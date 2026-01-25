Hon Jumoke Okoya-Thomas Becomes Otun Iyalode of Lagos

By Eric Elezuo

In recognition of her wholesome performances and contributions to governance in Lagos State, the Oba of Lagos, also known as Eleko of Eko, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has conferred a deserved chieftaincy title on former lawmaker, APC leader and prominent female politician in Lagos State, Hon Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas.

The notable woman-leader is now the Otun Iyalode of Lagos; an important traditional stool in the cultural affairs of Lagos, and the ancient city couldn’t hold its joy as it rolled it the drums in celebration.

With an avalanche of dignitaries, nobles and political giants from across the socio-economic strata of Lagos, the Iga Idunganran residence of the paramount ruler of Lagos, became another excursion site, unleashing deep-rooted culture, excellent camaraderie and impressive display of ingredients that make Lagos, popularly known as Eko thick.

The gathering boasted of the likes of Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Sir Kesington Adebutu, Prince Samuel Adedoyin & wife, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House, Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwolu & wife, Chairperson, Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chief Mrs Sena Anthony, Mr Ladi Adebutu, Mr Segun Adebutu, Firstlady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, HRM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal & Olori Mariam, HRM Oba Ibikunle Fafunwa Onikoyi, Alara of Ilara Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao & Olori, Chief Mrs Bisi Abiola, Olori Vicky Hastrup, Senator Sade Bent, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babafemi Hamzat and Mr Tope Abere.

Others include Hon Kafilat Ogbara, Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya and Chief Durisimi Etti, who were also conferred with various chieftaincy honours.

As Hon Okoya-Thomas stepped out in grace, clad in all white, and adorned with precious ornaments; symbol of her royalty, the Oba was on hand to dish out the ‘sayings’, with the assistance of his white cap chiefs, that bestowed on her the powers and privileges of the Otun Iyalode.

Thereafter, a sumptuous reception was held at the Condo, Airforce Base, Victoria Island, where guests were treated to the best of entertainment ranging from good food, good music, good beverages and good networking under the very hilarious guidance of popular MC, Tee A. It was a night of solidarity for a woman, who has and is still giving her best to humanity and to society.

The atmosphere did not experience a dull moment as popular musician, Ayo Balogun serenaded the audience with soulful sounds, creating an environment, where the celebrant and her guests shuffled unhindered to the smooth ride of powerful renditions.

Earlier, and prior to the event, President Bola Tinubu had sent a heartwarming congratulatory message to the former lawmaker, who many believe is a highflyer and prominent Lagos politicians, wishing her well with regards to her double celebrations including her birthday on January 20, 2026, when she turned 69, and her receiving of the prestigious Otun Iyalode title, four days after.

In the statement signed by his Special Adviser, Information and Strategic, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu noted that “Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, the All Progressives Congress Women Leader in Lagos State, represented Lagos Island Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives for three consecutive terms, from 2003 to 2015.

“President Tinubu commends Okoya-Thomas for her contributions to the state and for her consistent efforts to increase women’s participation in politics and governance.

“The President also notes her chieftaincy title of Otun Iyalode of Lagos, describing it as appropriate and fitting, given her commitment to women’s empowerment and support for traditional institutions in Lagos.

“President Tinubu wishes Okoya-Thomas long life and good health, even as he prays for a successful chieftaincy ceremony.

THE JUMOKE THE WORLD KNOWS

Born of palatial privilege, Jumoke is the daughter of Chief Molade Okoya-Thomas, the Asoju Oba of Lagos. She was born on January 20, 1957, and has a diploma in Senior Managers in Government from the University of Lagos and a Diploma in Secretarial Administration from Burleigh College.