political stability,” according a statement by the National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu
As the brouhaha lingers, Fasoranti was to appear in a televised interview by Impact TV Africa, stating categorically that he neither resigned nor retired as the leader of Afenifere. A statemnet Adebabnjo objected to, and said he was disappointment.
Stressing that he was still the leader of Afenifere at 96, Fasoranti said “I didn’t resign or retire from leadership. I was misunderstood. I think the best thing is to correct that,” he said
He added, “As you can see, the trend, the approval and the acceptability. You could see what happened when Tinubu came to meet me in Akure. The media carried the whole thing.
“Adebanjo does not have the capacity to warn me not to welcome Tinubu. Can he do that successfully?
“What happened was that Adebanjo took a stand and I took a stand. I didn’t call him and he didn’t call me. We never spoke about the visit.
“As you saw yesterday, it goes without saying that Jagaban was accepted. Obi has no stand in our mind at all.”
In response, Adebanjo, who was not at the meeting in Akure, said he was not ready to enter into any controversy over the decision taken at the meeting.
“In the first place, I was not supposed to be there. In the second place, we have made our position clear. Pa Fasoranti asked me if I was coming, I said if he asked me to come, but (I asked him to) tell him (Tinubu) what the position of Afenifere is. Once he has done that, I’m not going into any controversy about that.
“Afenifere has taken a stance to support Obi. Any other splinter or rebel group…I’m not going into any controversy about that. I regard that as a diversion. What we are going to do now is see that we succeed at the election.”
In the wake of the visit, Fasoranti is claiming that never retired, but still the leader of Afenifere and Adebanjo’s position as acting leader is no longer tenable, while Adebanjo is maintaining that he remains the leader as Fasoranti has retired owing to old age, and therefore has no the power to remove him as he was just an ordinary member of the organisation.
“He has no right, constitutionally or otherwise, to do so. He’s functus officio (no longer in office.) He has resigned and is just an ordinary member of the party.
“Once he has handed over to me, I am the de facto leader of Afenifere. I won’t make it a controversy at all. Let him test his position wherever.
“Where does he derive his authority? Is Afenifere a monarchy? It’s a pity that in his old age he’s being led astray.
“Have you heard of somebody who is out of a process now saying he’s coming back again? It’s a pity he’s making himself a laughing stock,” Adebanjo said.
Again, Fasoranti hinted that the meetings of the group will return to Akure once he converses with the secretary, as meetings are always held at the leader’s country home. Prior to now, meetings were held at Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.
“Yes, that’s the best. The reason the meeting was shifted from here was a misunderstanding, misinterpretation and misconception of some people that I was going senile and that I couldn’t comprehend. So, when I heard that, I reacted and the person who said that regretted saying so. So, no problem,” Fasoranti said.
In response, a livid Adbanjo retorted that “He has no right to say anything about Afenifere, he has resigned. All the powers and authorities of Afenifere have been vested in me. That’s what I’m saying. I’ve never heard of where somebody who resigned from a political party said he was coming back again.”
But in all these, stakeholders have wondered why Afenifere was able to manage its affairs successfully until Tinubu came into the picture. The group, formed as a socio-cultural organization for the Yoruba people of Nigeria, with Chief Abraham Adesanya as its leader and Chief Bola Ige as deputy leader has other founding members as Pa Onasanya, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Adegbonmire, Okurounmu Femi, Ganiyu Dawodu, Olanihun Ajayi, Olu Falae, Adebayo Adefarati, Alhaji Adeyemo and Ayo Adebanjo. The Alliance for Democracy (AD), formed in 1998, took the Afenifere agenda as its official manifesto.
Cracks appeared on the walls of the group following a poor performance of AD in the April 2003 elections, and there arose a faction, which elected Adebisi Akande was chairman. The crisis degenerated, and in January 2006, the convoy of AD leaders who supported Chief Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa as the party’s national chairman was attacked by thugs in Osogbo, Osun State.
Shortly after, Tinubu pulled out of AD and formed the Action Congress of Nigeria with Akande. This was a move the Adebanjo group considered as a betrayal. Henceforth, the AD died a natural death while Tinubu’s ACN continued to strive across Yorubaland. There is therefore, no love lost between the Adebanjo camp and the Tinubu camp.
“The betrayal of Tinubu against the group remains the bad blood flowing between the two camps till today, and explains why Adebanjo is not interested in the Tinubu presidency. The visit to Akure by Tinubu, however he managed to convince Fasoranti to receive him including the endorsement of Peter Obi are chapters derived from the script of 2003,” another source told The Boss
He added, ” Tinubu left Afenifere long ago, and his reappearance today is just to destroy, or at the least divide the group,” he added.
