Headline

We Own Oriental Hotel, WEMPCO Group Says

Eric 1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

Following insinuations making the rounds that the Oriental Hotel, located at the Lekki axis of Lagos State, is owned by a popular politician and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the management of WEMCO Group has said the hotel belongs to them.

In a release made available to The Boss on Wednesday, the group said the hotel belongs to the Tung Wong family, and has operated in Nigeria in the last 50 years.

It noted that the family diverted into hospitality, and built the hotel in 2008.

“The Tung Wong family owns the WEMPCO Group that employs thousands of Nigerians.

“The Lagos Oriental Hotel does not belong to Tinubu,” the statement noted.

The group therefore, advised the public to stop the misinformation.

Read the statement:

Eric

Related Articles

Breaking: Buhari Forwards 2019 Budget Bill to Speaker Dogara

December 13, 2018

Tribute: Moshood Kashimawo Abiola: A Life Fulfilled By Dele Momodu

June 13, 2018

Saraki Loses Senate Seat to APC’s Oloriegbe

February 25, 2019

Kwara APC Describes Oshiomhole as ‘Emerging Dictator’, Rejects Dissolution

July 31, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: