Boss Picks
Hon Jumoke Okoya-Thomas Becomes Otun Iyalode of Lagos
By Eric Elezuo
In recognition of her wholesome performances and contributions to governance in Lagos State, the Oba of Lagos, also known as Eleko of Eko, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has conferred a deserved chieftaincy title on former lawmaker, APC leader and prominent female politician in Lagos State, Hon Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas.
The notable woman-leader is now the Otun Iyalode of Lagos; an important traditional stool in the cultural affairs of Lagos, and the ancient city couldn’t hold its joy as it rolled it the drums in celebration.
With an avalanche of dignitaries, nobles and political giants from across the socio-economic strata of Lagos, the Iga Idunganran residence of the paramount ruler of Lagos, became another excursion site, unleashing deep-rooted culture, excellent camaraderie and impressive display of ingredients that make Lagos, popularly known as Eko thick.
The gathering boasted of the likes of Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Sir Kesington Adebutu, Prince Samuel Adedoyin & wife, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House, Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwolu & wife, Chairperson, Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chief Mrs Sena Anthony, Mr Ladi Adebutu, Mr Segun Adebutu, Firstlady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, HRM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal & Olori Mariam, HRM Oba Ibikunle Fafunwa Onikoyi, Alara of Ilara Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao & Olori, Chief Mrs Bisi Abiola, Olori Vicky Hastrup, Senator Sade Bent, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babafemi Hamzat and Mr Tope Abere.
Others include Hon Kafilat Ogbara, Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya and Chief Durisimi Etti, who were also conferred with various chieftaincy honours.
As Hon Okoya-Thomas stepped out in grace, clad in all white, and adorned with precious ornaments; symbol of her royalty, the Oba was on hand to dish out the ‘sayings’, with the assistance of his white cap chiefs, that bestowed on her the powers and privileges of the Otun Iyalode.
Thereafter, a sumptuous reception was held at the Condo, Airforce Base, Victoria Island, where guests were treated to the best of entertainment ranging from good food, good music, good beverages and good networking under the very hilarious guidance of popular MC, Tee A. It was a night of solidarity for a woman, who has and is still giving her best to humanity and to society.
The atmosphere did not experience a dull moment as popular musician, Ayo Balogun serenaded the audience with soulful sounds, creating an environment, where the celebrant and her guests shuffled unhindered to the smooth ride of powerful renditions.
Earlier, and prior to the event, President Bola Tinubu had sent a heartwarming congratulatory message to the former lawmaker, who many believe is a highflyer and prominent Lagos politicians, wishing her well with regards to her double celebrations including her birthday on January 20, 2026, when she turned 69, and her receiving of the prestigious Otun Iyalode title, four days after.
In the statement signed by his Special Adviser, Information and Strategic, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu noted that “Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, the All Progressives Congress Women Leader in Lagos State, represented Lagos Island Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives for three consecutive terms, from 2003 to 2015.
“President Tinubu commends Okoya-Thomas for her contributions to the state and for her consistent efforts to increase women’s participation in politics and governance.
“The President also notes her chieftaincy title of Otun Iyalode of Lagos, describing it as appropriate and fitting, given her commitment to women’s empowerment and support for traditional institutions in Lagos.
“President Tinubu wishes Okoya-Thomas long life and good health, even as he prays for a successful chieftaincy ceremony.
THE JUMOKE THE WORLD KNOWS
Among her achievements during her tenure, Okoya-Thomas sponsored a bill on the compulsory breast feeding of babies in 2013. The bill however, could not be actualised because the Representatives insisted that it is an issue best left out of the public domain as “no woman has to be forced to breast feed her child” though they admitted the unarguable health benefits of breastfeeding. She is also the women’s leader of The All Progressive Congress in Lagos State.
As the new Otun Iyalode, a high ranking female chieftaincy title in Yoruba, Okoya-Thomas is saddled with the responsibility of performing leadership roles as well as being the spokesperson for all women in the community. S
She is also expected to play crucial roles in mediation of disputes, especially those involving women. She will participate in legislative functions and decision-making processes concerning the town’s welfare. These are responsibilities the all-experience former lawmaker is endowed with.
We therefore wish Madam Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas a happy 69th birthday, and gracious tenure as she navigates through the tasks of Otun Iyalode(ship).
Congratulations ma!
On a Mission to Rescue, Recover and Reset Nigeria – Soundbites from Dele Momodu’s Official Entry into ADC
By Eric Elezuo
The gathering was loud, impressive and purposeful as veteran journalists and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, began another political journey of rescue, restoration and resetting of Nigeria with a grand declaration ceremony in Benin City, Edo State.
In his speech, Momodu informed that his interest is purely to serve the interest of Nigerians, shunning any form of call to contest either the senatorial or governorship seat.
Noting that his formal aligning with the ADC is far from personal ambition, he stressed that he is on a mission to help end the drift towards a one-party state.
Momodu, who said it took him years to reconnect with his homestead, added that the declaration for ADC marked a deeply personal and political homecoming after decades of self-discovery and professional life outside his ancestral roots.
He said, “Officially set to declare for the African Democratic Congress. It took me a long time, over 30 years, before I could discover my ancestral home,” Momodu said.
“Let me thank one of my fathers who is present here today, Senator Isa Raymond. From the very first day he met me, he adopted me as a child. When I came home for the first time, he coordinated everything.”
Reflecting on his years abroad, Momodu spoke of the effort it took to establish himself economically in the United Kingdom, saying this had given him both stability and perspective.
“It took me over 50 years, you won’t believe it, of excruciating hard work and meticulous planning to plant roots for my modest income,” he said.
“Today, nobody can say I have no roots. But today, I am standing before you as I firmly reintegrate myself into the political process of my state.”
Momodu dismissed speculation about any immediate personal ambition for elective office, stressing that his political engagement is broader and more ideological.
“People have asked me, ‘What do you want? Do you want to be governor or senator?’ No, I just want to promote the best interests of our people.”
Describing his decision to formally take up ADC membership as a critical step, Momodu said: “It is hard to imagine the pride I feel at this moment as I undertake my self-led event in DC to pick up the membership card of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, the new opposition coalition in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation. This is only the first and most important leg of this political journey.”
He outlined what he described as his core political mission, warning against political domination by a single party.
“My mission in politics is to join hands of fellowship with citizens of like minds to rescue, recover, and reset Nigeria,” Momodu said. “Nigeria must be rescued from a one-party state and one parliament.”
In a lighter moment, he added: “I don’t think they manufacture people like Baba Eke in heaven.”
Momodu said the success of the political journey ahead would depend on the commitment of Nigerians who are dissatisfied with the current direction of the country.
“This journey will require the total commitment of the majority of Nigerians who refuse to be enslaved in their own country.
“I am eternally inspired by our leader and father, Zipzon Oyebu, for his judiciousness, resoluteness, and sacrifice for the well-being of our nation. Thank you, Baba.
“Thank you all for your love, because for people to leave their homes and offices to be here on a weekday is not a joke. I promise you, I do not think it is a joke.”
A former presidential candidate, former presidential aspirant, teacher, inspirational speaker, actor, media guru and entrepreneur, Dele Momodu is a complete package of astuteness, enigma and ready-to-deliver personality, who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of his motherland.
Momodu is not new to political discipline and maneuver. Recall that the much traveled global citizen contested the presidency in 2011, where he represented the National Conscience Party (NCP), and was a presidential aspirant in 2022 under the umbrella of the PDP.
Momodu’s trajectory in the political terrain dated back to the Second Republic, when he functioned as Private Secretary to Chief Akin Omoboriowo, the then deputy governor of Ondo State. He was also prominent in politics during and after the much talked about June 12, 1993 era. His relevance and intellectual capacity in politics speak volumes, climaxing in the fact that his wealth of experience will be an added advantage to the ADC family.
Momodu’s entry into the ADC is expected to boost the coalition’s visibility towards creating more impact and positioning the party for the all-important duel with the APC come 2027.
TWINSFAJA Shines As Africa’s Richest Man Rewards Top Dangote Cement Partners
By Eric Elezuo
The entire night was tailor-made to fit TwinsFaja Group of Companies as the activities practically revolved round the firm’s achievements, pedigree, style and devotion to customers, clients and parent bodies. It was the night organised by the Dangote Cement House to reward the loyalty of the Dangote Cement Partners, where TwinsFaja, with its amiable Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Kemi Fajana, featured prominently.
It was indeed a night full of glitz, glamour and razzmatazz as Dangote Cement rewards distributors, customers with substantial gifts and awards, leaving TwinsFaja Group of companies to shine brightest.
The glamorous which was held at Eko Hotel & Suites , Victoria Island, Lagos was anchored by a popular comedian Bovi, and attended by Africa’s richest man and Chairman, Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote among other industry greats including Founder of the Zenith Bank Group, Mr. Jim Ovia, and Founder of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu and others.
Representing the TwinsFaja brand, Mrs. Fajana, in company of her husband, majestically arrived the Eko Hotels venue of the event in style to the applause of guests, colleagues, co-awardees and well wishers.
Dabbed in yellowish-gold aso-oke attire, Mrs Fajana strolled gingerly supported by her better half, who was dressed in free flowing sparkling white agbada, to the warm embrace of achievement as the room radiated warmth, glory and success.
The event kickstarted with the arrival of the chief host, Alhaji Dangote, who after seranading the capacity filled hall with his happy disposition and pleasantries, stood in patriotism for the rendition of the National Anthem, alongside other dignitaries.
Thereafter, the Chief Host, Alhaji Dangote delivered his welcome address, admonishing the guests to feel at home at the well organised event, while welcoming all and sundry to the Distributors’ Award Ceremony, just as he commended TwinsFaja and other distributors for their unwavering commitment and resilience “in driving our business forward, even amidst economic challenges.”
He added that “their perseverance and determination in ensuring our products remain available in the market. Thanks to your efforts, we have secured over 57 per cent of the market share, and we encourage you to continue pushing for more growth.”
Dangote noted that “this year’s theme serves as a rallying call for unity and collective growth as we strive for unmatched market leadership in 2026. This theme reflects the strength of our partnership with valued customers, which continues to drive the success of Dangote Cement.”
Aliko Dangote identified and highlighted the distributors as the backbone of the company’s growth and success, and encouraged them to aim for even higher performance levels in 2025.
The awards categories were in phases; Regional Award, Growth Award, Best Performing Customers, and for their continued loyalty and patronage, Dangote Cement rewarded the distributors and customers with various choice gift items and cash worth N11 billion.
At the 2026 edition of its Customers Awards & Gala Nite Veentage band and the invincible Flavour Nabania were on hand to dish out the best of entertainments to the guests with spectacular performances, prompting them to shuffle endlessly to rhythm of togetherness.
While speaking with Ovation Media Group, a very elated Mrs. Fajana expressed her heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, staff and her customers for their contribution and support. She noted that out if a dint if hard work, TwinsFaja has successfully emerged the number one company in Lagos and Ogun, and number seven in Nigeria.
“I am so happy. I appreciate my president, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. I worked very hard and to God be the glory, we are number 7 nationwide customer. This means that we are number 1 both in Lagos and Ogun State. I thank God and all our customers because without them, I can’t achieve this. Thank you to all our customers and staff. God bless you all,” Mrs Fajana enthused.
Among Dignitaries that turned up for the all-important event were the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat, Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Former Governor of Ekiti state, Chief Niyi Adebayo, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Founder, Zenith Bank International, Mr. Jim Ovia, Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Mrs. Adaora Umeoji, Chief Executive Officer of UBA, Mr. Oliver Alawuba and a host of others.
ABOUT TWINSFAJA GROUP OF COMPANIES
Established in 1994, and incorporated in 2007, the TwinsFaja Group is a major Nigerian conglomerate founded by accomplished entrepreneur, Mrs Kemi Fajana, and her husband. With minimal formal education, but with great business acumen and entrepreneurial discipline, the duo launched into the deep murky waters of business, and triumphed.
The conglomerate is focused on providing essential daily needs, especially in construction materials (cement, iron rods) and retail groceries through its large supermarket chain. Known for quality, integrity and customer service, the group aims to be a leading supplier in Nigeria and West Africa, expanding from building materials to a diverse online and physical retail presence, including fashion and home appliances.
The story of TwinsFaja, Kemi Fajana and her husband, is the typical example of how a little beginning can blossom into a huge and happy ending.
Reports have it that the couple dabbled into cement sales in the 1990s with just 50 bags, after Kemi diversified from her sales of baby items, and today, with resilience, focus and hard work, have spread across lengths and breadths, controlling over 13 supermarket outlets in both Lagos and Ogun states. They have have stakes in the oil and gas industry as well as the building materials sector.
TwinsFaja exemplifies the process in growth and development of the great oak, whose seed is infinitesimally small, but grows with an expansion that is great and imagine to imagine.
Today, apart from its stake across relevant sectors, Twinsfaja is recognized as one of the biggest distributors of Dangote Cement in Lagos and Ogun. It is believed that its capacity equals ability to move tens of thousands of tonnes of cement in a strong week, and with over 2,000 employees in its payroll.
Though the company’s annual turnover is a matter closeto the chest of the CEO, Kemi Fajana, a platform, Billionaires.Africa estimates that the group’s turnover could be in the neighborhood of $20 million annually or more.
We congratulate Mrs Fajana, the TwinsFaja conglomerate and family, and their loyal customers for another gracious milestone in their quest to provide quality in its everyday business life.
Photos: Funmi Ilelabayo
Benin Agog As Accomplished Entrepreneur and Journalist, Dele Momodu Set to Formally Declare for ADC
By Eric Elezuo
All is set for the grand declaration of veteran journalist and publisher, Chief Dele Momodu, as he formally joins the coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Benin City, the capital of his home state, Edo.
The event, billed to take place at the New ADC State Secretariat, Ogbelaka Road, Benin City, on Thursday, January 15, 2025, is expected to bring together the creme de creme of the ADC family and more.
Speaking exclusively to The Boss, Momodu, who announced his switch to ADC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a few months ago following irreconcilable crises that had ravaged the party, said that the coming together of political juggernauts to make up the ADC is the best thing that has happened to the nation in recent times.
“Our coming together is divine, and has paved the way for the restoration of life for Nigerians, towards rescuing everyone from the shackles of oppressive rule in the last 10 years, and counting.
“ADC is a testament of readiness towards taking back what belongs to us as Nigerians,” Momodu said.
A former presidential candidate, former presidential aspirant, teacher, inspirational speaker, actor, media guru and entrepreneur, Dele Momodu is a complete package of astuteness, enigma and ready-to-deliver personality, who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of his motherland.
With the leaders of the party expected to be in attendance, the declaration event will be broadcast alive across major media platforms including Arise News Television.
Momodu is not new to political discipline and maneuver. Recall that the much traveled global citizen contested the presidency in 2011, where he represented the National Conscience Party (NCP), and was a presidential aspirant in 2022 under the umbrella of the PDP.
Momodu’s trajectory in the political terrain dated back to the Second Republic, when he functioned as Private Secretary to Chief Akin Omoboriowo, the then deputy governor of Ondo State. He was also prominent in politics during and after the much talked about June 12, 1993 era. His relevance and intellectual capacity in politics speak volumes, climaxing in the fact that his wealth of experience will be an added advantage to the ADC family.
The event will Kickstart at 11am.
