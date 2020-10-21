Headline

Cease Violent Crackdown on Protesters, Joe Biden Tells Buhari

Eric 1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute

VIOLENCE IN NIGERIA – STATEMENT BY VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths.

My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence.
The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.

“I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.

https://joebiden.com/2020/10/20/violence-in-nigeria-statement-by-vice-president-joe-biden/#

Eric

Related Articles

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed Dissolves  Kwara State Executive Council

May 23, 2019

Just in:COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Steps Down

July 1, 2019

The Problem with Nigeria by Osinbajo

November 24, 2018

Why I Should Represent Amuwo Odofin at the Federal House – Comrade Ayodele Adewale

August 18, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: