By Michael Effiong

Prayerful woman of God, Rev. Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi has confirmed that all is now set for the opening of the magnificent Love of Christ Generation Church (C&S) Cathedral in Lagos.

Located on Water Corporation Drive in Victoria Island, the imposing and unmistakable worship centre and multi-faceted facility will be officially opened at a glorious ceremony that will be attended by celebrated personalities from Nigeria and abroad such as former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Folu, Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Chief Rasak Okoya, Prince Samuel Adedoyin, His Eminence Dr. Solomon Adegboyega Alao (Supreme Head C& S Unification Church Worldwide, Rev. Pastor Mobiyina Oshoffa (Spiritual head, Celestial Church of Christ, Dr Samuel Ayokunle (President, Christian Association of Nigeria), Ovation Publisher, Bashorun Dele Momodu and of course, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, the anointed woman of God who was flanked by her husband, Rev (Dr.) Ademuyiwa Ajayi and Special Assistant (Media), Ms Olawunmi Ajayi revealed that she was delighted that after four years, the facility built by the construction giant, Cappa D’Alberto Plc, was ready for use.

She stated that the Cathedral will have a 4,000-seater Main Church Hall, 3,000-seater gallery, printing press, tailoring section, swimming pool, gym and a 3000-capacity event centre.

According to Rev. Mother Ajayi “I am pleased to announce to you that on Sunday, September 5, 2021, the doors of this Cathedral where the glory of God shines will be opened. And I invite everyone to come and celebrate the work of God.

“We want to showcase this great Cathedral to the whole world and show that God has been awesome. This place is open to everybody male, female, pentecostal, protestant, catholic, everybody. It is a place to come and worship Jesus Christ. If you want to serve God in spirit and in truth this church is open for you”

She revealed that the project which began in 2017 was built to the highest standard and no corners were cut as all the relevant regulatory agencies were involved every step of the way.

In her words “If the creator of the universe sends you on a mission, the mission will be easy. We are very grateful to the Almighty that with His grace and enablement, we have finished stronger. Indeed, it has been a glorious and an amazing journey.

She used the opportunity to thank the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for not only stopping by to inspect the facility but also instructing key officers of the administration to offer support and backing to ensure that there were no unnecessary delays.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu is an amazing person. He told us that the one thing he loved about this Cathedral was our car park, we did due diligence and went back many times to review drawings. We are happy at the outcome of that hard work and give God all the glory.

Rev. Mother Ajayi who is fondly referred to as Iya Adura also revealed that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu had visited to also discuss with the Cathedral’s Chief Security Officer to ensure the security is water tight.

” We are not of this world but we live in this world so we have to make all arrangements. The DG LASEMA was here and when he saw our clinic, he offered to provide an extra ambulance for the day, the GM LASTMA was also here. We are planning to ensure we have a seamless, hitch-free ceremony.

Asked if she built such a massive structure because she wanted to bring members of the white garment churches: Cherubim & Seraphim and Celestial Church of Christ under one roof, Rev. Mother Ajayi said that was not the purpose of her mission of unifying Christians.

She said her goal is to ensure that all Christians are one. “We want the body of Christ to be one. We want to establish a cordial relationship in Christendom, we want to show that there is only one God even if we are different according to 1Cor 12.

Speaking on Nigeria, she noted that no government can solve all problems of the citizens, which is why the church is embarking on an upgrade of the road leading to the facility. She said she defends and always prays for Nigeria. “I never say any bad thing about the Nigeria, because it is the only country we have. No nation is perfect, at some point I know, God will intervene and Nigeria will get there”

On the spate of insecurity in the land, she stated that all she could do is to be fervent in prayers and preach love.

“We are talking to people to love each other. When you love your neighbour you will not kill the person or kidnap the person. Let us continue to pray for Nigeria and we will overcome.”

She also used the opportunity to thank the media for the tremendous support that she has given since she returned to the country about four years ago.

The conference was rounded off with a vote of thanks by her husband, Rev (Dr,) Ademuyiwa Ajayi and guided tour of the facility

