Akinwumi Adesina: Permanently on the Side of the People
By Eric Elezuo
He needs no introduction. He is the second term President of the African Development Bank (AfDB). He is Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, arguably Nigeria’s best performing Minister of Agriculture till date. He is one man whose name not only ring a bell among the people of the world, with special emphasis to Nigeria, he is a source of succour, hope and encouragement. In fact, his antecedents in public service speak volumes.
In addition to Adesina’s many firsts, the pan African President of AfDB, who went through thick and thin to conquer imperialism and retained his office, was on news front burner one more time when he against all odds took his stand with the citizens of Nigeria to caution the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of Nigeria against excessive taxation on the population, whom he justifiably described as the ones providing the amenities in the country.
Without mincing words, he told the Federal Government pointblank to pull the brake on tax increment, saying that it will be double jeopardy to over tax citizens who provide basic amenities the government has failed to offer. The government actually needed a shock absorber to take that in. He took his premise on the fact that every Nigerian home is responsible for his own water with self dug borehole, electricity with private power generators and in more cases than one, provides his road network, communication enhancement equipment as well as amusement facilities.
He said the fact that Nigeria taxes are relatively lower cannot be justification for incessant tax raise.
Adesina’s advice came in the heat of a lecture he delivered at the annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja.
He said: “Low tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate in the country is not an excuse for the Federal Government to keep increasing taxes.
“While other countries with high tax rates have functional free education and free health care system among others, such cannot be said for Nigeria.”
“In Nigeria, the inefficient system has imposed an implicit tax on the Nigerians as the people are made to provide basic essential facilities that should have been made available by government.”
Adesina’s overriding influence in the field of placing humanity first, took centre stage when he was appointed Minister of Agriculture by the administration of the then President Goodluck Jonathan. He left office in 2015 after Jonathan was voted out of power, and immediately clinched the presidency of AfDB. Since then, Adesina has not looked in the selfless for the growth and development of Nigeria and Nigerians in particular, and Africans in general.
BRIEF BACKGROUND OF AKINWUMI ADESINA
Adesina was born to a Nigerian farmer in Ibadan, Oyo State, on February 6, 1960. He attended a village school and graduated with a Bachelors in Agricultural Economics with First Class Honors from the University of Ife, Nigeria in 1981. He was basically the first student to be awarded this distinction by the university. He followed up his studies at Purdue University in Indiana, briefly returning to Nigeria in 1984 to get married.
Afterwards, he returned to school, obtaining his PhD (Agricultural Economics) in 1988 from Purdue, winning the Outstanding Ph.D Thesis for his research work in the bargain.
Adesina’s professional career kicked off proper in 1990, when he served as a Senior Economist at West African Rice Development Association (WARDA) in Bouaké, Ivory Coast. He served till 1995.
He worked at the Rockefeller Foundation since winning a fellowship from the Foundation as a senior scientist in 1988. From 1999 to 2003 he was the representative of the Foundation for the southern African area. And from 2003 until 2008, he was an Associate Director for food security.
In 2010, he was appointed Nigerian Agriculture Minister, a post he held till 2015 when the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan ended.
Adesina was named as Forbes African Man of the Year for his reform of Nigerian agriculture. He introduced more transparency into the fertiliser supply chain. He also said that he would give away mobile phones to farmers but this proved too difficult as a result of lack of mobile network in rural areas.
In 2010, United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon appointed him as one of 17 global leaders to spearhead the Millennium Development Goals.
On May 28, 2015, just before he completed his tenure as the Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, a position he had held for four years, Adesina was elected the presumptive President of the African Development Bank. He began his tenure of the office on September 1 2015. He is the eighth president in the organization’s history, and the first Nigerian to hold the post.
On resumption at the AfDB, He launched a strategy based on energy, agriculture, industrialization, regional integration and bettering Africans’ lives. The Board of Executive Directors approved the reorganization of the structure around these five priorities.
In September 2016, Adesina was appointed by United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to serve as member of the Lead Group of the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement.[10]
In 2017, he was awarded 2017 World Food Prize. Upon receiving the prize on October 21, 2017. Adesina donated the $250,000 he received to the development of African youth in agriculture. That is how generous and benevolent he is.
Adesina is not all work; he is reportedly very close to his God. While at Purdue University, he, his wife, along with another couple, started a Christian group called the African Student Fellowship. He and his wife Grace have two children, Rotimi and Segun.
As an Agricultural Economist, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been a leader in agricultural innovation for over 30 years. He has contributed greatly to food security in Africa, aimed at improving the lives of millions currently living in poverty, throughout the African continent. The Sunhak Committee acknowledges Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s achievements in promoting Good Governance of Africa, which boosts Africa’s capacity to feed itself and transform its total economies for generating wealth for millions of rural and poor African farmers.
At the Cape Town International Convention Center, the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee announced him as a co-winner of the 2019 Laureates for the Sunhak Peace Prize, the other person is Waris Dirie, 53 year-old world-class supermodel and anti-FGM activist.
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been a leader in agricultural innovation in Africa for over 30 years, bringing great improvement to Africa’s food security. contributing to Africa’s dynamic growth. His leadership is building stepping-stones for Africa’s dynamic growth.
Chairman of the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee, Dr. Il Sik Hong, stated that “the Sunhak Peace Prize was established based upon the vision of “One Family Under God.” The 2019 Sunhak Peace Prize gives special attention to peace and human development in Africa.”
Dr. Hong added “in order for us to build an era of peace and coexistence in the 21st century, we want to encourage continuous development in Africa. Africa is a rising star and its growth will contribute global progress and development throughout the 21st century.”
The Sunhak Peace Prize honors individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the peace and the welfare of the future generations. The Sunhak Peace Prize includes a cash prize totaling one million dollars. The 2019 Sunhak Peace Prize Award Ceremony will take place in February, 2019 in Seoul, Korea.
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina pioneered major transformations in the agricultural field, including expanding rice production by introducing high yielding technologies, designing and implementing policies to support farmers’ access to technologies at scale, increasing the availability of credit for millions of smallholder farmers, attracting private investments for the agricultural sector, rooting out the corrupt elements in the fertilizer industry, and assisting in establishment of major agricultural policies for Africa’s green revolution.
The “Africa Fertilizer Summit,” which he organized in 2006, was one of the largest high-level meetings in Africa’s history that had a focus on solving Africa’s food issues. During this Summit, Dr. Adesina was instrumental in developing the “Abuja Declaration on Fertilizer for the African Green Revolution,” whereby the participants stated their commitment to the “eradication of hunger in Africa, by 2030.”
Dr. Adesina worked with various banks and international NGOs in order to create an innovative financing system, providing loans to small farmers, providing a way for them to rise out of poverty. This move leveraged $100 million in loans and provided opportunities for small farmers to increase their agricultural productivity, and their income.
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina currently serves as the president of the African Development Bank Group which plays a central role in Africa’s development. As an “economic commander” of Africa, he promotes the “High 5 Strategy” that include: light up and power Africa, feed Africa, industrialize Africa, integrate Africa and improve the quality of life for the people of Africa. As a result of his work, the lives of millions of people throughout Africa have been improved.
He was instrumental in gathering no fewer than 200 leading African political, business, and diplomatic leaders in Johannesburg for the 8th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award dinner. He was the cynosure of all eyes. Adesina’s achievements shone like a million stars as he was named and honored as the African of the Year 2019, the most popular vote-based third-party endorsement in Africa.
The event which was themed ‘Africa for Africans – Exploring the Gains of a Connected Continent’, brought together dignitaries including South African Deputy President, David D Mabuza, South AfricanMinisters Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Zulu, and Dr. Ken Giami, Publisher of African Leadership Magazine.
In the keynote speech he delivered on the night, Adesina’s passion for the continent was seen as palpable, connecting with the attentive audience. Much as he deserved the honour by every standard, he nonetheless expressed deep humility in being recognised, clasifying his giant strides as ‘modest achievements and contributions to Africa’.
“Humbled to be nominated by what I gather to be 60% of the votes cast by some 1 million people, humbled to be at the helm of an organisation that is making a tremendous difference across Africa – the African Development Bank. An organisation that is daily making prosperity a reality,” he said.
He dedicated the award to his wife, Grace, the Board, staff, and colleagues at the bank, his mother, and “to the young mothers, struggling to bring up a child, to the farmer in search of a better tomorrow, to the youth of Africa longing for a better future, and to Africa’s journalists who risk their lives in helping to tell Africa’s true story.”
Seen as the visionary behind the African Development Bank’s High 5 strategy, he noted that the primary focus of the African Development Bank is “to light up and power Africa, to feed Africa, to industrialise Africa, to integrate Africa, and to improve the quality of life of the people of Africa. Five simple, strategic, and highly focused objectives.” The truth is he has never reneged in achieving the feats.
The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards is now the most popular vote-based third-party endorsement in Africa.
In May 2021, he was honoured with a doctorate degree by the prestigious Makerere University, an effort that formed additional feather to a crown full of distinguished feathers.
How Tinubu Divided Afenifere
By Eric Elezuo
It was not expected since most arrangements were legit in the body of the pan-Yoruba organisation, Afenifere. Beginning with the official stepping down of the erstwhile leader of the group, Pa Reuben Faroranti in March 2021 and the handing over of the leadership of the group to Chief Ayo Adebanjo, everything seems perfect, and there appeared to be no rancour.
Fasoranti had said during the handover that the development became necessary “as the group needs more than ever before to have an improved organisation with more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.
“Only a more alike and active leadership can achieve this. At 95, I am hardly able to provide such and so, it is time for me to step aside.
“At this junction, I am proud to announce Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a politician of the Awolowo school of thought as acting leader of Afenifere and His Royal Highness, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, as the Deputy Leader.”
The fragile peace was however, to be destabilised following the endorsement of the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi by the pan-Yoruba. While it was believed that the endorsement received the support of the members of the group, or at least a majority, the visit of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to Fasoranti in his Akure residence proved otherwise.
Justifying the group’s endorsement of Peter Obi, Adebanjo revealed during a press conference in Lagos that the group would not compromise the principle of justice, equity and inclusiveness because Tinubu is a Yoruba man.
“The South-West has produced a President and currently sits as Vice President; the South-South has spent a total of six years in the Presidency, but the Igbo people of the South-East have never tasted presidency in Nigeria, and now that the power is due back in the South, equity demands that it be ceded to the Igbo.
“We cannot continue to demand that the Igbo people remain in Nigeria while we, at the same time, continue to brutally marginalise and exclude them from the power dynamics.
“Peter Obi is the person of Igbo extraction that Afenifere has decided to support and back; he is the man we trust to restructure the country back to federalism on the assumption of office.
“We will not compromise this principle of justice, equity and inclusiveness because one of our own, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is a frontline candidate. It is on this same principle we condemn the Peoples Democratic Party for sponsoring Atiku Abubakar, a Northern Fulani Muslim to succeed General Muhammadu Buhari another Fulani Muslim,” Adebanjo said.
Rather than accepting the decision of the Afenifere, Tinubu and his campaign organisation derided Adebanjo, saying he did speak for the Yoruba. Tinuba was to collect a harmful of Yoruba leaders and supporters, and visited the now retired Pa Fasoranti. To the shock of everyone, Fasoranti blessed Tinubu, and declared him endorsed by Afenifere. He later claimed that he was still the leader of Afenifere, and never resigned as Adebanjo claimed. His claims created a wide in the relative peace hitherto enjoyed by group.
Speaking to The Boss on the ensuing crisis as the two leaders engaged each other in a war of words, a political commentator, who craved anonymity said he was not surprised at the outcome of the whole thing. He said he knew Tinubu was not going to give up even as he knew the position of Afenifere.
“He is not the type to give up without causing a ruckus. He knew as a strategist that the only he could have a chance was to create holes in the Afenifere, and divide it, if possible into tiny bits. That is his stock and trade. If he can’t have it; he will destroy. That is just just typical Tinubu. Just look at the Yoruba Nation Movement; that is his next port of call,” he said.
Much as it was a known fact that leaders of the group held divergent opinions about the way forward in the current political dispensation, their disagreement has remained muffled till Tinubu’s visit to Akure, Ondo State.
“It was not just a visit; it was a masterstroke meant to destabilise the fragile Afenifere unity. And Tinubu and his group quite achieved their aim. Today, Afenifere is in disarray, and that is the basic intention,” the source added.
While Adebanjo has argued that a Tinubu presidency was not in the interest of peace and equity in Nigeria, Fasoranti and his camp gave said that a Tinubu presidency would “usher in a new era of hope, peace, security, harmony, gainful employment for the multitude, economic development, social and political stability,” according a statement by the National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu
As the brouhaha lingers, Fasoranti was to appear in a televised interview by Impact TV Africa, stating categorically that he neither resigned nor retired as the leader of Afenifere. A statemnet Adebabnjo objected to, and said he was disappointment.
Stressing that he was still the leader of Afenifere at 96, Fasoranti said “I didn’t resign or retire from leadership. I was misunderstood. I think the best thing is to correct that,” he said
He added, “As you can see, the trend, the approval and the acceptability. You could see what happened when Tinubu came to meet me in Akure. The media carried the whole thing.
“Adebanjo does not have the capacity to warn me not to welcome Tinubu. Can he do that successfully?
“What happened was that Adebanjo took a stand and I took a stand. I didn’t call him and he didn’t call me. We never spoke about the visit.
“As you saw yesterday, it goes without saying that Jagaban was accepted. Obi has no stand in our mind at all.”
In response, Adebanjo, who was not at the meeting in Akure, said he was not ready to enter into any controversy over the decision taken at the meeting.
“In the first place, I was not supposed to be there. In the second place, we have made our position clear. Pa Fasoranti asked me if I was coming, I said if he asked me to come, but (I asked him to) tell him (Tinubu) what the position of Afenifere is. Once he has done that, I’m not going into any controversy about that.
“Afenifere has taken a stance to support Obi. Any other splinter or rebel group…I’m not going into any controversy about that. I regard that as a diversion. What we are going to do now is see that we succeed at the election.”
In the wake of the visit, Fasoranti is claiming that never retired, but still the leader of Afenifere and Adebanjo’s position as acting leader is no longer tenable, while Adebanjo is maintaining that he remains the leader as Fasoranti has retired owing to old age, and therefore has no the power to remove him as he was just an ordinary member of the organisation.
“He has no right, constitutionally or otherwise, to do so. He’s functus officio (no longer in office.) He has resigned and is just an ordinary member of the party.
“Once he has handed over to me, I am the de facto leader of Afenifere. I won’t make it a controversy at all. Let him test his position wherever.
“Where does he derive his authority? Is Afenifere a monarchy? It’s a pity that in his old age he’s being led astray.
“Have you heard of somebody who is out of a process now saying he’s coming back again? It’s a pity he’s making himself a laughing stock,” Adebanjo said.
Again, Fasoranti hinted that the meetings of the group will return to Akure once he converses with the secretary, as meetings are always held at the leader’s country home. Prior to now, meetings were held at Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.
“Yes, that’s the best. The reason the meeting was shifted from here was a misunderstanding, misinterpretation and misconception of some people that I was going senile and that I couldn’t comprehend. So, when I heard that, I reacted and the person who said that regretted saying so. So, no problem,” Fasoranti said.
In response, a livid Adbanjo retorted that “He has no right to say anything about Afenifere, he has resigned. All the powers and authorities of Afenifere have been vested in me. That’s what I’m saying. I’ve never heard of where somebody who resigned from a political party said he was coming back again.”
But in all these, stakeholders have wondered why Afenifere was able to manage its affairs successfully until Tinubu came into the picture. The group, formed as a socio-cultural organization for the Yoruba people of Nigeria, with Chief Abraham Adesanya as its leader and Chief Bola Ige as deputy leader has other founding members as Pa Onasanya, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Adegbonmire, Okurounmu Femi, Ganiyu Dawodu, Olanihun Ajayi, Olu Falae, Adebayo Adefarati, Alhaji Adeyemo and Ayo Adebanjo. The Alliance for Democracy (AD), formed in 1998, took the Afenifere agenda as its official manifesto.
Cracks appeared on the walls of the group following a poor performance of AD in the April 2003 elections, and there arose a faction, which elected Adebisi Akande was chairman. The crisis degenerated, and in January 2006, the convoy of AD leaders who supported Chief Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa as the party’s national chairman was attacked by thugs in Osogbo, Osun State.
Shortly after, Tinubu pulled out of AD and formed the Action Congress of Nigeria with Akande. This was a move the Adebanjo group considered as a betrayal. Henceforth, the AD died a natural death while Tinubu’s ACN continued to strive across Yorubaland. There is therefore, no love lost between the Adebanjo camp and the Tinubu camp.
“The betrayal of Tinubu against the group remains the bad blood flowing between the two camps till today, and explains why Adebanjo is not interested in the Tinubu presidency. The visit to Akure by Tinubu, however he managed to convince Fasoranti to receive him including the endorsement of Peter Obi are chapters derived from the script of 2003,” another source told The Boss
He added, ” Tinubu left Afenifere long ago, and his reappearance today is just to destroy, or at the least divide the group,” he added.
Ibrahim Gusau: Emergence of Politician-Cum-Sports Administrator As NFF President
By Eric Elezuo
To some, it was a work over, while to others, it was a well perfected strategy that took days of intrigues and finally culminating into a landslide victory for Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau to emerge as the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), replacing Mr. Amaju Pinnick.
A politician and former Minister for Agriculture and Industry, Gusau, who claimed victory in faraway Benin, is a combination of circular and football politics; both of which he is presently practicing paripasu and full time.
It is worthy of note that he contested unsuccessfully for the governorship seat in his home state, Zamfara and was a member of the 1977 and 1995 constitutional assembly, in addition to losing out of the Sokoto governorship in 1983.
Gusau, who many believed, is a statement by the north to reclaim the football house, previously served as a member of CAF’s CHAN organising committee, and was in April 2022 appointed as a new member of CAF’s Youth Organising Committee saddled with the responsibility of organising the U17, U20 and U23 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.
Having beaten nine others to claim the position, Gusau has promised to focus on developing grassroots football by rebuilding and rejuvenating domestic leagues if elected.
He said: “The NPFL, NNL, NLO and the NWFL for women league are key in the progress of Nigeria Football. If our leagues are vibrant, I believe the successes will reflect on the performances of our national teams,” he said when he declared his candidature.
“And for us to have strong national teams, both male and female, we have to focus on grassroots football which is the breeding ground for a better league.”
“Another area our administration will focus on is age grade football, for our national teams to prosper, the male U17, U20, U23 and their female counterparts will be given all necessary attention.”
“The senior national teams, Super Eagles and Super Falcons will surely get better if our cadet national teams are strong.”
Until his election as NFF president on Friday, Gusau was a CAF committee member and sat on the NFF board as the chairman of all states while serving as the chairman of the Zamfara Football Association.
He is also the former President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the chairman of the NFF Security Committee.
A veteran sports adminstrator, Gusau, who is still actively involved in politic, and was among three candidates who successfully launched an appeal to nullify the Zamfara State primaries that brought in Dauda Lawan Dare as the People’s Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, ahead of the 2023 General Election, is expected to bring his wealth of administrative experience to the football house for a quick turnaround in Nigeria’s football woes.
He is coming to office at a time Nigeria’s football fortunes are at zero level having lost participating right in the forthcoming November World Cup in Qatar and next editions African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Ghana eliminated the country in the preliminaries for both competitions.
The age grade and female categories have not fared any better either in recent times. It is expected that Gusau will perform magic of some sort to restore the confidence of Nigerians in the national football teams.
A Toast to GLOBACOM Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr.
By Michael Effiong
It is just like yesterday when Nigerians awoke to the birth Globacom, the only indigenous telecommunications company and national carrier-and 19 years after, it has become one of the most recognisable brands not only in Nigeria but on the continent of Africa and beyond.
The monumental success of Globacom can be attributed to the vision of the company’s chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr, GCON. Fondly called the Great Guru or most recently, the “Spirit Of Africa” as christened by our Publisher, Dele Momodu, Adenuga’s persona as a hard-working risk taker, towering symbol of enterprise, undisputed game changer and someone with an unquenchable quest for excellence are all encapsulated in Globacom.
Globacom, like its Chairman, entered the market in a bullish and bold way. The per second billing that the foreign-owned operators had said was impossible was implemented on day one. And with that audacious step, Globacom democratized the telecommunications industry and has catapulted him to the position of Nigeria’s richest billionaire by far.
Though Forbes Rich List will tell you other wise, Adenuga, with his investments in oil & gas, telecommunications, financial services, construction, real estate and more has no rival. But he likes it the way it is at the moment because he will never give out his financial data or details. He likes to keep us all guessing, while he is smiling to the bank every second!
But who really is Mike Adenuga? Adenuga is one of the very few humans in the world that is in a world of his own. He is comparable to no one-an enigmatic personality who is a typical Taurean: Tough as nails, audacious, patient and very reliable.
It is because of his zodiac sign that some call him The Bull. He has the insignia of the bull almost everywhere around him. Indeed, a bull is part of his personal crest. This is easily recognisable on all personal correspondences and envelopes. When you arrive Globacom’s Corporate Headquarters in Nigeria aptly named: Mike Adenuga Towers, you are welcome by an intimidating bronze bull sculpture, just like the famous charging bull that stands proudly on the famous Wall Street in New York. That is not all, the Headquarters of one his companies, Conoil in Marina, Lagos is called The Bull Plaza and golden bull sculptures are used to accentuate his new home in Banana Island, Ikoyi in Lagos.
His bullish nature is not only by pictures or sculptures, he breathes it, lives it and exhibits it in real life. Just like an ill prepared matador gets ripped, Adenuga, The Bull, usually crushes those who underestimate him or take him for granted.
He is a stickler for perfection who has zero tolerance for sloppiness or indolence, that is why the minutest of details in his operations interest him. He is not one of those arm-chair businessmen, he is hands-on and that always strives for nothing but the best, and his never-give-up attitude is exemplary.
Perhaps a good indication of his penchant for turning one’s travail to triumph was the birth of Globacom. With Globacom, he showed that failure is not final but an avenue to show your inner strength and strong will. For him, impossible is non existent.
The American owner of Orlando Magic basket ball team said ” The only thing that stands between a man and what he wants in life is often merely the will to try it and the faith to believe it is possible”
This point was also reaffirmed by Orison Swett Marden, Author and Founder of Success Magazine, who said “Great men have found no royal road to their triumph. It is always the old route by way of industry and perseverance”.
His initial setback in the telecoms industry was enough to break any ordinary businessman, but not Adenuga. In 2001, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) announced that the nation was ready to auction Global System Mobil (GSM) licences and called for bids.
At the end of the process, four companies, including Adenuga’s Communications Investment Limited (CIL) were declared winners. Everyone was to make a mandatory payment of $20million (Twenty million dollars) as commitment and then pay $265million as licence fee in 14 days.
While Adenuga was in the process of making payment, his technical team discovered a problem. They found that his allocated frequency was in dispute. He was now in dilemma, should he pay such a huge amount on a venture that is a subject of litigation or withdraw? The lion-hearted Adenuga decided to effect payment with a condition as any smart businessman would do to protect himself. To his chagrin, government announced that CIL failed to meet the payment deadline and the licence was revoked.
Mike Jituboh, Globacom’s Executive Director, Special Duties who was part of the CIL team during the 3-day auction recalled the painful incident in an interview with Technology Times of Nigeria.
According to him “A day after winning one of the three GSM licences, a CIL team led by Adenuga (an evidence of his penchant for being hands-on and in the thick of action) headed for Paris for negotiations with BNP Paribas. After several days of protracted negotiations, agreements were reached on terms and conditions for a loan facility for $265million for paying the balance for the GSM licence. The deadline for payment was 5pm of February 9th, on that fateful day, all was set for a transfer by SWIFT instruction then word came in from our colleagues in Lagos that the frequecncy allocated to CIL was the same as the one hitherto allocated to Motophone, owned by the Chagoury’s. The later was in court to challenge the frequency’s withdrawal.
“With its assigned frequency under litigation and the deadline of payment almost elapsing, we had to decide whether or not to pay the huge sum of $265million. With no time left to resolve this knotty issue with the government, we decided to make payment with the condition that the money should be released after the government gives CIL indemnity to cover the possibility of Motophone’s winning its suit and retaining the litigious frequency”
“Consequently, payment of $265million was made by BNP Paribas before the deadline directly to the JP Morgan, New York designated account along with the aforementioned condition.
“As most Nigerians will recall the government rejected the condition and cancelled the CIL licence. The government refused all entreaties and the funds were eventually returned to BNP Paribas” This first hand account puts paid to the rumours that made the rounds at the time that CIL licence was cancelled because Adenuga did not have the funds to pay.
His elder brother, Otunba Ademola Adenuga had this to say about that setback ” Mike lost $20million but he never lost hope. He never gave up hope, that is one thing about my brother, he is an eternal optimist. Something kept propelling him not to give up on the matter”
And like the dogged fighter that he is, Adenuga took that upper firmly on the chin, brushed it aside and waited for another opportunity. And that opportunity soon came in August 2002.
The government decided to embark on another auction of licences, and interestingly, this was a bigger pie as it was about to sell the Second National Operator (SNO). The licence entitles the winner to operate a GSM, fixed wireless and more. The price was even lower $200million. Omnitel Nigeria Limited, AFZI (Telecommunications ) Limited and CIL now rechristened Globacom met the deadline-and it was only Globacom after paying the initial $20 that was able to pay the remaining $180 million and that was how Globacom was born.
Through Globacom, Adenuga is propagating his philosophies of life to the African continent. Glo has taught us to “Glo with Prride”, It has encouraged us to “Rule The World”, it has helped us to believe that opportunities for success on “Are Unlimited” and has reinforced the spirit of dedication by urging us all to start “Driving To Future” success.
Apart from spreading these messages of hope, it is an indigenous brand that elicits pride in all Africans for its top notch service and consistent innovation. Its contribution to sports, entertainmet and culture has been massive. Glo is it! Little wonder that Adenuga so believes in his brand that he sometimes personally voices commercials!
Despite his humongous success, some people still habour the long-worn story that he is fronting for some people. Those who are close to the Chairman laugh derisively at these set of people.
Those close to him have since confirmed that Adenuga is not a fan of partnership. The business guru is a one man riot squad who likes to be the main man and not part of an orchestra because he has his own set of rules.
All the business ventures he has been involved in, he reports to no one except God Almighty.
Yes, he loves God. He strongly believes in the God factor in the affairs of men and that is why as true Catholic, he goes almost everywhere with his chaplet, sometimes he is silent in prayers. He also has his own chapel at his expansive home.
He knows full well though that prayer alone is not the key and that is reason he is a workaholic. He has very little interests outside his business.
He is the sort of billionaire who loves his work. Like Rupert Murdoch, another hard work-loving fanatic said, Adenuga also believes that “Working is not a means to an end, it’s the end”. He has his own terms and time of doing things.
And that is why he chooses those around him carefully, he is someone who cherishes loyalty to the max and pays loyal workers handsomely. The work can be back-breaking, including putting in you all at odd hours but the reward for working close or for the guru is usually handsome.
Talking of reward, he is one of Nigeria’s most open-hearted and silent philanthropists. He is extremely generous and gives without much fanfare. His philanthropy budget is indescribable and touches so many lives. He never forgets people who have been good to him. His official donations are now channeled through the Mike Adenuga Foundation.
And maybe because of this innate propensity to give, he steers clear of many people, he is not one of those we see at every social event. He is very private and strict about his security which we gathered was due to an incident many years back. Even at his company’s functions, it is no longer news that Adenuga will be absent. He has his own set of rules.
This not mean he does not create time to relax, he usually catches his fun with inner circle of family and friends. There they banter and share fund moments. As a connoisseur of fine wine and exotic spirits, they savour these beverages, munch on hors d’oeuvre and gourmet meals. It at occasions like these that his joie de vivre becomes obvious.
To his children though, he is their dear doting dad. He, like his late sweet mother, Chief (Mrs) Oyindamola Adenuga, who was his business mentor, is firm but fair.
He always tries to show them the right path and now he has within the family, a chip of the old block, in his daughter, Mrs Bella Disu, who is is breaking barriers in the business world not only as Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom but sits atop the board of top companies including as non Executive Director at Construction giants, Julius Berger.
Mrs Disu once told Ovation in an exclusive interview that her father is very caring but firm. According to her when they were younger he encouraged them to play the piano, the family used to have carols at home during Christmas. “It used to be fun and the best piano player got good gifts” she reminisced.
Then she added “He has always said that he would never stand in our way if we are follwing the right path. He dotes on us so much more that other regular fathers would
Without any shadow of doubt, through Globacom, he has firmly planted his feet on the sands of time, and the world is proud of this prodigious son of Africa. We are all proud of his accomplishments and that is why as Globacom clocks 19, we raise a toast to the Chairman of Chairmen, Dr Mike Adenuga Jnr, GCON.
