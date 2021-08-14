BY Michael Effiong

Abisoye Fagade: Businessman, philanthropist, politician and man of the people. This amiable gentleman sure knows who he is and remembers where he is from.

Humble, cerebral and forward-looking, he is certainly the real deal when the discussion swings to the new face of Nigerian politics having been in the trenches for over a decade.

Suave, well-connected and gradually building a grassroots movement that is sure to bring him to national prominence, Fagade is certain that he is the man to restore Oyo State to its pre-eminent status.

It is said over and over again that young people are the future. Abisoye, in his 40s, shares the view that the gains of democracy would be nullified if we do not properly educate and equip our children and youth.

Indeed, one thing many do not know is that Abisoye is a fantastic teacher, maybe taking a queue from his sweet mother. Over the years, he has spoken to and mentored many youths, usually in informal sessions but at times at speaking engagements, in which his sense of humour, candor and quest for success shines through.

Great teachers are also great students and Abisoye is no exception. He has learnt lessons from people and books, and he highly recommends this as a path to greatness.

Having stabilized his business and spent years touching lives and impacting others, his latest past time is his audacious adventure into politics, it is without a shadow of doubt an act of bravery and selflessness.

Indeed, Abisoye takes this journey as a huge challenge, he believes that more good men should join politics and stop lamenting like the biblical Jeremiah.

Abisoye believes he is on a rescue mission and is undaunted by the enormity of the task ahead. He comes across as someone who has a deep knowledge of Oyo State and knows what the future should look like.

Aristotle says there is no action without desire, for it is desire that causes us to act. An individual’s action, therefore, reveals much about what literally, moves him.

In this interview, it is clear that Abisoye Fagade is moved by altruistic considerations, he is moved by a desire to do good to others and make Oyo State sweet again.

You have an NGO known as “Oyo Si Ma Dun” Foundation, what can you tell us about it?

The Foundation came into place as a medium to reach out to the masses especially the less privileged in the Nigerian society and the people of Oyo state in particular. I have had reasons to be concerned about the general welfare of ordinary people on the street who suffer not because they are lazy or created to be poor but who are just victims of circumstance.

“Oyo Si Ma Dun” Foundation, is well structured to bring hope to the society and improve the lives of the common man through its numerous intervention programmes and outreaches.

The concept or name Oyo Si Ma Dun came to me about 11 years ago when it dawned on me that if we did not get actively involved, we will lose our right to complain as citizens. I felt I should start with my state and create a political niche for myself. At that time, I came out under the progressive party called Alliance for Democracy (AD) and I was able to pay my dues. Since then, I have always been around to play the role of a key stakeholder and a mobilizer in the progressive fold.

What inspired you to join politics in the first instance?

All of us are politicians, we play politics every day at home, in offices, in our boardroom, churches, mosques among other places. Life itself is politics. I’m only transferring that into getting involved in making policies that will better the life our citizens in Oyo state and Nigeria as a whole. So, I’ve always been a technocrat politician. More importantly, the passion to see a better Nigeria as a whole inspired me to join politics. To encourage the best of us as Nigerians to come forward and get involved in the day to day running of our beloved country.

Do you share the popular opinion about politics being a dirty game? Are you not concerned about the intrigues and horse trading which often play out to the disadvantage of the majority of key players?

Politics is like a muddy brown glass cup of water, if you add a few drops of clean water, it will never have any effect but the more you pour clean water the clearer it would become. At some point, it will become crystal clear if you were able to get out all the muddy water from the cup. What I’m trying to say here is simple, politics will remain dirty as long as we continue to allow the worst of us to rule over the best of us. Good people need to stop staying aloof… I urge every competent and passionate patriot to be ready to take the battle to the doorsteps of dirty players in the political turf and challenge the status quo. We should get involved and show the stuff we are made up of if we want to have a better society.

Going by the huge number and calibre of gubernatorial aspirants within Oyo APC, one would think that an emerging political star like you should start from the House of Assembly or House of Representatives… Why are you eyeing the governorship seat at this stage of your political career?

First, let me correct an impression here; I’m not an upstart in politics and to be clear, I’m almost 50 years of age. Succinctly put, the only position, as we speak today, that can give me the kind of threshold to actualise my dream for the society is to be the Governor of Oyo state. I could have easily gone for either House of Representatives or Senate post in the National Assembly and win but that will be adopting their usual political trend. I have a dream and it is to see that we return Oyo to its original Pacesetter status.

What is wrong with Oyo State that you want to fix as Governor?

The first thing we need to fix is the mindset and everything will fall in line. We are the pacesetter and all our missions would have their foundation on that. The greatest war anyone can fight is between your two ears. We have our short term goals which are the low hanging fruits (tourism boost, basic infrastructures, youth development and engagement, security etc), long term goal is to build strong institutions that will solidly strengthen all the key sectors of our economy such as educational, health, judiciary, transportation and most importantly, the Agricultural system.

I have no doubt that a timely turn around in the Agricultural sector would afford us another experience of giant strides like it was done by Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the days Western Region. Our major challenge and focus will be to generate, boost and harness all our God-given resources and potential to grow our revenue base optimally.

Why APC?

Why not APC? What other party is there? I have always been a progressive since Baba Awolowo days to Uncle Bola Ige, Baba Lam and our leader of blessed memory, late Chief Abiola Ajimobi.

As it stands today, APC parades the largest number of politicians with progressive background who mean well for the society. APC can boast of the best when you talk about principled, disciplined and patriotic citizens. It is in APC you will find democrats who are always ready to defend Nigeria with everything they have and also people who are willing to safeguard democracy and the rule of law.

Without mincing words, what APC governors offer their people in many states justify the belief of people like me compared to what is obtained in all the PDP states. However, this is not to say that saints exist only in APC but the quality of people and programmes which the broom party parades ranks it far and above any other party in the country including the PDP.

We notice you engage in some humanitarian service, including donation of big projects to different communities across the state, without being a political office holder. Tell us about that side of you?

I’m not the type that likes to give in the presence of the camera (laughs). The little you have seen is because of politics and I showcased that little because I don’t want to be winking in the dark politically. I like to empower and allow the recipient to show or not show appreciation.

Now let’s go personal, tell us about your beginning. Who is Abisoye Fagade?

I am a thoroughbred Ibadan man from both parents, my father was from Oke-Offa Baba Isale and my mother was from Oranyan. My father was an astute banker, he worked with First Bank until his retirement and my mum was a dedicated teacher in Ibadan.

I attended Queen of Apostle Primary School, Oluyoro, my secondary school was Lagelu Grammar School, the same school both Alhaji Lam Adesina and Senator Abiola Ajimobi attended. I studied Demography And Social Statistics at the first degree level and I graduated from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. I attended the Stanford University (SEED Program) for a year and several other courses in reputable foreign Ivory Towers including Howard Business School.

You buried your mum recently and Ibadan was agog as the event attracted many VIPs from within and outside the country. Why did you choose to throw such a big party at this time?

My mom deserves much more. I only played host to friends, associates and well-wishers in celebration of her glorious transition to the great beyond. She’s just simply irreplaceable and that’s it. My mother, late Comfort Omoladun Fagade means so much to me even in death and nothing could be too much to honour her. It is the reason we themed her burial the “IRREPLACEABLE COMFORT”.

Sincerely, there was nothing like lavishness in all that we did in her honour. We took good care of her when she was alive than we did during her burial event. I’m actually more humbled by the lavish show of love from people from all over the world who came to identify with us. I can’t take such rare show of love for granted.

Can you take us through your career trajectory?

Well, I started my career in 1999 with De-United Foods Ltd, the manufacturer of the most popular noodles brand in Nigeria, Indomie. That brand took me to the 36 states of this country, we were busy engaging consumers and promoting the brand all over Nigeria. I later joined Starcomms as a Direct Marketing Manager in 2004, later moved to Tequila of IMS Group as a Client Service Manager. From there I moved to my last paid employment at SO&U Saatchi and Saatchi Group, Soulcomm as an Assistant Director and I resigned from there as an Associate Director in 2009 when I started Sodium Brand Solutions which has given birth to several other companies.

Why did you decide to go solo in business?

Without knowing, my former boss, Mr Udeme Ufot gave me that courage to start on my own by working selflessly for him then. If I could remember, there was a project we were doing in Uyo in 2007 and it afforded me the opportunity of working closely and directly with the then Governor of Akwa Ibom, Obong Victor Attah. It happened that the Governor took a special interest in me and the rest, as they say, is now history.

My relationship with him opened the doors to other big projects. One of them is the Project Kwara that my company (which I later floated) did with Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed. We consulted for him throughout his tenure and we are still friends till date. To answer your question, I decided to go solo when I knew I was ripe enough to handle high profile projects in 2009. Meanwhile, my brainchild, Sodium Brands Solution, has now transformed into Sodium Group with specific interest in Advertising and Media consulting, Oil & Gas, Hospitality, Agribusiness and Manufacturing. All of them are being run by professionals in those fields with near nil supervision. They are also able to navigate the challenges of running businesses in Nigeria with the wealth of their experiences.

What are key lessons life has taught you?

Life has taught me to stay focused on my goal because no one will ever understand your journey like yourself. Set realistic goals for yourself, work hard to actualise set targets and do not allow challenges to weigh you down.

Who are those you admire: in politics, in business and in life generally?

People that inspire me in Politics, business and life are too numerous to mention. I take lessons and inspiration even from my drivers and staff. If I have to mention few names here, I will do it from my immediate environment. Politically to a certain length, Senator Abiola Ajimobi did the unthinkable by getting a second term in Oyo State. There must be a lot more to his character as a leader, Gov. Mai Bala Buni, his ability to combine his role as a sitting Governor and still be able not to just hold the party together but also expand the size of the party by winning over opposition bigwigs is phenomenal.

It would be a blunder not to mention how much of a study Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is for anyone who loves to succeed in politics in Nigeria. Love or hate him, he’s in an unparalleled league of his own.

In Business, my distant motivation is Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr, the spirit of Africa himself, how one person can build a common business entity and turn it into a conglomerate like MTN and Etisalat have built still gives me chills till tomorrow. How a man can remain so invisibly visible and unavailable but everywhere, maintain solid relationships without physical contact is amazing. I like humility and I will do anything to learn that from Alhaji Dangote but Mr Kunle Soname is the epitome of humility. Like I always tell Bob Dee, there is a part of him that I want and I want it bad that I’m already tapping from, it is his relationship management and tolerance skills.

In life, I will go a bit spiritual, I like what Pastor Wole Oladiyun of CLAM stands for and his style of spiritual leadership. I will allow the likes of Jeff Bezo, President Obama and the rest to be. In a nutshell, I draw inspiration from everything that God has created

Politics is such an expensive venture. You must be a rich man to even dream? How prepared are you?

Yes, I am a rich man because God has endowed me with everything that I need to lead. There is no way I will be left stranded

What are the philosophies that drive you?

Do unto others what you will want others to do to you. You will always get what you give back.

You are known to dress well, how did it begin?

Yes o! I got that from my dad, he was a powerful dresser and smart banker in his days

How would you describe the man Abisoye Fagade?

What you give is what you get kind of man. A man after God’s heart, fair but fearless strategist.

How do you relax?

My life is quite eventful so I derive so much joy in being in my room, in my bed reading (online or anything), listening to music or watching movies.

Why did you take to golf. What does the sport teach you?

I took to golf when I was working with Obong Victor Attah on the Ibom Golf Resort in 2007. I was directly involved in bringing Colin Montgomerie, Nancy Lopez and Retief Goosen to Nigeria with IMG and I could remember Colin asking me if I played golf and I said no. He said, “you won’t know what you’re missing till you start, golf is life”. I joined Ikoyi Golf Club that year and I wished I had even joined earlier.

Golf is life and it teaches you everything you need in life to succeed, patience, focus, integrity, character, planning, you mention it, it is all there

