Emmanuel ‘Nuel’ Ojei: The Untold Story of the Unassuming Billionaire

By Eric Elezuo

The name Nuel Ojei rings a bell loud enough for even the deaf to hear. His Exploits were manifold, unprecedented and humongous. He was a man of extreme means, a philanthropist of the superlative degree, famous business man, Chief Executive Officer of Nuel Ojei Holdings Limited, and not forgetting his identity as a power broker of repute. Yes, until he death, he was one of the deciders of political inclinations and power shifts.

But on December 27, 2025, the curtain fell on his extraordinary humanitarian efforts, his life, his activities on the physical earth and his benevolence to his immediate, extended and adopted families across the world. He was 74 years when he breathe his last on that fateful day, five months short of his 75th birthday.

Fondly known as Nuel Ojei, the businessman passed away that Saturday night in his hometown, Issele-Uku, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, as confirmed by his son, Chuks Ojei, in a statement issued on Sunday, December 28, 2025, on behalf of the family.

He described the loss as a profound shock and an irreplaceable personal tragedy.

The statement read, “With a heavy heart, I confirm the passing of my beloved father. His death came as a profound shock to our family following a brief illness.

“Words cannot fully capture the depth of our pain at this moment, as we struggle to come to terms with the sudden loss of a man who was not only our father but our strength, teacher, and moral compass.

“My father was more than a businessman; he was a builder of lives and legacies. A distinguished Nigerian industrialist, entrepreneur, and business magnate, he served as the Founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuel Ojei Holdings Ltd.

“Through discipline, resilience, and uncommon wisdom, he built enterprises that created opportunities, inspired excellence, and contributed meaningfully to national development.

“To many, he was a mentor and leader of rare integrity. To us, he was a loving father whose counsel guided our steps and whose values shaped our lives. He led with humility, strength, and compassion, touching countless lives across generations.

“His absence leaves a void that can never be filled, but his teachings and example will forever remain our guide. Though his passing signals the end of a remarkable chapter, his legacy lives on in the institutions he built, the people he mentored, and the values he upheld.

“He is survived by his children, family members, and a wide community of friends, associates, and admirers who will continue to honour his memory.

“On behalf of the Ojei family, I humbly ask for your prayers, love, and support during this time of deep grief. Funeral arrangements and further details will be communicated in due course. An icon has fallen. A father is gone. His legacy will live forever.”

The story of Nuel Ojei is that of accomplishment, fulfillment and a typical example of I came, I saw, I conquer. He was part of everything he met. He didn’t just mentor folks, he saw them through from.scratch to finish; in business, politics and other aspects of life. He was the dreamers light.

Perhaps Nuel Ojei would still have been alive today as contrary to popularly held view, he was not under the strain of any undisclosed illness, was hail and hearty prior to his traveling to Asaba, then to his hometown, from where he returned to his maker. This is if, according sources, he not insisted on traveling to his hometown to celebrate the Christmas with his wife and family, whom he missed so much, contrary to his German doctor’s instruction.

Sources told The Boss exclusively that Ojei, who left Nigeria for Spain on December 10, returned to Abuja on December 22, and insisted on traveling to Asaba to join his family even when the doctor told him it wasn’t proper considering that he was under serious stress and fatigue. But he insisted, saying he missed his wife, who she has not seen close to a month, and would wish to spend the Christmas with the family. It was during his holidays at his country home that he asked away.

Nuel was one business minded individual, who began his business craft very early in life, hitting limelight in his 20s, becoming a millionaire, and buying his first house at the age of 29. He was already a big boy when he founded Nuel Ojei Limited in 1989, nurtured it in the early stages of vehicle distributorship with Rutam Motors, sole agent for Mazda, and partnership with Mercedes Benz, till it became a conglomerate.

In 1999, as Nuel Holdings was expanded, as he was diverting into many other enterprises, he bought the magnificent edifice at Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, towards the airport, which was a furniture company. Honestly, the billionaire has a penchant for airport axis as Nuel Ojei Holdings head office in Abuja, sits glistening in the uphill sun, facing the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport. Report has it that he bought the Ikeja property at a whooping cost of N1.2 billion in 1999 from the Labanese. With about four very gigantic warehouses therein, his furniture business kickstarted, and continued to make waves. Nuel is blessed with the Midas touch, and so every of his businesses has received the growth syndrome.

A cross section of individuals, who spoke to The Boss, confirmed in no few words of how lavishly benevolent the entrepreneur par excellence was.

“His giving was not limited. He gave to all and sundry; whether you already have or not,” a beneficiary confided in The Boss.

Those who know Ojei in his lifetime believe he was richer than any rich man in Nigeria today. “What Nigerian billionaires have is not money compared to Ojei’s solvency. He was very rich, and spends it without a care for the good of humanity,” a source told The Boss.

Among the many properties he has scattered across the world include houses in various capitals in Nigeria vis a vis Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and more. He also has houses in France, from where his two private jets operate, Germany and other parts of the world. In addition, he boasts of the most expensively and expansively constructed edifice in the world, situated in his Isele Uku, Asaba, Delta State locality.

The sprawling edifice, which took about six years to construct, is a the palace of some sort, fit only for royalty. It is situated on a 35-dunam (roughly 10-acre) plot near the village of Issele-Uku in the Delta state, and covers an area of 12,000 square meters. A brief description of the masion has it that it is divided between a basement, an entrance floor and a residential floor, and among a large number of buildings, including a servants’ house and an entry pavilion used by the security guards.

In addition to all other qualities the gigantic house can boast of are cinema hall, discotheque, hair salon, bowling alley and separate 350-square-meter suites for the couple (Ojei and wife), as well as a selection of guest suites. It also has its own water-purification system and electrical generator.

In his garages are states of the art vehicles including Rolls Royce, Hummer jeeps, Mercedes Benz of various luxurious makes, Range Rovers, G-wagons…just name it. Sources say the number of automobiles in his Lagos home garage alone exceed 50. That’s how super wealthy Ojei was.

Born Emmanuel Isichei Ugochukwu Ojei on May 23, 1951 to military officer, who was during his time in the army superior to a onetime Nigeria’s Head of State, Nuel had both primary and secondary education in the locality of his birth, Lagos before relocating to his hometown attend the Issele Uku Technical College, Issele Uku, between 1970 and 1972. He obtained a National Diploma in Business Administration and Management in the bargain.

It was after the ND education that he concentrated on personal building, business-wise, and returned to Lagos, and took up a job as a Sales Executive at Rutam Motors Ltd, owned by the Ibru Family, known for their super wealth.

In 1976, he left the job after attaining the position of Sales Manager. He thereafter joined Kapital Assurance Ltd in 1977, and rose to become a Director.

With hands in so many pies, Ojei learnt the craft of mastering all endeavours. He was into supplies of military wares during the 1980s, banking, and was reputed to once owned a bank, insurance, construction and telecommunications.

His interest in the oil and gas industry was limitless as he is said to own three oil blocks, and had stakes in solid minerals, telecommunications, safety and security, as well as shipping and ship building. He was a master of all.

The story of Ojei is a case study, a reference point and a research material. He was one Nigeria, who said very little, but recorded and achieved so much. He mentored numerous persons, who are spreading wealth as well across the length and breadth of capacity development and transfer.

The NOH identity is a focused, determined and committed brand that Ojei had used to affect humanity.

As wealthy as he was, he married only one wife, and is blessed with five great children, who are living the dream in its clear 8-letters of positive.

It must be noted as well that Ojei’s must treasured belonging other than his family, is the honorary doctorate honours he received from the Delta State University for his business acumen and impact on humanity. To him, that award is from home, and when your home identifies with you, you have nothing to worry about.

Emmanuel Isichei Ugochukwu Ojei may have bowed out physically from the earth, but the legacies, he systematically created will live for generations and generations to come. He was not consistently in public view, but worked assidously behind the curtains to put laughter on the lips of so many individuals across the world.

May his industrious soul find rest in the bosom of the Lord…Amen!