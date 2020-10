Just In: Mobs Set Sanwo-Olu’s Family House on Fire

The torching of properties has continued across Lagos, with the family home of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, and a building of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) in Lagos Island, being burnt.

A police station in the local government area has also been set ablaze.

At least five police stations were burnt in Lagos on Tuesday.

TheCable

